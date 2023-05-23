I dont give a single fuck any longer. My ideal weight should be around 81-82kg. But is that intended for 20 years olds or a 44 year old like me? I had that weight not a year ago and I felt weak and drained trying to maintain it. Only way to maintain it was to keep my calorie intake unreasonably low, like under 1500 calories. So I went about it a different way, eat more but work out even more. Replaced cardio workouts with weights, pretty much gained 6-7kg since, half of it muscle and never felt stronger or better. BMI says Im borderline obese, which tells you how fucked up those metrics are.
So yeah, how I feel means more. Am I mobile, do I have energy, am I having back pain issues and so on. At the moment I can easily do one hour heavy weight sessions every day of the week without any issues. Year ago, at my ideal weight, Id struggle to put together 15 minutes of intense cardio and 15 minutes of light weights three times a week.
I know which body I feel better in.