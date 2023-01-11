« previous next »
The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
January 11, 2023, 03:25:38 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on January 11, 2023, 10:31:32 am
jesus thats serious going

It's why its more expensive to get car insurance in licenced premises and why there are so many alcoholic chefs. The hotel provided free food for staff but it was left overs from breakfast and dinner and other such crap, so we used to sell food to the waiting on and bar staff in exchange for beer, so they'd be eating steaks and stuff instead. This was in the days of 3pm pub closing, we found this dive called the nurses club that was open all day and it was 40p a pint, we were nightmares. Two of us would finish at 10:30, hit the bar, down 4 pints and get the 11pm bus home. My best day was my mates 21st, I put away around 24 pints that day.
Fuck the Tories

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
January 12, 2023, 09:08:53 am
Jesus you are worse than Larry Hagman
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
January 23, 2023, 08:42:48 pm
Need some advice please?

I'm off to Dublin for a few nights on February 7th. I've just gone through every pair of jeans I own (a lot) and only two fit comfortably.

I'm really keen to lose weight before my trip, but it's literally 2 weeks away, so not much time. Naturally I know crash diets aren't helpful or healthy, but I'm thinking if I could just drop maybe three pounds a week over that period it's almost half a stone, and not an unreasonable goal?

Obviously I need to exercise intensely, but if somebody could suggest some eating options I could employ that I can run a calorie deficit I'd much appreciate it. :)
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
January 24, 2023, 09:17:55 am
Quote from: Red Beret on January 23, 2023, 08:42:48 pm
Need some advice please?

I'm off to Dublin for a few nights on February 7th. I've just gone through every pair of jeans I own (a lot) and only two fit comfortably.

I'm really keen to lose weight before my trip, but it's literally 2 weeks away, so not much time. Naturally I know crash diets aren't helpful or healthy, but I'm thinking if I could just drop maybe three pounds a week over that period it's almost half a stone, and not an unreasonable goal?

Obviously I need to exercise intensely, but if somebody could suggest some eating options I could employ that I can run a calorie deficit I'd much appreciate it. :)

So you can definitely lose half a stone in the first two weeks of a diet, although a good proportion of it will be water weight. Just work out how many calories you need a day to maintain your current weight, and eat 1,000 less than that. You'll lose around 4lb over the two weeks doing that, plus more weight via less retention.

A deficit of 500 calories is generally recommended to lose weight in a healthy/sustainable way, but for two weeks upping that to 1,000 will be fine. Hellish, but fine!

You don't need to exercise intensely, unless you want to eat more.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
January 24, 2023, 05:46:25 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January  9, 2023, 03:39:39 pm

I'm at 16st 11 so I've decided to do the South Beach Phase 1 for about 10 days, just to get me away from eating shite, there is still loads of chocolate from Crimbo lying about, 2 bottles of baileys and I've got a couple of bottles of wine kicking about too. I'm walking 4 miles a day as well during the week.

I'm only doing the phase 1, when I did it in 2006, I dropped a stone in 10 days, if I can repeat that, I won't owe the kids £50 and then I can get back to myfitnesspal tracking and daily walks. I'm not into stupid unhealthy diets, I just want to get myself in a frame of mind again where I'm not eating shite calories.

16st 3 this morning, I was 16st 7 start of last week, but wasn't hungry, I was struggling to do 800 calories, so I think I slowed my metabolism right down and I stayed that weight all week. Walked 4 miles on Saturday and Sunday and ate a decent amount, so that seems to have got me back on track.

Out on Saturday for some drinks and a curry, so will put a bit on, but will lose that next week. Should be about 15st 8 when we fly out to Tenerife on 13th Feb
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
January 26, 2023, 05:56:59 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on January 24, 2023, 09:17:55 am
So you can definitely lose half a stone in the first two weeks of a diet, although a good proportion of it will be water weight. Just work out how many calories you need a day to maintain your current weight, and eat 1,000 less than that. You'll lose around 4lb over the two weeks doing that, plus more weight via less retention.

A deficit of 500 calories is generally recommended to lose weight in a healthy/sustainable way, but for two weeks upping that to 1,000 will be fine. Hellish, but fine!

You don't need to exercise intensely, unless you want to eat more.

