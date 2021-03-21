« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 156 157 158 159 160 [161]   Go Down

Author Topic: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone  (Read 348419 times)

Offline Jake

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,278
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6400 on: March 21, 2021, 06:34:30 pm »
So my local gym is doing a weight loss contest where you take before and afters (in 4 weeks) and whoever loses the most and looks the most different wins 500 quid. You eat what they tell you to and do preset workouts.

8 pounds down after week 2, but man I'm missing the cheese chocolate and beer. Its not sustainable missing out on goodies.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,144
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6401 on: March 22, 2021, 10:54:30 am »
Ive gone really bad. Far too much eating shit. Little bit too much boozing. Put on about half a stone since before Christmas. Enoughs enough!
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,371
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6402 on: March 22, 2021, 12:59:14 pm »
Quote from: Jake on March 21, 2021, 06:34:30 pm
So my local gym is doing a weight loss contest where you take before and afters (in 4 weeks) and whoever loses the most and looks the most different wins 500 quid. You eat what they tell you to and do preset workouts.

8 pounds down after week 2, but man I'm missing the cheese chocolate and beer. Its not sustainable missing out on goodies.
thats good

before the first weigh in i purposely ate like a pig that day and didnt go to the toilet and drank loads of water

mind you although there was good communication throughout for a while the gym never gave the results so i dont know who won
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,577
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6403 on: March 23, 2021, 02:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Jake on March 21, 2021, 06:34:30 pm
So my local gym is doing a weight loss contest where you take before and afters (in 4 weeks) and whoever loses the most and looks the most different wins 500 quid. You eat what they tell you to and do preset workouts.

8 pounds down after week 2, but man I'm missing the cheese chocolate and beer. Its not sustainable missing out on goodies.

This may sound a bit simple but find new goodies. I've a smoothie every morning, it's nicer than any chocolate bar.

Make your own treats if you have the time, you can control what goes in to them, substitute dark chocolate for normal chocolate and put in less than a recipe suggests.

You also don't have to completely cut out sweets just massively reduce your intake.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6404 on: March 24, 2021, 12:42:02 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 23, 2021, 02:10:46 pm
This may sound a bit simple but find new goodies. I've a smoothie every morning, it's nicer than any chocolate bar.

Make your own treats if you have the time, you can control what goes in to them, substitute dark chocolate for normal chocolate and put in less than a recipe suggests.

You also don't have to completely cut out sweets just massively reduce your intake.
This is great advice, I think. For most people anyway - personally, I find it a real struggle. Have been trying just to eat fruit (fresh or dried) instead of chocolate/other sweet shite recently and it seems to work well from a weight loss perspective, but I find myself staring longingly at the confectionary aisle in supermarkets. I cracked yesterday for the first time in 3 weeks, but will try again for the next few. Think I've definitely lost a bit of fat though. But aye, think the psychological dependency on sugary stuff is something I'm not sure I'll ever break completely, though I'd like to very much. Anyone got any tips for someone who uses chocolate/crisps etc as some sort of comfort blanket?

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 22, 2021, 10:54:30 am
Ive gone really bad. Far too much eating shit. Little bit too much boozing. Put on about half a stone since before Christmas. Enoughs enough!
Well done mate. For the realisation, not the weight gain! It's hard at the minute though, with nothing to do but sit in and eat/drink when we're not at work. Good luck with it anyway.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,144
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6405 on: March 24, 2021, 12:51:05 pm »
Cheers! Having shit loads of tea and coffe for something to do! Grazing in rice cakes rather than crisps. Have swerved chocolate and sweets completely. Figure if I just do that for a while it must surely help. Will keep up my running too.

Makes you realise how easy it is to binge on crap when youre on your own at home all day and theres no one around to give you disapproving comments. :D
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,881
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6406 on: March 24, 2021, 12:54:48 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 23, 2021, 02:10:46 pm
This may sound a bit simple but find new goodies. I've a smoothie every morning, it's nicer than any chocolate bar.

