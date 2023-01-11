« previous next »
« Reply #6640 on: January 11, 2023, 03:25:38 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on January 11, 2023, 10:31:32 am
jesus thats serious going

It's why its more expensive to get car insurance in licenced premises and why there are so many alcoholic chefs. The hotel provided free food for staff but it was left overs from breakfast and dinner and other such crap, so we used to sell food to the waiting on and bar staff in exchange for beer, so they'd be eating steaks and stuff instead. This was in the days of 3pm pub closing, we found this dive called the nurses club that was open all day and it was 40p a pint, we were nightmares. Two of us would finish at 10:30, hit the bar, down 4 pints and get the 11pm bus home. My best day was my mates 21st, I put away around 24 pints that day.
« Reply #6641 on: January 12, 2023, 09:08:53 am »
Jesus you are worse than Larry Hagman
« Reply #6642 on: Today at 08:42:48 pm »
Need some advice please?

I'm off to Dublin for a few nights on February 7th. I've just gone through every pair of jeans I own (a lot) and only two fit comfortably.

I'm really keen to lose weight before my trip, but it's literally 2 weeks away, so not much time. Naturally I know crash diets aren't helpful or healthy, but I'm thinking if I could just drop maybe three pounds a week over that period it's almost half a stone, and not an unreasonable goal?

Obviously I need to exercise intensely, but if somebody could suggest some eating options I could employ that I can run a calorie deficit I'd much appreciate it. :)
