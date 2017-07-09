« previous next »
The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
Reply #6560 on: Yesterday at 08:52:19 am
Dropped from 112kg to 95kg by cutting out booze on weeknights and no longer eating breakfast, still losing just under a kilo a week if I stick to it, although it's slowing down. Not really sure what my target weight is, I'll let the mirror be the judge of that but I reckon about 85kg (I'm 6'3"). Booze was definitely my problem.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
Reply #6561 on: Yesterday at 08:54:01 am
Im off the booze at the moment, trying to only eat between 12-8 and broadly sticking to it.

Havent had time to do any exercise this week though which probably hasnt helped.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
Reply #6562 on: Yesterday at 09:08:18 am
Quote from: AndyInVA on January 11, 2022, 08:29:20 pm

Will be drinking though.

Will have to re-think that

drank way too much last night meaning feeling a little hung over this morning. The only way to get jump started for a hard work day is a 3 egg cheese omelet topped off with a can of baked beans

realising its hard to be consistent if you have drinks from time to time
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
Reply #6563 on: Yesterday at 09:56:36 am
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 09:08:18 am
Will have to re-think that

drank way too much last night meaning feeling a little hung over this morning. The only way to get jump started for a hard work day is a 3 egg cheese omelet topped off with a can of baked beans

realising its hard to be consistent if you have drinks from time to time

Not only does drinking impact on the rest of your diet, but work out how many calories you actually consumed in alcohol last night - if it was enough to make you hungover I guess it was fair few.

There are over 200 calories in your average pint. That's anywhere between 5-10% of your daily allowance. In one drink. Without any nutritional value.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
Reply #6564 on: Yesterday at 10:47:18 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:56:36 am
Not only does drinking impact on the rest of your diet, but work out how many calories you actually consumed in alcohol last night - if it was enough to make you hungover I guess it was fair few.

There are over 200 calories in your average pint. That's anywhere between 5-10% of your daily allowance. In one drink. Without any nutritional value.

thanks. Just looked it up

basically about three vodkas - about 200 calories
three glasses of wine - 400 calories

sheesh - 600 pointless calories

yep, I see your point. Thanks.

Also a bit worn out this morning so not really wanting to exercise either
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
Reply #6565 on: Today at 10:58:00 am
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on January 12, 2022, 01:19:13 am
Weighed myself on Jan 4th this year and was at 83.2kg.

81.2kg this morning. It's a start. Nice to see the effort so far having an impact.

Got out and did about 13,000 steps today. Ended up with a kebab for lunch while we were out which wasn't ideal, but I've factored it into my calorie allowance for the day and made it (just about) fit.

Had a go on the skipping rope a couple of days ago as well. Only 20 minutes, but my calves were fucked this morning. If ever there was a sign that I've been getting lazy it's the body reacting like that.

Anyway, we go again tomorrow.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
Reply #6566 on: Today at 05:07:43 pm
Anyone recommend a calorie counter app

Just downloaded one that seemed free. Then find out its $40 a year subscription
