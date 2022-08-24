The problem for Fowler during that time was the same as a lot of our really good players in that period - They were at a rudderless, stagnating club, with largely under performing players. A Gerrard could drag the entire team over the line, but Fowler wasn't that type of player, and he was somewhat in the footballing generation "before" Gerrard, even though their LFC careers overlapped.



Fowler came onto the scene when we still had the likes of Rush and Barnes in the team. A player like him in a Klopp team would have done so much more.



(Incidentally, the "God" nickname was the one he was given by the rest of the team. They all had nicknames back then, I remember an article in the Mirror about it. John Barnes was called "Digger" after the character in Dallas. )



Was John Barnes called Digger after Cliff Barnes from Dallas or because his initials are JCB?The issue with Fowler was injuries. He never really got to prove himself at a higher level. Standard of PL was atrocious in early to mid 90's. Just look at English teams performances in Europe during the period of about 92-97. Hardly any English team made the QF of European competition during that period of 5-7 years.Therefore hard to judge Fowler against Torres for example. Torres played when the PL was at the peak of European football.Fowler's record in European competition isn't great either. So at that higher level of UEFA Cup or CL his scoring record was way off what it was in PL. Internationally he hardly played either - bearing in mind that I'd say international football was a much higher standard then PL during that 90's period (it's not close now though).Is that all Fowler's fault? Of course not. His peak years coincided with Liverpool being generally rubbish and the PL being poor. By the time PL had improved and Liverpool had found their feet under Houllier then Fowler was past his peak (but still a good player). Conversely, there's an argument that Fowler's brilliance was magnified by being one of the few shining lights in an average Liverpool side and playing in a poor era for English football.It's why I'd say comparing Fowler to Torres, Suarez, Salah is difficult. The joy he provided may have equalled some of those players but IMO he's miles off those 3 in terms of ability and impact. I'd say Sturridge, Owen and Firmino were all potentially better players as well. Whilst all being different style of player, they generally have a better body of evidence of performing at a higher level than Fowler.This isn't to diminish from Fowler as player or how we view him as fans. It's just with hindsight the God nickname doesn't really fit right given the players that have come after him and before. I always find it odd when people have him in their best Liverpool XI's. That's obviously an emotional decision based on his impact on them watching Liverpool at a certain part of their life rather than an objective view of his record compared to other players.