I got dragged into the GP earlier this week for a blood pressure test. It came out fine, but the nurse wanted to weigh me whilst I was there - I was 14st 8, the heaviest I've ever been. Plus, I'm only 5' 6".

A friend suggested a supplement called Animal Cuts. I've bought a tub, but I don't like the look of them. I've had to do some serious googling just to figure out which pills are which (you're supposed to take nine a day, but I'm concerned of accidental excess or a reaction to other supplements I'm taking).

It didn't help that they've changed the capsule design recently (to remove titanium dioxide food colouring, as per new EU regulations), so there's three pills I've been honestly left guessing on.

There are two diuretic pills for water retention though, so I may take them in conjunction with reduced calories, and of course I'm doing lots of walking too.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
January 27, 2023, 08:46:51 am
Quote from: Red Beret on January 26, 2023, 05:56:59 pm
I got dragged into the GP earlier this week for a blood pressure test. It came out fine, but the nurse wanted to weigh me whilst I was there - I was 14st 8, the heaviest I've ever been. Plus, I'm only 5' 6".

A friend suggested a supplement called Animal Cuts. I've bought a tub, but I don't like the look of them. I've had to do some serious googling just to figure out which pills are which (you're supposed to take nine a day, but I'm concerned of accidental excess or a reaction to other supplements I'm taking).

It didn't help that they've changed the capsule design recently (to remove titanium dioxide food colouring, as per new EU regulations), so there's three pills I've been honestly left guessing on.

There are two diuretic pills for water retention though, so I may take them in conjunction with reduced calories, and of course I'm doing lots of walking too.

Personally I think fat burners are a complete waste of time and money, but each to their own!
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
January 27, 2023, 09:57:12 am
Would agree
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on January 27, 2023, 08:46:51 am
Personally I think fat burners are a complete waste of time and money, but each to their own!

I rejoined my local puregym last week as it means I can train no matter the weather

Plus I have access to weights again which I plan to do at least twice a week.

Wont do any harm to tone up the bulge
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
January 27, 2023, 01:30:57 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on January 26, 2023, 05:56:59 pm

There are two diuretic pills for water retention though, so I may take them in conjunction with reduced calories, and of course I'm doing lots of walking too.

Unless you have proven water retention, I wouldn't be taking diuretics, all they will do is remove water from your body, you're not losing any fat and you'll just put it back as you drink.

If you don't have it, get myfitnesspal, track your calories and add some exercise.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
January 30, 2023, 10:24:01 pm
Can anyone recommend a walking pad to go with my standing desk when wfh? I figure it would be good to get the step count up while listening to pointless meetings  ;D
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
January 31, 2023, 09:14:24 am
Just drink water with slices of lemon in most days, you'll be pissing all the time!
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
February 7, 2023, 04:32:27 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on January 27, 2023, 08:46:51 am
Personally I think fat burners are a complete waste of time and money, but each to their own!
Totally agree. Need to lose fat, do more exercises. There is no other way to get rid of fat. I don't believe in any magic pills, or one-time diet. I'm convinced that if someone wants to be in a good physical shape, they need to work hard at it. And let's not forget that there is difference between exercising for health and for weight loss. Look at this now and better maintain a healthy lifestyle rather than experimenting and exhausting your body with different diets.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
February 7, 2023, 04:50:29 pm
Quote from: Ibarra on February  7, 2023, 04:32:27 pm
Totally agree. Need to lose fat, do more exercises. There is no other way to get rid of fat.

Wrong, you can't out-exercise a bad diet. I exercise while losing weight but mainly to help retain muscle and because exercising regularly tends to make me crave unhealthy food less (pretty sure this is proven to be true in studies but I haven't looked into it for a long time).

Getting a handle on your calorie intake is far and away the most important thing, and I'd argue hydrating sufficiently is the second most important.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
February 7, 2023, 07:37:53 pm
Abs are made in the kitchen and all that.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
February 8, 2023, 10:18:35 am
Tried to ramp up training since christmas, between a chest infection and all that i was probably getting out once a week.

Weight has been really shite for about 6 years now

Diet since christmas shite, I turned 40 recently so had a few nights out.

Anyway I rejoined a gym so I could use weights, diet still shite so stopping drinking mid week, cutting down on it weekends, more weights, more cardio and a better diet.

3 days this week i have avoided chocolate and am using muscles (I use the word loosely) I havent in years so already a difference.

