Author Topic: Tranmere Rovers

Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #600 on: August 24, 2022, 08:12:00 pm »
Go on Tranmere!
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #601 on: August 24, 2022, 08:15:33 pm »
I didn't hear the Newcastle line up, I wouldn't know most of their team anyway! Is it a strong team, I'd imagine Newcastle would treat this comp seriously this season.

I've just got the match on R.Merseyside.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #602 on: August 24, 2022, 08:20:18 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on August 24, 2022, 08:15:33 pm
I didn't hear the Newcastle line up, I wouldn't know most of their team anyway! Is it a strong team, I'd imagine Newcastle would treat this comp seriously this season.

I've just got the match on R.Merseyside.

Not seen their team but considering they had a high energy game against City on Sunday they were likely to make changes. They go to Wolves at the weekend and then Anfield next midweek. 3 away games in a week.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #603 on: August 24, 2022, 08:21:56 pm »
Only Willock started tonight and Sunday. They have the likes of Lascelles, Ritchie, Wood playing though so hardly a bunch of unknowns.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #604 on: August 24, 2022, 08:24:40 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on August 24, 2022, 08:15:33 pm
I didn't hear the Newcastle line up, I wouldn't know most of their team anyway! Is it a strong team, I'd imagine Newcastle would treat this comp seriously this season.

I've just got the match on R.Merseyside.

Strong bench!

26Darlow
17Krafth
6Lascelles
3Dummett
13Targett
28Willock
36S Longstaff
32Anderson
11Ritchie
20Wood
23Murphy


Substitutes

2Trippier
4Botman
7Joelinton
12Lewis
18Fernández
19Manquillo
24Almirón
29Gillespie
39Guimarães Rodriguez Moura
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #605 on: August 24, 2022, 08:25:31 pm »
Don't want to see Newcastle anywhere near a trophy this season, this comp will be their best chance, so hopefully Rovers can see this out.

Be nice to draw Rovers in the next round too!

Fuckers 1-1
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #606 on: August 24, 2022, 08:35:39 pm »
Yard dogs.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #607 on: August 24, 2022, 08:36:41 pm »
HT

1-1
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #608 on: August 24, 2022, 08:38:34 pm »
H/T Tranmere lucky not to be down to 10.

Mellon may have to sub Hemmings, he's one more iffy tackle away from a Red.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #609 on: August 24, 2022, 08:47:21 pm »
The Tranmere players will be shattered by 60 mins. 3-1 to Newcastle  :wave
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #610 on: August 24, 2022, 09:01:01 pm »
Undone by PL quality there.  ::)

Hope it's not going to turn into an embarrassment like the Spurs game a few years back.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #611 on: August 24, 2022, 09:26:13 pm »
Rovers need to sack off that kit supplier, half the logos on the shirts are hanging off  ;D
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #612 on: August 24, 2022, 09:43:33 pm »
FT

Tranmere 1-2 Saudi FC.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #613 on: August 24, 2022, 09:49:18 pm »
Great effort from Rovers latter 20 mins of the second half. An exciting series of proper old-fashioned giant-killer corners v Newcastle that got the crowd going and went agonizingly close, but they haven't got a Trippier and a Woods. No shame in losing to these by the odd goal.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #614 on: March 19, 2023, 03:15:44 pm »
Tranmere have sacked Micky Mellon.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65008611
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #615 on: March 19, 2023, 03:16:48 pm »
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #616 on: March 19, 2023, 10:02:34 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on March 19, 2023, 03:15:44 pm
Tranmere have sacked Micky Mellon.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65008611

It's been coming. Terrible football, terrible results. He lost his magic touch at Dundee United and it never came back.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #617 on: March 19, 2023, 10:03:05 pm »
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #618 on: March 20, 2023, 11:27:51 am »
God in the betting for next Rovers manager.  ;D

- Ian Dawes (interim): 5/2
- David Artell: 5/1
- Danny Cowley: 6/1
- Robbie Fowler: 6/1
- Nigel Adkins: 8/1

Some pretty wild suggestions further down this page:  :wellin

https://www.bettingodds.com/thesackrace/teams/tranmere-rovers
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #619 on: March 20, 2023, 11:59:12 am »
Quote from: Redsnappa on March 20, 2023, 11:27:51 am
God in the betting for next Rovers manager.  ;D

- Ian Dawes (interim): 5/2
- David Artell: 5/1
- Danny Cowley: 6/1
- Robbie Fowler: 6/1
- Nigel Adkins: 8/1

