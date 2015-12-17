« previous next »
Liverpool Airport - Opinions

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
December 17, 2015, 12:08:23 pm
Quote from: only5times on December 17, 2015, 11:40:44 am
Bus to south parkway then train to Sandhills.

Indeed and if you take this option, try and sort out a Saveaway

£3.90 and works on the trains and buses all day (within Area C) and the soccer-bus to and from the ground.

If you want the All-zones one then that costs about a fiver.
Last Edit: December 17, 2015, 12:10:42 pm
Fuck the French

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
December 17, 2015, 05:55:18 pm
Avoid a black cab on boxing day! Jesus.unless you are prepared to pay way over the odds.private hire, bus to town or a bus to southparkway and a train. Im flying out to dublin on thr 27th.love liverpool airport.so handy for me living in aigburth.
Offline Roady

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
December 17, 2015, 06:17:57 pm
Quote from: Festive User Name @ Allerton on December 17, 2015, 12:08:23 pm
Indeed and if you take this option, try and sort out a Saveaway

£3.90 and works on the trains and buses all day (within Area C) and the soccer-bus to and from the ground.

If you want the All-zones one then that costs about a fiver.

Very limited bus and train service on Boxing Day, Andy.

First year i can remember Merseyrail are running trains but limited stops, so if you are recommeding public transport then i'd suggest the poster checks Merseytravel first as there will be fuck all chance of a bus every 5-10 mins on Boxing Day.

The below is copy and pasted from Merseytravel...

Boxing Day - Saturday 26 December
·         A limited network of buses, part funded by Merseytravel, will run - check Merseytravel Christmas & New Year Transport Guide, www.merseytravel.gov.uk or Traveline for details.
·         Soccerbus will run for the Liverpool vs Leicester City match at Anfield.
·         A limited rail service will run on Wirral and Northern lines calling at selected stations - check Merseytravel Christmas & New Year Transport Guide, www.merseytravel.gov.uk or Traveline for details.
·         No trains will operate on City Line.
·         Mersey Ferries will not operate.
Offline Jonathan Hall ☆☆☆☆☆☆

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
December 18, 2015, 08:38:08 am
Quote from: Jonathan Hall ☆☆☆☆☆ on December 17, 2015, 06:17:57 pm
Very limited bus and train service on Boxing Day, Andy.

First year i can remember Merseyrail are running trains but limited stops, so if you are recommeding public transport then i'd suggest the poster checks Merseytravel first as there will be fuck all chance of a bus every 5-10 mins on Boxing Day.

The below is copy and pasted from Merseytravel...

Boxing Day - Saturday 26 December
·         A limited network of buses, part funded by Merseytravel, will run - check Merseytravel Christmas & New Year Transport Guide, www.merseytravel.gov.uk or Traveline for details.
·         Soccerbus will run for the Liverpool vs Leicester City match at Anfield.
·         A limited rail service will run on Wirral and Northern lines calling at selected stations - check Merseytravel Christmas & New Year Transport Guide, www.merseytravel.gov.uk or Traveline for details.
·         No trains will operate on City Line.
·         Mersey Ferries will not operate.

I got the soccerbus the other day and the driver said there would be plenty of transport on for the match.

Checking the travel planner, it does appear that there are no buses to South Parkway on Boxing Day. BUT there are buses randomly from the airport to town - see this link http://jp.merseytravel.gov.uk/nwm/XSLT_TRIP_REQUEST2

04:35
05:00
05:30

So they could get that if they are on an early flight.. No more buses through the day

------------------------------

If they want to go from South Parkway then they'll be fine to get the Soccerbus. So - private hire to South Parkway. Get a saveaway (£3.90)

Then Train to Town / Sandhills then Soccerbus from Sandhills to Stanley Park.

When they order the private hire, they can ask for a vehicle with as many seats as they need.

