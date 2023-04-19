Came in at 84.5kg this morning - that's 3.2kg down in a little under 3 weeks. Holding myself accountable by tracking everything I eat and making better choices on a daily basis. Weighing myself every day as motivation to keep going, and giving myself little milestones to achieve every week.



I've taken the reigns from my missus when it comes to cooking. I prepare a Greek-style salad for every meal along with a protein source (chicken, salmon, turkey sausages etc) and some fats like halloumi, eggs, etc. Beyond that, I've made small adjustments to the stuff I consume around meals. Instead of drinking 1-2 large lattes (with about 300ml of cow's milk ladened with sugar) every single day, I've limited myself to 1 small latte a day, with almond milk and Splenda instead of the sugar. No chocolate and bread/carb-heavy foods. If I'm a bit peckish, I'll either have a small bowl of nuts or a protein shake, alongside plenty of water and green tea. I was away traveling last weekend and my missus was doing the same this weekend; I would ordinarily order a takeaway or go out for a meal rather than cook for myself on both occasions, but I got rid of the Uber Eats & Deliveroo apps and just cooked instead. If you told me that a few weeks ago I wouldn't have believed you!



Currently aiming for between 1200-1400 calories a day with a focus on getting most of my intake in protein and fats. I have my macros split into 40 protein / 40 fats / 20 carbs. Although I don't reach those numbers every day and I'm not nearly as strict with that as I am with my calorie intake (i.e. if I go over my calorie range one day, I'll compensate with fewer calories the following day). Will gradually increase my calories to around the 1600-1800 mark once I lose this initial bit of weight.



Not really doing a lot of exercise at the moment, although I've started doing little bits and pieces at home and I'm looking to build towards going back to the gym when I feel a bit lighter (and stronger) and my calorie intake is higher than where it currently is at.



My initial aim is to get down to the 70s for the first time in over 6 years, and then maintain around the 72kg mark. So another 12.5kg to go. Which, theoretically, should be possible in about 3 months if I continue to remain strict with my diet - albeit a plateau is probably inevitable at some stage, and weight loss isn't exactly linear. But as long as I'm under 75kg, I'd be extremely chuffed with my progress.