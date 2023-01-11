« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 162 163 164 165 166 [167]   Go Down

Author Topic: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone  (Read 423240 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,679
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6640 on: January 11, 2023, 03:25:38 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on January 11, 2023, 10:31:32 am
jesus thats serious going

It's why its more expensive to get car insurance in licenced premises and why there are so many alcoholic chefs. The hotel provided free food for staff but it was left overs from breakfast and dinner and other such crap, so we used to sell food to the waiting on and bar staff in exchange for beer, so they'd be eating steaks and stuff instead. This was in the days of 3pm pub closing, we found this dive called the nurses club that was open all day and it was 40p a pint, we were nightmares. Two of us would finish at 10:30, hit the bar, down 4 pints and get the 11pm bus home. My best day was my mates 21st, I put away around 24 pints that day.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,527
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6641 on: January 12, 2023, 09:08:53 am »
Jesus you are worse than Larry Hagman
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,392
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6642 on: January 23, 2023, 08:42:48 pm »
Need some advice please?

I'm off to Dublin for a few nights on February 7th. I've just gone through every pair of jeans I own (a lot) and only two fit comfortably.

I'm really keen to lose weight before my trip, but it's literally 2 weeks away, so not much time. Naturally I know crash diets aren't helpful or healthy, but I'm thinking if I could just drop maybe three pounds a week over that period it's almost half a stone, and not an unreasonable goal?

Obviously I need to exercise intensely, but if somebody could suggest some eating options I could employ that I can run a calorie deficit I'd much appreciate it. :)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6643 on: January 24, 2023, 09:17:55 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on January 23, 2023, 08:42:48 pm
Need some advice please?

I'm off to Dublin for a few nights on February 7th. I've just gone through every pair of jeans I own (a lot) and only two fit comfortably.

I'm really keen to lose weight before my trip, but it's literally 2 weeks away, so not much time. Naturally I know crash diets aren't helpful or healthy, but I'm thinking if I could just drop maybe three pounds a week over that period it's almost half a stone, and not an unreasonable goal?

Obviously I need to exercise intensely, but if somebody could suggest some eating options I could employ that I can run a calorie deficit I'd much appreciate it. :)

So you can definitely lose half a stone in the first two weeks of a diet, although a good proportion of it will be water weight. Just work out how many calories you need a day to maintain your current weight, and eat 1,000 less than that. You'll lose around 4lb over the two weeks doing that, plus more weight via less retention.

A deficit of 500 calories is generally recommended to lose weight in a healthy/sustainable way, but for two weeks upping that to 1,000 will be fine. Hellish, but fine!

You don't need to exercise intensely, unless you want to eat more.
« Last Edit: January 24, 2023, 09:19:30 am by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,679
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6644 on: January 24, 2023, 05:46:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  9, 2023, 03:39:39 pm

I'm at 16st 11 so I've decided to do the South Beach Phase 1 for about 10 days, just to get me away from eating shite, there is still loads of chocolate from Crimbo lying about, 2 bottles of baileys and I've got a couple of bottles of wine kicking about too. I'm walking 4 miles a day as well during the week.

I'm only doing the phase 1, when I did it in 2006, I dropped a stone in 10 days, if I can repeat that, I won't owe the kids £50 and then I can get back to myfitnesspal tracking and daily walks. I'm not into stupid unhealthy diets, I just want to get myself in a frame of mind again where I'm not eating shite calories.

16st 3 this morning, I was 16st 7 start of last week, but wasn't hungry, I was struggling to do 800 calories, so I think I slowed my metabolism right down and I stayed that weight all week. Walked 4 miles on Saturday and Sunday and ate a decent amount, so that seems to have got me back on track.

Out on Saturday for some drinks and a curry, so will put a bit on, but will lose that next week. Should be about 15st 8 when we fly out to Tenerife on 13th Feb
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,392
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6645 on: January 26, 2023, 05:56:59 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on January 24, 2023, 09:17:55 am
So you can definitely lose half a stone in the first two weeks of a diet, although a good proportion of it will be water weight. Just work out how many calories you need a day to maintain your current weight, and eat 1,000 less than that. You'll lose around 4lb over the two weeks doing that, plus more weight via less retention.

A deficit of 500 calories is generally recommended to lose weight in a healthy/sustainable way, but for two weeks upping that to 1,000 will be fine. Hellish, but fine!

You don't need to exercise intensely, unless you want to eat more.

I got dragged into the GP earlier this week for a blood pressure test. It came out fine, but the nurse wanted to weigh me whilst I was there - I was 14st 8, the heaviest I've ever been. Plus, I'm only 5' 6".

A friend suggested a supplement called Animal Cuts. I've bought a tub, but I don't like the look of them. I've had to do some serious googling just to figure out which pills are which (you're supposed to take nine a day, but I'm concerned of accidental excess or a reaction to other supplements I'm taking).

It didn't help that they've changed the capsule design recently (to remove titanium dioxide food colouring, as per new EU regulations), so there's three pills I've been honestly left guessing on.