OR They can just get a black cab to South Parkway (Which will cost a lot but nothing compared to going to town)



So they have a choice on Boxing day;

1. Black Cab to town - Ridiculous amount of money
2. Private hire to town - more than normal, but nowhere near a black cab
3. Bus to town (04:35 05:00 05:30)
4. Black Cab to South Parkway then buy Saveaway (£3.90) then use the buses/trains to town and Sandhills/Soccer Bus
5. Private Hire to South Parkway then buy Saveaway (£3.90) then use the buses/trains to town and Sandhills/Soccer Bus

Or they can walk to South Parkway
Last Edit: December 23, 2015, 12:31:05 pm
Fuck the French

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
December 21, 2015, 04:09:35 pm
Cheers for all help! Probably end up with the buses in all honesty or two cabs if we're short for time.
Offline DutchRed

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
December 25, 2015, 12:57:12 am
Quote from: Festive User Name @ Allerton on December 17, 2015, 11:24:12 am

The bus is going to be the best option and they go every 5-10 minutes.

Not on Boxing Day they don't....
Offline eAyeAddio
I laugh at them because they are all the same.....

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
December 25, 2015, 12:20:57 pm
Figured out on the Merseytravel website that buses to Liverpool ONE and from there to Anfield will run, albeit not as often. Now, can someone tell me if the Saveaway ticket will be accepted by both Arriva and Stagecoach, because I thought Arriva ran the bus from and to the airport and Stagecoach go to Anfield. Cheers and merry Christmas to all :)
Offline DutchRed

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
December 25, 2015, 12:40:36 pm
Quote from: DutchRed on December 25, 2015, 12:20:57 pm
Figured out on the Merseytravel website that buses to Liverpool ONE and from there to Anfield will run, albeit not as often. Now, can someone tell me if the Saveaway ticket will be accepted by both Arriva and Stagecoach, because I thought Arriva ran the bus from and to the airport and Stagecoach go to Anfield. Cheers and merry Christmas to all :)

Yes you can use the Saveaway on Arriva and Stagecoach.
Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
December 25, 2015, 01:04:47 pm
Quote from: DutchRed on December 25, 2015, 12:20:57 pm
Figured out on the Merseytravel website that buses to Liverpool ONE and from there to Anfield will run, albeit not as often. Now, can someone tell me if the Saveaway ticket will be accepted by both Arriva and Stagecoach, because I thought Arriva ran the bus from and to the airport and Stagecoach go to Anfield. Cheers and merry Christmas to all :)

You can also use them on Northern Rail trains as far as the area that you've paid for goes.

The usual one you'd get for City Centre would be area C.

This is the map so you can see what area(s) you need. The yellow area on the first map is valid for Merseyrail travel. The second map shows the zones.

Area C is £3.90. All Zones is just over a fiver.



Fuck the French

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
December 25, 2015, 01:46:56 pm
Cheers boys, much appreciated! Have a great couple of days!
Offline DutchRed

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
December 25, 2015, 04:06:42 pm
Quote from: DutchRed on December 25, 2015, 01:46:56 pm
Cheers boys, much appreciated! Have a great couple of days!
You'll have to get a proper Saveaway though, not the day tickets they sell on the buses, because those are only for the respective bus company. Unfortunately I don't know if you can get Saveaways at the airport - usually only Merseytravel centres and train stations. I've heard there's also machines, but never seen one.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
December 25, 2015, 06:11:10 pm
They are supposedly on sale at the airport's tourist office! :)
Offline DutchRed

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
December 30, 2015, 03:55:08 pm
Used liverpool airport again on the 27th returning yesterday.no delays 5 mins through security on the way and no wait on the way back.perfect trip for a mates wedding.Bit of a rough flight coming back with the weather but all good.Great airport to fly from.
Offline Roady

Re: Liverpool Airport - Lufthansa flights from May 2022
December 14, 2021, 06:25:30 pm

Haven't flown from Liverpool much in the last few years , but just heard on radio merseyside that Lufthansa are starting flights from May 2022 to the Frankfurt hub .

Great news for people looking to fly medium / long haul destnations ( opens options to fly to over 150 destinations ) .

I fly to the US every one or two years , so hopefully can avoid the rigmarole of always flying from Manchester.
Offline Spongebob Redpants

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
December 15, 2021, 10:24:04 pm
Thats good news. Frankfurt has great rail connections too (and is a nice city to explore)
KLM used to fly to Schiphol and that had the same advantages of connected flights to North America, Asia and  Africa from Speke (but was cancelled around 10 years ago I think)
Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
June 7, 2022, 12:28:10 pm
Has there been any signs of the disruption/cancellations recently at Liverpool?