Make your own treats if you have the time, you can control what goes in to them, substitute dark chocolate for normal chocolate and put in less than a recipe suggests.

You also don't have to completely cut out sweets just massively reduce your intake.

Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,112
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6407 on: March 24, 2021, 03:20:52 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 23, 2021, 02:10:46 pm
This may sound a bit simple but find new goodies. I've a smoothie every morning, it's nicer than any chocolate bar.

Make your own treats if you have the time, you can control what goes in to them, substitute dark chocolate for normal chocolate and put in less than a recipe suggests.

You also don't have to completely cut out sweets just massively reduce your intake.

Aren't smoothies supposed to not be a good idea because you've liquidised it and released all the sugar into the drink, so making you feel hungrier? I thought it was better to eat the fruit as it comes so it takes longer to digest and helps keep you feeling full?

And they are not nicer than a bar of chocolate  :D
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6408 on: March 24, 2021, 05:40:44 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on March 24, 2021, 12:42:02 pm
Anyone got any tips for someone who uses chocolate/crisps etc as some sort of comfort blanket?

I absolutely swear by low-calorie ice cream. It gets me through all of my cuts and gives me something to look forward to throughout a day (as I tend to have it as a desert after my last meal). I'll literally eat a tub every other day if not every day when the going gets really tough, at only 300-400 calories a pop.

My current favourites are:

https://www.oppobrothers.com/collections/ice-cream/products/colombian-chocolate-hazelnut-ice-cream-tub

https://www.oppobrothers.com/collections/ice-cream/products/maple-walnut-ice-cream-tub

https://www.halotop.uk/dairy/gooey-brownie/

Most supermarkets stock both brands and have a decent selection. Both also do other sorts of low calorie deserts which are good, like:

https://www.tesco.com/groceries/en-GB/products/304393754

https://www.waitrose.com/ecom/products/oppo-madagascan-vanilla-cheesecake/505996-691510-691511

Then of course you have protein bars, but the difference in quality from brand to brand can be huge. My go to for a while has been Battle Bites:

https://battlebites.com/collections/all-products/products/battle-bites-birthday-cake

https://battlebites.com/collections/all-products/products/battle-bites-glazed-sprinkled-donut-12-bars

Grenade is also decent - the salted caramel one doesn't taste too dissimilar to a mars bar (although that may be because I haven't had a mars bar for a while!):

https://www.bodyandfit.com/en-gb/Products/Protein/Protein-Snacks-%26-Food/Protein-Bars/Carb-Killa-Bar/p/1104187?feed=yes&gclid=CjwKCAjwxuuCBhATEiwAIIIz0QinWKQmLhymihckuqIlip2ylIGzP7aC0mujlzh-iV4Y0rWMpcU0FxoC9V0QAvD_BwE

Some of the more well known chocolate bars have also started doing protein versions. Nowhere near as good as other protein bars nutrition-wise, but better than eating the non-protein versions: 

https://theskinnyfoodco.com/products/white-snickers-hi-protein-bars-12-x-55g-white-chocolate?variant=32117091958882&gclid=CjwKCAjwxuuCBhATEiwAIIIz0eRi0WoNjTFAKW2jQN5D6d341aRaUvi6swoxxcH8VeofOggyH5u8TBoCzZgQAvD_BwE

https://theskinnyfoodco.com/products/peanut-butter-snickers-hi-protein-bars-12-x-55g?variant=31897863520354&gclid=CjwKCAjwxuuCBhATEiwAIIIz0dIATXCYgbsGqYr2SJJaOmgRXNSspXBnYn7JQyF9vR8v9yA93TBkghoCurIQAvD_BwE

https://www.cadbury.co.uk/products/cadbury-boost-protein-29873

There are also protein crisps which I don't hate:

https://www.dolphinfitness.co.uk/en/ufit-crunchers-popped-protein-chips-1-x-35g/220333/?o=thai+sweet+chilli&ladid=uk&gclid=CjwKCAjwxuuCBhATEiwAIIIz0WPpPsaWA8ORjO6t9ChedQ7qnxIkT_oKifbf8C2A_0Nerb3UOZ8XnRoCyuIQAvD_BwE
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,577
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6409 on: March 25, 2021, 09:00:59 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 24, 2021, 03:20:52 pm
Aren't smoothies supposed to not be a good idea because you've liquidised it and released all the sugar into the drink, so making you feel hungrier? I thought it was better to eat the fruit as it comes so it takes longer to digest and helps keep you feeling full?

And they are not nicer than a bar of chocolate  :D

Personal taste and all that. I've not read, seen or been told anywhere that liquidising the fruit does anything different to it. It's still the same fruit  ;D Bit of peanut butter and some plain yoghurt will have you feeling full anyway.

Djozer, making a trip to the confectionery aisle every 3 weeks is totally acceptable. No one needs to totally cut out stuff like that from their diet, unless you're a bodybuilder a couple of weeks out from competing.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,783
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6410 on: March 25, 2021, 09:30:32 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 24, 2021, 03:20:52 pm
Aren't smoothies supposed to not be a good idea because you've liquidised it and released all the sugar into the drink, so making you feel hungrier? I thought it was better to eat the fruit as it comes so it takes longer to digest and helps keep you feeling full?

And they are not nicer than a bar of chocolate  :D

Isn't it a case where a smoothie or juice could have 4/5/6/7 pieces of fruit in it, where you wouldn't necessarily sit and eat that many oranges or apples or bananas in a row. So you are potentially loading up on calories where you don't need them? You could drink a smoothie and still feel hungry and want food.

I think it's different if you plan them and load them with good stuff that keeps you full or hits whatever macros you need, and are not having them on top of your normal meals unnecessarily.

Logged
JFT96.

Offline J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,818
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6411 on: March 25, 2021, 09:40:17 am »
Yeah I'm afraid smoothies are a terrible shout, if you can fit them into your calorie allowance fair enough but for all that sugar I'd rather eat something nice like cake or a chocolate bar.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,112
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6412 on: March 25, 2021, 11:41:40 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 25, 2021, 09:00:59 am
Personal taste and all that. I've not read, seen or been told anywhere that liquidising the fruit does anything different to it. It's still the same fruit  ;D Bit of peanut butter and some plain yoghurt will have you feeling full anyway.

Djozer, making a trip to the confectionery aisle every 3 weeks is totally acceptable. No one needs to totally cut out stuff like that from their diet, unless you're a bodybuilder a couple of weeks out from competing.

Huge amounts of sugar, more than a can of coke, seems to be the issue and what affect it has on you.

https://nutritionstudies.org/are-smoothies-good-or-bad/

https://www.thedailymeal.com/healthy-eating/your-healthy-smoothie-one-unhealthiest-things-you-can-eat


More often than not, people are throwing fruit and ice into the blender and calling it a day. Now and then, people add a splash or two of milk (or a plant-based milk alternative) for a creamier texture. Often, some greens will get thrown into the mix.

But having that all-fruit-and-greens-and-maybe-some-nut-milk smoothie for breakfast is seriously sabotaging your health  and your goals.

Why? Because you are loading your system with simple sugars. And thats it.

Yes, you need simple sugars from fruit, and yes, fruits and vegetables contain vital micronutrients to boost your health and keep your body going. But thats not all you need.

When you only pump fruit and fiber into your system, your blood sugar goes haywire. Without the protein or fats to balance it out, your body quickly absorbs all the sugars into your bloodstream and either uses it all or stores the excess very quickly.

