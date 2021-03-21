« previous next »
Author Topic: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone  (Read 347513 times)

Offline Jake

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6400 on: March 21, 2021, 06:34:30 pm »
So my local gym is doing a weight loss contest where you take before and afters (in 4 weeks) and whoever loses the most and looks the most different wins 500 quid. You eat what they tell you to and do preset workouts.

8 pounds down after week 2, but man I'm missing the cheese chocolate and beer. Its not sustainable missing out on goodies.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6401 on: March 22, 2021, 10:54:30 am »
Ive gone really bad. Far too much eating shit. Little bit too much boozing. Put on about half a stone since before Christmas. Enoughs enough!
Online paulrazor

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6402 on: March 22, 2021, 12:59:14 pm »
Quote from: Jake on March 21, 2021, 06:34:30 pm
So my local gym is doing a weight loss contest where you take before and afters (in 4 weeks) and whoever loses the most and looks the most different wins 500 quid. You eat what they tell you to and do preset workouts.

8 pounds down after week 2, but man I'm missing the cheese chocolate and beer. Its not sustainable missing out on goodies.
thats good

before the first weigh in i purposely ate like a pig that day and didnt go to the toilet and drank loads of water

mind you although there was good communication throughout for a while the gym never gave the results so i dont know who won
Online FlashGordon

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6403 on: March 23, 2021, 02:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Jake on March 21, 2021, 06:34:30 pm
So my local gym is doing a weight loss contest where you take before and afters (in 4 weeks) and whoever loses the most and looks the most different wins 500 quid. You eat what they tell you to and do preset workouts.

8 pounds down after week 2, but man I'm missing the cheese chocolate and beer. Its not sustainable missing out on goodies.

This may sound a bit simple but find new goodies. I've a smoothie every morning, it's nicer than any chocolate bar.

Make your own treats if you have the time, you can control what goes in to them, substitute dark chocolate for normal chocolate and put in less than a recipe suggests.

You also don't have to completely cut out sweets just massively reduce your intake.
Offline Djozer

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6404 on: Yesterday at 12:42:02 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 23, 2021, 02:10:46 pm
This may sound a bit simple but find new goodies. I've a smoothie every morning, it's nicer than any chocolate bar.

Make your own treats if you have the time, you can control what goes in to them, substitute dark chocolate for normal chocolate and put in less than a recipe suggests.

You also don't have to completely cut out sweets just massively reduce your intake.
This is great advice, I think. For most people anyway - personally, I find it a real struggle. Have been trying just to eat fruit (fresh or dried) instead of chocolate/other sweet shite recently and it seems to work well from a weight loss perspective, but I find myself staring longingly at the confectionary aisle in supermarkets. I cracked yesterday for the first time in 3 weeks, but will try again for the next few. Think I've definitely lost a bit of fat though. But aye, think the psychological dependency on sugary stuff is something I'm not sure I'll ever break completely, though I'd like to very much. Anyone got any tips for someone who uses chocolate/crisps etc as some sort of comfort blanket?

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 22, 2021, 10:54:30 am
Ive gone really bad. Far too much eating shit. Little bit too much boozing. Put on about half a stone since before Christmas. Enoughs enough!
Well done mate. For the realisation, not the weight gain! It's hard at the minute though, with nothing to do but sit in and eat/drink when we're not at work. Good luck with it anyway.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6405 on: Yesterday at 12:51:05 pm »
Cheers! Having shit loads of tea and coffe for something to do! Grazing in rice cakes rather than crisps. Have swerved chocolate and sweets completely. Figure if I just do that for a while it must surely help. Will keep up my running too.

Makes you realise how easy it is to binge on crap when youre on your own at home all day and theres no one around to give you disapproving comments. :D
Online fucking appalled

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6406 on: Yesterday at 12:54:48 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 23, 2021, 02:10:46 pm
This may sound a bit simple but find new goodies. I've a smoothie every morning, it's nicer than any chocolate bar.

Make your own treats if you have the time, you can control what goes in to them, substitute dark chocolate for normal chocolate and put in less than a recipe suggests.

You also don't have to completely cut out sweets just massively reduce your intake.

Online rob1966

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6407 on: Yesterday at 03:20:52 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 23, 2021, 02:10:46 pm
This may sound a bit simple but find new goodies. I've a smoothie every morning, it's nicer than any chocolate bar.

Make your own treats if you have the time, you can control what goes in to them, substitute dark chocolate for normal chocolate and put in less than a recipe suggests.

You also don't have to completely cut out sweets just massively reduce your intake.

Aren't smoothies supposed to not be a good idea because you've liquidised it and released all the sugar into the drink, so making you feel hungrier? I thought it was better to eat the fruit as it comes so it takes longer to digest and helps keep you feeling full?

And they are not nicer than a bar of chocolate  :D
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6408 on: Yesterday at 05:40:44 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Yesterday at 12:42:02 pm
Anyone got any tips for someone who uses chocolate/crisps etc as some sort of comfort blanket?

