« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: Most Overrated Footballers?  (Read 42425 times)

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,615
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #680 on: Today at 09:18:11 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:08:57 am
Theres a lot of conscious and unconscious bias in peoples opinion here.

Lots of United and Chelsea players being quoted as over rated. Maybe rightly so in some instances but I dont think so in many.

Flipping this somewhat which Liverpool players do think you think are over rated by (a) Liverpool fans or (b) over rated by opposition fans?

Always felt Carragher was massively overrated by reds. Absolutely loved him, wore his heart on his sleeve and has arguably the greatest assist in premier league history (the Torres volley) but he just didnt excel at anything in particular outside of being a dogged, body on the line type of defender. To be fair he was a great organiser of the back line as well.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,702
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #681 on: Today at 09:24:07 am »
Yeah Beckham definitely one of the right answers
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,175
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #682 on: Today at 09:26:21 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:08:57 am
Theres a lot of conscious and unconscious bias in peoples opinion here.

Lots of United and Chelsea players being quoted as over rated. Maybe rightly so in some instances but I dont think so in many.

Flipping this somewhat which Liverpool players do think you think are over rated by (a) Liverpool fans or (b) over rated by opposition fans?

I don't really speak to opposition fans much, so no idea who they do or don't rate.

I think van Dijk is currently over rated, although a lot of people are realising he's not looking likely to get back to his best. One of the best centre halfs the league has ever seen, but never been the same since Pickford ended his season.

Diaz frustrates me. Has the ability to be world class but I don't think he makes the right decisions a lot of the time. He'd be one I would put in the over rated by our own fans drawer, but in saying that I would still have him in the team every week.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,962
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #683 on: Today at 09:55:09 am »
Grealish

And Maddisons getting that hype now

Even Saka. See people on here goin nuts over him an yet when I watch them or England hes ok like but nothing like what I read about
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,207
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #684 on: Today at 10:15:43 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:55:09 am
Grealish

And Maddisons getting that hype now

Even Saka. See people on here goin nuts over him an yet when I watch them or England hes ok like but nothing like what I read about

I dont think Saka is over rated.

Hes just turned 22 and is probably within the best 5-6 attacking players in the league. Id say hes similar, or slightly above, Diazs level and is not far off 5 years younger. Id personally say Diaz is a brilliant player and one who has improved massively in his time at Liverpool and latter year at Porto.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,112
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #685 on: Today at 10:24:50 am »
Santi Cazorla
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,841
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #686 on: Today at 10:27:27 am »
I think Saka is a better player than Diaz currently.

The Hoddle shout from earlier is an interesting one.  I was too young to remember his peak, but the general consensus has always been that he was a talented footballer who didn't have the work rate to go with it and was born in the wrong era of football (at least English football), no?  I'm not sure he's ever been overrated.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,207
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #687 on: Today at 10:27:46 am »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 09:18:11 am
Always felt Carragher was massively overrated by reds. Absolutely loved him, wore his heart on his sleeve and has arguably the greatest assist in premier league history (the Torres volley) but he just didnt excel at anything in particular outside of being a dogged, body on the line type of defender. To be fair he was a great organiser of the back line as well.

Carragher is a difficult one. There was a period around 2005-07 where he was genuinely world class. I think the rest of the time he was a notch or 2 below that but very good still.

In terms of PL centre backs Id have the tie ring below:

Tier 1

VvD
Ferdinand
Terry
Campbell
Kompany
Stam

Tier 2

Vidic
Carvalho
Carragher
Hyppia
King
Adams
Desailly

Tier 3

Toure
Pallister
Dias (could go higher)
Stones (could go higher)
Keown
Matip
Gallas
McGrath

Tier 4

Agger
Skrtel
Hendry
Henchoz
Cahill
Bruce
Vertinghen
Radebe


Ive probably missed people out. And Im sure many will disagree with my tiering but thats how Id view these players based on performances at PL level


Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 