When your body digests these sugars, it results in a burst of energy that quickly depletes, and storing them results in (you guessed it) generating fat. Your metabolism, quickly entering panic mode because your body cant find the nutrients it craves, slows way down so it can preserve the skimpy smoothie you gave it until its next meal.

Youre going to feel hungry. Youre going to store excess sugars as fat. And youre going to crave high-fat foods (which is really just your body telling you it wants long-sustaining energy) until you finally give in and eat a large meal. Or you binge on a bag of chips. Or you buy three cookies. Who knows?

The point is, all that happened because during a time when your body needed those macronutrients most  either right after fasting all night or after plowing through its energy stores at the gym  you gave it sugar and maybe fiber and nothing else.

Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,577
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6413 on: March 25, 2021, 11:54:29 am »
I have loads of peanut butter, that's your fat and protein sorted in combination with a natural yoghurt.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,577
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6414 on: March 25, 2021, 11:57:12 am »
Quote from: J_Kopite on March 25, 2021, 09:40:17 am
Yeah I'm afraid smoothies are a terrible shout, if you can fit them into your calorie allowance fair enough but for all that sugar I'd rather eat something nice like cake or a chocolate bar.

You are advocating eating a cake or chocolate bar instead of your 5 a day fruit?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,577
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6415 on: March 25, 2021, 12:12:02 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on March 25, 2021, 09:30:32 am
Isn't it a case where a smoothie or juice could have 4/5/6/7 pieces of fruit in it, where you wouldn't necessarily sit and eat that many oranges or apples or bananas in a row. So you are potentially loading up on calories where you don't need them? You could drink a smoothie and still feel hungry and want food.

I think it's different if you plan them and load them with good stuff that keeps you full or hits whatever macros you need, and are not having them on top of your normal meals unnecessarily.

This.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,818
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6416 on: March 25, 2021, 12:12:23 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 25, 2021, 11:57:12 am
You are advocating eating a cake or chocolate bar instead of your 5 a day fruit?

The fruit itself, no, the smoothie - yes.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,577
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6417 on: March 25, 2021, 12:18:03 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on March 25, 2021, 12:12:23 pm
The fruit itself, no, the smoothie - yes.

Sorry maybe I cam across wrong initially. When I said find a new treat I meant is as in find something healthy that also tastes nice to you. I'm not having a smoothie on top of my daily meals it's incorporated in my daily macros. I consider it a treat though, it tastes unbelievable and I look forward to waking up in the morning and having it, I don't wake up in the morning looking forward to having a chocolate bar.

The smoothie is the fruit though    ;D Along with other healthy ingredients.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,818
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6418 on: March 25, 2021, 01:54:06 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 25, 2021, 12:18:03 pm
Sorry maybe I cam across wrong initially. When I said find a new treat I meant is as in find something healthy that also tastes nice to you. I'm not having a smoothie on top of my daily meals it's incorporated in my daily macros. I consider it a treat though, it tastes unbelievable and I look forward to waking up in the morning and having it, I don't wake up in the morning looking forward to having a chocolate bar.

The smoothie is the fruit though    ;D Along with other healthy ingredients.

If you enjoy it as a treat and you're counting everything I don't see the problem, my comment was more aimed at people who assume that because they contain fruit smoothies are healthy ;D
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,577
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6419 on: March 25, 2021, 02:50:11 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on March 25, 2021, 01:54:06 pm
If you enjoy it as a treat and you're counting everything I don't see the problem, my comment was more aimed at people who assume that because they contain fruit smoothies are healthy ;D

Fair enough, think we got our wires crossed a little there (ooh matron). Probably my fault.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,218
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6420 on: March 25, 2021, 04:36:58 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 25, 2021, 02:50:11 pm
Fair enough, think we got our wires crossed a little there (ooh matron). Probably my fault.

So long as you managed to stem the tide...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,577
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6421 on: March 25, 2021, 07:16:32 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on March 25, 2021, 04:36:58 pm
So long as you managed to stem the tide...

 ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,218
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6422 on: March 25, 2021, 07:27:28 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 25, 2021, 07:16:32 pm
;D

Right to the core of the matter, and so forth...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6423 on: March 28, 2021, 11:16:30 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March 24, 2021, 05:40:44 pm
I absolutely swear by low-calorie ice cream. It gets me through all of my cuts and gives me something to look forward to throughout a day (as I tend to have it as a desert after my last meal). I'll literally eat a tub every other day if not every day when the going gets really tough, at only 300-400 calories a pop.

My current favourites are:

https://www.oppobrothers.com/collections/ice-cream/products/colombian-chocolate-hazelnut-ice-cream-tub

https://www.oppobrothers.com/collections/ice-cream/products/maple-walnut-ice-cream-tub

https://www.halotop.uk/dairy/gooey-brownie/

Most supermarkets stock both brands and have a decent selection. Both also do other sorts of low calorie deserts which are good, like:

https://www.tesco.com/groceries/en-GB/products/304393754

https://www.waitrose.com/ecom/products/oppo-madagascan-vanilla-cheesecake/505996-691510-691511

Then of course you have protein bars, but the difference in quality from brand to brand can be huge. My go to for a while has been Battle Bites:

https://battlebites.com/collections/all-products/products/battle-bites-birthday-cake

https://battlebites.com/collections/all-products/products/battle-bites-glazed-sprinkled-donut-12-bars

Grenade is also decent - the salted caramel one doesn't taste too dissimilar to a mars bar (although that may be because I haven't had a mars bar for a while!):

https://www.bodyandfit.com/en-gb/Products/Protein/Protein-Snacks-%26-Food/Protein-Bars/Carb-Killa-Bar/p/1104187?feed=yes&gclid=CjwKCAjwxuuCBhATEiwAIIIz0QinWKQmLhymihckuqIlip2ylIGzP7aC0mujlzh-iV4Y0rWMpcU0FxoC9V0QAvD_BwE

Some of the more well known chocolate bars have also started doing protein versions. Nowhere near as good as other protein bars nutrition-wise, but better than eating the non-protein versions: 

https://theskinnyfoodco.com/products/white-snickers-hi-protein-bars-12-x-55g-white-chocolate?variant=32117091958882&gclid=CjwKCAjwxuuCBhATEiwAIIIz0eRi0WoNjTFAKW2jQN5D6d341aRaUvi6swoxxcH8VeofOggyH5u8TBoCzZgQAvD_BwE

https://theskinnyfoodco.com/products/peanut-butter-snickers-hi-protein-bars-12-x-55g?variant=31897863520354&gclid=CjwKCAjwxuuCBhATEiwAIIIz0dIATXCYgbsGqYr2SJJaOmgRXNSspXBnYn7JQyF9vR8v9yA93TBkghoCurIQAvD_BwE

https://www.cadbury.co.uk/products/cadbury-boost-protein-29873

There are also protein crisps which I don't hate:

https://www.dolphinfitness.co.uk/en/ufit-crunchers-popped-protein-chips-1-x-35g/220333/?o=thai+sweet+chilli&ladid=uk&gclid=CjwKCAjwxuuCBhATEiwAIIIz0WPpPsaWA8ORjO6t9ChedQ7qnxIkT_oKifbf8C2A_0Nerb3UOZ8XnRoCyuIQAvD_BwE
Cheers for the suggestions man, some really good ideas here. Protein bars are something I've used in the past, but only as a way to shove more protein into my system when going through gym phases. I've never really considered them as a snack substitute, but suppose they'd actually be quite good for that. Bit pricey maybe, especially for someone who (stupidly) recently decided to go work for a charity and hence earns the square root of fuck all, but worth a go. Protein crisps too eh? Could be worth a shot, as I'm pretty bad for crisps. Never had low calorie ice cream, so maybe I'll give that a go too. Much obliged.

