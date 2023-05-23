Quote

When you kill your body’s fat, it needs some time to get over the loss and accept its new, lower-fat state. While the mechanism is not clear, data suggests that your body establishes a set point weight that, for lack of a better description, it “likes” to maintain. The good news is that this set point can be changed. The bad news is that it takes time and care to move this point.



It doesn’t end with the diet. To make fat loss a permanent change, a good maintenance phase is as important as the fat loss diet itself.



The changing of the set point actually occurs during the maintenance phase. So when the diet is over, diving back into Chinese buffet, pizza, ice cream extravaganza immediately will just send you right back to your body’s previous set point. You need to give your body some time to grieve over the lost fat and accept its new weight. This time is generally 8-12 weeks following a 12 week cut. Over this period as you slowly increase food intake, your metabolism ramps back up, mental and physical fatigue begin to dissipate, and your body begins to establish a new set point at your lighter weight so that your food intake can increase and become more relaxed without weight gain.



Nice one Debs! Always motivating to see the number go down even if it's not always linear. Definitely keeps me going anyway.Coming up to the end of my 12th week now. 10.9kg down and sitting at 76.8kg. Around 72kg is the initial aim before I re-assess, so less than 5kg to go which should be achievable within the next 6-7 weeks or so if I remain consistent. I'll be going over the 12-week timeframe most dieticians recommend for any form of severe calorie restriction so going to be mindful of that too. However, still within touching distance! Have started to work out and lift weights again to preserve some muscle mass as I know a fair bit of the weight I've lost is muscle as my cut has been fairly aggressive.Been guilty in the past of losing all the weight I wanted to and then immediately eating everything in sight which saw me balloon back up and more. So once I'm happy with where I'm at, I'll more than likely go into a 4-month maintenance phase by slowly upping my calories to 1,600 for the first month, 1,800 for the second month, and 2,000 calories for the third and fourth month. Want to make sure I'm consistent with lifting during that time too to give myself some more leeway and build some muscle up.Thought the below may be useful for some as it's something I didn't consider after the last time I lost weight. Your body is primed to put on fat after a diet, so going straight into eating whatever you want is going to quickly undo your hard work. I know this first-hand after going from 82kg to 69kg and then all the way up to 97kg within the space of 3 years!