There are two diuretic pills for water retention though, so I may take them in conjunction with reduced calories, and of course I'm doing lots of walking too.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6646 on: January 27, 2023, 08:46:51 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on January 26, 2023, 05:56:59 pm
I got dragged into the GP earlier this week for a blood pressure test. It came out fine, but the nurse wanted to weigh me whilst I was there - I was 14st 8, the heaviest I've ever been. Plus, I'm only 5' 6".

A friend suggested a supplement called Animal Cuts. I've bought a tub, but I don't like the look of them. I've had to do some serious googling just to figure out which pills are which (you're supposed to take nine a day, but I'm concerned of accidental excess or a reaction to other supplements I'm taking).

It didn't help that they've changed the capsule design recently (to remove titanium dioxide food colouring, as per new EU regulations), so there's three pills I've been honestly left guessing on.

There are two diuretic pills for water retention though, so I may take them in conjunction with reduced calories, and of course I'm doing lots of walking too.

Personally I think fat burners are a complete waste of time and money, but each to their own!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,527
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6647 on: January 27, 2023, 09:57:12 am »
Would agree
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on January 27, 2023, 08:46:51 am
Personally I think fat burners are a complete waste of time and money, but each to their own!

I rejoined my local puregym last week as it means I can train no matter the weather

Plus I have access to weights again which I plan to do at least twice a week.

Wont do any harm to tone up the bulge
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,679
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6648 on: January 27, 2023, 01:30:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on January 26, 2023, 05:56:59 pm

There are two diuretic pills for water retention though, so I may take them in conjunction with reduced calories, and of course I'm doing lots of walking too.

Unless you have proven water retention, I wouldn't be taking diuretics, all they will do is remove water from your body, you're not losing any fat and you'll just put it back as you drink.

If you don't have it, get myfitnesspal, track your calories and add some exercise.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline paddysour

  • likes balls
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6649 on: January 30, 2023, 10:24:01 pm »
Can anyone recommend a walking pad to go with my standing desk when wfh? I figure it would be good to get the step count up while listening to pointless meetings  ;D
Logged

Online Spezialo

  • Knocked out of the world cup. Should have had a pen. As if you wouldn't confront the ref.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6650 on: January 31, 2023, 09:14:24 am »
Just drink water with slices of lemon in most days, you'll be pissing all the time!
Logged

Offline Ibarra

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6651 on: February 7, 2023, 04:32:27 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on January 27, 2023, 08:46:51 am
Personally I think fat burners are a complete waste of time and money, but each to their own!
Totally agree. Need to lose fat, do more exercises. There is no other way to get rid of fat. I don't believe in any magic pills, or one-time diet. I'm convinced that if someone wants to be in a good physical shape, they need to work hard at it. And let's not forget that there is difference between exercising for health and for weight loss. Look at this now and better maintain a healthy lifestyle rather than experimenting and exhausting your body with different diets.
« Last Edit: February 28, 2023, 07:43:49 am by Ibarra »
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,197
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6652 on: February 7, 2023, 04:50:29 pm »
Quote from: Ibarra on February  7, 2023, 04:32:27 pm
Totally agree. Need to lose fat, do more exercises. There is no other way to get rid of fat.

Wrong, you can't out-exercise a bad diet. I exercise while losing weight but mainly to help retain muscle and because exercising regularly tends to make me crave unhealthy food less (pretty sure this is proven to be true in studies but I haven't looked into it for a long time).

Getting a handle on your calorie intake is far and away the most important thing, and I'd argue hydrating sufficiently is the second most important.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6653 on: February 7, 2023, 07:37:53 pm »
Abs are made in the kitchen and all that.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,527
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6654 on: February 8, 2023, 10:18:35 am »
Tried to ramp up training since christmas, between a chest infection and all that i was probably getting out once a week.

Weight has been really shite for about 6 years now

Diet since christmas shite, I turned 40 recently so had a few nights out.

Anyway I rejoined a gym so I could use weights, diet still shite so stopping drinking mid week, cutting down on it weekends, more weights, more cardio and a better diet.

3 days this week i have avoided chocolate and am using muscles (I use the word loosely) I havent in years so already a difference.

Just trying to avoid snacks and replace them with fruit etc, also trying to cut down on bread, any time I ever lost a good amount of weight was by cutting that out. One slice a day limit

I was looking through an app my gym set up and there are some really brilliant exercises I can do at home for pretty much any part of the body.

Given I can still run 10k and now train a few days a week but cant see a weight difference its clear I am just eating shite.

Few small changes should help

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,496
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6655 on: February 16, 2023, 11:01:27 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January  9, 2023, 11:37:36 am
Already done my shoulder in during chest day :( hoping it sorts itself out this week but I did go on a 14 mile walk on Saturday to burn some cals.

