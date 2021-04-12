« previous next »
Author Topic: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
April 12, 2021, 08:42:49 pm
Back in the gym today, hallelujah!

And in terms of food, this isn's a plug but I've started using Gold Star Nutrition because they had a deal on. They sent me 60 prepped meals (14 flavours, but one has nuts so I went for 13) for 150 quid. So far they're a mixture of "pretty alright" and "banging", and they're calorie controlled, healthy and all microwave from frozen.

If the deal is on next month I'll have to do it again, thats every lunch and tea for a month! If it goes up to full price I'll have to have a think...
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
April 12, 2021, 11:37:00 pm
Quote from: Jake on April 12, 2021, 08:42:49 pm
Back in the gym today, hallelujah!

And in terms of food, this isn's a plug but I've started using Gold Star Nutrition because they had a deal on. They sent me 60 prepped meals (14 flavours, but one has nuts so I went for 13) for 150 quid. So far they're a mixture of "pretty alright" and "banging", and they're calorie controlled, healthy and all microwave from frozen.

If the deal is on next month I'll have to do it again, thats every lunch and tea for a month! If it goes up to full price I'll have to have a think...

Nice, I'm still on the fence about going back to the gym, last time they reopened I tried to give it a couple of weeks to settle down but even after that it was always busy. I might start going but just hit the stretching area so I can do a full stretch/core workout, instead of half-arsing it like I always do at home.

My attempts at shedding weight in lockdown have been pretty abysmal to be honest. I think with lockdown lasting so long my body isn't at all used to exercise any more, soit takes me ages to recover from exercise and there's a ton of tightness from sitting all day. Because of that, trying to get back into it while cutting calories is maybe too much and I end up injured or just fatigued all the time. Possible my metabolism is fucked too but not sure how badly that can drop.

I think skipping the weight loss for now and just focusing on exercise and physio work is hopefully the way forward, once I've adjusted to it then maybe I can lower the calories again for a few weeks and see how it goes. It sounds like a lot of people have been needing to see physios too for similar reasons so I imagine a lot of people are going through the same stuff.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
April 13, 2021, 08:27:54 am
I paid to continue my gym a few weeks before first lockdown in march 2020. I have been twice as its next to my work which is a 130 mile round trip. its been closed most of the time and they will extend it the amount of time its been closed but as i am working from home for forseeable its 180 quid down tubes, mind you i would have had to renew it twice since then

i think im used to outdoors now

trying to cut bread out this week and not snacking

was quite hungry going to bed last night, had my dinner quite early but need to try harder
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
April 13, 2021, 12:09:11 pm
Started CICO around 3 weeks ago. And been doing bodyweight exercises for around half an hour 4-5 days a week and taking brisk walks when I don't feel like exercising. Have lost around 6 KGS in around 2 and a half weeks. Haven't checked my weight for a few days, but I expect it must have dropped further. Really support the calorie deficit shouts. Is working wonders.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
April 13, 2021, 06:51:44 pm
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on April 13, 2021, 12:09:11 pm
Started CICO around 3 weeks ago. And been doing bodyweight exercises for around half an hour 4-5 days a week and taking brisk walks when I don't feel like exercising. Have lost around 6 KGS in around 2 and a half weeks. Haven't checked my weight for a few days, but I expect it must have dropped further. Really support the calorie deficit shouts. Is working wonders.
It's really the only weigh  :D

Sorry
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
April 13, 2021, 09:07:37 pm
Quote from: L4Red on April 13, 2021, 06:51:44 pm
It's really the only weigh  :D

Sorry

 ;D
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
April 14, 2021, 10:28:57 am
Quote from: Jake on April 12, 2021, 08:42:49 pm
Back in the gym today, hallelujah!

And in terms of food, this isn's a plug but I've started using Gold Star Nutrition because they had a deal on. They sent me 60 prepped meals (14 flavours, but one has nuts so I went for 13) for 150 quid. So far they're a mixture of "pretty alright" and "banging", and they're calorie controlled, healthy and all microwave from frozen.

If the deal is on next month I'll have to do it again, thats every lunch and tea for a month! If it goes up to full price I'll have to have a think...
I've never been a fan of microwaveable food to the point of not buying one for my home.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
April 14, 2021, 11:05:00 am
Quote from: Jake on April 12, 2021, 08:42:49 pm
Back in the gym today, hallelujah!

And in terms of food, this isn's a plug but I've started using Gold Star Nutrition because they had a deal on. They sent me 60 prepped meals (14 flavours, but one has nuts so I went for 13) for 150 quid. So far they're a mixture of "pretty alright" and "banging", and they're calorie controlled, healthy and all microwave from frozen.

If the deal is on next month I'll have to do it again, thats every lunch and tea for a month! If it goes up to full price I'll have to have a think...

