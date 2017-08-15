« previous next »
Job interview - Tips

Re: Job interview - Tips
August 15, 2017, 04:00:01 pm
They're quite common, it's meant to catch you off guard. Good thing I've never been asked a question like that, I'd probably waffle on about orange juice being more rich in nutrients and how it provides more vitamins than lemons etc.

One trick question that apparently Google ask about in their interview is "how many golf balls can you fit into a car?" The average joe would just randomly blurt out a number hoping it's correct. But the correct answer is to say I don't know, I need to know how big is the car, does it have seats inside, can I put the balls into the engine etc. It's meant to test you on your analysis skills.
Re: Job interview - Tips
August 15, 2017, 04:26:57 pm
Quote from: RJ320 on August 15, 2017, 04:00:01 pm
They're quite common, it's meant to catch you off guard. Good thing I've never been asked a question like that, I'd probably waffle on about orange juice being more rich in nutrients and how it provides more vitamins than lemons etc.

One trick question that apparently Google ask about in their interview is "how many golf balls can you fit into a car?" The average joe would just randomly blurt out a number hoping it's correct. But the correct answer is to say I don't know, I need to know how big is the car, does it have seats inside, can I put the balls into the engine etc. It's meant to test you on your analysis skills.


That's all well and good but who the fuck wants to drink a glass of straight lemon juice?  :P
Re: Job interview - Tips
August 15, 2017, 04:39:08 pm
The golf balls in the car and the manholes in Manchester manholes are a testing the same thing; Fermi estimation.

I had been pre-warned that this lady might ask me a mad question like this so I brushed up on it.

Basically my technique was to start small and extrapolate. E.g. There are manholes covers every, say 10 metres. Multiply this up to how many in a square kilometer and then how many in Manchester city centre which is around 6 kilometres square.

My numbers might have been out but it showed that I could approach the situation logically.

The orange juice question though? Pffft, who knows.
Re: Job interview - Tips
August 15, 2017, 04:39:29 pm
Quote from: DanA on August 15, 2017, 04:26:57 pm

That's all well and good but who the fuck wants to drink a glass of straight lemon juice?  :P

Re: Job interview - Tips
August 15, 2017, 04:57:20 pm
Quote from: .adam on August 15, 2017, 04:39:08 pm
The golf balls in the car and the manholes in Manchester manholes are a testing the same thing; Fermi estimation.

I had been pre-warned that this lady might ask me a mad question like this so I brushed up on it.

Basically my technique was to start small and extrapolate. E.g. There are manholes covers every, say 10 metres. Multiply this up to how many in a square kilometer and then how many in Manchester city centre which is around 6 kilometres square.

My numbers might have been out but it showed that I could approach the situation logically.

The orange juice question though? Pffft, who knows.

She should have asked how many potholes does it take to fill the Albert Hall.
Re: Job interview - Tips
August 15, 2017, 05:18:08 pm
Quote from: AshbourneRed on August 14, 2017, 02:32:20 pm
What sort of CV template are people using these days? Haven't done mine up in almost 4 years and getting fed up with my current job so doing up the CV today to start sending out.

* Same CV for all jobs, so you know which one they have.
* Word. 1 page.
* Apart from the regular stuff make sure to include name, address, email, phone number etc. Use the footer for it. Write 2-4 lines to explain the most important things, for example 2-4 lines describing your most recent job. 1 page ensures you only write the key stuff, but also that nobody will lose a second page. It takes a while to adjust it, but it's worth it.
* Pdf it. That way people won't screw it up. You know what it will look like.
* Keep a copy of it on your phone so you can email it.
Re: Job interview - Tips
August 15, 2017, 05:24:42 pm
Quote from: Gnurglan on August 15, 2017, 05:18:08 pm
* Same CV for all jobs, so you know which one they have.
* Word. 1 page.
* Apart from the regular stuff make sure to include name, address, email, phone number etc. Use the footer for it. Write 2-4 lines to explain the most important things, for example 2-4 lines describing your most recent job. 1 page ensures you only write the key stuff, but also that nobody will lose a second page. It takes a while to adjust it, but it's worth it.
* Pdf it. That way people won't screw it up. You know what it will look like.
* Keep a copy of it on your phone so you can email it.

One thing is to make sure it's relative to the organisation you are applying to.

I used to get applications for posts in local government where people related their skills to our "company".

Not a deal breaker by any stretch but made you wonder had they done any research into what they were applying for or they hadn't bothered checking the CV before they sent it.

Mind you hardly any jobs going in local government so that may no longer be a problem.
Re: Job interview - Tips
June 5, 2023, 04:16:47 pm
Couldn't find a more recent thread for this.