Flying out in a couple of weeks to Katowice, Poland with Wizz Air and listening to the horror stories at Manchester, hoping Liverpool isn't the same.
Offline AlphaDelta

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
June 7, 2022, 01:10:42 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on June  7, 2022, 12:28:10 pm
Has there been any signs of the disruption/cancellations recently at Liverpool?

Flying out in a couple of weeks to Katowice, Poland with Wizz Air and listening to the horror stories at Manchester, hoping Liverpool isn't the same.

Missus flew out of JLA a couple weeks ago to Krakow and had no problems, if that helps.
Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
June 7, 2022, 01:13:50 pm
I flew out to Amsterdam from JLA on the 19th. It was almost dead.

I really fancy Malta, but so far only Manchester seems to have flights. Given what I've heard I'm going to swerve it for now.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
June 7, 2022, 01:25:17 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on June  7, 2022, 01:13:50 pm
I flew out to Amsterdam from JLA on the 19th. It was almost dead.

I really fancy Malta, but so far only Manchester seems to have flights. Given what I've heard I'm going to swerve it for now.

Ryanair have reintroduced their Liverpool to Malta service from 30th October, no good for this summer but hopefully should be a good option for next summer when they release their summer schedule.
Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
June 7, 2022, 03:50:49 pm
Quote from: MurfySmurfy on June  7, 2022, 01:25:17 pm
Ryanair have reintroduced their Liverpool to Malta service from 30th October, no good for this summer but hopefully should be a good option for next summer when they release their summer schedule.

I actually have a thing about travelling with Ryanair. I'm sure they're no worse than any of the other budget airlines, but you couldn't pay me to use them lol
Offline Red Berry

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
June 7, 2022, 06:47:52 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on June  7, 2022, 12:28:10 pm
Has there been any signs of the disruption/cancellations recently at Liverpool?

Flying out in a couple of weeks to Katowice, Poland with Wizz Air and listening to the horror stories at Manchester, hoping Liverpool isn't the same.

Saw they put out a statement the other week advising security was taking on average 15 minutes.

Looking at going somewhere this summer and only looking at flying from Liverpool at the moment due to all the issues with Manchester.
Offline John_P

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
June 7, 2022, 07:10:59 pm
Quote from: John_P on June  7, 2022, 06:47:52 pm
Saw they put out a statement the other week advising security was taking on average 15 minutes.

Looking at going somewhere this summer and only looking at flying from Liverpool at the moment due to all the issues with Manchester.

Yeah swerve Manchester, its absolute chaos there right now.
Online rob1966

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
June 7, 2022, 08:07:13 pm
Cheers for the replies, nice one  :)
Offline AlphaDelta

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
June 7, 2022, 08:26:26 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June  7, 2022, 07:10:59 pm
Yeah swerve Manchester, its absolute chaos there right now.

Son flew to Crete yesterday from T1 - said it was a breeze - his flight was around tea time.  So does it depend which terminal?
Online Millie

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
June 7, 2022, 08:57:14 pm
Quote from: Millie on June  7, 2022, 08:26:26 pm
Son flew to Crete yesterday from T1 - said it was a breeze - his flight was around tea time.  So does it depend which terminal?

I do think most/all of the issues are in T2. TUI is the main culprit, down to using Swissport for their baggage handling, but its having a knock on effect across the other airlines. I did bag drop the night before we were due to fly and had to go and come back 2 hours later as the baggage belts had been stopped in the entire Terminal as they couldn't cope with the amount of cases - I think this is because Swissport weren't able to get the bags removed quick enough and the queues for check in were huge. Its still took 90 minutes to do the bag drop as the belts kept stopping. Some who were on our flight took 3 hours to get past check in on the Sunday, the queues for TUI and Jet2 on the Saturday, Sunday and Monday were horrendous - security was a breeze.

This is Simon, he was our co-pilot and he is loading our luggage on our plane. Missus was watching him out the window, shouting at the baggage handlers and pointing at his watch, trying to get them moving, they were so slow and clueless. It took them over an hour to unload the bags when our plane arrived and then load our bags.



