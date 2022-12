Hey guys!

Why is it so hard to lose weight? I tried so many times but couldn't succeed.



The process of losing weight is really hard, but if you changed your nutrition, exercise regularly, and don't see any results, there should be a reason. I faced this problem and it turned out that I have diabetes. Fortunately, my condition wasn't severe. I'm on meds, but now really can control my weight with the help of diet and workouts.