Got a second stage interview for a national TV station and bricking it. I'm a copywriter and I've been given a task to write some ideas/a script for a campaign and I just can't focus enough to do it... Anyone else on a job hunt?
Re: Job interview - Tips
June 5, 2023, 06:05:35 pm
No, but if you haven't already research the station like you already work there, aim to know it better than anyone

The script will have to write itself. Maybe get drunk? Haha
Re: Job interview - Tips
June 15, 2023, 02:44:16 pm
Quote from: Keita Success on June  5, 2023, 04:16:47 pm
Couldn't find a more recent thread for this.

Got a second stage interview for a national TV station and bricking it. I'm a copywriter and I've been given a task to write some ideas/a script for a campaign and I just can't focus enough to do it... Anyone else on a job hunt?

Good luck with the interviews.

I'm 10 years in my current job so only had limited interviews in recent years. But as someone who hires people into their team I thought this was decent advice:

Quote from: Gnurglan on August 15, 2017, 05:18:08 pm
* Same CV for all jobs, so you know which one they have.
* Word. 1 page.
* Apart from the regular stuff make sure to include name, address, email, phone number etc. Use the footer for it. Write 2-4 lines to explain the most important things, for example 2-4 lines describing your most recent job. 1 page ensures you only write the key stuff, but also that nobody will lose a second page. It takes a while to adjust it, but it's worth it.
* Pdf it. That way people won't screw it up. You know what it will look like.
* Keep a copy of it on your phone so you can email it.

IMO, the bit's in bold are important. Be succinct about what traits and skill you can bring to a role that make you unique/desirable candidate. Use the current role to tie together what you say about yourself and the tasks/remit of current role. That'll show you have some evidence to back up the skills/characteristic you have exemplified in the 1st section.

It could probably go over 4 lines but think of your CV as a 2 minute pitch. There'll be plenty of time in any interview expanding on your examples or why you think you bring certain characteristics and skills.

Just my opinion though.
Re: Job interview - Tips
June 15, 2023, 06:55:42 pm
My place is doing interviews again, I am running several, gaming industry so might not be applicable to all, I did this last year too, but since four years ago I was on the other side of the table on universal credit I will share some observations:

- Make sure you understand the interview format. It should be explained to you and you should be made to feel as comfortable as possible. Any questions, do ask. You should be guided through the interview. It should be fair.
- More the 'who do we interview?' phase: No cover letter = no interview. Sound harsh? I don't work with anyone who doesn't also do this. Exceptions may exist, but why hedge your bets? You will be passed over by the candidate who bothered.
- Your CV and cover letter needs to be readable. People obsess about templates and fonts a bit too much. No comic sans though. If you're using font size 8 to bang on about all sorts you might want to think about what you're saying.
Paragraph breaks. Use short, declarative sentences where possible and be honest. We want to know where you are 'at', what you think of us, what you've done, and where you want to go.
- You don't need a selfie on your cv. Isn't an automatic No, I just ignore it, but does the role need it? Seeing this more and more  ;D
- Research the company if you're interested in joining it. Back it up. You want to align to it, right? At least have a strong idea of what the company is about. If you're really into what they do, good. It isn't too much to ask for a quick Google, or to read a Wikipedia entry. This also saves your interviewer time, which can tick this internal box of 'oh, this one's a bright spark' it's not bad, yknow?
- Don't give up. I didn't. I don't mean apply to the same place over and over; but it is like a football match: there's many variables in play, too many to truly predict, and the other candidates are the other team, the unseen enemy: you can't do anything about those.
- I've had employment gaps, at the time I was probably posting here about taking care of family. I don't think employers generally mind, as long as it wasn't prison. I would say not to be embarrassed about time out of work; it doesn't matter and it is impossible to score. If you have genuine talent or skill, focus on selling what you have done with it, or failing that, how you will use it.

Some of the people we said No to I still wish we said Yes to. There are sometimes slightly square things behind hiring decisions, at the moment it's budget. They are only rarely directly 'about' the candidate

-
In our place find it funny that not everyone is comfortable leading an interview. Sometimes the candidates are more confident than the interviewer  ;D

When there is a test however I think you get a feel for them and don't feel they favour an academic background. If anything it's the format that seems to put those people off

LinkedIn has nothing to do with any of it
I don't even have one. Your mileage may vary but don't feel pressured.

That's it I reckon. Might update over the next few weeks if more occurs to me

Looking forward to it, fresh faces, there's a satisfaction in getting someone into the right position. There's still pressure on the interviewer side... But a nicer kind.

