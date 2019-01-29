« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: Most Overrated Footballers?  (Read 40159 times)

Offline BigAl24

  • Would rather take one from the whole team than from just one billy goat.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #600 on: January 29, 2019, 09:28:54 am »
Willian.
Logged
"We change from doubters to believers. Now"

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,395
  • Indefatigability
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #601 on: January 30, 2019, 01:02:07 pm »
I've softened towards him now that he's no longer a player and I appreciate his qualities more now, but the collective circle jerk around Beckham as a player was extraordinary at the time of his peak years. The whole footballing 'village' would treat his every move as if he was some kind of deity. It wasn't just on the pitch either, the papers would get a pic of him with his kid and he was Dad of the Year!

I remember Fowler in his autobiography, alluding to the fact that Beckham would be the first to celebrate with any player who'd score a goal.. I think there was a sense that it would guarantee Beckham's photo on the back pages - surely advice from his PR people. It became so obvious.

I just found the circus around him utterly nauseating.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,520
    • @hartejack
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #602 on: January 30, 2019, 01:05:49 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on January 30, 2019, 01:02:07 pm
I've softened towards him now that he's no longer a player and I appreciate his qualities more now, but the collective circle jerk around Beckham as a player was extraordinary at the time of his peak years. The whole footballing 'village' would treat his every move as if he was some kind of deity. It wasn't just on the pitch either, the papers would get a pic of him with his kid and he was Dad of the Year!

I remember Fowler in his autobiography, alluding to the fact that Beckham would be the first to celebrate with any player who'd score a goal.. I think there was a sense that it would guarantee Beckham's photo on the back pages - surely advice from his PR people. It became so obvious.

I just found the circus around him utterly nauseating.

The will he or won't he? relating to various pre-match/tournament injuries was tedious.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,657
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #603 on: January 30, 2019, 01:07:15 pm »
not sure if it's been covered in the thread, but: Kyle Walker. Absolutely Shite.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,381
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #604 on: January 30, 2019, 01:13:31 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on January 30, 2019, 01:02:07 pm
I've softened towards him now that he's no longer a player and I appreciate his qualities more now, but the collective circle jerk around Beckham as a player was extraordinary at the time of his peak years. The whole footballing 'village' would treat his every move as if he was some kind of deity. It wasn't just on the pitch either, the papers would get a pic of him with his kid and he was Dad of the Year!

I remember Fowler in his autobiography, alluding to the fact that Beckham would be the first to celebrate with any player who'd score a goal.. I think there was a sense that it would guarantee Beckham's photo on the back pages - surely advice from his PR people. It became so obvious.

I just found the circus around him utterly nauseating.

Funny one Beckham. The circus around him was ridiculous and that was multiplied with England. Him wanting to be the main man and play in the middle was a bit cringe too.

I think Ferguson has it right. Despite the hyp he was one of the best crossers around from open play and set pieces and United always played two up top and they were generally good in the air. He was part of a very strong midfield and to be fair he was a hard worker on the pitch. Definitely overhyped, almost certainly overrated by some, but probably also overlooked a bit when compared to the rest of that midfield four that dominated for a while and he was an equal part of it.
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #605 on: January 30, 2019, 01:14:21 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on January 30, 2019, 01:07:15 pm
not sure if it's been covered in the thread, but: Kyle Walker. Absolutely Shite.

He is the very pinnacle of being a luxury player. If he is playing in a dominating team and has no defending to do, he is nearly a perfect player for that position. But the moment anything goes slightly wrong, or he has to actually defend, he is nearly always exposed.

Honestly think if Walker is worth £50m then TAA is worth £100m.
Logged

Online redan

  • yellowan pinkan green. purplean orangean blue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,351
  • I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #606 on: January 30, 2019, 01:21:32 pm »
Yeah Beckham is the classic over-rated yet under-rated player,

His ability alone wasn't enough to warrant the media hype and his standing within the game. However due to his image being more celebrity than footballer people forget he was actually a damn good footballer and one of the best dead ball takers and crossers I've ever seen
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,136
  • The only club that matters
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #607 on: January 30, 2019, 01:29:58 pm »
He was a brilliant player, Beckham.  The trivia surrounding him was stupid but there must be people who only understand the world through trivia (the brexit reporting last night was full of it) but I always found it easy to ignore.

