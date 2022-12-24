I'm in the same boat, but for me it's because I love food too much and my hatred for the gym runs deep. Just going to suck it up now and make a change, can't even climb up the steps without gasping for breath. I guess it's all about eating well, small portions, lots of water and burning more calories than you eat



Only the last point is what it's really about.You can lose weight and still enjoy food. Don't deny yourself of what you like, because that is what makes people give up on their diet. Absolutely anything can be fit into a weight loss plan.Meal plan - look forward to what you're going be eating, and calorie count so that you know that whatever it is can be fit within your diet. If you want to eat more, then burn/save more calories to make it possible. Go on a long walk beforehand, or eat less in the days before if needs be.Also don't beat yourself up if you have a bad day - the damage you can do in 24 hours is incredibly minimal. Many have a bad day and then just spiral out of control, but there is no need.I'm very strict with my diet in the terms of calories, but I don't deprive myself because of it.