I absolutely swear by low-calorie ice cream. It gets me through all of my cuts and gives me something to look forward to throughout a day (as I tend to have it as a desert after my last meal). I'll literally eat a tub every other day if not every day when the going gets really tough, at only 300-400 calories a pop.

My current favourites are:

https://www.oppobrothers.com/collections/ice-cream/products/colombian-chocolate-hazelnut-ice-cream-tub

https://www.oppobrothers.com/collections/ice-cream/products/maple-walnut-ice-cream-tub

https://www.halotop.uk/dairy/gooey-brownie/

Most supermarkets stock both brands and have a decent selection. Both also do other sorts of low calorie deserts which are good, like:

https://www.tesco.com/groceries/en-GB/products/304393754

https://www.waitrose.com/ecom/products/oppo-madagascan-vanilla-cheesecake/505996-691510-691511

Then of course you have protein bars, but the difference in quality from brand to brand can be huge. My go to for a while has been Battle Bites:

https://battlebites.com/collections/all-products/products/battle-bites-birthday-cake

https://battlebites.com/collections/all-products/products/battle-bites-glazed-sprinkled-donut-12-bars

Grenade is also decent - the salted caramel one doesn't taste too dissimilar to a mars bar (although that may be because I haven't had a mars bar for a while!):

https://www.bodyandfit.com/en-gb/Products/Protein/Protein-Snacks-%26-Food/Protein-Bars/Carb-Killa-Bar/p/1104187?feed=yes&gclid=CjwKCAjwxuuCBhATEiwAIIIz0QinWKQmLhymihckuqIlip2ylIGzP7aC0mujlzh-iV4Y0rWMpcU0FxoC9V0QAvD_BwE

Some of the more well known chocolate bars have also started doing protein versions. Nowhere near as good as other protein bars nutrition-wise, but better than eating the non-protein versions: 

https://theskinnyfoodco.com/products/white-snickers-hi-protein-bars-12-x-55g-white-chocolate?variant=32117091958882&gclid=CjwKCAjwxuuCBhATEiwAIIIz0eRi0WoNjTFAKW2jQN5D6d341aRaUvi6swoxxcH8VeofOggyH5u8TBoCzZgQAvD_BwE

https://theskinnyfoodco.com/products/peanut-butter-snickers-hi-protein-bars-12-x-55g?variant=31897863520354&gclid=CjwKCAjwxuuCBhATEiwAIIIz0dIATXCYgbsGqYr2SJJaOmgRXNSspXBnYn7JQyF9vR8v9yA93TBkghoCurIQAvD_BwE

https://www.cadbury.co.uk/products/cadbury-boost-protein-29873

There are also protein crisps which I don't hate:

https://www.dolphinfitness.co.uk/en/ufit-crunchers-popped-protein-chips-1-x-35g/220333/?o=thai+sweet+chilli&ladid=uk&gclid=CjwKCAjwxuuCBhATEiwAIIIz0WPpPsaWA8ORjO6t9ChedQ7qnxIkT_oKifbf8C2A_0Nerb3UOZ8XnRoCyuIQAvD_BwE
Online FlashGordon

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6409 on: Today at 09:00:59 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:20:52 pm
Aren't smoothies supposed to not be a good idea because you've liquidised it and released all the sugar into the drink, so making you feel hungrier? I thought it was better to eat the fruit as it comes so it takes longer to digest and helps keep you feeling full?

And they are not nicer than a bar of chocolate  :D

Personal taste and all that. I've not read, seen or been told anywhere that liquidising the fruit does anything different to it. It's still the same fruit  ;D Bit of peanut butter and some plain yoghurt will have you feeling full anyway.

Djozer, making a trip to the confectionery aisle every 3 weeks is totally acceptable. No one needs to totally cut out stuff like that from their diet, unless you're a bodybuilder a couple of weeks out from competing.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6410 on: Today at 09:30:32 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:20:52 pm
Aren't smoothies supposed to not be a good idea because you've liquidised it and released all the sugar into the drink, so making you feel hungrier? I thought it was better to eat the fruit as it comes so it takes longer to digest and helps keep you feeling full?

And they are not nicer than a bar of chocolate  :D

Isn't it a case where a smoothie or juice could have 4/5/6/7 pieces of fruit in it, where you wouldn't necessarily sit and eat that many oranges or apples or bananas in a row. So you are potentially loading up on calories where you don't need them? You could drink a smoothie and still feel hungry and want food.

I think it's different if you plan them and load them with good stuff that keeps you full or hits whatever macros you need, and are not having them on top of your normal meals unnecessarily.

Offline J_Kopite

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6411 on: Today at 09:40:17 am »
Yeah I'm afraid smoothies are a terrible shout, if you can fit them into your calorie allowance fair enough but for all that sugar I'd rather eat something nice like cake or a chocolate bar.
Online rob1966

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6412 on: Today at 11:41:40 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:00:59 am
Personal taste and all that. I've not read, seen or been told anywhere that liquidising the fruit does anything different to it. It's still the same fruit  ;D Bit of peanut butter and some plain yoghurt will have you feeling full anyway.