Ryan Giggs, he was the overrated one in that side.
Logged

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,122
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #608 on: January 30, 2019, 01:55:33 pm »
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,395
  • Indefatigability
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #609 on: January 30, 2019, 02:10:43 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on January 30, 2019, 01:13:31 pm
I think Ferguson has it right. Despite the hype he was one of the best crossers around from open play and set pieces and United always played two up top and they were generally good in the air. He was part of a very strong midfield and to be fair he was a hard worker on the pitch. Definitely overhyped, almost certainly overrated by some, but probably also overlooked a bit when compared to the rest of that midfield four that dominated for a while and he was an equal part of it.

Quote from: redan on January 30, 2019, 01:21:32 pm
Yeah Beckham is the classic over-rated yet under-rated player,


Quote from: Iska on January 30, 2019, 01:29:58 pm
He was a brilliant player, Beckham.  The trivia surrounding him was stupid but there must be people who only understand the world through trivia (the brexit reporting last night was full of it) but I always found it easy to ignore.


I'd agree with all this, in truth. While 'brilliant' may be a bit strong (based on players that actually are brilliant), I do think he was a player who had a particular gift and squeezed everything out of that to be the best player he could be. The narrative around him was absolutely ludicrous, but that doesn't mean he wasn't a very good player.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,395
  • Indefatigability
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #610 on: January 30, 2019, 02:11:55 pm »
Quote from: clinical on January 27, 2019, 05:32:23 pm
Zaha.
Feels like he's never benefited from strong coaching. There's a sense that there's a top player in there but we only see flashes.
Logged

Offline Xabi Gerrard

  • WHERE IS MY VOTE?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,910
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #611 on: January 30, 2019, 02:15:44 pm »
Quote from: redan on January 30, 2019, 01:21:32 pm
Yeah Beckham is the classic over-rated yet under-rated player,

His ability alone wasn't enough to warrant the media hype and his standing within the game. However due to his image being more celebrity than footballer people forget he was actually a damn good footballer and one of the best dead ball takers and crossers I've ever seen

Yeah this sums him up for me. He's the most famous footballer of all time which has led people with just a passing interest in football to equate that with him being one of the elite players in the world. Football purists, in an effort to point out how he wasn't that good, often go in the other direction and downplay him.

He had elite end product and elite work rate, but that's about it. And that in itself is a brilliant combination, but not enough to make him an elite player. Probably not in the 100 best players of the last couple of decades.

George Best summed him up best, "He cannot kick with his left foot, he cannot head a ball, he cannot tackle and he doesn't score many goals. Apart from that he's all right."

So true about the 'being first to celebrate' thing that Fitzy mentioned too - he was quite slow for a footballer but as soon as the ball was in the back of the net he'd be sprinting to the scorer like Usain Bolt.
Logged

Offline Petadroli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,008
  • Swiss Red
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #612 on: January 30, 2019, 02:23:12 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 19, 2019, 07:18:31 am
Schweinsteiger.

He was just in great teams and added nothing to them.

Except the mancs of course.

One of the worst shouts on here. His performance in the World Cup 2014, particularily in the Final was nothing short but sensational. Besides that he has always been a great player in the Bundesliga, if not one of the best midfielders in the Bundesliga for a decade. He went to ManUtd after it was clear that due to his injuries, he wouldn't be the same player. Fair play for him rinsing them.

I'll repeat my shout from last time out: Ederson. One of the worst shot-stoppers in the league.
Logged
Last resort if you need tickets in Switzerland.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,095
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #613 on: January 30, 2019, 02:26:30 pm »
Quote from: Xabi Gerrard on January 30, 2019, 02:15:44 pm
Yeah this sums him up for me. He's the most famous footballer of all time which has led people with just a passing interest in football to equate that with him being one of the elite players in the world. Football purists, in an effort to point out how he wasn't that good, often go in the other direction and downplay him.

