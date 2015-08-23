40th anniversary of Combat Rock this year
Combat Rock / The Peoples Hall Out Now
Originally released in May 1982, Combat Rock is the final album from The Clash of Joe Strummer, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon and Topper Headon. Featuring two of the bands most well-known songs, Should I Stay Or Should I Go and Rock The Casbah, plus favourites Straight To Hell and Know Your Rights, it is both their biggest selling album and highest-charting set in both the UK and US.
Now comes a special edition of the album, titled Combat Rock / The Peoples Hall, which is out now! It couples the album with an additional 12-tracks compiled by The Clash. It is available to buy in double-CD, triple-vinyl, and digital formats.