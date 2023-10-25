I had an hour or so spare today so I did this comparison of League Two clubs because of the question over Tranmere's finances and what exactly Palios is doing with the money
Needs a proper figures bozo to interpret it all, but a couple of things I noticed:
Tranmere is the most expensive S/T.
Salford must be massively subsidised at that price and that attendance.
Bradford's amazing crowd figures considering they are 5 points off the play-offs.
League Two 2023/24
most costlly S/T - least costly S/T - ave attendance - ground capacity
Accrington Stanley: £285 - £239 - 2,479 - 5450
AFC Wimbledon £550 - £375 - 7,719 - 9369
Barrow: £345 - £345 - 3,776 - 5045
Bradford City: £300 - £300 - 17,922 - 25,126
Colchester United: £488.00 - £385 - 3,711 - 10,105
Crawley Town: £289 - £255 - 3,657 - 5996
Crewe Alexandra: £380 - £380 - 4,746 - 10,153
Doncaster Rovers: £345 - £275 - 6,715 - 15,231
Forest Green Rovers: £391 - £391 - 2,149 - 5147
Gillingham: £450 - £340 - 6,395 - 11,582
Grimsby Town: £475 - £420 - 6,168 - 9052
Harrogate Town: £395 - £365 - 2,182 - 5000
Mansfield Town: £395 - £315 - 7,528 - 9186
Milton Keynes Dons: £579.60 - £386.40 - 6,159 - 30,500
Morecambe: £469 - £319 - 3,930 - 6476
Newport County: £337 - £337 - 3,728 - 7850
Notts County: £374 - £299 - 11,166 - 19,588
Salford City: £250 - £180 - 2,687 - 5108
Stockport County: £435 - £405 - 8,856 - 10,852
Sutton United: £449 - £359 - 3,240 - 5032
Swindon Town: £400 - £350 - 8,978 - 15,728
Tranmere Rovers: £500 - £440 - 6,941 - 16,789
Walsall: £527 - £397 - 5,136 - 11,300
Wrexham: £374 - £340 - 10,114 - 10,771