He had elite end product and elite work rate, but that's about it. And that in itself is a brilliant combination, but not enough to make him an elite player. Probably not in the 100 best players of the last couple of decades.

George Best summed him up best, "He cannot kick with his left foot, he cannot head a ball, he cannot tackle and he doesn't score many goals. Apart from that he's all right."

So true about the 'being first to celebrate' thing that Fitzy mentioned too - he was quite slow for a footballer but as soon as the ball was in the back of the net he'd be sprinting to the scorer like Usain Bolt.

Is he really more famous than Pele? If so, the game is really messed up. For me, Beckham is more known for his silly hairstyles than his football career.

I'm with George Best on this fella. I'd also say Best is/was far more famous than Beckham, too.

Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Xabi Gerrard

  • WHERE IS MY VOTE?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,910
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #614 on: January 30, 2019, 02:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 30, 2019, 02:26:30 pm
Is he really more famous than Pele? If so, the game is really messed up. For me, Beckham is more known for his silly hairstyles than his football career.

I'm with George Best on this fella. I'd also say Best is/was far more famous than Beckham, too.



Yeah I'd say Beckham is/was more famous than Pele was. Mainly by virtue of being massive in the worlds most populous countries (China and India) to a degree that Pele simply wasn't due to exposure of football in those places during Pele's day, plus he's much bigger in America than Pele was despite his time with Cosmos.

Beckham also penetrated parts of society that traditional football had never been able to thanks to things like being Posh's other half, huge films like Bend it Like Beckham and just generally being an attention seeking media whore.

Pele's legacy will live on a lot longer though - in 50 years time people will still be talking about Pele, but I think Beckham will have been over shadowed by numerous other 'celebrity footballers' by then.
Logged

Offline Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,806
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #615 on: January 30, 2019, 02:57:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 30, 2019, 02:26:30 pm
Is he really more famous than Pele? If so, the game is really messed up. For me, Beckham is more known for his silly hairstyles than his football career.
game is more commercialised, hes played in 5 countries in major cities (Manchester, Madrid, Los Angeles, Milan and Paris) compared to Pele who played the bulk at santos and a few years in New York, wife who at his peak was also incredibly famous worldwide (probably more than him), and of course far more people remember him as a player than Pele

Quote
I'm with George Best on this fella. I'd also say Best is/was far more famous than Beckham, too.
best doesnt have anywhere near the international recognition of Beckham, admittedly I wasnt alive but Beckham played the bulk of his career at the top level (sans the galaxy years, but thats in LA which is probably the worlds most important celebrity city), and of course best was only at a high level for a relatively short period of time - at the age Beckham was at Real Madrid best was at the likes of Stockport, cork Celtic and fulham
Logged

Offline pinky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,956
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #616 on: January 30, 2019, 02:57:42 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on January 24, 2019, 04:50:26 pm
Aye, Falcao at Atletico was something else. Wilshere was really fun to watch when he came through, but definitely over-rated in terms of actual output.

I haven't really offered anyone myself in this thread. It would be remiss of me to shout down the Hazard suggestions without doing so, really. Kante is #1 right now - brilliant at what he does, but rarely have I seen an individual's contributions in what is essentially limited to the middle third of the pitch over-hyped to the extent his have been.

But my vote across the last half-decade would probably go to Toni Kroos. Technically far superior to Kante, of course, and it's very difficult to call a World Cup and multiple Champions League winner over-rated with a straight face. But ask people who the best central midfielder in the world is and he'll never be far away from people's first answer. He was #9 in The Guardian's Top 100 footballers in the world in 2017, for example, and is a staple in the top 20.

Yet here is a midfielder who himself admits he doesn't want to be one of the two holders. Hence Casemiro and Modric doing his dirty work for him, because Kroos' mobility and tackling ability are both limited. Is he worth this indulgence at the very, very top level, though? I'm not so sure. He's scored 11 league goals in his five seasons at Real. How rarely he gives the ball away is extremely impressive, but a lot of the time he plays backwards and sideways. Very rarely is he the 'match-winner' his position on the pitch suggests he should be.

