The Clash

Trev20

Re: The Clash
August 23, 2015, 04:30:26 pm
Quote from: Mad Max on August 23, 2015, 02:30:20 pm
"Breaking rocks in the hot sun!"
'I fought the law and the LAW WON'!
Mad Max

Re: The Clash
August 23, 2015, 04:39:14 pm
Quote from: Fat Scouser on August 23, 2015, 04:25:30 pm
I can't remember what book I read it in, but I'll never forget the qoute by Mick Jones. I still think it's the best ever about any band breaking up... "I wanted to dance, but Joe wanted to riot."

Brilliant, eh.

And reading the qoutes about Joe passing seeming like yesterday, to be honest, I thought it was longer. But I still miss the lad like it was yesterday.

Joe Strummer a punk legend.
Fat Scouser

Re: The Clash
August 23, 2015, 05:42:12 pm
Quote from: Trev20 on August 23, 2015, 04:30:26 pm
'I fought the law and the LAW WON'!
I fought the law and we called it a draw.
Mad Max

Re: The Clash
August 24, 2015, 10:29:18 am
Quote from: Fat Scouser on August 23, 2015, 05:42:12 pm
I fought the law and we called it a draw.

 ;D
Stevie-A

Re: The Clash
September 1, 2015, 08:48:11 pm
Quote from: LanceLink on August 20, 2015, 04:15:55 pm
I don't think I even own a copy of 'Cut The Crap' because it's so poor.

Very true, but 'This is England' remains somewhat magical, IMHO. Love this thread, BTW!
LanceLink!!!!!

Re: The Clash
December 23, 2015, 12:05:02 pm
13 years ago.

RIP Joe.
Mad Max

Re: The Clash
December 23, 2015, 02:52:47 pm
RIP
lucas65

Re: The Clash
December 23, 2015, 03:52:23 pm
RIP Joe.........gone but never forgotten.
dave 5516

Re: The Clash
December 23, 2015, 03:53:36 pm
Was this anniversary not yesterday....
Mad Max

Re: The Clash
December 23, 2015, 05:48:20 pm
Quote from: Uncle Dave's 5516 Xmas socks on December 23, 2015, 03:53:36 pm
Was this anniversary not yesterday....

It was yesterday.
jimbo1962

Re: The Clash
December 23, 2015, 08:38:06 pm
Every other shitty band gets back together and there'll never be a Clash reunion.
LanceLink!!!!!

Re: The Clash
August 21, 2017, 07:22:11 pm
Joe would of been 65 today.

thejbs

Re: The Clash
December 22, 2017, 10:09:08 am
15 years dead!  Hard to believe.

Are there any good books on Joe?  I know bits and pieces of his upbringing and it seems utterly fascinating - born in Turkey to a diplomat dad, farmed off to posh boarding school at 9 where he only seen his parents once a year, nazi brother who killed himself, paid to marry a woman when he was 23 so she could get residency (bought is guitar with that money)...  And that's all before the clash.
FlashingBlade

Re: The Clash
December 22, 2017, 12:15:28 pm
Played my original first Lp yesterday...amazingly its survived pretty well over the past 40 years...listening to it now its still brilliant, however two or three tracks sound a bit limited with their slightly old school ( then) guitar licks...but can be forgiven becouse of everything else...White Riot as electric today...Police and Thieves stunning and Garageland...that guitar intro now sounds so melencholic...and it almost brought me to tears.

Im pretty sure if Joe was with us today they would have got back together...not to play old hits but new relevant music.
LanceLink!!!!!

Re: The Clash
December 22, 2017, 12:19:17 pm
Quote from: thejbs on December 22, 2017, 10:09:08 am
15 years dead!  Hard to believe.

Are there any good books on Joe?  I know bits and pieces of his upbringing and it seems utterly fascinating - born in Turkey to a diplomat dad, farmed off to posh boarding school at 9 where he only seen his parents once a year, nazi brother who killed himself, paid to marry a woman when he was 23 so she could get residency (bought is guitar with that money)...  And that's all before the clash.

This one is decent...



LanceLink!!!!!

Re: The Clash
December 23, 2017, 09:26:01 am
After the game last night, in my drunken state, I put on Sandanista!, headphones on, cheeky spliff, off I went on a magical trip.

What an album that is, yes it's bonkers, but I think it's one of the most underrated albums of all time. It's got the lot.
RedmeisterOZ

Re: The Clash
December 27, 2017, 10:41:02 pm
The Clash: 'Clampdown'
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/psB0cidB5bg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/psB0cidB5bg</a>
Sir Psycho Sexy

Re: The Clash
December 27, 2017, 11:00:09 pm
Spanish Bombs is their best song
LanceLink!!!!!

Re: The Clash
October 13, 2019, 06:31:28 pm
6 Music tonight, The Clash all the way, loving it.
CaptainBeefheart

Re: The Clash
June 26, 2020, 08:31:01 am
Up the fucking reds.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OgJQ3BbXFVk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OgJQ3BbXFVk</a>
Seebab

Re: The Clash
June 26, 2020, 10:16:09 pm
Got into the Clash last year. London Calling is bloody brilliant. Not a bad song on there.
Perham

Re: The Clash
June 26, 2020, 10:54:13 pm
Quote from: Seebab on June 26, 2020, 10:16:09 pm
Got into the Clash last year. London Calling is bloody brilliant. Not a bad song on there.
One of my dad's favourite bands. I always liked them too I think my favourite is "English civil war"
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The Clash
Today at 12:46:21 pm
40th anniversary of Combat Rock this year

Combat Rock / The Peoples Hall Out Now

Originally released in May 1982, Combat Rock is the final album from The Clash of Joe Strummer, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon and Topper Headon. Featuring two of the bands most well-known songs, Should I Stay Or Should I Go and Rock The Casbah, plus favourites Straight To Hell and Know Your Rights, it is both their biggest selling album and highest-charting set in both the UK and US.

Now comes a special edition of the album, titled Combat Rock / The Peoples Hall, which is out now! It couples the album with an additional 12-tracks compiled by The Clash. It is available to buy in double-CD, triple-vinyl, and digital formats.
