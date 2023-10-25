« previous next »
Re: Tranmere Rovers
October 25, 2023, 11:02:46 am
Seems like Tranmere are hoping to copy Everton this season, in that they stay up because teams are shittier than they are. :o

Many a true word spoken in jest! They are lucky it's only two relegated from this Division  ;D

Re: Tranmere Rovers
October 25, 2023, 07:01:01 pm
Seems like Tranmere are hoping to copy Everton this season, in that they stay up because teams are shittier than they are. :o

You have to be really bad to go down from League Two but they've managed it before quite recently, so they haven't got Everton's stuffiness in their DNA.

If they can't make it work with Adkins it's hard to know where they'd go from there. Palios has run out of ideas (starting from bringing Mellon back which didn't work). Budget wise though they must be a lot better off than the likes of Sutton.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
October 27, 2023, 04:18:37 pm
I had an hour or so spare today so I did this comparison of League Two clubs because of the question over Tranmere's finances and what exactly Palios is doing with the money ;D Needs a proper figures bozo to interpret it all, but a couple of things I noticed:

Tranmere is the most expensive S/T.

Salford must be massively subsidised at that price and that attendance.

Bradford's amazing crowd figures considering they are 5 points off the play-offs.



League Two 2023/24

most costlly S/T - least costly S/T - ave attendance - ground capacity


Accrington Stanley: £285 - £239 - 2,479 - 5450

AFC Wimbledon £550 - £375 - 7,719 - 9369

Barrow: £345 - £345 - 3,776 - 5045

Bradford City: £300 - £300 - 17,922 - 25,126

Colchester United: £488.00 - £385 - 3,711 - 10,105

Crawley Town: £289 - £255 - 3,657 - 5996

Crewe Alexandra: £380 - £380 - 4,746 - 10,153

Doncaster Rovers: £345 - £275 - 6,715 - 15,231

Forest Green Rovers: £391 - £391 - 2,149 - 5147

Gillingham: £450 - £340 - 6,395 - 11,582

Grimsby Town: £475 - £420 - 6,168 - 9052

Harrogate Town: £395 - £365 - 2,182 - 5000

Mansfield Town: £395 - £315 - 7,528 - 9186

Milton Keynes Dons: £579.60 - £386.40 - 6,159 - 30,500

Morecambe: £469 - £319 - 3,930 - 6476

Newport County: £337 - £337 - 3,728 - 7850

Notts County: £374 - £299 - 11,166 - 19,588

Salford City: £250 - £180 - 2,687 - 5108

Stockport County: £435 - £405 - 8,856 - 10,852

Sutton United: £449 - £359 - 3,240 - 5032

Swindon Town: £400 - £350 - 8,978 - 15,728

Tranmere Rovers: £500 - £440 - 6,941 - 16,789

Walsall: £527 - £397 - 5,136 - 11,300

Wrexham: £374 - £340 - 10,114 - 10,771


Re: Tranmere Rovers
October 29, 2023, 11:09:43 am
This cheered me up after yesterday's latest in a series of diabolical results  ::)

https://twitter.com/uppo1976/status/1718566721605218712


Tranmere now well and truly in the relegation places after all three around them won yesterday - FGR, Colchester & Sutton.

Mark Palios had appeared on a Tranmere podcast Friday night claiming he's still 100% behind the Club and still looking for a Buyer/Investment. On the Adkins/new manager situation, he bizarrely said it's tough to choose from a list of candidates who are all failures  ???

Grimsby sacked their manager Paul Hurst yesterday after a poor run of results. Could be that this 'failure' who Palios has chased twice in the past might take over from Adkins, whose record since taking the interim role has been frankly shocking.

Loads of Joey Barton, Gareth Ainsworth (but thankfully not Robbie Fowler) shouts, but Tranmere are hardly an attractive proposition at the moment and League 2 football and management is a different kettle of fish to the Championship (as Adkins is finding out) ::)
Re: Tranmere Rovers
October 29, 2023, 12:19:00 pm
Feel sorry for Adkins or any other poor bastard taking the reins there.
Joke of a club from top to bottom and their fans deserve better.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
November 2, 2023, 01:40:19 pm
Adkins gets the job permanently, contract till 25/26.  :o

He's going to have to buck his ideas up ... it's not been the greatest audition for a role so far  ;D

Next three games are crucial. Away at League One Stevenage in the Cup Saturday (an awful draw against L1 high fliers) and then two crunch six-pointer games against fellow strugglers Forest Green and Sutton United.



https://www.tranmererovers.co.uk/news/2023/november/nigel-adkins-appointed-permanent-tranmere-rovers-manager/
Re: Tranmere Rovers
November 2, 2023, 06:28:35 pm
If they lose to Sutton and Forest Green he's already on a hiding to nothing. He needs a good return from those games.

A 3 year contract for an interim manager for a team in freefall seems odd.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
November 2, 2023, 06:39:15 pm
I was in the home end last Saturday and Tranmere are in massive trouble. Just look doomed but would rather Crawley, MK Dons or Salford drop (plastic clubs)
Re: Tranmere Rovers
November 2, 2023, 07:02:04 pm
A 3 year contract for an interim manager for a team in freefall seems odd.

Won two games out of 10, lost the last five in a row yet gets rewarded with a bumper contract. Maybe the players will take him seriously now he's the proper gaffer. I guess that's Palios' thinking.

Has to do better than this buzz-word bingo tactics whiteboard snapped in the PP car park a little while back  ;D

Re: Tranmere Rovers
November 2, 2023, 09:10:36 pm
Has to do better than this buzz-word bingo tactics whiteboard snapped in the PP car park a little while back  ;D


Fella with the white hair there is a good mate of mine.
Jock Kelly.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
November 2, 2023, 09:56:51 pm
Jock Kelly.

Nice one! Is he an ex-player then Terry?
Re: Tranmere Rovers
November 3, 2023, 10:02:55 pm
Nice one! Is he an ex-player then Terry?
No, he's just a massive fan who goes to all the homes and aways.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
Today at 03:04:25 pm
Massive game today at PP vs Notts County.

The coaching wizard Sir Nigel Adkins has the Rovers on three wins in a row, playing exciting attacking football, scoring goals for fun and screaming up the League.

A real test today against another free scoring side, well placed in the play-offs with Longstaff coming off a hat-trick v Morecambe the other day.

Loan signing of the season Rob Apter is available today surprisingly considering his loan was meant to finish today.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
Today at 05:19:27 pm
Well, that was an absolute cracker of a game. Tranmere coming back from 2-1 down to win 4-2. County are a very good footballing side, had long periods of possession, but there's a steel behind Rovers now, they don't give in easily.

Connor Jennings got two, one a pen after already missing one and Rob Apter having another stormer of a game. Nigel Adkins managed to get himself sent off  ;D

Four wins in a row, six points off the play-offs, Happy New Year  8)