Just trying to avoid snacks and replace them with fruit etc, also trying to cut down on bread, any time I ever lost a good amount of weight was by cutting that out. One slice a day limit

I was looking through an app my gym set up and there are some really brilliant exercises I can do at home for pretty much any part of the body.

Given I can still run 10k and now train a few days a week but cant see a weight difference its clear I am just eating shite.

Few small changes should help

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
February 16, 2023, 11:01:27 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on January  9, 2023, 11:37:36 am
Already done my shoulder in during chest day :( hoping it sorts itself out this week but I did go on a 14 mile walk on Saturday to burn some cals.

Fucking came back with a vengeance this shoulder injury. I felt it was alright a couple of weeks ago so have been back in lifting and I was getting ready to go the gym on Monday and felt a twitch in the same shoulder and now its swollen and killing me  :'(.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
February 16, 2023, 11:51:03 am
thats rough

There is a sit down abs machine I use. you sit in an upright position and press down with your chest with a weight resistance, it definitely leaves the chest a bit sore

Weights seem to be really helping me, feel much better. 4 lbs down last week, this week i will weigh in tomorrow, someone in work won 1000s on the lotto though and treated us to sausage rolls so that wont end well
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
February 24, 2023, 08:03:02 am
Just fucking fuck off

seriously what is the fucking point

last week, two weights sessions, football and two runs

this week, weights, two 8.5k runs where i absolutely emptied the tank, football last night

cut out bread, cut down booze, cut out crisps and chocolate

felt a change in body shape, have absolutely busted my hole every work out to the point where i had to take painkillers for my back last night

weigh in this morning, two pounds heavier

any other person would be a stone lighter but no

If I fucking starved for a month and ran 10k every day with 8 jumpers on id probably put on a stone

pissed me off no end
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
February 24, 2023, 09:18:55 am
I've got 3 months until I go on holiday so my aim is to drop a bit of weight before then.

I'm not really one for weights, running etc but I do swim and like swimming so I've joined the local baths.

My current baseline is a 1km swim session in 38 mins which I know is shit (my smart watch telling me my heartrate is in the extreme zone :P ).

But I'm hoping to get that to 1.5km in 30 mins over the next month. I can do up to a max of 4 sessions a week but I am only at around 1-2 sessions a week so far.

It terms of diet I've cut out the big lunches and snacks out at work. Made some homemade veg soups at home and stuck in the freezer. Take them into work to stop myself hitting the carb heavy sandwiches.

At home I've invested in a small air fryer. Lets me cut down the fat of frying things but most important it helps me cut portion sizes. Knowing I can only fit so much in helps what I can put on my plate.

It's only baby steps but lets see where it goes
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
February 24, 2023, 01:07:54 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on February 24, 2023, 08:03:02 am
Just fucking fuck off

seriously what is the fucking point

last week, two weights sessions, football and two runs

this week, weights, two 8.5k runs where i absolutely emptied the tank, football last night

cut out bread, cut down booze, cut out crisps and chocolate

felt a change in body shape, have absolutely busted my hole every work out to the point where i had to take painkillers for my back last night

weigh in this morning, two pounds heavier

any other person would be a stone lighter but no

If I fucking starved for a month and ran 10k every day with 8 jumpers on id probably put on a stone

pissed me off no end

Did you count your calories over the week? I would recommend it if not.

Also if you played football last night and weighed yourself this morning, it's likely your body and muscle still has water and glycogen retention, especially on top of the other cardio you've been doing. This can add pounds to the scales that will take a few days to come off.

If you've noticed a change in your body shape then you're doing something right. Don't stress it. 
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
February 24, 2023, 03:05:09 pm
I was really annoyed as you can tell,

I weighed myself a few hours later well after breakfast and tea and water and was only a pound heavier, should be a few pounds heavier not just one so maybe find a different time or day to weigh and as you say calorie count.

I was gonna say fuck it and lash a massive breakfast into me i was pissed off but figured id only feel worse

Just hit the weights hard in the gym

we go again
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
March 1, 2023, 05:24:29 pm
Would agree on tracking calories, my fitness pal app is great for this if you can take the time to use it.

