Author Topic: Wasps  (Read 58620 times)

Re: Wasps
« Reply #640 on: April 30, 2021, 12:39:09 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on October 13, 2020, 10:21:26 am
There's a nest in a wall that I walk past every day.  They seem to be getting more sluggish but more cuntish when I walk past.

Do they make offensive comments when you walk past?
Re: Wasps
« Reply #641 on: May 4, 2021, 10:23:25 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on April 30, 2021, 12:39:09 pm
Do they make offensive comments when you walk past?

Yes, but that's a given.  It's the squirrels and Woody Woodpecker in the local woods at the moment that give me grief.
Re: Wasps
« Reply #642 on: May 5, 2021, 01:13:01 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on April 23, 2021, 09:28:11 pm
I saw my first wasp of the year last Monday. Just sat there on our balcony minding his own business, so I left him alone.

Ho looked rather sluggish. Almost as though he'd been asleep all winter.  :)

My stance on wasps these days is to only resort to violence as a last resort. Mind you, the one who stung me in Sefton Park two summers ago didn't afford me the same courtesy. I didn't even know it was sat on my chest until its unprovoked attack.

All bets are off come the end of summer though. Once they all get pissed on fermenting fruit and kick off all over the place.

I'm the complete opposite I'm afraid, if a wasp comes through my window I consider it to be an act of war. They need to respect borders or boundaries.
Re: Wasps
« Reply #643 on: May 5, 2021, 04:23:36 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on May  5, 2021, 01:13:01 pm
I'm the complete opposite I'm afraid, if a wasp comes through my window I consider it to be an act of war. They need to respect borders or boundaries.
I do admit that I used to be the same. I went onto DefCon 1 at the mere sight or sound of one. I used to be terrified of the buggers. I think that was down to my Nan. When we were very young the family would drive down to Devon in the summer, and my Nan had a massive, hysterical panic attack after a bumble bee flew into the car. Being a very young and impressionable kid I learned through that experience that insects in stripey jumpers were to be feared.

At some point in later life I somehow became a bit more of a Buddhist, so will only get stroppy with something that gets stroppy with me first. I am still wary of wasps though. These twats sting first and ask questions later. They have no boundaries. I can well understand how many people see their presence as an act of war. My Mum is like that with dragon flies, and they don't even sting you.
Re: Wasps
« Reply #644 on: June 13, 2021, 10:18:01 am »
Earlier in this thread (page 16), I promised a user named Charlie Adams fried egg not to go to war against the wasps until early August. The disrespectful twats have now built a nest in the outer wall of our house. I have ordered a professional hitman to wipe them out on Tuesday. This is on you, User Charlie Adam. Appeasement only makes the aggressor more aggressive.

Re: Wasps
« Reply #645 on: June 13, 2021, 02:02:08 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on June 13, 2021, 10:18:01 am
Earlier in this thread (page 16), I promised a user named Charlie Adams fried egg not to go to war against the wasps until early August. The disrespectful twats have now built a nest in the outer wall of our house. I have ordered a professional hitman to wipe them out on Tuesday. This is on you, User Charlie Adam. Appeasement only makes the aggressor more aggressive.
Well, they asked for it, didn't they?

You were kind enough to offer them a truce until August, but they ripped up the treaty and invaded anyway. You can always rely on wasps to take the piss.
Re: Wasps
« Reply #646 on: June 13, 2021, 02:12:44 pm »
Was reading the other day that Wasps (as well as bees) perform important duties in regard to pollination of flowers.

They aren't as people make out. If I find one in the house, I catch it and let it out.

Live and let live.
Re: Wasps
« Reply #647 on: June 13, 2021, 02:22:50 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on June 13, 2021, 02:12:44 pm
Was reading the other day that Wasps (as well as bees) perform important duties in regard to pollination of flowers.

They aren't as people make out. If I find one in the house, I catch it and let it out.

Live and let live.

They always land on pint glasses though, one fucker fell in my Guinness last week, swimming around in the head like some demented little demon.

Remember a fella getting stung on the lip outside the Sandon one pre match by one of the fuckers. He got loads of sympathy ;D
Re: Wasps
« Reply #648 on: June 13, 2021, 03:28:39 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on June 13, 2021, 02:12:44 pm
Was reading the other day that Wasps (as well as bees) perform important duties in regard to pollination of flowers.

They aren't as people make out. If I find one in the house, I catch it and let it out.

Live and let live.
I'm the same. I catch them in a glass then release them outside.
Re: Wasps
« Reply #649 on: June 13, 2021, 04:34:40 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on June 13, 2021, 03:28:39 pm
I'm the same. I catch them in a glass then release them outside.

I did that once. The fucker flew back inside and stung me.
Re: Wasps
« Reply #650 on: June 13, 2021, 05:54:32 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on June 13, 2021, 04:34:40 pm
I did that once. The fucker flew back inside and stung me.
I shouldn't laugh, but...  ;D

That's wasps for you. Their PR Department is terrible.
Re: Wasps
« Reply #651 on: June 13, 2021, 06:01:34 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on June 13, 2021, 04:34:40 pm
I did that once. The fucker flew back inside and stung me.

