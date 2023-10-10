« previous next »
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 12:37:43 am »
From current players, Neymar, Dembele,Pogba and Paqueta off the top of my head.

Pique, Victor Valdes also.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 02:07:09 am »
The new Beckham documentary got me thinking about this question. My wife, who knows nothing about football, is watching the Beckham thing on Netflix and she keeps mentioning how good he was etc. I caught one clip from the Madrid game in 2003 when Fergie dropped him, brought him on, he scored, but Utd lost. His team lost a massive game, the crowd are down, his teammates and manager are devastated, but he's happy because Zidane said he should play for Madrid. I tried to explain to my wife that his moment perfectly encapsulates Beckham...everything must revolve around him and his PR machine, fuck the team! Very much like Ronaldo (Cristiano).

Its so difficult with Utd players because I must have so much unconscious bias, but with Beckham (much like Megan Rapinoe) he's a decent/good player who's public image and popularity vastly outweighs his ability. Fergie knew it was time to get rid of him. There was a reason he never called him IMO...he didn't want to persuade him to stay because he was sick of the circus surrounding him.

For me he was a good wide midfielder with a fantastic engine/work rate and an unbelievable delivery but he was also little else, and IMO, very limited as a player.

Again, possibly the Utd bias but i'm not sure how good the Class of 92 actually were? Scholes being the exception although, again, I'm not sure he was as good as Utd fans think. Switch Gerrard and Scholes and i'm not sure he would have shone in our teams. Maybe he played a specific role? G Neville was a good RB in the more defensive side of the game but was never going to give you what Dani Alves or Trent would give you going forward. Phil Neville and Butt...average to good maybe?
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 07:10:36 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October 10, 2023, 09:50:45 pm
I think Hoddle was a classy player, definitely agree on the other two though.

Hoddle mainly for his singing...
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 03:26:19 pm »
John fucking Terry - played in a system that completely protected his turning of a bus pace at Chelsea, looked wildly more exposed for England. He's Harry Maguire without the horrific mistakes.

Ledley King was as good in the air and defensively as John Terry, but with pace and agility - shame about the knees.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 03:28:16 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 03:26:19 pm
John fucking Terry - played in a system that completely protected his turning of a bus pace at Chelsea, looked wildly more exposed for England. He's Harry Maguire without the horrific mistakes.

Ledley King was as good in the air and defensively as John Terry, but with pace and agility - shame about the knees.
Not a chance, Terry was world class, great ball player with both feet too. I rate him marginally above Ferdinand and Vidic and they were amazing too
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 03:38:58 pm »
Onana
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #646 on: Yesterday at 03:41:27 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 03:28:16 pm
Not a chance, Terry was world class, great ball player with both feet too. I rate him marginally above Ferdinand and Vidic and they were amazing too

 ::) :wave

And there are plenty more blinded by that shite across his career too. He was Carragher who could pass a bit. Not a patch on the likes of prime Vidic who had Carrick and Scholes infront of him, not Makelele, Essien, Mikel etc - and usually a right sided full back who was petrified of the half way line.

His ability was massively inflated, and when he didn't have a midfield to protect him - he was targeted and exposed.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #647 on: Yesterday at 03:50:21 pm »
Vidic and Terry were both very good CBs, but both overrated. Once he matured, Ferdinand was comfortably better than both of them, and one of the most underrated players to have played in the Premier League.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #648 on: Yesterday at 04:39:37 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 03:50:21 pm
Vidic and Terry were both very good CBs, but both overrated. Once he matured, Ferdinand was comfortably better than both of them, and one of the most underrated players to have played in the Premier League.

Think I agree with that, as much as I dislike him. I think his ball playing ability (that did mark him out as a youngster) was slightly overrated, but his speed and strength made him a very good 1 v 1 defender and that side of his game was slightly underrated (although wasnt good enough to stop Torres in 09/10).