Are you weighing yourself very first thing in the morning, as in literally the first thing you do on waking post dump/piss? to compare week on week it should be the same paramters each time which means its easier in that sense to control the differences. That said if you found your body changing (for the better i assume) then crack on.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
March 29, 2023, 09:38:52 pm
Been dieting on and off since last August, "lockdown" is becoming a less and less of a valid excuse for my chub. Currently down 13kg's and I'm about 6kg's from my goal weight, I have a habit of cracking after 6 or so weeks of dieting and it's gonna take longer than that to reach my goal so I might just have to try powering through.

I've hit weight goals a few times right now (though maintaining it obviously hasn't been a roaring success) and it always comes back to the same things; counting calories, drinking water, reducing caffeine, getting sleep and probably last on the list is weight training to decrease muscle loss.

Quote from: paulrazor on February 24, 2023, 03:05:09 pm

I'm a bit late to this but all kinds of things can cause your weight to fluctuate, working out for example can temporarily make your weight go up as your muscles bloat with water to repair and recover. I usually check my weight a few days a week, if you track it frequently you start to spot and ignore those high days.

Also, if you're not counting calories and you're not losing weight, well...
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
March 30, 2023, 08:43:20 am
I know I had cut down on calories, I dont eat chocolate during the week, I have eaten crisps once in about 6 weeks, I eat more fruit and have definitely got a healthier diet

Its not like I was working out and then lashing sandwiches and steaks into me after a fry that morning and then wondering where I was going wrong

I havent weighed myself since but still working out just about every week day
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
March 30, 2023, 08:51:32 am
If you're noticing a drop in body fat % while staying the same weight or even slightly increasing in weight then you're actually in a pretty envious sweet spot where you're able to build muscle and lose fat at the same time. You should be happy about this  ;D Go off the mirror more than the scales would be my advice, especially at the start of your journey. Over time you will start to see it on the scales too.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
March 30, 2023, 09:45:16 am
I havent been measuring body fat

I do think there is a difference in the mirror and things like clothes etc.

Havent weighed myself in 5 weeks.

I do keep a diary of the weights im lifting so will gradually increase the weight I lift and hoping to up the 8.5k lunch run to 10k more often.

Managed that twice so far. Once on a treadmill and once on lunch. Target is to break an hour on the road, difficult at times as the first half is usually a head wind
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
March 30, 2023, 11:07:33 am
This is why you shouldn't stress too much about weight, especially when it's a pound here or a pound there. Your weight fluctuates by pounds at a time. Sounds like you're doing all the right things and if you feel better and healthier then why worry about some numbers on scales?
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
March 30, 2023, 11:12:48 am
Because I was up at 19 stone

As I keep saying I turned 40 not long ago, dont wanna end with issues like cancer or diabetes

Hopefully next time I weigh myself it will be a nice number.

and it just annoyed me a few weeks back when I lost 4 pounds one week with little or not effort and i then bust my arse for two weeks, and put on weight
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
March 31, 2023, 07:25:03 am
Quote from: paulrazor on March 30, 2023, 11:12:48 am
Because I was up at 19 stone

As I keep saying I turned 40 not long ago, dont wanna end with issues like cancer or diabetes

Hopefully next time I weigh myself it will be a nice number.

and it just annoyed me a few weeks back when I lost 4 pounds one week with little or not effort and i then bust my arse for two weeks, and put on weight

If you're doing resistance training then this is a good thing, honestly. There's people out there who would kill to be able to and add lean muscle mass.

Muscle and fat do weigh the same, although muscle is more dense so you might look at the scales and see your weight increase by a few pounds but then look in the mirror and it looks like you've lost weight or your clothes fit better. That's why it's important not to get hung up on the scales when you're trying to lose 'weight' but also resistance training.

As someone said above if you feel and look healthier then you're on the right track. Eventually the scales will show this. Keep up the good work.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
March 31, 2023, 10:08:38 am
Thanks all

Weighed myself just there

3 hours after I got up. Football was late last night so I left it a while. Post toilet and only a small breakfast

6 pounds off since Feb 24. Gonna hopefully get a 10k run in this morn

Thanks all for the advice and support.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
April 17, 2023, 03:46:17 pm
Had an incredibly slow week in terms of weight loss but also hit a total of 15kg's lost since I started. I'm pretty bad when it comes to letting a poor week get to me but I think I at least know why it happened, so hopefully I can turn it around this week.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
Yesterday at 10:59:28 am
Hasn't gone too well for me so far, feel like I'm out on the ale every other week which then coincides with a week of eating shite to recover.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
Today at 11:46:58 am
I've been yo-yo-ing for years (70kg at my lowest iirc to 97kg at my heaviest, all in the span of 7 years or so). Weight has crept back up again over the last year of working from home. 87.5kg as of this morning. I'm looking to get down to 72kg long term, which is what I weighed when I felt at my best.

