Hardly even seen a wasp and it's August.







I am so happy with my wasp relationship these days. I haven't killed one in years. I used to be the first one out of his seat in the pub garden flailing at them and spent many a summer as a kid setting traps so I could kill them. Things changed when I watched a wasp dismember a fly with great expertise a few years back (I hate fly's) and I also watched a wasp eat an aphid off a plant I loved.



Now I protect them. This summer we have a wasp's nest near the bathroom window. Curiously small wasps. My son likes to have the bathroom light on and if there's a crack in the window you can walk in there for your 5am piss and there's dozens in there crawling about. I can now walk in there virtually stress free.



Love wasps. Love life.