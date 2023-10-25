This cheered me up after yesterday's latest in a series of diabolical resultsTranmere now well and truly in the relegation places after all three around them won yesterday - FGR, Colchester & Sutton.Mark Palios had appeared on a Tranmere podcast Friday night claiming he's still 100% behind the Club and still looking for a Buyer/Investment. On the Adkins/new manager situation, he bizarrely said it's tough to choose from a list of candidates who are all failuresGrimsby sacked their manager Paul Hurst yesterday after a poor run of results. Could be that this 'failure' who Palios has chased twice in the past might take over from Adkins, whose record since taking the interim role has been frankly shocking.Loads of Joey Barton, Gareth Ainsworth (but thankfully not Robbie Fowler) shouts, but Tranmere are hardly an attractive proposition at the moment and League 2 football and management is a different kettle of fish to the Championship (as Adkins is finding out)