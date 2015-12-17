Very limited bus and train service on Boxing Day, Andy.
First year i can remember Merseyrail are running trains but limited stops, so if you are recommeding public transport then i'd suggest the poster checks Merseytravel first as there will be fuck all chance of a bus every 5-10 mins on Boxing Day.
The below is copy and pasted from Merseytravel...
Boxing Day - Saturday 26 December
· A limited network of buses, part funded by Merseytravel, will run - check Merseytravel Christmas & New Year Transport Guide, www.merseytravel.gov.uk or Traveline for details.
· Soccerbus will run for the Liverpool vs Leicester City match at Anfield.
· A limited rail service will run on Wirral and Northern lines calling at selected stations - check Merseytravel Christmas & New Year Transport Guide, www.merseytravel.gov.uk or Traveline for details.
· No trains will operate on City Line.
· Mersey Ferries will not operate.
I got the soccerbus the other day and the driver said there would be plenty of transport on for the match.
Checking the travel planner, it does appear that there are no buses to South Parkway on Boxing Day. BUT there are buses randomly from the airport to town - see this link http://jp.merseytravel.gov.uk/nwm/XSLT_TRIP_REQUEST2
04:35
05:00
05:30
So they could get that if they are on an early flight.. No more buses through the day
If they want to go from South Parkway then they'll be fine to get the Soccerbus. So - private hire to South Parkway. Get a saveaway (£3.90)
Then Train to Town / Sandhills then Soccerbus from Sandhills to Stanley Park.
When they order the private hire, they can ask for a vehicle with as many seats as they need.
OR They can just get a black cab to South Parkway (Which will cost a lot but nothing compared to going to town)
So they have a choice on Boxing day;
1. Black Cab to town - Ridiculous amount of money
2. Private hire to town - more than normal, but nowhere near a black cab
3. Bus to town (04:35 05:00 05:30)
4. Black Cab to South Parkway then buy Saveaway (£3.90) then use the buses/trains to town and Sandhills/Soccer Bus
5. Private Hire to South Parkway then buy Saveaway (£3.90) then use the buses/trains to town and Sandhills/Soccer Bus
Or they can walk to South Parkway