Author Topic: Tranmere Rovers  (Read 69464 times)

Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 10:12:26 pm »
Madness in here

Fowler is one of the most natural finishers i've seen play football

Offline rodderzzz

Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 10:41:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:12:57 pm
I think he could have easily been 70-80% of a peak Sturridge or Mane, a great squad player who could have bagged 18-22 goals a season, with maybe a dozen in the league.  Maybe an Origi type?

This is, without a doubt, the worst football take Ive read on this forum about anything to do with the sport. Laughable lol. I hope you're under 30 and therefore didn't see him play
Offline Iska

Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 10:59:47 pm »
Hes not like any other Liverpool player except maybe a bit of Suarez, so any of those comparisons are going to be way off.  If I had to pick someone modern its probably Aguero.  Which doesnt help at all, if youre trying to picture his place in a modern systems team.
Offline spen71

Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #643 on: Today at 07:28:32 am »
Fowler was amazing.    He never got over the knee injury when Thomas mhrye clattered into him
Online Fromola

Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #644 on: Today at 07:35:02 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 07:28:32 am
Fowler was amazing.    He never got over the knee injury when Thomas mhrye clattered into him

He got a bad injury first in pre-season 97/98 and was a bit of a crock ever since. 96/97 he was unreal as well, would have carried us to the title if David James didn't lose the plot.
Online Jookie

Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #645 on: Today at 08:37:08 am »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 10:41:13 pm
This is, without a doubt, the worst football take Ive read on this forum about anything to do with the sport. Laughable lol. I hope you're under 30 and therefore didn't see him play

I don't agree with the take and said so. I'm also in my 40's and was a STH during the 90's so saw all of Fowler's peak in the flesh.

I'd say Fowler's is really hard to judge when comparing him to other players. He was amazing domestically but completely unproven at any other level. The PL was atrocious in the early to mid 90's and that's borne out by the horrendous European record English clubs had in that period. I think only 2 or 3 clubs made the QF or beyond in about 7 years of UEFA Cup/CL participation.

Can you imagine English clubs performing so bad, so consistently over the course of half a decade? If they did what would it say about the league quality? It's basically the equivalent record to what the Dutch league may have been in the last 5-7 years.

Comparing him to Aguero for example? Stylistically maybe. From a goalscoring record perspective I'm not so sure. Aguero scored 60 odd goals in European competition and 41 at national team level at a rate of about 1 every 2 games.  Fowler barely scored 20 goals in his combined UEFA competition and international appearances. He didn't score regularly in European football for Liverpool or Leeds and he couldn't force his way into the England team.

That's not all on Fowler. He was one of the only few good things about Liverpool in the 90's. He was one of the best things about going the game in that time. He was immensely talented and that talent was never able to fully flourish in his 20's due to injuries and him being superseded by other strikers in the Liverpool pecking order. Without injuries he may well have gone on to be one of our vest strikers ever. He didn't though and we'll never know his true level. When PL competition got better and Liverpool started to compete in Europe, Fowler became more of a peripheral figure. He wasn't pulling up any trees at Leeds or City either despite only being about 25 when he left Liverpool.

However, I think his career as a Liverpool player is hugely over rated by many in the 35-55 age bracket. There's definitely a sense of rose tinted specs when looking back at him. His star shone really brightly for 3 to 4 seasons and he ran rings around the likes of Steve Staunton and Shaun Teale as they played CB for title chasing teams. His record over the 4 year period at his peak was only bettered by Shearer. However, Fowler's record was only slightly better than Ferdinand's. Cole's and Wright's when you compare their peak 4 years in the 90's. Those 3 players were all banging in 20-40 goals a season during seasons in the period from 1992 to 1997. How would people view those players compared to Fowler? How many goals would you expect them to score if playing top level PL football now?

I've said the above a few times on here and it feels like I'm bashing Fowler. I'm not. I'm bashing the perception from people in a certain age bracket that he was one of our best players ever. He's probably not even close to Top 5 in terms of forward/attacking players to play for the club. As a pure No.9 he's probably Top 5 though. Not remotely close to the likes of Rush though.
Online reddebs

Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #646 on: Today at 08:50:22 am »
Wow is this some sort of trolling?

I came in here to see what Tranmere Rovers was up to that the thread was constantly at the top of the page and the discussion is about Robbie Fowler?

Wtf?
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #647 on: Today at 08:57:12 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:12:57 pm
Actually it referred to Cliff Barnes' dad. Him and Jock Ewing were friends until they had a falling out and the feud between the families began.

