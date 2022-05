40th anniversary of Combat Rock this year



Combat Rock / The People’s Hall Out Now



Originally released in May 1982, ‘Combat Rock’ is the final album from The Clash of Joe Strummer, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon and Topper Headon. Featuring two of the band’s most well-known songs, ‘Should I Stay Or Should I Go’ and ‘Rock The Casbah’, plus favourites ‘Straight To Hell’ and ‘Know Your Rights’, it is both their biggest selling album and highest-charting set in both the UK and US.



Now comes a special edition of the album, titled ‘Combat Rock / The People’s Hall’, which is out now! It couples the album with an additional 12-tracks compiled by The Clash. It is available to buy in double-CD, triple-vinyl, and digital formats.