The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6600 on: December 24, 2022, 06:33:00 pm »
Hey guys!
Why is it so hard to lose weight? I tried so many times but couldn't succeed.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6601 on: December 25, 2022, 02:19:07 am »
Quote from: Rymildet on December 24, 2022, 06:33:00 pm
Hey guys!
Why is it so hard to lose weight? I tried so many times but couldn't succeed.
The process of losing weight is really hard, but if you changed your nutrition, exercise regularly, and don't see any results, there should be a reason. I faced this problem and it turned out that I have diabetes. Fortunately, my condition wasn't severe. I'm on meds (you can read about Ozempic online, it was helpful for weight loss), but now really can control my weight with the help of diet and workouts.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6602 on: December 26, 2022, 07:14:36 pm »
Quote from: Rymildet on December 24, 2022, 06:33:00 pm
Hey guys!
Why is it so hard to lose weight? I tried so many times but couldn't succeed.
I'm in the same boat, but for me it's because I love food too much and my hatred for the gym runs deep. Just going to suck it up now and make a change, can't even climb up the steps without gasping for breath. I guess it's all about eating well, small portions, lots of water and burning more calories than you eat
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6603 on: December 26, 2022, 07:43:55 pm »
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on December 26, 2022, 07:14:36 pm
I'm in the same boat, but for me it's because I love food too much and my hatred for the gym runs deep. Just going to suck it up now and make a change, can't even climb up the steps without gasping for breath. I guess it's all about eating well, small portions, lots of water and burning more calories than you eat

Only the last point is what it's really about.

You can lose weight and still enjoy food. Don't deny yourself of what you like, because that is what makes people give up on their diet. Absolutely anything can be fit into a weight loss plan.

Meal plan - look forward to what you're going be eating, and calorie count so that you know that whatever it is can be fit within your diet. If you want to eat more, then burn/save more calories to make it possible. Go on a long walk beforehand, or eat less in the days before if needs be.

Also don't beat yourself up if you have a bad day - the damage you can do in 24 hours is incredibly minimal. Many have a bad day and then just spiral out of control, but there is no need.

I'm very strict with my diet in the terms of calories, but I don't deprive myself because of it.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6604 on: December 26, 2022, 10:33:28 pm »
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on December 26, 2022, 07:14:36 pm
I'm in the same boat, but for me it's because I love food too much and my hatred for the gym runs deep. Just going to suck it up now and make a change, can't even climb up the steps without gasping for breath. I guess it's all about eating well, small portions, lots of water and burning more calories than you eat

This.

It's literally an exact science.

You don't even need to exercise to lose weight or follow some idiotic fad diet.

The bigger you are the more calories you can eat and still lose weight also.

Tracking your calories is the main thing you need to do and then a bit of consistency, try it for a month and you'll see progress.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6605 on: December 27, 2022, 08:52:38 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on December 26, 2022, 10:33:28 pm
The bigger you are the more calories you can eat and still lose weight also.

Yep. Just as a further guide - I bulk and cut for the gym. At my heaviest, I can eat 3,000 calories a day to lose weight, whereas at my lightest I generally start to eat 3,000 calories a day to put weight on. Eventually I have to go up to around 4,000 calories.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6606 on: December 27, 2022, 09:54:16 am »
I'm sick to death of being a fat bastard, 2023 is the year I fianlly do something about it, same shit every year, same lack of motivation to sort myself out, same over eating shite I always do, had enough of it now.

I'm about 17st today, lets see how much lard I can permanetly shift in the next 12 months.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6607 on: December 29, 2022, 01:34:35 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 27, 2022, 09:54:16 am
I'm sick to death of being a fat bastard, 2023 is the year I fianlly do something about it, same shit every year, same lack of motivation to sort myself out, same over eating shite I always do, had enough of it now.

I'm about 17st today, lets see how much lard I can permanetly shift in the next 12 months.

I'm in the same boat. Got down to a decent weight during the 1st lockdown but have just put it all back on again. Getting to the point where if I don't lose it now, I never will and I always said to myself I wouldn't be one of those dad's who couldn't enjoy running around and stuff with their kids

Meal plans and back to the gym for me as soon as I'm home next week. I know I can do it, I just need to have the motivation and planning to make sure I keep it up
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6608 on: December 30, 2022, 04:50:26 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on December 29, 2022, 01:34:35 pm
I'm in the same boat. Got down to a decent weight during the 1st lockdown but have just put it all back on again. Getting to the point where if I don't lose it now, I never will and I always said to myself I wouldn't be one of those dad's who couldn't enjoy running around and stuff with their kids

Meal plans and back to the gym for me as soon as I'm home next week. I know I can do it, I just need to have the motivation and planning to make sure I keep it up

The first day, week, month etc. are the hardest. If you fall off the wagon it's not the end of the world and any work you've put in won't be gone in a weekend. Just make sure to stick with it, consistency is key.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6609 on: December 31, 2022, 02:07:22 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on December 30, 2022, 04:50:26 pm
The first day, week, month etc. are the hardest. If you fall off the wagon it's not the end of the world and any work you've put in won't be gone in a weekend. Just make sure to stick with it, consistency is key.

Being a consistent lazy fat c*nt is my issue ;D
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6610 on: January 3, 2023, 01:25:44 pm »
Been back at it since 1st Jan. MyFitnessPal installed and updated along with gym visits.

Lets go Peloton!!!!!!!
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6611 on: January 3, 2023, 05:36:17 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January  3, 2023, 01:25:44 pm
Been back at it since 1st Jan. MyFitnessPal installed and updated along with gym visits.

Lets go Peloton!!!!!!!

Dont be one of those people that has disappeared by mid-January! No one likes those people. Use that as motivation ;D
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6612 on: January 6, 2023, 11:02:52 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January  3, 2023, 01:25:44 pm
Been back at it since 1st Jan. MyFitnessPal installed and updated along with gym visits.

Lets go Peloton!!!!!!!

I've told the kids I'll give them £50 if I'm not under 16st on the 28th Jan. Started at 17st 3lb Monday, 5lb has dropped out of my arse already this week ;D
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6613 on: Today at 10:02:48 am »
Only got out on the 26th December for 4 mile, have had a chest infection since, will be finished antibiotics tomorrow so hopefully I can get my arse in gear
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6614 on: Today at 10:06:51 am »
Three runs in the last week1 pound lost. Its a start! :D
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6615 on: Today at 10:22:28 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:06:51 am
Three runs in the last week1 pound lost. Its a start! :D

1 pound a week is ideal weight loss, so don't be put off if it seems minimal!

Also.. you tend to actually put weight on after a run, so that might be why the loss wasn't so much depending on when you weighed yourself. Basically, the body will send and store extra nutrients and water in/to the areas affected by running (i.e. your legs), and it will take a couple of days for this not to show up on the scales.

It's why weighing yourself in similar conditions every week is so important.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6616 on: Today at 10:25:00 am »
Yeah will pick the same day/time each week and stick to that. Given I always eat (and normally drink) more crap over a weekend I might make it Friday morning.