Some pretty wild suggestions further down this page:  :wellin

https://www.bettingodds.com/thesackrace/teams/tranmere-rovers

Bring Big Dunc (closer to) home
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #620 on: March 20, 2023, 01:29:05 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on March 20, 2023, 11:27:51 am
God in the betting for next Rovers manager.  ;D

- Ian Dawes (interim): 5/2
- David Artell: 5/1
- Danny Cowley: 6/1
- Robbie Fowler: 6/1
- Nigel Adkins: 8/1

Some pretty wild suggestions further down this page:  :wellin

https://www.bettingodds.com/thesackrace/teams/tranmere-rovers


I cringe when Fowler gets called God. No offence like. Just that I never ever heard it at the match...seems to be an Internet thing.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #621 on: March 20, 2023, 01:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Lad on March 20, 2023, 01:29:05 pm

I cringe when Fowler gets called God. No offence like. Just that I never ever heard it at the match...seems to be an Internet thing.

Maybe you didn't hear it... but I'm sure you remember these?





:)

Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #622 on: March 20, 2023, 02:20:05 pm »
Quote from: Lad on March 20, 2023, 01:29:05 pm

I cringe when Fowler gets called God. No offence like. Just that I never ever heard it at the match...seems to be an Internet thing.

No offence taken  :)  You should have heard my Mam kick off (her having converted to RC in the 50's) when we called Robbie 'God' at hers  :o
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #623 on: Yesterday at 12:42:54 pm »
Quote from: Lad on March 20, 2023, 01:29:05 pm

I cringe when Fowler gets called God. No offence like. Just that I never ever heard it at the match...seems to be an Internet thing.

It's defo not just an internet thing. He was being called that in the 90's and not sure how many people had internet then!

It's not something I'm offended by but I see where you are coming from in terms of the cringe element. He's called God when we've almost certainly had a plethora of forward players before and after that were better -  either better at their peak or better for longer.

In fairness Fowler was amazing in his 1st few years, albeit it only domestically and in probably the weakest era of the PL. He could have been one of our best players ever without injury. Unfortunately he never really made it to that level. He was one of the only few shining lights during a miserable period in the early to mid 90's. Plus he was local and had an affable character. Can ee why people were attracted to him as a player then (I was) and why others still hold him in such high regard as a player. But in fairness he wasn't God or could be equated to being God when we had the likes of Rush, Dalglish, Keegan, Barnes, Hunt before him.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #624 on: Yesterday at 04:46:04 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on March 20, 2023, 01:59:50 pm
Maybe you didn't hear it... but I'm sure you remember these?





:)



Yes cringey as fuck 🤣
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #625 on: Yesterday at 09:29:45 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 12:42:54 pm
It's defo not just an internet thing. He was being called that in the 90's and not sure how many people had internet then!

It's not something I'm offended by but I see where you are coming from in terms of the cringe element. He's called God when we've almost certainly had a plethora of forward players before and after that were better -  either better at their peak or better for longer.

In fairness Fowler was amazing in his 1st few years, albeit it only domestically and in probably the weakest era of the PL. He could have been one of our best players ever without injury. Unfortunately he never really made it to that level. He was one of the only few shining lights during a miserable period in the early to mid 90's. Plus he was local and had an affable character. Can ee why people were attracted to him as a player then (I was) and why others still hold him in such high regard as a player. But in fairness he wasn't God or could be equated to being God when we had the likes of Rush, Dalglish, Keegan, Barnes, Hunt before him.

The problem for Fowler during that time was the same as a lot of our really good players in that period - They were at a rudderless, stagnating club, with largely under performing players. A Gerrard could drag the entire team over the line, but Fowler wasn't that type of player, and he was somewhat in the footballing generation "before" Gerrard, even though their LFC careers overlapped.

Fowler came onto the scene when we still had the likes of Rush and Barnes in the team. A player like him in a Klopp team would have done so much more.

(Incidentally, the "God" nickname was the one he was given by the rest of the team. They all had nicknames back then, I remember an article in the Mirror about it. John Barnes was called "Digger" after the character in Dallas. ;D )
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #626 on: Today at 07:57:44 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:29:45 pm
The problem for Fowler during that time was the same as a lot of our really good players in that period - They were at a rudderless, stagnating club, with largely under performing players. A Gerrard could drag the entire team over the line, but Fowler wasn't that type of player, and he was somewhat in the footballing generation "before" Gerrard, even though their LFC careers overlapped.

Fowler came onto the scene when we still had the likes of Rush and Barnes in the team. A player like him in a Klopp team would have done so much more.