Fucking came back with a vengeance this shoulder injury. I felt it was alright a couple of weeks ago so have been back in lifting and I was getting ready to go the gym on Monday and felt a twitch in the same shoulder and now its swollen and killing me  :'(.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,527
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6656 on: February 16, 2023, 11:51:03 am »
thats rough

There is a sit down abs machine I use. you sit in an upright position and press down with your chest with a weight resistance, it definitely leaves the chest a bit sore

Weights seem to be really helping me, feel much better. 4 lbs down last week, this week i will weigh in tomorrow, someone in work won 1000s on the lotto though and treated us to sausage rolls so that wont end well
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,527
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6657 on: February 24, 2023, 08:03:02 am »
Just fucking fuck off

seriously what is the fucking point

last week, two weights sessions, football and two runs

this week, weights, two 8.5k runs where i absolutely emptied the tank, football last night

cut out bread, cut down booze, cut out crisps and chocolate

felt a change in body shape, have absolutely busted my hole every work out to the point where i had to take painkillers for my back last night

weigh in this morning, two pounds heavier

any other person would be a stone lighter but no

If I fucking starved for a month and ran 10k every day with 8 jumpers on id probably put on a stone

pissed me off no end
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,537
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6658 on: February 24, 2023, 09:18:55 am »
I've got 3 months until I go on holiday so my aim is to drop a bit of weight before then.

I'm not really one for weights, running etc but I do swim and like swimming so I've joined the local baths.

My current baseline is a 1km swim session in 38 mins which I know is shit (my smart watch telling me my heartrate is in the extreme zone :P ).

But I'm hoping to get that to 1.5km in 30 mins over the next month. I can do up to a max of 4 sessions a week but I am only at around 1-2 sessions a week so far.

It terms of diet I've cut out the big lunches and snacks out at work. Made some homemade veg soups at home and stuck in the freezer. Take them into work to stop myself hitting the carb heavy sandwiches.

At home I've invested in a small air fryer. Lets me cut down the fat of frying things but most important it helps me cut portion sizes. Knowing I can only fit so much in helps what I can put on my plate.

It's only baby steps but lets see where it goes
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6659 on: February 24, 2023, 01:07:54 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on February 24, 2023, 08:03:02 am
Just fucking fuck off

seriously what is the fucking point

last week, two weights sessions, football and two runs

this week, weights, two 8.5k runs where i absolutely emptied the tank, football last night

cut out bread, cut down booze, cut out crisps and chocolate

felt a change in body shape, have absolutely busted my hole every work out to the point where i had to take painkillers for my back last night

weigh in this morning, two pounds heavier

any other person would be a stone lighter but no

If I fucking starved for a month and ran 10k every day with 8 jumpers on id probably put on a stone

pissed me off no end

Did you count your calories over the week? I would recommend it if not.

Also if you played football last night and weighed yourself this morning, it's likely your body and muscle still has water and glycogen retention, especially on top of the other cardio you've been doing. This can add pounds to the scales that will take a few days to come off.

If you've noticed a change in your body shape then you're doing something right. Don't stress it. 
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,527
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6660 on: February 24, 2023, 03:05:09 pm »
I was really annoyed as you can tell,

I weighed myself a few hours later well after breakfast and tea and water and was only a pound heavier, should be a few pounds heavier not just one so maybe find a different time or day to weigh and as you say calorie count.

I was gonna say fuck it and lash a massive breakfast into me i was pissed off but figured id only feel worse

Just hit the weights hard in the gym

we go again
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline klopptopia

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6661 on: March 1, 2023, 05:24:29 pm »
Would agree on tracking calories, my fitness pal app is great for this if you can take the time to use it.

Are you weighing yourself very first thing in the morning, as in literally the first thing you do on waking post dump/piss? to compare week on week it should be the same paramters each time which means its easier in that sense to control the differences. That said if you found your body changing (for the better i assume) then crack on.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,197
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6662 on: Yesterday at 09:38:52 pm »
Been dieting on and off since last August, "lockdown" is becoming a less and less of a valid excuse for my chub. Currently down 13kg's and I'm about 6kg's from my goal weight, I have a habit of cracking after 6 or so weeks of dieting and it's gonna take longer than that to reach my goal so I might just have to try powering through.

I've hit weight goals a few times right now (though maintaining it obviously hasn't been a roaring success) and it always comes back to the same things; counting calories, drinking water, reducing caffeine, getting sleep and probably last on the list is weight training to decrease muscle loss.

Quote from: paulrazor on February 24, 2023, 03:05:09 pm

I'm a bit late to this but all kinds of things can cause your weight to fluctuate, working out for example can temporarily make your weight go up as your muscles bloat with water to repair and recover. I usually check my weight a few days a week, if you track it frequently you start to spot and ignore those high days.

Also, if you're not counting calories and you're not losing weight, well...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:46:41 pm by Schmidt »
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,527
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6663 on: Today at 08:43:20 am »
I know I had cut down on calories, I dont eat chocolate during the week, I have eaten crisps once in about 6 weeks, I eat more fruit and have definitely got a healthier diet

Its not like I was working out and then lashing sandwiches and steaks into me after a fry that morning and then wondering where I was going wrong

I havent weighed myself since but still working out just about every week day
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Pages: 1 ... 162 163 164 165 166 [167]   Go Up
« previous next »
 