A fine player, but I don't think he's maximised his talent, and I also don't think it's a coincidence that Real's better performances at the top level have come when Isco has provided a central creative presence.

No, what you say is not true. Kroos is a much better central midfielder than Isco. Isco is good if he plays close to the goal, otherwise he slows down the tempo of the game way too much.

Kroos is a wonderful player. His technique hitting the ball is sensational, he creates the space for himself stunningly easily and is tactically exceptional in defense. Imo he's rated among the best 5 midfielders in the world, and that's exactly what he is. Unless you can find 5 who are better than him and in that case you would be underrating him.

Quote
Is he worth this indulgence at the very, very top level, though?

Sorry but this part sounds like a joke.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,095
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #617 on: January 30, 2019, 03:05:34 pm »
Fair comments regarding Pele/Beckham.

I suppose I'm just looking at it from a purely personal perspective. I always thought Beckham was overrated when measured against his own hype. I never watch anything to do with him or his wife, so my exposure to him is minimal really.

I suppose it's never a good idea to compare players from different eras. For me, Pele will always be the most famous footballer in the world, but maybe that's because he was there when I was a kid and growing up. It's a bit like how Ali will always be the most famous boxer in my mind.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,806
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #618 on: January 30, 2019, 03:20:18 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 30, 2019, 03:05:34 pm
I suppose it's never a good idea to compare players from different eras. For me, Pele will always be the most famous footballer in the world, but maybe that's because he was there when I was a kid and growing up. It's a bit like how Ali will always be the most famous boxer in my mind.
to be fair I think the best guy when you first get into a sport tends to be the one who you see as the benchmark which is often one the newer guys cant beat, Jordan vs our Lebron being one example (and as someone who is old enough to remember both Jordan is clearly the best, but some 20 somethings will always disagree with me)
Logged

Offline Xabi Gerrard

  • WHERE IS MY VOTE?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,910
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #619 on: January 30, 2019, 03:38:01 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 30, 2019, 03:05:34 pm
I suppose it's never a good idea to compare players from different eras. For me, Pele will always be the most famous footballer in the world, but maybe that's because he was there when I was a kid and growing up. It's a bit like how Ali will always be the most famous boxer in my mind.

Yeah I agree with that! Although I think Ali will always be the biggest, most famous, boxer of them all, even to new generations. Not only because he's in the conversation for boxing GOAT (like Pele is for football), but he did so much that transcends sport. Sticking the middle finger up at the oppression of African Americans, refusing to fight a war against other poor people (even though it meant being banned from fighting at his peak), having the silver tongue of Shankly...all stuff that resonates throughout time and throughout humanity, boxing fans or not.

He was famous for all the right things outside the ring, unlike Beckham.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,461
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #620 on: January 30, 2019, 03:52:06 pm »
Quote from: pinky on January 30, 2019, 02:57:42 pm
No, what you say is not true. Kroos is a much better central midfielder than Isco. Isco is good if he plays close to the goal, otherwise he slows down the tempo of the game way too much.

Kroos is a wonderful player. His technique hitting the ball is sensational, he creates the space for himself stunningly easily and is tactically exceptional in defense. Imo he's rated among the best 5 midfielders in the world, and that's exactly what he is. Unless you can find 5 who are better than him and in that case you would be underrating him.

Sorry but this part sounds like a joke.

I never said Isco was a better central midfielder than Kroos, so your argument is a straw man, there. That'd be like comparing Coutinho with Xavi. What I said was that Real's better collective performances in big games have come when Isco has been present to provide the central creative presence that I feel they lack(ed) without him. Similarly to us when we use the Milner/Wijnaldum/Henderson midfield in a 4-3-3, Ronaldo, Benzema and Bale always appeared very isolated with that midfield three of Casemiro, Modric and Kroos behind them. Isco helped bridge that gap.