Good luck everyone!
Re: Job interview - Tips
June 16, 2023, 09:18:07 am
On the selfie thing, I've always been told that's a bad idea but our eng manager shared with us what we're doing now and the cv gets lashed through some software to redact names/gender/age and other bits of info that may bias the reviewer at the first stage and the applicant is given a generated name. Don't know how widely used that kind of thing is but thought it was quite interesting.

LinkedIn - I'm mixed on, it's only real use is keeping in touch with old colleagues, most of the posts are awful 'look at me, aren't I great' shite from people you don't know. I've heard that the applicants numbers you see on jobs aren't real, they can't track whether someone has actually applied and the numbers are clicks on the button, probably by people attempting to read the job description away from the hideous formatting on LI. When you're in a job, even if you have 'not looking' on your profile, recruiters/hiring managers will still make approaches so make sure you hide your phone number and conversely, it's never actually helped when I was looking for work.
Re: Job interview - Tips
June 20, 2023, 09:44:10 am
A week on from my interview with ITV.

They said they're hoping to let me know last week... have a feeling they've offered it to the other candidate and are waiting for them to accept. Shame, it was a really exciting job.
Re: Job interview - Tips
June 20, 2023, 02:56:42 pm
Sorry to kind of derail a serious thread.  Good luck jobseekers.

Re: Job interview - Tips
June 20, 2023, 05:59:42 pm
Many of the more general questions (ie, not relating to your experience or the job in question) in interviews are not ones with a right and wrong answer, more a way of finding out what you are like as a person, what you're like to get along with (particularly in more pressure situations)

In the mid-00's I was at an interview that wasn't going particularly well, and they asked me who my heroes in life were.

The honest answer was that I didn't have any heroes and thought the idea of a 30-odd year old bloke having a hero was really wanky. But I felt I couldn't say that so stuttered about a bit and gave a really bland and unconvincing answer. Something I felt was the corporate answer. Because I was flustered and lying, I felt myself blushing, and that was me struggling to get back on an even keel.

I don't know how much that answer played a part, but I didn't get the job and part of the feedback was that I was too passive.

Which brings me onto the other thing: come across as keen, enthusiastic and full of energy.

And be prepared always.

Around that same time, I had an interview in the same specialist line of work I worked (and still work) in, for another company. The first interview I was sailing along, full of energy, and it went really well. At the end, the guy interviewing me told me he really wanted me on board and was keen to work more with me; we talked salary and other details, along with start date. He'd be in touch to arrange for me to meet with his big boss in London, which was just a chat so they could get to know me a bit better.

A week later, I went to their London UK HQ and met his boss. I was full of confidence and was going to play it cool and easy. She was aloof and as cold as a dead fish, which knocked me off my stride a bit. She began asking me questions and I was talking like to a new colleague. It was a few questions in that I realised this wasn't simply a formality of a casual chat, but actually a formal interview - and an extremely forensic one (in terms of my sales figures, activity in generating leads and fostering introducers, achievements, etc). I was totally unprepared for this and it showed. I fought to pull it around, but you never get a second chance to make a good impression. I didn't get the job. the bog boss wouldn't speak with the agency who'd introduced me, and refused to take my call. The bloke who'd initially interviewed me was evasive and wouldn't give any reason why I didn't get the job.

Re: Job interview - Tips
July 22, 2024, 12:53:22 pm
Considered starting a new thread, but I'll pop this in here for now and see how it goes.

I've worked in universities for eleven years now - two years in a grad scheme, one year in a stepping stone role, six years in a role, and now a year in a maternity cover role (due to return to the six-year role at the end of October).

Really enjoyed the last nine months in the role I've been covering, and I'm a bit frustrated that it can't be extended - there are big targets in this area of work for the coming years, but there's a big of a recruitment (and even back-filling) freeze and so I don't think things are going to fall my way.

I'd become frustrated in my previous role - had been there a long time, during which the wider department had undergone significant restructure and our team had significantly increased in size. I felt that this impacted on opportunities that came my way, and struggled in that environment for a while. Covid came along and so I felt I should stick with things for security during 2020/21/22, but by 2022/23 I felt a bit tired of the place and like some relationships were strained. I'm really keen not to have to return, particularly around a time when I've got some pressures affecting my most significant personal relationship.

Applied for a job relevant to what I'm doing now on a bit of a whim last week, and have been offered an interview for later this week. It requires quite a bit of prep though, and ultimately is a fixed-term post that I don't think I'd be able to accept - I can't see how I could let go of the security of a permanent role at the moment.

