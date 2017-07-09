Weighed myself on Jan 4th this year and was at 83.2kg.



81.2kg this morning. It's a start. Nice to see the effort so far having an impact.Got out and did about 13,000 steps today. Ended up with a kebab for lunch while we were out which wasn't ideal, but I've factored it into my calorie allowance for the day and made it (just about) fit.Had a go on the skipping rope a couple of days ago as well. Only 20 minutes, but my calves were fucked this morning. If ever there was a sign that I've been getting lazy it's the body reacting like that.Anyway, we go again tomorrow.