I don't disagree with your analysis of Kroos (although I do think I could find five more effective central midfielders than him, to be honest). My point is that, if he is "not a Casemiro" (his words, not mine), i.e. a player who excels as one of the deeper two midfielders, should we not expect more offensive output from a supposedly world-class player at a world-class club?

As for the bold, that's your opinion. As much of a joke as this one, would you say?

Quote from: Pinky
Is Allison really that good? Half Europe seems interested in him right now. I've even read that the reported fee is 90 million euros which is way too much for a GK imo.
Logged

Offline pinky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,956
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #621 on: January 30, 2019, 08:26:02 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on January 30, 2019, 03:52:06 pm
I never said Isco was a better central midfielder than Kroos, so your argument is a straw man, there. That'd be like comparing Coutinho with Xavi. What I said was that Real's better collective performances in big games have come when Isco has been present to provide the central creative presence that I feel they lack(ed) without him. Similarly to us when we use the Milner/Wijnaldum/Henderson midfield in a 4-3-3, Ronaldo, Benzema and Bale always appeared very isolated with that midfield three of Casemiro, Modric and Kroos behind them. Isco helped bridge that gap.

I don't disagree with your analysis of Kroos (although I do think I could find five more effective central midfielders than him, to be honest). My point is that, if he is "not a Casemiro" (his words, not mine), i.e. a player who excels as one of the deeper two midfielders, should we not expect more offensive output from a supposedly world-class player at a world-class club?

As for the bold, that's your opinion. As much of a joke as this one, would you say?


Quote
I never said Isco was a better central midfielder than Kroos, so your argument is a straw man, there. That'd be like comparing Coutinho with Xavi.

Sorry, you are completely right, you never said what I thought you said.

Quote
What I said was that Real's better collective performances in big games have come when Isco has been present to provide the central creative presence that I feel they lack(ed) without him. Similarly to us when we use the Milner/Wijnaldum/Henderson midfield in a 4-3-3, Ronaldo, Benzema and Bale always appeared very isolated with that midfield three of Casemiro, Modric and Kroos behind them. Isco helped bridge that gap.

Yes, I also think that eleven provided the best games. But I also think Bale's lack consistency was as important for that as Isco's brilliance as a link man. When Bale was at his best the BBC was never isolated.

Quote
I don't disagree with your analysis of Kroos (although I do think I could find five more effective central midfielders than him, to be honest). My point is that, if he is "not a Casemiro" (his words, not mine), i.e. a player who excels as one of the deeper two midfielders, should we not expect more offensive output from a supposedly world-class player at a world-class club?

Out of curiosity, I would like to know which five midfielders are clearly better than Kroos.

And if offensive output is only about goals I can think of many extroardinary midfielders who didn't score much in their careers. Other than that his offensive contribution is very good.

Andres Iniesta during his whole career in Europe (club level): 57 goals, 139 assists
Toni Kroos at 29 years old (club level): 47 goals, 120 assists

Both playing in world class clubs with three forwards and two very offensive full backs.

Quote
As for the bold, that's your opinion. As much of a joke as this one, would you say?

Main difference being, I could change that old opinion of mine after what I've seen of Allison so far, while that current sentence of yours fits a person who has barely seen Kroos enough and is completely unaware of what he's achieved at top level, which I'm sure is not your case.
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,827
  • Not Italian
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #622 on: January 31, 2019, 02:31:25 am »
Mezut fucking Ozil. Despise how highly rated that spineless goggle eyed twat is. Can't give two dicks about his assists against the shite.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,154
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #623 on: Today at 02:00:25 pm »
The absolute king of overrated footballers has retired

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67063281

Eden Hazard retires: Ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid winger ends football career
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,351
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #624 on: Today at 02:08:21 pm »
Imagine the size hes going to balloon to.
Logged
AHA!

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,219
  • Truthiness
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #625 on: Today at 02:13:18 pm »
I remember being shocked when he turned up for the World Cup last year as I assume he'd retired at least a couple of years ago.

Can't believe he's only 32. He must have downed tools completely at 28.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 