I don't agree with the take and said so. I'm also in my 40's and was a STH during the 90's so saw all of Fowler's peak in the flesh.I'd say Fowler's is really hard to judge when comparing him to other players. He was amazing domestically but completely unproven at any other level. The PL was atrocious in the early to mid 90's and that's borne out by the horrendous European record English clubs had in that period. I think only 2 or 3 clubs made the QF or beyond in about 7 years of UEFA Cup/CL participation.Can you imagine English clubs performing so bad, so consistently over the course of half a decade? If they did what would it say about the league quality? It's basically the equivalent record to what the Dutch league may have been in the last 5-7 years.Comparing him to Aguero for example? Stylistically maybe. From a goalscoring record perspective I'm not so sure. Aguero scored 60 odd goals in European competition and 41 at national team level at a rate of about 1 every 2 games. Fowler barely scored 20 goals in his combined UEFA competition and international appearances. He didn't score regularly in European football for Liverpool or Leeds and he couldn't force his way into the England team.That's not all on Fowler. He was one of the only few good things about Liverpool in the 90's. He was one of the best things about going the game in that time. He was immensely talented and that talent was never able to fully flourish in his 20's due to injuries and him being superseded by other strikers in the Liverpool pecking order. Without injuries he may well have gone on to be one of our vest strikers ever. He didn't though and we'll never know his true level. When PL competition got better and Liverpool started to compete in Europe, Fowler became more of a peripheral figure. He wasn't pulling up any trees at Leeds or City either despite only being about 25 when he left Liverpool.However, I think his career as a Liverpool player is hugely over rated by many in the 35-55 age bracket. There's definitely a sense of rose tinted specs when looking back at him. His star shone really brightly for 3 to 4 seasons and he ran rings around the likes of Steve Staunton and Shaun Teale as they played CB for title chasing teams. His record over the 4 year period at his peak was only bettered by Shearer. However, Fowler's record was only slightly better than Ferdinand's. Cole's and Wright's when you compare their peak 4 years in the 90's. Those 3 players were all banging in 20-40 goals a season during seasons in the period from 1992 to 1997. How would people view those players compared to Fowler? How many goals would you expect them to score if playing top level PL football now?I've said the above a few times on here and it feels like I'm bashing Fowler. I'm not. I'm bashing the perception from people in a certain age bracket that he was one of our best players ever. He's probably not even close to Top 5 in terms of forward/attacking players to play for the club. As a pure No.9 he's probably Top 5 though. Not remotely close to the likes of Rush though.