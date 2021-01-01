« previous next »
Author Topic: Most Overrated Footballers?  (Read 41721 times)

Offline elsewhere

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #640 on: Today at 12:37:43 am »
From current players, Neymar, Dembele,Pogba and Paqueta off the top of my head.

Pique, Victor Valdes also.
Offline JJ Red

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #641 on: Today at 02:07:09 am »
The new Beckham documentary got me thinking about this question. My wife, who knows nothing about football, is watching the Beckham thing on Netflix and she keeps mentioning how good he was etc. I caught one clip from the Madrid game in 2003 when Fergie dropped him, brought him on, he scored, but Utd lost. His team lost a massive game, the crowd are down, his teammates and manager are devastated, but he's happy because Zidane said he should play for Madrid. I tried to explain to my wife that his moment perfectly encapsulates Beckham...everything must revolve around him and his PR machine, fuck the team! Very much like Ronaldo (Cristiano).

Its so difficult with Utd players because I must have so much unconscious bias, but with Beckham (much like Megan Rapinoe) he's a decent/good player who's public image and popularity vastly outweighs his ability. Fergie knew it was time to get rid of him. There was a reason he never called him IMO...he didn't want to persuade him to stay because he was sick of the circus surrounding him.

For me he was a good wide midfielder with a fantastic engine/work rate and an unbelievable delivery but he was also little else, and IMO, very limited as a player.

Again, possibly the Utd bias but i'm not sure how good the Class of 92 actually were? Scholes being the exception although, again, I'm not sure he was as good as Utd fans think. Switch Gerrard and Scholes and i'm not sure he would have shone in our teams. Maybe he played a specific role? G Neville was a good RB in the more defensive side of the game but was never going to give you what Dani Alves or Trent would give you going forward. Phil Neville and Butt...average to good maybe?
Online lobsterboy

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #642 on: Today at 07:10:36 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:50:45 pm
I think Hoddle was a classy player, definitely agree on the other two though.

Hoddle mainly for his singing...
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #643 on: Today at 03:26:19 pm »
John fucking Terry - played in a system that completely protected his turning of a bus pace at Chelsea, looked wildly more exposed for England. He's Harry Maguire without the horrific mistakes.

Ledley King was as good in the air and defensively as John Terry, but with pace and agility - shame about the knees.
Offline tonysleft

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #644 on: Today at 03:28:16 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:26:19 pm
John fucking Terry - played in a system that completely protected his turning of a bus pace at Chelsea, looked wildly more exposed for England. He's Harry Maguire without the horrific mistakes.

Ledley King was as good in the air and defensively as John Terry, but with pace and agility - shame about the knees.
Not a chance, Terry was world class, great ball player with both feet too. I rate him marginally above Ferdinand and Vidic and they were amazing too
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #645 on: Today at 03:38:58 pm »
Onana
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #646 on: Today at 03:41:27 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:28:16 pm
Not a chance, Terry was world class, great ball player with both feet too. I rate him marginally above Ferdinand and Vidic and they were amazing too

 ::) :wave

And there are plenty more blinded by that shite across his career too. He was Carragher who could pass a bit. Not a patch on the likes of prime Vidic who had Carrick and Scholes infront of him, not Makelele, Essien, Mikel etc - and usually a right sided full back who was petrified of the half way line.

His ability was massively inflated, and when he didn't have a midfield to protect him - he was targeted and exposed.
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #647 on: Today at 03:50:21 pm »
Vidic and Terry were both very good CBs, but both overrated. Once he matured, Ferdinand was comfortably better than both of them, and one of the most underrated players to have played in the Premier League.
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #648 on: Today at 04:39:37 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 03:50:21 pm
Vidic and Terry were both very good CBs, but both overrated. Once he matured, Ferdinand was comfortably better than both of them, and one of the most underrated players to have played in the Premier League.

Think I agree with that, as much as I dislike him. I think his ball playing ability (that did mark him out as a youngster) was slightly overrated, but his speed and strength made him a very good 1 v 1 defender and that side of his game was slightly underrated (although wasnt good enough to stop Torres in 09/10).

Definitely feel like Vidic gets slightly overrated in wider footballing circles. You could argue United started winning leagues again after he and Evra joined but a lot of that was down to Ronaldo and Rooney blooming too.
Online Hazell

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #649 on: Today at 04:57:19 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:28:16 pm
Not a chance, Terry was world class, great ball player with both feet too. I rate him marginally above Ferdinand and Vidic and they were amazing too

Where would you rate Maguire? Above or below William Prunier?
Offline tubby

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #650 on: Today at 06:00:10 pm »
Ferdinand > Terry > Vidic.
Offline Wingman

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #651 on: Today at 07:10:00 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 07:06:45 pm
Bryan Robson
Frank Lampard
Glenn Hoddle

Yeah
Yeah
Crikey, no! Hoddle was better than hes given credit for. If hed left Spurs for Italy hed be more highly regarded. Bobby Robson wasted his talents for England as well
Online Coolie High

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #652 on: Today at 07:12:21 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:28:16 pm
Not a chance, Terry was world class, great ball player with both feet too. I rate him marginally above Ferdinand and Vidic and they were amazing too

You are pretty mad to rate him above Ferdinand, he is better than Vidic though I agree.
Online Coolie High

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #653 on: Today at 07:13:24 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 07:06:45 pm
Bryan Robson
Frank Lampard
Glenn Hoddle

I didnt get to see Robson why would you call him overrated?