Ultimately, I feel like it should* be a good time (I'm 36) to reassess a few things and consider what it is that I really want to be doing for the next decade or so - I feel like I'm at a bit of a crossroads. I've recently been seeing a doctor (as in romantically, not for appointments!) and - though that seems extremely stressful - it's just got my mind on seeking a bit more purpose in how I'm spending my time & energy.

*I say "it should" because I feel like actually it might not be. I'm very keen not to have to return to my previous role, and so conscious that perhaps the best thing would be for me to find something secure and stable internally - something that I can just dedicated myself to for the 9-5, giving me the headspace to explore alternative options over the next year or two and consider what it is that I'd really like to be doing and what ducks I might need to get into a row for that.

No questions as such...just a bit of musing and an open post about job security/career change/etc.

I should add that, in an always-challenging context, I'm appreciative of the fact that I do have a permanent job availabe to return to...just mindful that it might knock me a bit to find myself back in that scenario in a few months' time.
Re: Job interview - Tips
July 26, 2024, 06:35:40 pm
Had a virtual interview today after chat with the Talent Team on Monday.

On paper, the role is so similar to what I previously did and CV had overhaul to look more modern.

It was a very short interview with two of the Team but I think I was too nervy for first part so may have fucked it.

Next stage is meeting with main boss in person so hoping I can make it through as think face to face is easier to read body language.
Re: Job interview - Tips
August 5, 2024, 12:13:10 pm
I got ghosted by the HR guy.

A generic bullshit email that made little sense.

Tried to get hold of him but nothing!
Re: Job interview - Tips
August 5, 2024, 03:58:53 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on August  5, 2024, 12:13:10 pm
I got ghosted by the HR guy.

A generic bullshit email that made little sense.

Tried to get hold of him but nothing!
Might save you time in the long run - do you really wanna work somewhere where the HR ghost people and are likely useless?
Re: Job interview - Tips
August 6, 2024, 10:08:41 am
Had an interview for promotion last week

Few tricky bits

How would I get people on board with a project

How do you deal with a difficult customer if you made a decision they didnt like

Did you ever change your mind upon reviewing something and it was a positive for someone dealing with

What is your preferred method of communication


The third question there I did pause for a while before answering, also during the interview I had a coughing fit but quickly got it together to continue the point I was making

Thought "it went ok, probably just over the pass rate"

They seemed to love me, they gave me a great report so got placed on a promotion panel, I should have an offer in the next few months

pass rate on 5 competencies they asked me on each have a pass rate of 50, all my marks were around 71-77
Re: Job interview - Tips
August 6, 2024, 11:35:54 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 20, 2023, 05:59:42 pm
be prepared always.


This is the best bit of advice.

Interviewing people its always very apparent who is prepared and prepped for an interview versus candidates who arent.

Understand the role and the company where the job vacancy is. Even look at the job description and think of examples where your experiences align with the different items in the job spec.

Also take a look at the companies website. Understand their mission statements and general services they offer. Itll help you prepare for what parts of your experience you want to emphasise in the interview process.

I worked at a place where the 1st interview question was always Tell me what you know about company X?. Loads of people stumbled massively and it was generally a good correlate for who had prepared themselves for interview and who hadnt. People who had prepared and prepped always stood a better chance of being successful.
Re: Job interview - Tips
August 6, 2024, 12:03:50 pm
yep fail to prepare, prepare to fail and all that

A good interviewer sees right through a spoofer


Mind you I know people who have been properly shafted on interview boards, mate of mine did an interview just after lunch one day. 3 on the board, one of them fell asleep, bloke in his 70s getting a nice top up for his pension.

He wasnt just failed, they really slated him in their review, he reported it but it was a waste of time. few years later he got an interview with the same fella who failed him again. He said he reckons the guy knew he was reported.

said in hindsight he wishes he stopped the interview and demanded a new board
Re: Job interview - Tips
August 8, 2024, 04:43:34 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on August  5, 2024, 03:58:53 pm
Might save you time in the long run - do you really wanna work somewhere where the HR ghost people and are likely useless?

110%. This is exactly what my Dad said.

It is just gutless behaviour especially as I had two conversations with him.
Re: Job interview - Tips
August 13, 2024, 03:49:41 pm
Had an interview last Tuesday at 12.30pm.

It went well and they said they would let me know early this week about next steps as they were interviewing all last week.

I haven't heard anything so my gut feel is that is bad news but when is it acceptable to chase? I appreciate it is peak holiday season at the moment.