Definitely feel like Vidic gets slightly overrated in wider footballing circles. You could argue United started winning leagues again after he and Evra joined but a lot of that was down to Ronaldo and Rooney blooming too.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #649 on: Yesterday at 04:57:19 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 03:28:16 pm
Not a chance, Terry was world class, great ball player with both feet too. I rate him marginally above Ferdinand and Vidic and they were amazing too

Where would you rate Maguire? Above or below William Prunier?
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #650 on: Yesterday at 06:00:10 pm »
Ferdinand > Terry > Vidic.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #651 on: Yesterday at 07:10:00 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on October 10, 2023, 07:06:45 pm
Bryan Robson
Frank Lampard
Glenn Hoddle

Yeah
Yeah
Crikey, no! Hoddle was better than hes given credit for. If hed left Spurs for Italy hed be more highly regarded. Bobby Robson wasted his talents for England as well
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #652 on: Yesterday at 07:12:21 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 03:28:16 pm
Not a chance, Terry was world class, great ball player with both feet too. I rate him marginally above Ferdinand and Vidic and they were amazing too

You are pretty mad to rate him above Ferdinand, he is better than Vidic though I agree.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #653 on: Yesterday at 07:13:24 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on October 10, 2023, 07:06:45 pm
Bryan Robson
Frank Lampard
Glenn Hoddle

I didnt get to see Robson why would you call him overrated?
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #654 on: Yesterday at 07:19:53 pm »
From the not long retired group.

I want to make clear that these guys were obviously very good players, but I never rated them as highly as others seem to do

Del Pierro
Trezuguet
Xavi
Robben
Bale

Benzema can go in there soon too.

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #655 on: Yesterday at 07:20:59 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 07:19:53 pm
From the not long retired group.

I want to make clear that these guys were obviously very good players, but I never rated them as highly as others seem to do

Del Pierro
Trezuguet
Xavi
Robben
Bale

Benzema can go in there soon too.



Xavi??? Not having that!
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #656 on: Yesterday at 07:25:26 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 07:19:53 pm
From the not long retired group.

I want to make clear that these guys were obviously very good players, but I never rated them as highly as others seem to do

Del Pierro
Trezuguet
Xavi
Robben
Bale

Benzema can go in there soon too.



Are you high?! Xavi?! The one that played for Barcelona? That Xavi?

This Xavi??



Just making sure I have the right Xavi...
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #657 on: Yesterday at 07:30:10 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 07:19:53 pm
From the not long retired group.

I want to make clear that these guys were obviously very good players, but I never rated them as highly as others seem to do

Del Pierro
Trezuguet
Xavi
Robben
Bale

Benzema can go in there soon too.
Robben was an amazing player.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #658 on: Yesterday at 07:49:48 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:30:10 pm
Robben was an amazing player.

"I'm doing the exact same fucking cut-in every time, try and stop me."

Yep, he was...
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #659 on: Yesterday at 07:52:52 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 06:00:10 pm
Ferdinand > Terry > Vidic.

Me = Batistuta

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #660 on: Yesterday at 07:53:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 07:52:52 pm
Me = Batistuta



Gabriel Nick is in agreement...
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #661 on: Yesterday at 08:01:42 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:13:24 pm
I didnt get to see Robson why would you call him overrated?

He wasn't as good as the media made out, but he played for Man Utd so obviously he was the best midfielder in the world. He was a good player, but he was definately overrated.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #662 on: Yesterday at 08:27:20 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 07:49:48 pm
"I'm doing the exact same fucking cut-in every time, try and stop me."

Yep, he was...
Did anyone stop him?, that's what made him a menace, you knew what he was going to do and still the defender was powerless.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #663 on: Yesterday at 10:34:38 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:25:26 pm
Are you high?! Xavi?! The one that played for Barcelona? That Xavi?

This Xavi??



Just making sure I have the right Xavi...
He might have been talking about the Xxavi who posted here. He was a pain in the hole, to be fair.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #664 on: Yesterday at 10:39:27 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October 10, 2023, 09:50:45 pm
I think Hoddle was a classy player, definitely agree on the other two though.
Lampards output was incredible really though

Hoddle the exact opposite, looked wonderful, but the ultimate anti Klopp player

Robson was a drunkard and I dont remember much of him
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #665 on: Yesterday at 10:47:38 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:30:10 pm
Robben was an amazing player.

Robben was talented, but he was also very lazy, would often spend most of the time on the deck feigning injury than on the ball [fell over at the slightest gust of wind], remember the time his cheating got Reina sent off. :butt
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #666 on: Yesterday at 10:52:00 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 03:26:19 pm
John fucking Terry - played in a system that completely protected his turning of a bus pace at Chelsea, looked wildly more exposed for England. He's Harry Maguire without the horrific mistakes.

Ledley King was as good in the air and defensively as John Terry, but with pace and agility - shame about the knees.

