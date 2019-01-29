I never said Isco was a better central midfielder than Kroos, so your argument is a straw man, there. That'd be like comparing Coutinho with Xavi. What I said was that Real's better collective performances in big games have come when Isco has been present to provide the central creative presence that I feel they lack(ed) without him. Similarly to us when we use the Milner/Wijnaldum/Henderson midfield in a 4-3-3, Ronaldo, Benzema and Bale always appeared very isolated with that midfield three of Casemiro, Modric and Kroos behind them. Isco helped bridge that gap.
I don't disagree with your analysis of Kroos (although I do think I could find five more effective central midfielders than him, to be honest). My point is that, if he is "not a Casemiro" (his words, not mine), i.e. a player who excels as one of the deeper two midfielders, should we not expect more offensive output from a supposedly world-class player at a world-class club?
As for the bold, that's your opinion. As much of a joke as this one, would you say?
Sorry, you are completely right, you never said what I thought you said.
Yes, I also think that eleven provided the best games. But I also think Bale's lack consistency was as important for that as Isco's brilliance as a link man. When Bale was at his best the BBC was never isolated.
Out of curiosity, I would like to know which five midfielders are clearly better than Kroos.
And if offensive output is only about goals I can think of many extroardinary midfielders who didn't score much in their careers. Other than that his offensive contribution is very good.
Andres Iniesta during his whole career in Europe (club level): 57 goals, 139 assists
Toni Kroos at 29 years old (club level): 47 goals, 120 assists
Both playing in world class clubs with three forwards and two very offensive full backs.
Main difference being, I could change that old opinion of mine after what I've seen of Allison so far, while that current sentence of yours fits a person who has barely seen Kroos enough and is completely unaware of what he's achieved at top level, which I'm sure is not your case.