I am finding the market pretty tough and noticing more arrogance / laziness with the process. I have had one employer lie to me when I chased as heard nothing, one HR guy completely ghost me and another employer waste my time.

It is hard not to take it personally in all honesty.
Re: Job interview - Tips
August 13, 2024, 04:49:15 pm
I had an interview fairly recently where I didnt hear back for quite a while but it ended in good news so dont despair. Sometimes theyre just waiting for a final interview with a candidate, or one of the interviewers is off so try not to read too much into things.

I have had a time when I didnt even hear back at all though, so there are arseholes out there. Good luck. :D
Re: Job interview - Tips
September 6, 2024, 06:36:40 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 13, 2024, 04:49:15 pm
I had an interview fairly recently where I didnt hear back for quite a while but it ended in good news so dont despair. Sometimes theyre just waiting for a final interview with a candidate, or one of the interviewers is off so try not to read too much into things.

I have had a time when I didnt even hear back at all though, so there are arseholes out there. Good luck. :D

I didn't get it Nick. Utterly shit process to be honest and they didn't paint themselves as good employers.

It has been back to the drawing board for last couple of weeks but I had a good second interview today with Hiring Manager and a lady who does same role I applied for. Had good rapport with her but HM wasn't on camera so difficult to hear, etc. She is based in UK and he was in Texas in States so time difference may have been reason why he wasn't on camera. 

Next step would be meeting some more of the Team and then the Chief Exec.

I didn't know if people followed up with an email after interviews but don't want to appear too pushy / needy.
Re: Job interview - Tips
October 29, 2024, 05:29:37 pm
Finding the whole process of getting a new job an absolutely ball ache

Got to final stage and the feedback via agent is my answers werent detailed enough but I felt like I spoke too much
Re: Job interview - Tips
November 11, 2024, 03:55:31 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on October 29, 2024, 05:29:37 pm
Finding the whole process of getting a new job an absolutely ball ache

Got to final stage and the feedback via agent is my answers werent detailed enough but I felt like I spoke too much

I think the positive to take from this is getting to the final stages. It shows you are doing a lot right in terms of job selection, experience, CV and the interview process.

When you get to final stages and dont get the role it probably just comes down to a few minor details. I wouldnt overthink any feedback you get at this stage. I think its different if you arent getting past the initial stages of the interview process.

Going to be in this process myself soon though in the fortunate position of having a 6 month heads up about my role being made redundant. Still got 12-15 years of my career left so still got plenty of time to look for a long term role that allows me to develop in my career. If it was <3 years until retirement I might just look for a job to keep me going over last few years.
Re: Job interview - Tips
Today at 06:24:24 pm
Got to the final stage of another role and had to deliver a presentation yesterday.

My immediate gut feel was I nailed it. Engaged with the people and delivered it confidently after a lot of hard work creating it.

Found out today that I didnt get it. Feedback said my presentation was really good but I read too much from the screen and didnt engage enough with them. Not sure what else I could have done to make it better and that doesnt feel like genuine feedback

Back to drawing board I go
Re: Job interview - Tips
Today at 07:20:18 pm
How much white space did you have on your slide deck? If there is a lot information / words on the slides which you then talk about as well it can seem you're reading from it etc.
Re: Job interview - Tips
Today at 07:59:42 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:20:18 pm
How much white space did you have on your slide deck? If there is a lot information / words on the slides which you then talk about as well it can seem you're reading from it etc.

Loads of white space. Loads of screen shots with minimal text.

Had to present on a successful product that I love.

Broke it into four sections

Introduction
Features and Benefits
Metrics to measure success
New feature I would add

I deviated away from text offering examples and engaged with them. I paused to ask if any questions

I wouldnt be presenting externally in that role either
Re: Job interview - Tips
Today at 08:04:36 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:59:42 pm
Loads of white space. Loads of screen shots with minimal text.

Had to present on a successful product that I love.

Broke it into four sections

Introduction
Features and Benefits
Metrics to measure success
New feature I would add

I deviated away from text offering examples and engaged with them. I paused to ask if any questions

I wouldnt be presenting externally in that role either

Sounds like you got it spot on, its a bit shit because a presentation should be really interactive but if you're presenting to someone as part of an interview it's incredibly hard to bring them into it.
Re: Job interview - Tips
Today at 08:08:38 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:04:36 pm
Sounds like you got it spot on, its a bit shit because a presentation should be really interactive but if you're presenting to someone as part of an interview it's incredibly hard to bring them into it.

I structured it and read points from slide but still made it interactive.

I would deviate and add an example & ask for their opinion.

Strange feedback because you know if something has gone badly
