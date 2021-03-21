Personal taste and all that. I've not read, seen or been told anywhere that liquidising the fruit does anything different to it. It's still the same fruit Bit of peanut butter and some plain yoghurt will have you feeling full anyway.



Djozer, making a trip to the confectionery aisle every 3 weeks is totally acceptable. No one needs to totally cut out stuff like that from their diet, unless you're a bodybuilder a couple of weeks out from competing.



Huge amounts of sugar, more than a can of coke, seems to be the issue and what affect it has on you.More often than not, people are throwing fruit and ice into the blender and calling it a day. Now and then, people add a splash or two of milk (or a plant-based milk alternative) for a creamier texture. Often, some greens will get thrown into the mix.But having that all-fruit-and-greens-and-maybe-some-nut-milk smoothie for breakfast is seriously sabotaging your health  and your goals.Why? Because you are loading your system with simple sugars. And thats it.Yes, you need simple sugars from fruit, and yes, fruits and vegetables contain vital micronutrients to boost your health and keep your body going. But thats not all you need.When you only pump fruit and fiber into your system, your blood sugar goes haywire. Without the protein or fats to balance it out, your body quickly absorbs all the sugars into your bloodstream and either uses it all or stores the excess very quickly.When your body digests these sugars, it results in a burst of energy that quickly depletes, and storing them results in (you guessed it) generating fat. Your metabolism, quickly entering panic mode because your body cant find the nutrients it craves, slows way down so it can preserve the skimpy smoothie you gave it until its next meal.Youre going to feel hungry. Youre going to store excess sugars as fat. And youre going to crave high-fat foods (which is really just your body telling you it wants long-sustaining energy) until you finally give in and eat a large meal. Or you binge on a bag of chips. Or you buy three cookies. Who knows?The point is, all that happened because during a time when your body needed those macronutrients most  either right after fasting all night or after plowing through its energy stores at the gym  you gave it sugar and maybe fiber and nothing else.