Logged

Offline Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6424 on: March 28, 2021, 11:28:59 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 25, 2021, 09:00:59 am
Djozer, making a trip to the confectionery aisle every 3 weeks is totally acceptable. No one needs to totally cut out stuff like that from their diet, unless you're a bodybuilder a couple of weeks out from competing.
True mate, but when I go chocolate I go chocolate really quite heavily! I guess it was just a psychological thing, I'd done great at avoiding chocolate etc for ages and was just annoyed with myself for cracking. Not the end of the world though, as you say. I just need to not slip back into bad habits, and moderate the intake of chocolate and other snacks more, maybe be better at using healthier substitutes. Think having a set of scales would be beneficial, but my partner won't let me keep one in the flat (which is ridiculous as she's not overweight at all, but whatever)!
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6425 on: March 28, 2021, 08:04:42 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on March 28, 2021, 11:16:30 am
Cheers for the suggestions man, some really good ideas here. Protein bars are something I've used in the past, but only as a way to shove more protein into my system when going through gym phases. I've never really considered them as a snack substitute, but suppose they'd actually be quite good for that. Bit pricey maybe, especially for someone who (stupidly) recently decided to go work for a charity and hence earns the square root of fuck all, but worth a go. Protein crisps too eh? Could be worth a shot, as I'm pretty bad for crisps. Never had low calorie ice cream, so maybe I'll give that a go too. Much obliged.

Check out places like Home and Bargains, B&M and Herons. The former in particular sells protein bars mega cheap compared to the RRP. Battle Bites can be got for 89p I think compared to being £2.50 at Sainsburys.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,733
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6426 on: March 28, 2021, 10:30:26 pm »
I'm pretty damn tempted by some of that low calorie ice cream now, I've got a bit of space in my daily calorie intake that I've just been filling with the odd slice of cheese as it's good at satiating hunger, but ice cream sounds a bit more exciting!

Other than that I've been cooking chilli a lot lately, doesn't take too much effort in my slow cooker to make 4 meals worth and it only works out at around 450 calories for a big bowl of it. I know there are tons of great options out there for variety but whenever I diet I just find it so much easier to have a routine.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,577
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6427 on: March 30, 2021, 03:53:05 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on March 28, 2021, 10:30:26 pm
I'm pretty damn tempted by some of that low calorie ice cream now, I've got a bit of space in my daily calorie intake that I've just been filling with the odd slice of cheese as it's good at satiating hunger, but ice cream sounds a bit more exciting!

Other than that I've been cooking chilli a lot lately, doesn't take too much effort in my slow cooker to make 4 meals worth and it only works out at around 450 calories for a big bowl of it. I know there are tons of great options out there for variety but whenever I diet I just find it so much easier to have a routine.

I once ate the same chicken dish 6 days a week for around 2 years straight.

I only have it twice a week now  :D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,852
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6428 on: March 30, 2021, 04:01:07 pm »
Never really been all that chunky, I'm slim by nature, but I piled on the pounds from the first lockdown and it was really shit.  However, I'm coming to the end of my usual start of year fast (completely cut out any treats - no chocolate, no crisps, no donuts, no sweets, no cake, etc) and the weight is tumbling off.  Lost over 2 stone in around 3 months.

Haven't been exercising at all, just going for a few long walks to the supermarket a couple of times a week.  It really is all about diet and knocking those calorie counts down, though I admittedly started from an easier situation as I'd put the weight on pretty quickly too.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,144
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6429 on: March 30, 2021, 04:12:43 pm »
I struggle to lose 2lbs let alone 2 stone! Are you starving yourself or were you just absolutely binging before?!
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,733
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6430 on: March 30, 2021, 04:43:59 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 30, 2021, 03:53:05 pm
I once ate the same chicken dish 6 days a week for around 2 years straight.