As for the rest, yeah Fowler is hard to judge comparatively, but he was a major talent of his era. I remember my dad (an Evertonian) telling me there was a young lad in the youth team who was even better - some lad called Michael Owen...

So yes, definitely not the best talent the club has produced, but arguably one who could have reached great heights had he been in a team that allowed him to fulfil his potential.

I think he could have easily been 70-80% of a peak Sturridge or Mane, a great squad player who could have bagged 18-22 goals a season, with maybe a dozen in the league.  Maybe an Origi type?




Had a bit of a nightmare there mate.
Online tubby

Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #648 on: Today at 09:14:09 am »
Love Fowler, probably in my top 3 Liverpool players of all time and he was an absolute machine as a kid, 3 consecutive 30 goal seasons at that age is insane.  His technique was excellent, his instincts were great, and while he wasn't a speed merchant, he was quick enough when he broke through and was really underrated aerially.  I remember there was a quote from Trevor Sinclair(?) about his time at City where they were doing passing drills and Fowler was just fizzing them first time to feet all day.  Robbie had such a good touch and feel for the ball, which is what made him an outrageous finisher.

It's impossible to know how good he'd be in today's game.  Teams rarely play with that kind of striker anymore and he wasn't tricky enough or quick enough to play as a wide forward.  I think with his technique and savvy he could potentially have played similarly to Aguero did at City, but they're a dying breed.
Offline Iska

Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #649 on: Today at 09:16:08 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:37:08 am
I can see the logic, but then you could say much the same about McManaman and he stepped up and did well.  Ultimately you can only go on feel, and I reckon young Fowler had the gifts to rip anywhere up.

However you can compare across the same era, and what counts against him isnt Ferdinand etc. but Shearer.  Different players obviously and I could be wrong, but I dont think many would put him in the same bracket as Shearer.
Online Fromola

Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #650 on: Today at 09:25:18 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:37:08 am
I don't agree with the take and said so. I'm also in my 40's and was a STH during the 90's so saw all of Fowler's peak in the flesh.

I'd say Fowler's is really hard to judge when comparing him to other players. He was amazing domestically but completely unproven at any other level. The PL was atrocious in the early to mid 90's and that's borne out by the horrendous European record English clubs had in that period. I think only 2 or 3 clubs made the QF or beyond in about 7 years of UEFA Cup/CL participation.

Can you imagine English clubs performing so bad, so consistently over the course of half a decade? If they did what would it say about the league quality? It's basically the equivalent record to what the Dutch league may have been in the last 5-7 years.

Comparing him to Aguero for example? Stylistically maybe. From a goalscoring record perspective I'm not so sure. Aguero scored 60 odd goals in European competition and 41 at national team level at a rate of about 1 every 2 games.  Fowler barely scored 20 goals in his combined UEFA competition and international appearances. He didn't score regularly in European football for Liverpool or Leeds and he couldn't force his way into the England team.

That's not all on Fowler. He was one of the only few good things about Liverpool in the 90's. He was one of the best things about going the game in that time. He was immensely talented and that talent was never able to fully flourish in his 20's due to injuries and him being superseded by other strikers in the Liverpool pecking order. Without injuries he may well have gone on to be one of our vest strikers ever. He didn't though and we'll never know his true level. When PL competition got better and Liverpool started to compete in Europe, Fowler became more of a peripheral figure. He wasn't pulling up any trees at Leeds or City either despite only being about 25 when he left Liverpool.

However, I think his career as a Liverpool player is hugely over rated by many in the 35-55 age bracket. There's definitely a sense of rose tinted specs when looking back at him. His star shone really brightly for 3 to 4 seasons and he ran rings around the likes of Steve Staunton and Shaun Teale as they played CB for title chasing teams. His record over the 4 year period at his peak was only bettered by Shearer. However, Fowler's record was only slightly better than Ferdinand's. Cole's and Wright's when you compare their peak 4 years in the 90's. Those 3 players were all banging in 20-40 goals a season during seasons in the period from 1992 to 1997. How would people view those players compared to Fowler? How many goals would you expect them to score if playing top level PL football now?

I've said the above a few times on here and it feels like I'm bashing Fowler. I'm not. I'm bashing the perception from people in a certain age bracket that he was one of our best players ever. He's probably not even close to Top 5 in terms of forward/attacking players to play for the club. As a pure No.9 he's probably Top 5 though. Not remotely close to the likes of Rush though.

I've made this point about Cantona tbf. Never did it in Europe for United while he was there, never did anything in a France shirt, never played in the other top leagues but did do really well for a period in the early to mid 90s in the English top flight. United fans go on as if he's some kind of all time great.

