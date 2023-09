Lost again tonight 2-0 away at Fleetwood in the EFL Trophy.



The wolves, coyotes and hyenas have joined last week's vultures in circling the quivering form of the desperately wounded Ian Dawes.



He'll be lucky to see the weekend.



This thread:



I reckon they're down the shitter this season.I know it's hard to generate money for new players, etc. But I would be a bit pissed off if I were a regular supporter of theirs as there doesn't seem to be any sort of ambition from them these days.What's going on with the likes of owner and ex-Rovers player Mark Palios.Does he or they actually give a shit about the club?