Son flew to Crete yesterday from T1 - said it was a breeze - his flight was around tea time. So does it depend which terminal?



I do think most/all of the issues are in T2. TUI is the main culprit, down to using Swissport for their baggage handling, but its having a knock on effect across the other airlines. I did bag drop the night before we were due to fly and had to go and come back 2 hours later as the baggage belts had been stopped in the entire Terminal as they couldn't cope with the amount of cases - I think this is because Swissport weren't able to get the bags removed quick enough and the queues for check in were huge. Its still took 90 minutes to do the bag drop as the belts kept stopping. Some who were on our flight took 3 hours to get past check in on the Sunday, the queues for TUI and Jet2 on the Saturday, Sunday and Monday were horrendous - security was a breeze.This is Simon, he was our co-pilot and he is loading our luggage on our plane. Missus was watching him out the window, shouting at the baggage handlers and pointing at his watch, trying to get them moving, they were so slow and clueless. It took them over an hour to unload the bags when our plane arrived and then load our bags.Its been taking 2 hours to get people off planes as there is no-one to unload the luggage and from what I witnessed, some of them are amazingly slow, which is resulting in people getting fed up and leaving their bags at the airport. This was taken today, these bags were there on Sunday night when we landed. There were loads outside the Jet2 office and I think they were there the previous Sunday and loads lined up by carousel 2 and 3 as we picked ours up. Its a thieves paradise as no-one is looking after the luggage and no-one is checking which cases you walk out with.Its being reported in the MEN that the new staff aren't fully cleared so are having to be shadowed as there are parts of the airport they can't go in yet.