You must have great freezer space!
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
April 14, 2021, 11:37:00 am
Quote from: L4Red on April 13, 2021, 06:51:44 pm
It's really the only weigh  :D

Sorry
:wellin
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
April 15, 2021, 09:29:16 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on April 14, 2021, 11:05:00 am
You must have great freezer space!

I had to get a chest freezer off facebook marketplace :D
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
April 15, 2021, 09:49:43 pm
Quote from: Jake on April 15, 2021, 09:29:16 pm
I had to get a chest freezer off facebook marketplace :D

Whens Barney delivering it?
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
April 18, 2021, 04:27:12 pm
In terms of keeping the weight down, which is worse: bread or rice?
(I don't eat white sliced bread. I usually go for  the crusty breads, and sometimes the appalling store bought sourdough, which are not proper sourdough bread...)
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
April 19, 2021, 04:56:39 pm
Quote from: Vinay on April 18, 2021, 04:27:12 pm
In terms of keeping the weight down, which is worse: bread or rice?
(I don't eat white sliced bread. I usually go for  the crusty breads, and sometimes the appalling store bought sourdough, which are not proper sourdough bread...)

Whichever is the highest in calories, which depends on portion sizes. Weight is fundamentally all down to calories, but there is absolutely nothing wrong with including rice and/or bread within your diet.

As a guide, your average slice of bread is around 90-100 calories (although I'm guessing crusty is more), whereas a packet of that microwaveable rice is about 400 (recommended portion size is half).
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
April 20, 2021, 06:46:18 pm
Quote from: L4Red on December 27, 2020, 09:23:07 pm
Checking in for a bit of accountability. 96.5kg today and aiming for 86kg by June 1st  :wave

Diet is the hardest thing for me, I enjoy exercise and have stopped drinking but I am useless at sticking to strict diets. I love sweets, crisps and biscuits too much.
89.8kg  8)
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
April 20, 2021, 10:47:53 pm
Quote from: L4Red on April 20, 2021, 06:46:18 pm
89.8kg  8)

Mate, this is fucking great work, you know?

I'm not just saying it, either.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
April 20, 2021, 10:55:16 pm
Quote from: Vinay on April 18, 2021, 04:27:12 pm
In terms of keeping the weight down, which is worse: bread or rice?
(I don't eat white sliced bread. I usually go for  the crusty breads, and sometimes the appalling store bought sourdough, which are not proper sourdough bread...)

I really don't want to sound pedantic, but do more and eat less. Its all about being in a calorie deficit.

There's a lot more to the below, but in simple terms:

Calories in 2000/calories out 2000 = stay the same weight
Calories in 1900/calories out 2100 = lose weight
Calories in 2100/calories out 1900 = gain weight

Track your calories on MyFitnessPal. Once you understand the importance of calories in and out you can win. I now look at the calories on foods in the supermarket before I look at the price

EDIT: and i'm still a fat bastard
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
April 21, 2021, 04:45:52 pm
I. NEED. TO. STOP. EATING. SHIT.

But it is fucking hard. Especially when Liverpool are shite.

I feel like the last 2 months I have just stopped caring a bit and so my eating habits have gotten worse.

Need to find some motivation quickly!
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
April 21, 2021, 04:48:42 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April 12, 2021, 11:15:16 am
As of today Im starting a two week diet with the wife as shes doing one of those crap ones where you eat some shite they give you for two meal substitutes and then you have a small meal in the evening.

But then I forgot my father in law booked a table at the local pub this evening so I may have to start day one with a couple of pints. :D

Is that the official blurb, Nick?  ;D
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
April 21, 2021, 04:57:23 pm
Quote from: Mactavish on April 20, 2021, 10:47:53 pm
Mate, this is fucking great work, you know?

I'm not just saying it, either.

Thanks mate! Takeaway for tea  :-X
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
April 21, 2021, 05:45:57 pm
Quote from: jackh on April 21, 2021, 04:48:42 pm
Is that the official blurb, Nick?  ;D

:D

My wife barred me from eating the products behind I got a better offer on the first day and went to the pub for a couple of pints. :lmao

I had still tried to calorie count and be good but fell off the wagon badly yesterday. Working from home is just such a bore now Im back in my own again so like Ciara said I cant stop eating shit! Sweet, savoury, doesnt matter, if I can find it, Ill eat it. And if I cant find it, Ill nip out and buy it.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
April 25, 2021, 12:49:31 pm
Back on the health/fitness kick train now as I'm getting married next year so aiming to lose a stone and a half/2 stone by then.

So far I'm cutting out sugar during the week (black coffees only, no chocolate Mon-Fri)

And I'm doing 2-3 home workouts (Team Body Project on YouTube is perfect for me - manageable but challenging at times)

I do around 7-8000 steps a day at work and and try and get past 10-000 at least once at a weekend as well.