Its been taking 2 hours to get people off planes as there is no-one to unload the luggage and from what I witnessed, some of them are amazingly slow, which is resulting in people getting fed up and leaving their bags at the airport. This was taken today, these bags were there on Sunday night when we landed. There were loads outside the Jet2 office and I think they were there the previous Sunday and loads lined up by carousel 2 and 3 as we picked ours up. Its a thieves paradise as no-one is looking after the luggage and no-one is checking which cases you walk out with.



Its being reported in the MEN that the new staff aren't fully cleared so are having to be shadowed as there are parts of the airport they can't go in yet.
Online rob1966

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
June 7, 2022, 09:39:48 pm
Seems to be if you're planning to fly, stick to carry on. But that's not gonna help your flight if other people are checking luggage in.

My mate flew to Italy on Saturday from Manchester. I might message her to see how she got on.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
June 9, 2022, 10:51:03 am
Just in Portugal atm from Liverpool last Saturday and it was five minutes through security
Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
June 9, 2022, 05:01:38 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on June  7, 2022, 03:50:49 pm
I actually have a thing about travelling with Ryanair. I'm sure they're no worse than any of the other budget airlines, but you couldn't pay me to use them lol


Oh, they are.

Travelled with them twice.

After the first time, said 'never again'

Then changed my mind when they were about a £100 cheaper per return flight (x4) the other year to Barcelona. And they were even shitter, dirtier, half-sold out of refreshments. They make EasyJet seem almost luxury.

Never again...
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
June 9, 2022, 05:04:20 pm
Quote from: MurfySmurfy on June  7, 2022, 01:25:17 pm
Ryanair have reintroduced their Liverpool to Malta service from 30th October, no good for this summer but hopefully should be a good option for next summer when they release their summer schedule.


We're going to Malta from Manchester end of June

To avoid Manchester, I'd actually even consider RyanAir again if it meant flying from Liverpool :-[



Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
June 9, 2022, 05:55:32 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June  9, 2022, 05:04:20 pm

We're going to Malta from Manchester end of June

To avoid Manchester, I'd actually even consider RyanAir again if it meant flying from Liverpool :-[

Who are you flying with from Manc?
Online rob1966

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
June 9, 2022, 07:31:18 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June  9, 2022, 05:01:38 pm

Oh, they are.

Travelled with them twice.

After the first time, said 'never again'

Then changed my mind when they were about a £100 cheaper per return flight (x4) the other year to Barcelona. And they were even shitter, dirtier, half-sold out of refreshments. They make EasyJet seem almost luxury.

Never again...

Thanks for the head's up. That might help any waverers.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
June 10, 2022, 08:56:14 am
Wouldn't even consider Manchester

Went Barca in March and it was pretty quick through security there and back. JLA seemed empty in the good way. Could get anything I needed; I'm a light traveller - one carry on bag, me bird wasn't with me  ;D

Unless something has changed in the last couple months, JLA is just fine (unless you have a deep seated hatred of airports in general - in which case, get drunk!)

Was really dreading my first trip after Brexit due to not being in the EU passport line, and maybe it's the time I year I went, but made no differrence
Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
June 12, 2022, 10:17:31 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June  9, 2022, 05:04:20 pm

We're going to Malta from Manchester end of June

To avoid Manchester, I'd actually even consider RyanAir again if it meant flying from Liverpool :-[

Checked Manchester departures this morning, missus was wondering if the Crete flight got away. RyanAir have been the best this morning for getting away on time, I noticed when we were there how many of their flights were getting away. TUI still running at 90 to 120 minutes late
Online rob1966

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
Today at 08:44:24 am
The double red lines* and charging £4 to drop someone off the fucking money-grabbing gouging bastards.

whoever agreed to that - must be getting weighed-in
Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
Today at 08:54:17 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 08:44:24 am
The double red lines* and charging £4 to drop someone off the fucking money-grabbing gouging bastards.

whoever agreed to that - must be getting weighed-in

All the fucking airports are doing that now. £6 at Manc, I got stiffed for £20 for fucking bag drop last month :no
Online rob1966

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
Today at 08:57:05 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:54:17 am
All the fucking airports are doing that now. £6 at Manc, I got stiffed for £20 for fucking bag drop last month :no

How does it work rob? I've got to pick my daughter up at T1 (Easyjet) there next week, do they allow 20 minutes like Speke
