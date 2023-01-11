Need some advice please?
I'm off to Dublin for a few nights on February 7th. I've just gone through every pair of jeans I own (a lot) and only two fit comfortably.
I'm really keen to lose weight before my trip, but it's literally 2 weeks away, so not much time. Naturally I know crash diets aren't helpful or healthy, but I'm thinking if I could just drop maybe three pounds a week over that period it's almost half a stone, and not an unreasonable goal?
Obviously I need to exercise intensely, but if somebody could suggest some eating options I could employ that I can run a calorie deficit I'd much appreciate it.