John Terry?! Fucking terrible shout. Without doubt the best all-round CB the league has seen, along with our big Virg (at least for a few seasons of his career). 67 goals for a CB, regularly had passing accuracy of ~90%, could pass with either foot virtually anywhere on the pitch, could play left or right in a centre back pairing and didnt have a weakness defensively. He was a key player at that trophy winning machine for virtually his entire career.

Ledley King was of course quality, but he wasnt on Terrys level. And I hate defending JT because he was an absolute c*nt, but lets not be daft now.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #667 on: Yesterday at 11:15:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:01:42 pm
He wasn't as good as the media made out, but he played for Man Utd so obviously he was the best midfielder in the world. He was a good player, but he was definately overrated.
I remember when Ron Atkinson signed him from West Brom and told the World that Robson had just signed for the biggest club in the World or words of that effect.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #668 on: Yesterday at 11:23:00 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:47:38 pm
Robben was talented, but he was also very lazy, would often spend most of the time on the deck feigning injury than on the ball [fell over at the slightest gust of wind], remember the time his cheating got Reina sent off. :butt

Remember Rafas response to it? :lmao
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #669 on: Yesterday at 11:27:41 pm »
Kasper Schmeichel had a reputation for being one of the better keepers in England, but I thought he was extremely average and would never have made it at a top club. The romanticism of who his father was probably helped the myth too.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #670 on: Yesterday at 11:30:18 pm »
Also, while we're on goalkeepers, that 12 month period in which a lot of serious journalists and pundits were pretending Édouard Mendy was the best goalie in the world was a bit mad really, wasn't it? Couldn't even tell you if he's still at Chelsea.

Edit: I remember where he's gone.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #671 on: Today at 12:10:55 am »
Totti
Beckham
Gascoigne
McManaman
Giggs
Scholes
Pogba
Fernandes
Duncan Ferguson


Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #672 on: Today at 12:12:06 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 11:23:00 pm
Remember Rafas response to it? :lmao
was that the 'Im going to the hospital' ? ;D
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #673 on: Today at 12:47:34 am »
Pogbas PR and reputation made him seem like a world beater. Youd get plenty of pundits and fans arguing that on his day he was unstoppable. When in fact, every player is bound to have at least a few games in their career when they play out of their skin, score a great goal etc. hes straight out of the Beckham PR mould.

Also most of the England team from the 2018 World Cup are remembered in a great light for no real reason. They beat shite teams then went out when they faced a decent side in Croatia. Pickford and Maguire the main two, although lately the latter is only really rated by Southgate
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #674 on: Today at 01:59:26 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:27:20 pm
Did anyone stop him?, that's what made him a menace, you knew what he was going to do and still the defender was powerless.

Precisely...
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #675 on: Today at 03:43:42 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 11:27:41 pm
Kasper Schmeichel had a reputation for being one of the better keepers in England, but I thought he was extremely average and would never have made it at a top club. The romanticism of who his father was probably helped the myth too.

Strongly agree. He was always overrated. He's had good games for Denmark, but even in Leicesters title win, he was at best a steady Eddie. Nowhere near the level that people made out he was.

Comes across as an arrogant, angry, needly dickhead too.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #676 on: Today at 03:57:06 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 12:47:34 am
Pogba's PR and reputation made him seem like a world beater. Youd get plenty of pundits and fans arguing that on his day he was unstoppable. When in fact, every player is bound to have at least a few games in their career when they play out of their skin, score a great goal etc. hes straight out of the Beckham PR mould.

Also most of the England team from the 2018 World Cup are remembered in a great light for no real reason. They beat shite teams then went out when they faced a decent side in Croatia. Pickford and Maguire the main two, although lately the latter is only really rated by Southgate

It makes me happy that history is now finally getting re-written to show he was a flop, but at the time he was at United, Pogba was, and probably always shall be, the most overrated player in history.

Not only was he nowhere near the massive talent he was hyped to be - he wasn't even a solid, steady pro. Mostly he was an absolute liability, whose occasional tiny flashes of quality could never possibly come close to making up for all the areas where he made his team worse. Awful attitude, awful media circus, zero consistency.

And yet every year a new Pepsi ad would come out and he'd be there beside Messi and Salah - a supposed superstar world class player. It was all PR and haircuts. It was like Beckham a bit in that way, but honestly, Pogba made Beckham look like Pele.

At the same time though, it was fantastic, because he - more than any other player - epitomised United's decade of utter failure and waste. And now, because his fall from grace is complete, he's been 100% found out as a player and as a fella.