Djozer, making a trip to the confectionery aisle every 3 weeks is totally acceptable. No one needs to totally cut out stuff like that from their diet, unless you're a bodybuilder a couple of weeks out from competing.

Huge amounts of sugar, more than a can of coke, seems to be the issue and what affect it has on you.

https://nutritionstudies.org/are-smoothies-good-or-bad/

https://www.thedailymeal.com/healthy-eating/your-healthy-smoothie-one-unhealthiest-things-you-can-eat


More often than not, people are throwing fruit and ice into the blender and calling it a day. Now and then, people add a splash or two of milk (or a plant-based milk alternative) for a creamier texture. Often, some greens will get thrown into the mix.

But having that all-fruit-and-greens-and-maybe-some-nut-milk smoothie for breakfast is seriously sabotaging your health  and your goals.

Why? Because you are loading your system with simple sugars. And thats it.

Yes, you need simple sugars from fruit, and yes, fruits and vegetables contain vital micronutrients to boost your health and keep your body going. But thats not all you need.

When you only pump fruit and fiber into your system, your blood sugar goes haywire. Without the protein or fats to balance it out, your body quickly absorbs all the sugars into your bloodstream and either uses it all or stores the excess very quickly.

When your body digests these sugars, it results in a burst of energy that quickly depletes, and storing them results in (you guessed it) generating fat. Your metabolism, quickly entering panic mode because your body cant find the nutrients it craves, slows way down so it can preserve the skimpy smoothie you gave it until its next meal.

Youre going to feel hungry. Youre going to store excess sugars as fat. And youre going to crave high-fat foods (which is really just your body telling you it wants long-sustaining energy) until you finally give in and eat a large meal. Or you binge on a bag of chips. Or you buy three cookies. Who knows?

The point is, all that happened because during a time when your body needed those macronutrients most  either right after fasting all night or after plowing through its energy stores at the gym  you gave it sugar and maybe fiber and nothing else.

Online FlashGordon

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6413 on: Today at 11:54:29 am »
I have loads of peanut butter, that's your fat and protein sorted in combination with a natural yoghurt.
Online FlashGordon

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6414 on: Today at 11:57:12 am »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 09:40:17 am
Yeah I'm afraid smoothies are a terrible shout, if you can fit them into your calorie allowance fair enough but for all that sugar I'd rather eat something nice like cake or a chocolate bar.

You are advocating eating a cake or chocolate bar instead of your 5 a day fruit?
Online FlashGordon

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6415 on: Today at 12:12:02 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 09:30:32 am
Isn't it a case where a smoothie or juice could have 4/5/6/7 pieces of fruit in it, where you wouldn't necessarily sit and eat that many oranges or apples or bananas in a row. So you are potentially loading up on calories where you don't need them? You could drink a smoothie and still feel hungry and want food.

I think it's different if you plan them and load them with good stuff that keeps you full or hits whatever macros you need, and are not having them on top of your normal meals unnecessarily.

This.
Offline J_Kopite

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6416 on: Today at 12:12:23 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 11:57:12 am
You are advocating eating a cake or chocolate bar instead of your 5 a day fruit?

The fruit itself, no, the smoothie - yes.
Online FlashGordon

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6417 on: Today at 12:18:03 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 12:12:23 pm
The fruit itself, no, the smoothie - yes.

Sorry maybe I cam across wrong initially. When I said find a new treat I meant is as in find something healthy that also tastes nice to you. I'm not having a smoothie on top of my daily meals it's incorporated in my daily macros. I consider it a treat though, it tastes unbelievable and I look forward to waking up in the morning and having it, I don't wake up in the morning looking forward to having a chocolate bar.

The smoothie is the fruit though    ;D Along with other healthy ingredients.
Offline J_Kopite

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6418 on: Today at 01:54:06 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:18:03 pm
Sorry maybe I cam across wrong initially. When I said find a new treat I meant is as in find something healthy that also tastes nice to you. I'm not having a smoothie on top of my daily meals it's incorporated in my daily macros. I consider it a treat though, it tastes unbelievable and I look forward to waking up in the morning and having it, I don't wake up in the morning looking forward to having a chocolate bar.

The smoothie is the fruit though    ;D Along with other healthy ingredients.

If you enjoy it as a treat and you're counting everything I don't see the problem, my comment was more aimed at people who assume that because they contain fruit smoothies are healthy ;D
Online FlashGordon

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6419 on: Today at 02:50:11 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 01:54:06 pm
If you enjoy it as a treat and you're counting everything I don't see the problem, my comment was more aimed at people who assume that because they contain fruit smoothies are healthy ;D

Fair enough, think we got our wires crossed a little there (ooh matron). Probably my fault.
Online afc turkish

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6420 on: Today at 04:36:58 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:50:11 pm
Fair enough, think we got our wires crossed a little there (ooh matron). Probably my fault.

So long as you managed to stem the tide...
