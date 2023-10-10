The new Beckham documentary got me thinking about this question. My wife, who knows nothing about football, is watching the Beckham thing on Netflix and she keeps mentioning how good he was etc. I caught one clip from the Madrid game in 2003 when Fergie dropped him, brought him on, he scored, but Utd lost. His team lost a massive game, the crowd are down, his teammates and manager are devastated, but he's happy because Zidane said he should play for Madrid. I tried to explain to my wife that his moment perfectly encapsulates Beckham...everything must revolve around him and his PR machine, fuck the team! Very much like Ronaldo (Cristiano).



Its so difficult with Utd players because I must have so much unconscious bias, but with Beckham (much like Megan Rapinoe) he's a decent/good player who's public image and popularity vastly outweighs his ability. Fergie knew it was time to get rid of him. There was a reason he never called him IMO...he didn't want to persuade him to stay because he was sick of the circus surrounding him.



For me he was a good wide midfielder with a fantastic engine/work rate and an unbelievable delivery but he was also little else, and IMO, very limited as a player.



Again, possibly the Utd bias but i'm not sure how good the Class of 92 actually were? Scholes being the exception although, again, I'm not sure he was as good as Utd fans think. Switch Gerrard and Scholes and i'm not sure he would have shone in our teams. Maybe he played a specific role? G Neville was a good RB in the more defensive side of the game but was never going to give you what Dani Alves or Trent would give you going forward. Phil Neville and Butt...average to good maybe?