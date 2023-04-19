« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 163 164 165 166 167 [168]   Go Down

Author Topic: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone  (Read 427349 times)

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,717
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6680 on: April 19, 2023, 04:06:08 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on April 19, 2023, 04:04:37 pm
No but it makes you fatter than semi skimmed coke ;D

Agreed!
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,546
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6681 on: April 19, 2023, 04:13:03 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on April 19, 2023, 02:27:33 pm
Have enough of it and you can barely tell the difference taste wise, especially if you get flavoured.

Not saying Coke Zero is good for you, but it's infinitely better than full fat Coke, especially from a weight loss perspective. There are 139 calories in a can of Coke. 
Thanks mate I'll give it a go.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,821
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6682 on: April 19, 2023, 04:34:40 pm »
Sick of being the weight I am and I struggle to find time to exercise. Fella at work has lost 4 stone doing intermittent fasting and eating a carnevore diet. I can't follow a diet like that, but can do an 18:6 so started doing that today - lets see how this goes. Crete in 5 weeks, so need to get about a stone off if I can by then.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,225
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6683 on: April 20, 2023, 09:48:50 am »
My weight has ballooned since covid and because I now live by myself I find it too easy to buy takeaways. Add to the problem is I now work from home three days a week, I'm literally goosed walking any distance - an example was I had to walk from the bus stop on Dale Street to work on Old Hall Street. Pre-covid I wouldn't give it a second thought, now I have to stop and have a rest.

My knees are painful when climbing the stairs, I am falling asleep during the day, the only thing in my favour is I'm not pre-diabetic.

The problem I find is I love crisps and I love a pint, now because I live on my own most of socialising is done in pubs, which the next day when your hungover is a nightmare because you eat the worst types of foods hungover.

My docs gave me some tablets called Orlistat but I haven't taken them as I've heard horror stories where you shit your kecks with them. I work in an office (when not working from home), imagine that.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,460
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6684 on: April 21, 2023, 10:28:06 am »
This week so far has been another slow one. I tend to hit the point 6-8 weeks into a diet where I'm quite sick of it and usually I end up taking a few weeks off. I decided to power through this time since I'm not far off my end goal, however it seems pretty clear now that I'm in need of a refeed/cheat of some kind as I've been quite tired and thinking about food more recently. I thought the tiredness was a result of me increasing my squat weight in the gym but the lack of weight loss points more to my body just adapting to the diet over time.

I think I'm gonna aim to eat 3000+ calories a day over this weekend and then start again next week and see if I can get my numbers moving again. Kind of frustrating as I was hoping to be done a month from now, but trying to rush to the finish line rarely tends to end well when it comes to weight loss.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,786
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6685 on: April 24, 2023, 07:14:03 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 19, 2023, 12:31:25 pm
On a health kick - 2200 calories per day (certain amount of protein etc to balance it out). Gym 3/4 times a week. 12000+ steps a day.
Few weeks into this. Weight isn't changing much still around 80kg. Is that bad? Can't feel a difference in my body shape even if it's not as visible in photos yet.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6686 on: April 24, 2023, 08:37:49 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 24, 2023, 07:14:03 am
Few weeks into this. Weight isn't changing much still around 80kg. Is that bad? Can't feel a difference in my body shape even if it's not as visible in photos yet.

If you weren't going the gym before it's perfectly normal.. your muscles will be filling up which will offset any fat loss.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,786
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6687 on: April 24, 2023, 09:13:07 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on April 24, 2023, 08:37:49 am
If you weren't going the gym before it's perfectly normal.. your muscles will be filling up which will offset any fat loss.
I'd had a couple of months off from the gym yeah. Reducing calorie intake on non gym days (& carbs in particular those days).
Logged

Offline El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,742
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6688 on: May 3, 2023, 12:59:24 pm »
Came in at 84.5kg this morning - that's 3.2kg down in a little under 3 weeks. Holding myself accountable by tracking everything I eat and making better choices on a daily basis. Weighing myself every day as motivation to keep going, and giving myself little milestones to achieve every week.

I've taken the reigns from my missus when it comes to cooking. I prepare a Greek-style salad for every meal along with a protein source (chicken, salmon, turkey sausages etc) and some fats like halloumi, eggs, etc.  Beyond that, I've made small adjustments to the stuff I consume around meals. Instead of drinking 1-2 large lattes (with about 300ml of cow's milk ladened with sugar) every single day, I've limited myself to 1 small latte a day, with almond milk and Splenda instead of the sugar. No chocolate and bread/carb-heavy foods. If I'm a bit peckish, I'll either have a small bowl of nuts or a protein shake, alongside plenty of water and green tea. I was away traveling last weekend and my missus was doing the same this weekend; I would ordinarily order a takeaway or go out for a meal rather than cook for myself on both occasions, but I got rid of the Uber Eats & Deliveroo apps and just cooked instead. If you told me that a few weeks ago I wouldn't have believed you!

Currently aiming for between 1200-1400 calories a day with a focus on getting most of my intake in protein and fats. I have my macros split into 40 protein / 40 fats / 20 carbs. Although I don't reach those numbers every day and I'm not nearly as strict with that as I am with my calorie intake (i.e. if I go over my calorie range one day, I'll compensate with fewer calories the following day). Will gradually increase my calories to around the 1600-1800 mark once I lose this initial bit of weight.