Fowler was a bit unfortunate that England were blessed with top strikers at the time. Euro 96 could have been his moment otherwise. Liverpool were generally useless in Europe in the 90s though, then under Ged he scored what should have been the winning goal in the UEFA Cup final (and he was well past his peak then) once we got it together in Europe.

Don't forget Fowler had only just turned 21 by Euro 96 as well and had an incredible early career already. A year later he got a bad injury. Had he stayed fit through his career, you could be talking Rush numbers. The players you mention (Wright, Shearer etc) were at their peak in the mid 90s, Fowler was still very young and racking up 30+ goals a season.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #651 on: Today at 09:46:56 am »
The only modern comparable striker in terms of coming straight into a decent Premier League side as a youngster and scoring at a good rate from the off is Harry Kane. And frankly, Fowlers numbers were far better.

You can argue how a player like him would adapt in the modern game, would he fit he way we play etc but no reason to think if he was around in this era hed still be consistently banging in 20+ league goals a season.
Online Fromola

Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #652 on: Today at 10:28:22 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:46:56 am
The only modern comparable striker in terms of coming straight into a decent Premier League side as a youngster and scoring at a good rate from the off is Harry Kane. And frankly, Fowlers numbers were far better.

You can argue how a player like him would adapt in the modern game, would he fit he way we play etc but no reason to think if he was around in this era hed still be consistently banging in 20+ league goals a season.

Kane had had 4 forgettable, low-scoring loan spells as well before he had his breakthrough season at Spurs at 21. Fowler had scored 100 Liverpool goals by that age.

Shearer took a while to start scoring at a high rate at Southampton. Wright and Ferdinand were non-league players at 21. Andy Cole was playing for Bristol City after Arsenal let him go. Collymore was at Southend at that age, Sheringham at Millwall.

Owen is the most comparable.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:36:56 am by Fromola »
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #653 on: Today at 10:34:51 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:28:22 am
Kane had had 4 forgettable, low-scoring loan spells as well before he had his breakthrough season at Spurs at 21. Fowler had scored 100 Liverpool goals by that age.

Shearer took a while to start scoring at a high rate at Southampton. Wright and Ferdinand were non-league players at 21. Andy Cole was playing for Bristol City after Arsenal let him go. Collymore was at Southend, Sheringham at Millwall.

Owen is the most comparable.

Just meant from the modern era. Kane feels the only one who has come through and scored consistently. But youre right about his loans and he wasnt the same teenage sensation as Fowler.
Online Fromola

Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #654 on: Today at 10:36:40 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:34:51 am
Just meant from the modern era. Kane feels the only one who has come through and scored consistently. But youre right about his loans and he wasnt the same teenage sensation as Fowler.

Rashford a bit but he's been up and down. He scored a fair few from the off but he's not had the consistency of this season.
Online Jookie

Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #655 on: Today at 10:43:14 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:25:18 am
I've made this point about Cantona tbf. Never did it in Europe for United while he was there, never did anything in a France shirt, never played in the other top leagues but did do really well for a period in the early to mid 90s in the English top flight. United fans go on as if he's some kind of all time great.

Fowler was a bit unfortunate that England were blessed with top strikers at the time. Euro 96 could have been his moment otherwise. Liverpool were generally useless in Europe in the 90s though, then under Ged he scored what should have been the winning goal in the UEFA Cup final (and he was well past his peak then) once we got it together in Europe.

Don't forget Fowler had only just turned 21 by Euro 96 as well and had an incredible early career already. A year later he got a bad injury. Had he stayed fit through his career, you could be talking Rush numbers. The players you mention (Wright, Shearer etc) were at their peak in the mid 90s, Fowler was still very young and racking up 30+ goals a season.

I completely agree about the Cantona comparison.

Both were excellent players, but very different types of forward, who had huge impact on their respective teams in domestic terms. Both had huge impact when the league was its lowest quality in the last 30-40 years.  In European comps and international football both had limited impact.

That doesnt change their impact but it raises doubts about their actually quality. Or maybe more accurately their ability to raise performance when the standards were increased.

Highlighting Wright, Ferdinand, Cole wasnt to compare Fowlers potential. It was more to highlight the type of player who was regularly scoring 20-40 goals a season at approx the same time period as Fowler. Fowler was unlucky that Shearer was around the same time as him. Shearer was obviously the better all round player. He dovetailed really well with Sheringham so Fowlers international experience was always going to be limited.
