I had still tried to calorie count and be good but fell off the wagon badly yesterday.



Back on the health/fitness kick train now as I'm getting married next year so aiming to lose a stone and a half/2 stone by then.



So far I'm cutting out sugar during the week (black coffees only, no chocolate Mon-Fri)



And I'm doing 2-3 home workouts (Team Body Project on YouTube is perfect for me - manageable but challenging at times)



I do around 7-8000 steps a day at work and and try and get past 10-000 at least once at a weekend as well.



One thing I probably need to improve on is bread consumption. Weekends I'm still having bread for breakfast.



It's going OK so far. In the past I've gone too extreme and it never works - my body cries out for something shite or I burn my body out and them can't be assed to do the fitness videos.



I'm seeing Saturday as my day where I can eat a bit of chocolate or have a few drinks etc.



When you fall off the wagon do you still count calories? I'd recommend it if not, because then you will realise how little damage you actually do. For instance, to put on one pound in one day, you would need to eat around 6,000 calories (depending on your stats). Certainly doable but hard work, and even if you did you're only setting yourself back a week or so. Most people who think they've had a bad day will only over eat their maintenance by around 1,000 calories, which equates to weight gain of like 0.3 lbs and can be offset in a day.Another thing... You might weigh yourself after a bad day and find that you're 4 or 5 pounds heavier on the scales. Ignore it if so. The large majority of that is water weight and will come back off after a couple days of good eating.Bread. Really irritates me this does! There is absolutely nothing wrong with eating bread. Two slices for breakfast is less than 200 calories and generally less than most breakfast bars or a bowl of cereal yet is more filling and better in terms of nutrition. I've never dieted without bread remaining as a staple food.Don't cut out sugar completely. You need it to function and to avoid cravings. Just try and get it from some fruits or a protein bar or something.When it comes to your drinking day, ask yourself whether you really need to have the drinks. You can undo a week's worth of dieting in one drinking binge!