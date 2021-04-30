I'm the complete opposite I'm afraid, if a wasp comes through my window I consider it to be an act of war. They need to respect borders or boundaries.



I do admit that I used to be the same. I went onto DefCon 1 at the mere sight or sound of one. I used to be terrified of the buggers. I think that was down to my Nan. When we were very young the family would drive down to Devon in the summer, and my Nan had a massive, hysterical panic attack after a bumble bee flew into the car. Being a very young and impressionable kid I learned through that experience that insects in stripey jumpers were to be feared.At some point in later life I somehow became a bit more of a Buddhist, so will only get stroppy with something that gets stroppy with me first. I am still wary of wasps though. These twats sting first and ask questions later. They have no boundaries. I can well understand how many people see their presence as an act of war. My Mum is like that with dragon flies, and they don't even sting you.