I only have it twice a week now  :D

I haven't quite taken it that far but I've definitely had some long stretches of eating the same day in and out, chicken and pilau rice every dinner for months on end.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,577
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6431 on: March 30, 2021, 06:07:37 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on March 30, 2021, 04:43:59 pm
I haven't quite taken it that far but I've definitely had some long stretches of eating the same day in and out, chicken and pilau rice every dinner for months on end.

Yeah it was very extreme, thankfully I've found a few more dishes to add to my repertoire in the mean time.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,733
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6432 on: March 30, 2021, 07:31:44 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 30, 2021, 06:07:37 pm
Yeah it was very extreme, thankfully I've found a few more dishes to add to my repertoire in the mean time.

Yeah I'm the same, though to be honest I have no problem eating the same thing every night, I just got sick of seasoning and cooking the chicken and rice every day! I've been making a lot of chicken/beef chilli lately mainly because I can make and measure 4 meals worth pretty easily, tempted to upgrade to a bigger slow cooker that can do like 8-10 meals at a time.
Those low calorie ice cream shouts were a bad idea, it's delicious! Sounds great but it's also expensive, I did some mental math and could easily see it costing me like 70 quid a month as my daily snack.
Logged

Offline Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6433 on: March 30, 2021, 08:45:01 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 30, 2021, 03:53:05 pm
I once ate the same chicken dish 6 days a week for around 2 years straight.

I only have it twice a week now  :D
Dude, that's proper hardcore! You mind me asking you what it is? Must be good if you never get bored of it. I used to batch cook on weekends a bit if I was training regularly, normally chilli or some sort of chicken and rice, but nowhere near that level. That's some impressive dedication sir.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,821
  • JFT96
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6434 on: March 30, 2021, 09:00:33 pm »
"The usual? Yeah I've got some fresh ones as I know you come in at this time on a Tuesday"

Is not what you should be hearing at the local fried chicken place...
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,278
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6435 on: Yesterday at 04:32:32 pm »
Im a stone down in the last 3.5 weeks. Not done any of the exercises that the gym told us to (I'm just too fucking lazy) but have followed the diet plan strictly.

It comes to an end on Sunday, but I've paid for a month worth of meals (30 lunches 30 teas) from Gold Standard Nutrition - 150 quid works out at 5er a day for my main meals. Milk and weetabix for brekkie and I'm sorted. Footies back too now so extra cardio. Here's hoping for another big loss in April.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,577
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6436 on: Yesterday at 07:38:50 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on March 30, 2021, 08:45:01 pm
Dude, that's proper hardcore! You mind me asking you what it is? Must be good if you never get bored of it. I used to batch cook on weekends a bit if I was training regularly, normally chilli or some sort of chicken and rice, but nowhere near that level. That's some impressive dedication sir.

Literally chicken, pasta, broccoli, cauliflower and a sauce I used to make up myself  ;D I wouldn't recommend it to anyone though. Very easy to make which is good if you don't have the time, but you're much better off mixing it up a bit.

I'm lucky in a way because I see food as more fuel for my body than something that needs to taste nice. Complete opposite when I was younger though I used to have a terrible diet.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,852
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6437 on: Today at 03:53:46 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 30, 2021, 04:12:43 pm
I struggle to lose 2lbs let alone 2 stone! Are you starving yourself or were you just absolutely binging before?!

I went a bit nuts during lockdown, but I think replacing a few meals a week with smoothies really helped.  The first week of no chocolate is tough as hell but you soon get used to it.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,167
  • JFT96.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6438 on: Today at 04:07:16 pm »
Started a health kick a few weeks ago, got into running again and trying to cut out the shite. Hasn't been plain sailing so far but I feel a little lighter, although the scales don't say so (I know that checking the scales can be misleading etc but I still do it).

I feel like I'm properly into it now though which is important. Starting out is the hard part, the first few days, but once you get into a rhythm and stop craving sugar it gets a little easier.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 156 157 158 159 160 [161]   Go Up
« previous next »
 