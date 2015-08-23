40th anniversary of Combat Rock this year



Combat Rock / The Peoples Hall Out Now



Originally released in May 1982, Combat Rock is the final album from The Clash of Joe Strummer, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon and Topper Headon. Featuring two of the bands most well-known songs, Should I Stay Or Should I Go and Rock The Casbah, plus favourites Straight To Hell and Know Your Rights, it is both their biggest selling album and highest-charting set in both the UK and US.



Now comes a special edition of the album, titled Combat Rock / The Peoples Hall, which is out now! It couples the album with an additional 12-tracks compiled by The Clash. It is available to buy in double-CD, triple-vinyl, and digital formats.