Nat Phillips fan, that one...
Re: Wasps
« Reply #652 on: June 13, 2021, 06:44:42 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on June 13, 2021, 02:12:44 pm
Was reading the other day that Wasps (as well as bees) perform important duties in regard to pollination of flowers.

They aren't as people make out. If I find one in the house, I catch it and let it out.

Live and let live.
I bet Hamas and Islamic State do some form of charity themselves. Doesnt change the fact that they are evil twats that dont appreciate kindness. Im talking about wasps only, bees have my utmost respect.
Re: Wasps
« Reply #653 on: June 13, 2021, 10:21:04 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on June 13, 2021, 10:18:01 am
Earlier in this thread (page 16), I promised a user named Charlie Adams fried egg not to go to war against the wasps until early August. The disrespectful twats have now built a nest in the outer wall of our house. I have ordered a professional hitman to wipe them out on Tuesday. This is on you, User Charlie Adam. Appeasement only makes the aggressor more aggressive.
Worry not mate. Ive checked the small print in Gullys original wasp constitution and section 13 paragraph 2, point 4.13, it clearly states that stripy fuckers nesting in or on exterior walls that cause inconvenience to the owner can be relocated or removed.
Rest easy, youve done no wrong.

Speaking of stripy bastards, I was in our living room and ine had flown down the chimney into the log burner and got itself covered in ash. Once it got out it was like a big grey torpedo blaming me for being stuck down the chimney. Bastard.
Re: Wasps
« Reply #654 on: June 21, 2021, 08:50:33 am »
Re: Wasps
« Reply #655 on: Yesterday at 04:21:17 pm »
It's been strange this year. I work outdoors and usually get terrorised by them every summer, but I've hardly seen any this year. I'm not exaggerating but I've probably seen less than ten so far, it really feels like something has shifted in the ecosystem here.
Re: Wasps
« Reply #656 on: Yesterday at 04:38:54 pm »
Quote from: JonnyDubb on Yesterday at 04:21:17 pm
It's been strange this year. I work outdoors and usually get terrorised by them every summer, but I've hardly seen any this year. I'm not exaggerating but I've probably seen less than ten so far, it really feels like something has shifted in the ecosystem here.
Same here in London, think I've only seen about 3.
Re: Wasps
« Reply #657 on: Yesterday at 04:40:15 pm »
I've not seen one but then I've rarely been out to be honest
Re: Wasps
« Reply #658 on: Yesterday at 05:13:58 pm »
Quote from: ... on Yesterday at 04:38:54 pm
Same here in London, think I've only seen about 3.
Yeah I'm in London too. I hate them but it must be a bit worrying seeing a decline in an insect population.
Re: Wasps
« Reply #659 on: Today at 08:50:23 am »
Quote from: JonnyDubb on Yesterday at 05:13:58 pm
Yeah I'm in London too. I hate them but it must be a bit worrying seeing a decline in an insect population.

I haven't seen any wasps at all this year,I have seen more bees and butterflies than usual though.
Re: Wasps
« Reply #660 on: Today at 10:06:00 am »
They're all German, they've had to leave due to Brexit ;)

I've only seen a few as well, missus was at Rewind festival yesterday and someone near them got stung by one of the little fuckers.
Re: Wasps
« Reply #661 on: Today at 10:08:40 am »
Quote from: ... on Yesterday at 04:38:54 pm
Same here in London, think I've only seen about 3.

I saw one in London. It was breaking out of a web with a seven legged spider in its jaws.
Re: Wasps
« Reply #662 on: Today at 10:44:38 am »
Theyre rife in tropical NI at the moment. Me, my son and daughter have all been stung by the bastards in the last week.
Re: Wasps
« Reply #663 on: Today at 10:58:24 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:44:38 am
Theyre rife in tropical NI at the moment. Me, my son and daughter have all been stung by the bastards in the last week.

My brother was visiting a friend over in NI last week and they caught this fucker in the house. I mean, what the fuck is that?!

Re: Wasps
« Reply #664 on: Today at 11:07:48 am »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 10:58:24 am
My brother was visiting a friend over in NI last week and they caught this fucker in the house. I mean, what the fuck is that?!



Jesus. Im leaving.
Re: Wasps
« Reply #665 on: Today at 12:18:35 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 10:58:24 am
My brother was visiting a friend over in NI last week and they caught this fucker in the house. I mean, what the fuck is that?!


It's a new species from over on the continent.
BBC news.
Re: Wasps
« Reply #666 on: Today at 12:44:22 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 10:58:24 am
My brother was visiting a friend over in NI last week and they caught this fucker in the house. I mean, what the fuck is that?!


I think it's known as a helicopter gunship.  :o
Re: Wasps
« Reply #667 on: Today at 12:46:37 pm »
Would be brilliant if people stopped quoting the picture to be honest...