To maintain my current weight I'd need to be eating 2,400 calories per day, but I'm limiting myself to 1400/day at the very most for the next 3 months to see how far I can get with getting rid of some of the excess weight. Sounds pretty low but I'm definitely living a sedentary lifestyle at the moment with 12+ hour work days. Already have one week under my belt so another 11 to go. Being pretty strict with myself just to hold myself accountable and introduce some healthier choices in my diet again (cutting out pasta, chocolate, etc). I'll then bump the calories up to 1600/day or so and get back in the gym to do some low-level cardio and lifting. One step at a time as in the past I've gone gung-ho into running, lifting, cycling, yoga *and* reducing my calorie intake massively, which had me fall of the bandwagon pretty quickly since it was too many changes at once.

I'm not a fussy eater and am more than happy to have the same sort of meal every day. So my go-to for the next 11 weeks will be 2-3 eggs for breakfast, bit of greek yoghurt, a protein shake or two for lunch/snacks and chicken/salmon with salad and a bit of halloumi, or something along those lines, for dinner. Green tea and lots of water to keep me going throughout the day.

A couple of my colleagues at work are also in the midst of a health kick so we're all holding ourselves accountable. Makes it a lot easier than doing it yourself!
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
Today at 12:31:25 pm
On a health kick - 2200 calories per day (certain amount of protein etc to balance it out). Gym 3/4 times a week. 12000+ steps a day.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
Today at 01:40:30 pm
Managed to get down from an all time high of 97kg at beginning of year down to 90kg. Although on the weight loss graph it shows a few dodgy weeks where I have capitulated. No calorie watching just intermittent fasting. Usually just a banana and/or an egg or two around lunch or before swimming if I go, then just wait out until dinner. If I'm in office (twice a week) then it's hard not to go for the free sandwich and soup at lunch. Trying to minimise lager intake too and will have a jd/coke or barcardi/coke instead if drinking, still lots of sugar but perhaps not as bad as the liquid bread. Hopefully can get to around 85kg in a few months.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
Today at 01:46:24 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 01:40:30 pm
Trying to minimise lager intake too and will have a jd/coke or barcardi/coke instead if drinking, still lots of sugar but perhaps not as bad as the liquid bread. Hopefully can get to around 85kg in a few months.

Get on the coke zero!
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
Today at 02:07:25 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:46:24 pm
Get on the coke zero!
I should try it, I always go for original as I heard some years back that the substitute one is just as bad? something down the lines of that the substitute sweetener overall has same impact. I haven't had coke in years until recent weeks so I'm behind the times probably.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
Today at 02:27:33 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 02:07:25 pm
I should try it, I always go for original as I heard some years back that the substitute one is just as bad? something down the lines of that the substitute sweetener overall has same impact. I haven't had coke in years until recent weeks so I'm behind the times probably.

Have enough of it and you can barely tell the difference taste wise, especially if you get flavoured.

Not saying Coke Zero is good for you, but it's infinitely better than full fat Coke, especially from a weight loss perspective. There are 139 calories in a can of Coke. 
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
Today at 03:25:25 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:27:33 pm
Have enough of it and you can barely tell the difference taste wise, especially if you get flavoured.

Not saying Coke Zero is good for you, but it's infinitely better than full fat Coke, especially from a weight loss perspective. There are 139 calories in a can of Coke. 

Which ones that, the Lard flavoured Coke?  ;D

As someone who avoids sugar and eats a high fat diet it triggers me when people call the high sugar version full fat. There's no fat in any of them.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
Today at 04:04:37 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 03:25:25 pm
Which ones that, the Lard flavoured Coke?  ;D

As someone who avoids sugar and eats a high fat diet it triggers me when people call the high sugar version full fat. There's no fat in any of them.

No but it makes you fatter than semi skimmed coke ;D
