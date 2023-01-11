I've been yo-yo-ing for years (70kg at my lowest iirc to 97kg at my heaviest, all in the span of 7 years or so). Weight has crept back up again over the last year of working from home. 87.5kg as of this morning. I'm looking to get down to 72kg long term, which is what I weighed when I felt at my best.



To maintain my current weight I'd need to be eating 2,400 calories per day, but I'm limiting myself to 1400/day at the very most for the next 3 months to see how far I can get with getting rid of some of the excess weight. Sounds pretty low but I'm definitely living a sedentary lifestyle at the moment with 12+ hour work days. Already have one week under my belt so another 11 to go. Being pretty strict with myself just to hold myself accountable and introduce some healthier choices in my diet again (cutting out pasta, chocolate, etc). I'll then bump the calories up to 1600/day or so and get back in the gym to do some low-level cardio and lifting. One step at a time as in the past I've gone gung-ho into running, lifting, cycling, yoga *and* reducing my calorie intake massively, which had me fall of the bandwagon pretty quickly since it was too many changes at once.



I'm not a fussy eater and am more than happy to have the same sort of meal every day. So my go-to for the next 11 weeks will be 2-3 eggs for breakfast, bit of greek yoghurt, a protein shake or two for lunch/snacks and chicken/salmon with salad and a bit of halloumi, or something along those lines, for dinner. Green tea and lots of water to keep me going throughout the day.



A couple of my colleagues at work are also in the midst of a health kick so we're all holding ourselves accountable. Makes it a lot easier than doing it yourself!