Not really doing a lot of exercise at the moment, although I've started doing little bits and pieces at home and I'm looking to build towards going back to the gym when I feel a bit lighter (and stronger) and my calorie intake is higher than where it currently is at.

My initial aim is to get down to the 70s for the first time in over 6 years, and then maintain around the 72kg mark. So another 12.5kg to go. Which, theoretically, should be possible in about 3 months if I continue to remain strict with my diet - albeit a plateau is probably inevitable at some stage, and weight loss isn't exactly linear. But as long as I'm under 75kg, I'd be extremely chuffed with my progress.
« Last Edit: May 3, 2023, 01:02:53 pm by El Denzel Pepito »
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,786
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6689 on: May 3, 2023, 02:55:39 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 24, 2023, 09:13:07 am
I'd had a couple of months off from the gym yeah. Reducing calorie intake on non gym days (& carbs in particular those days).
Whole month in and my weight stays at 80kg...... ANNOYING. Body shape improving I guess.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,671
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6690 on: May 3, 2023, 02:59:53 pm »
been there as I said above

Havent weighed myself in weeks, April had a stag, wedding, a neck injury and a bit twingey today but some good runs too then a bug the weekend.

Family are now on about a holiday at end of July, I am really going to have to go hell for leather diet wise ahead of that

see what happens
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,723
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6691 on: May 12, 2023, 12:04:32 pm »
Enjoying my workouts at the moment. I've been taking Creatine every day even on rest days along with a protein shake and then a pre workout before I go and workout. Feel stronger and can endure more when doing cardio. I'm hitting around a 750 calorie deficit every day aswell which is helping, I'm eating around 1300.
Logged

Offline El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,742
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6692 on: Yesterday at 02:08:55 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on May  3, 2023, 12:59:24 pm
Came in at 84.5kg this morning

82.5kg this morning - the lowest I've weighed for a couple of years. :) the 70s aren't too far away now!

Got a minor surgery coming up tomorrow which has a 6-week recovery period. No exercise allowed and I probably need to increase my calories to give myself the best chance to heal quickly, but I'm going to continue to track everything on MFP so I don't go too off-target.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,671
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6693 on: Yesterday at 02:22:46 pm »
nice one
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,742
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6694 on: Yesterday at 02:22:57 pm »
My last 8 years are an absolute whirlwind, ha. Albeit there were periods there where I didn't log my weight for a year or two.



Last 1 month looking much better...

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:26:15 pm by El Denzel Pepito »
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6695 on: Yesterday at 04:48:49 pm »
Good man!

How tall are you, if you don't mind me asking?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,742
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6696 on: Yesterday at 05:05:39 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:48:49 pm
Good man!

How tall are you, if you don't mind me asking?

I like to say I'm 6 foot if I'm out on the town but I'm probably just a little over 5"11 if I'm being honest :D
Logged

Online Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,743
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6697 on: Today at 04:25:21 am »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on August 20, 2022, 02:52:53 am
In the last couple of weeks I've pulled my back doing a deadlift in the gym and managed to land myself with Plantar Fascitis (which I hadn't ever heard of previously).

Basically means I now can't work out in the gym, I can't run, jog, jump, skip - even walking is an issue.

Fucking demoralising having got right back into things and really enjoying it.

Just focusing on retaining the diet at the moment, and doing anything possible to sort my foot/back out.

Been a while since I've been in here. Nice to read through and see the progress being made - nice one all  :wave

From my side, the Plantar Fascitis turned out to be a Plantar Fibroma. I had no idea what either were until being diagnosed. Fortunately, after a couple of months or so of torment it seemed to largely clear up on its own (with a bit of help via frozen golf balls and the like). Progress from that point on was sporadic, though, at best. A visit home, plus the in-laws coming to stay with us for a month at the start of this year had me up about 5 kilos and touching 84 coming into March. My target was/is 75.

Since then my wife and I have got ourselves into a really good routine, both with diet and exercise. All our meals are tracked in MyFitnessPal (I'd estimate I'm in a 300-400 calorie deficit, at least, factoring in exercise), I'm doing 3 weights sessions in the gym per week, plus one (hour) cardio session. On top of that we're sticking to 10k steps per day as a baseline, often more if we go for a longer walk somewhere. All in all I feel a load better than I did a couple of months ago and I'm down to 78.8 kilos as of last week. Keeping protein high as well (1g per lb bodyweight), to try and minimise muscle loss.

Progress has slowed a little the last couple of weeks, but I'm maintaining where I am and without cutting anything out of my diet (which, for me, makes it unsustainable longer term). Also had one or two days where I filled my boots a bit so maintaining/minor loss was fine. I'm planning a longer walk into one of the national parks tomorrow so hopefully that helps kick things back into gear anyway.

I have a wedding at the end of June, so I'm still aiming for the 75 marker by then. Consistency is key.

All the best everyone.

We go again.

« Last Edit: Today at 04:29:30 am by Grobbelrevell »
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854
Pages: 1 ... 163 164 165 166 167 [168]   Go Up
« previous next »
 