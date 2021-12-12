Theres a lot of conscious and unconscious bias in peoples opinion here.



Lots of United and Chelsea players being quoted as over rated. Maybe rightly so in some instances but I dont think so in many.



Flipping this somewhat which Liverpool players do think you think are over rated by (a) Liverpool fans or (b) over rated by opposition fans?



I don't really speak to opposition fans much, so no idea who they do or don't rate.I think van Dijk is currently over rated, although a lot of people are realising he's not looking likely to get back to his best. One of the best centre halfs the league has ever seen, but never been the same since Pickford ended his season.Diaz frustrates me. Has the ability to be world class but I don't think he makes the right decisions a lot of the time. He'd be one I would put in the over rated by our own fans drawer, but in saying that I would still have him in the team every week.