One thing I probably need to improve on is bread consumption. Weekends I'm still having bread for breakfast.

It's going OK so far. In the past I've gone too extreme and it never works - my body cries out for something shite or I burn my body out and them can't be assed to do the fitness videos.

I'm seeing Saturday as my day where I can eat a bit of chocolate or have a few drinks etc.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
April 25, 2021, 03:44:58 pm
If you're going to drink beer or wine, watch out for the calories, there's quite a lot more than you would think.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
April 25, 2021, 07:47:49 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April 21, 2021, 05:45:57 pm
I had still tried to calorie count and be good but fell off the wagon badly yesterday.

When you fall off the wagon do you still count calories? I'd recommend it if not, because then you will realise how little damage you actually do. For instance, to put on one pound in one day, you would need to eat around 6,000 calories (depending on your stats). Certainly doable but hard work, and even if you did you're only setting yourself back a week or so. Most people who think they've had a bad day will only over eat their maintenance by around 1,000 calories, which equates to weight gain of like 0.3 lbs and can be offset in a day.

Another thing... You might weigh yourself after a bad day and find that you're 4 or 5 pounds heavier on the scales. Ignore it if so. The large majority of that is water weight and will come back off after a couple days of good eating.

Quote from: UntouchableLuis on April 25, 2021, 12:49:31 pm
Back on the health/fitness kick train now as I'm getting married next year so aiming to lose a stone and a half/2 stone by then.

So far I'm cutting out sugar during the week (black coffees only, no chocolate Mon-Fri)

And I'm doing 2-3 home workouts (Team Body Project on YouTube is perfect for me - manageable but challenging at times)

I do around 7-8000 steps a day at work and and try and get past 10-000 at least once at a weekend as well.

One thing I probably need to improve on is bread consumption. Weekends I'm still having bread for breakfast.

It's going OK so far. In the past I've gone too extreme and it never works - my body cries out for something shite or I burn my body out and them can't be assed to do the fitness videos.

I'm seeing Saturday as my day where I can eat a bit of chocolate or have a few drinks etc.

Bread. Really irritates me this does! There is absolutely nothing wrong with eating bread. Two slices for breakfast is less than 200 calories and generally less than most breakfast bars or a bowl of cereal yet is more filling and better in terms of nutrition. I've never dieted without bread remaining as a staple food.

Don't cut out sugar completely. You need it to function and to avoid cravings. Just try and get it from some fruits or a protein bar or something.

When it comes to your drinking day, ask yourself whether you really need to have the drinks. You can undo a week's worth of dieting in one drinking binge!
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
May 10, 2021, 03:37:32 pm
Losing weight is piss easy, keeping it off though, that's the hard part.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
Yesterday at 08:38:03 pm
I asked this question here before but cant find it. Anyone had any experience of using matcha tea for weight loss? I used to have it but it tasted like shit so had to put honey in there but someone told me it would cancel out the benefits of the matcha leaves
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
Yesterday at 09:39:49 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 08:38:03 pm
I asked this question here before but cant find it. Anyone had any experience of using matcha tea for weight loss? I used to have it but it tasted like shit so had to put honey in there but someone told me it would cancel out the benefits of the matcha leaves
I mean, I guess if you're swapping Dr Pepper or something for matcha tea it will work, otherwise what is it for? I quite like matcha tea but it's an acquired taste.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
Yesterday at 11:02:06 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 08:38:03 pm
I asked this question here before but cant find it. Anyone had any experience of using matcha tea for weight loss? I used to have it but it tasted like shit so had to put honey in there but someone told me it would cancel out the benefits of the matcha leaves

No, but I wanted to delve into why you think it would help.

If you're having the same diet you've had for years, plus drinking tea, nothing will happen other than you'll be a bit hydrated.

If you find you're eating less or drinking less calorific stuff like pop, because the matcha tea is dampening your hunger or you're not craving the fizzy calorific stuff, then it's going to help you lose weight.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
Yesterday at 11:04:55 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 08:38:03 pm
I asked this question here before but cant find it. Anyone had any experience of using matcha tea for weight loss? I used to have it but it tasted like shit so had to put honey in there but someone told me it would cancel out the benefits of the matcha leaves

If you drink matcha tea but consume too many calories, it'll do fuck all. If you drink matcha tea and consume at a calorie deficit you'll lose weight. It's then just your choice as to whether you want to attribute that to the matcha tea or not!
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
Today at 07:10:18 am
Faie enough I think I'll give it a miss then, the taste is terrible and it won't really be substituting anything as I don't drink fizzy drinks or tea/coffee. Back to the gym tomorrow for me, a long and hard journey awaits as I'm currently the most unfit I've ever been.
