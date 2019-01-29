Yeah Beckham is the classic over-rated yet under-rated player,



His ability alone wasn't enough to warrant the media hype and his standing within the game. However due to his image being more celebrity than footballer people forget he was actually a damn good footballer and one of the best dead ball takers and crossers I've ever seen



Yeah this sums him up for me. He's the most famous footballer of all time which has led people with just a passing interest in football to equate that with him being one of the elite players in the world. Football purists, in an effort to point out how he wasn't that good, often go in the other direction and downplay him.He had elite end product and elite work rate, but that's about it. And that in itself is a brilliant combination, but not enough to make him an elite player. Probably not in the 100 best players of the last couple of decades.George Best summed him up best, "He cannot kick with his left foot, he cannot head a ball, he cannot tackle and he doesn't score many goals. Apart from that he's all right."So true about the 'being first to celebrate' thing that Fitzy mentioned too - he was quite slow for a footballer but as soon as the ball was in the back of the net he'd be sprinting to the scorer like Usain Bolt.