Earlier in this thread (page 16), I promised a user named Charlie Adams fried egg not to go to war against the wasps until early August. The disrespectful twats have now built a nest in the outer wall of our house. I have ordered a professional hitman to wipe them out on Tuesday. This is on you, User Charlie Adam. Appeasement only makes the aggressor more aggressive.
Worry not mate. Ive checked the small print in Gullys original wasp constitution and section 13 paragraph 2, point 4.13, it clearly states that stripy fuckers nesting in or on exterior walls that cause inconvenience to the owner can be relocated or removed.
Rest easy, youve done no wrong.
Speaking of stripy bastards, I was in our living room and ine had flown down the chimney into the log burner and got itself covered in ash. Once it got out it was like a big grey torpedo blaming me for being stuck down the chimney. Bastard.