(Incidentally, the "God" nickname was the one he was given by the rest of the team. They all had nicknames back then, I remember an article in the Mirror about it. John Barnes was called "Digger" after the character in Dallas. ;D )

Was John Barnes called Digger after Cliff Barnes from Dallas or because his initials are JCB?

The issue with Fowler was injuries. He never really got to prove himself at a higher level. Standard of PL was atrocious in early to mid 90's. Just look at English teams performances in Europe during the period of about 92-97. Hardly any English team made the QF of European competition during that period of 5-7 years.

Therefore hard to judge Fowler against Torres for example. Torres played when the PL was at the peak of European football.

Fowler's record in European competition isn't great either. So at that higher level of UEFA Cup or CL his scoring record was way off what it was in PL. Internationally he hardly played either -  bearing in mind that I'd say international football was a much higher standard then PL during that 90's period (it's not close now though).

Is that all Fowler's fault? Of course not. His peak years coincided with Liverpool being generally rubbish and the PL being poor. By the time PL had improved and Liverpool had found their feet under Houllier then Fowler was past his peak (but still a good player). Conversely, there's an argument that Fowler's brilliance was magnified by being one of the few shining lights in an average Liverpool side and playing in a poor era for English football.

It's why I'd say comparing Fowler to Torres, Suarez, Salah is difficult. The joy he provided may have equalled some of those players but IMO he's miles off those 3 in terms of ability and impact. I'd say Sturridge, Owen and Firmino were all potentially better players as well. Whilst all being different style of player, they generally have a better body of evidence of performing at a higher level than Fowler.

This isn't to diminish from Fowler as player or how we view him as fans. It's just with hindsight the God nickname doesn't really fit right given the players that have come after him and before. I always find it odd when people have him in their best Liverpool XI's. That's obviously an emotional decision based on his impact on them watching Liverpool at a certain part of their life rather than an objective view of his record compared to other players.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #627 on: Today at 12:12:57 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 07:57:44 am
Was John Barnes called Digger after Cliff Barnes from Dallas or because his initials are JCB?


Actually it referred to Cliff Barnes' dad. Him and Jock Ewing were friends until they had a falling out and the feud between the families began.

As for the rest, yeah Fowler is hard to judge comparatively, but he was a major talent of his era. I remember my dad (an Evertonian) telling me there was a young lad in the youth team who was even better - some lad called Michael Owen...

So yes, definitely not the best talent the club has produced, but arguably one who could have reached great heights had he been in a team that allowed him to fulfil his potential.

I think he could have easily been 70-80% of a peak Sturridge or Mane, a great squad player who could have bagged 18-22 goals a season, with maybe a dozen in the league.  Maybe an Origi type?
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #628 on: Today at 12:19:32 pm »
Quote from: Red
Actually it referred to Cliff Barnes' dad. Him and Jock Ewing were friends until they had a falling out and the feud between the families began.

As for the rest, yeah Fowler is hard to judge comparatively, but he was a major talent of his era. I remember my dad (an Evertonian) telling me there was a young lad in the youth team who was even better - some lad called Michael Owen...

So yes, definitely not the best talent the club has produced, but arguably one who could have reached great heights had he been in a team that allowed him to fulfil his potential.

I think he could have easily been 70-80% of a peak Sturridge or Mane, a great squad player who could have bagged 18-22 goals a season, with maybe a dozen in the league.  Maybe an Origi type?

 :o

Fowler would be hitting Salah/Suarez numbers if he played in this team.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #629 on: Today at 02:28:11 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:19:32 pm
:o

Fowler would be hitting Salah/Suarez numbers if he played in this team.
Robbie Fowler was the most natural goalscorer I've seen since Jimmy Greaves and that says alot considering the other strikers we have had.
He scored all sorts of goals, left foot, right foot, and head. Tap-ins, chipped over the goalkeeper, you name it.
But for his injuries, he would have scored a lot more than he did. 
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #630 on: Today at 02:36:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:12:57 pm
I think he could have easily been 70-80% of a peak Sturridge or Mane, a great squad player who could have bagged 18-22 goals a season, with maybe a dozen in the league.  Maybe an Origi type?

Without injuries Fowler is miles better than Origi.

Better than peak Sturridge? Possibly. Probably.

A better player than Mane, Salah, Suarez? Don't think he's got even close to them.

Fowler only scored 14 goals in European football for Liverpool over 43 appearances. That's seriously padded by 6 goals in 4 Cup Winners Cup games against Sion and Brann Bergen ( 7 in 7 in Cup Winners Cup). His record in stronger comps of UEFA and CL is 7 goals in 36 appearances. Fair amount of sub appearances in there though. Goals per minute of UEFA/CL football is 320 odd minutes (or 1 goal every 3.6 x 90 mins).

For comparison Sadio Mane, as a wide forward, has 27 goals in 62 CL appearances (goal every 176 minutes).

The comparative quality of the PL is just not there when comparing players from early 90's and those who played from about 2005 onwards. I think comparing CL now versus UEFA/CL in 90's/00's is a better comparison in terms of quality of opposition. Obviously doesn't factor quality of Liverpool team though.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #631 on: Today at 02:50:15 pm »
Have I just seen Robbie Fowler classed as an Origi type, wow 🤦
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #632 on: Today at 02:51:48 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:36:46 pm
Without injuries Fowler is miles better than Origi.

Better than peak Sturridge? Possibly. Probably.

A better player than Mane, Salah, Suarez? Don't think he's got even close to them.

Fowler only scored 14 goals in European football for Liverpool over 43 appearances. That's seriously padded by 6 goals in 4 Cup Winners Cup games against Sion and Brann Bergen ( 7 in 7 in Cup Winners Cup). His record in stronger comps of UEFA and CL is 7 goals in 36 appearances. Fair amount of sub appearances in there though. Goals per minute of UEFA/CL football is 320 odd minutes (or 1 goal every 3.6 x 90 mins).

For comparison Sadio Mane, as a wide forward, has 27 goals in 62 CL appearances (goal every 176 minutes).

The comparative quality of the PL is just not there when comparing players from early 90's and those who played from about 2005 onwards. I think comparing CL now versus UEFA/CL in 90's/00's is a better comparison in terms of quality of opposition. Obviously doesn't factor quality of Liverpool team though.

Take a look at the teams they both played in, Fowler was a goalscoring machine and would have scored buckets of goals in this team
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #633 on: Today at 02:59:54 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 02:50:15 pm
Have I just seen Robbie Fowler classed as an Origi type, wow 🤦

I know mate. Been shaking my head at some of the posts here about him. I have seen plenty of strikers come and go, and I am firmly of the view that Fowler was one of the best finishers I have seen play for us. Injuries did rob him, but when he was fully fit he was lethal
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #634 on: Today at 03:06:30 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 02:50:15 pm
Have I just seen Robbie Fowler classed as an Origi type, wow 🤦

Not a fair comparison but even Robbie would have been hugely impressed with that sweet left footed finish in Madrid.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #635 on: Today at 03:11:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:12:57 pm
Actually it referred to Cliff Barnes' dad. Him and Jock Ewing were friends until they had a falling out and the feud between the families began.

As for the rest, yeah Fowler is hard to judge comparatively, but he was a major talent of his era. I remember my dad (an Evertonian) telling me there was a young lad in the youth team who was even better - some lad called Michael Owen...

So yes, definitely not the best talent the club has produced, but arguably one who could have reached great heights had he been in a team that allowed him to fulfil his potential.

I think he could have easily been 70-80% of a peak Sturridge or Mane, a great squad player who could have bagged 18-22 goals a season, with maybe a dozen in the league.  Maybe an Origi type?

That might be one of the worst takes I've ever seen on football which isn't aiming to be a bad take :D

An Origi type?! Maybe a dozen in the league? If he'd been in this team he'd have been scoring Haaland numbers. 80% of a peak Sturridge though, fucking hell. A peak Robbie Fowler with one leg would have been 80% of a peak Sturridge, and I love Studge.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #636 on: Today at 03:20:26 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:11:18 pm
That might be one of the worst takes I've ever seen on football which isn't aiming to be a bad take :D

An Origi type?! Maybe a dozen in the league? If he'd been in this team he'd have been scoring Haaland numbers. 80% of a peak Sturridge though, fucking hell. A peak Robbie Fowler with one leg would have been 80% of a peak Sturridge, and I love Studge.

I dont think people understand how talented Fowler was, the way people underrate Ronaldinho & Ronaldo due not being at the top level for as long as Messi and Ronaldo were at.

Being compared to Studge and Origi is a big slap in the face to the great man (I agree his nickname is super cringy). Rush, Salah, Owen, Dalglish, Keegan are those than can be compared to Fowler.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #637 on: Today at 05:50:58 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:19:32 pm
:o

Fowler would be hitting Salah/Suarez numbers if he played in this team.


Easily.
