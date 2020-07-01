« previous next »
Author Topic: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone  (Read 332088 times)

Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6240 on: July 1, 2020, 02:44:35 PM »
Ha, Ive relapsed into the binging on shit once everyone has gone to bed phase. Got to have a vice I guess.
Offline eddymunster

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6241 on: July 2, 2020, 08:44:13 AM »
Quote from: electricghost on June 29, 2020, 07:23:51 PM
Have you tried a low carb approach at all ?  it is the best way to get your hormones and therefore appetite under control.

This is good advice. I'm not sure about the hormones (not saying you're wrong btw), but low carb = higher fat & protein which keep you full longer.

Alternatively, allow a little room in your diet for the odd binge, I'd save about 200 cals a day to allow myself to eat a ben and jerrys on the saturday.

Also, don't buy stuff. Can't eat what's not there.
Online electricghost

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6242 on: July 2, 2020, 10:08:25 AM »
Quote from: eddymunster on July  2, 2020, 08:44:13 AM
This is good advice. I'm not sure about the hormones (not saying you're wrong btw), but low carb = higher fat & protein which keep you full longer.

Alternatively, allow a little room in your diet for the odd binge, I'd save about 200 cals a day to allow myself to eat a ben and jerrys on the saturday.

Also, don't buy stuff. Can't eat what's not there.

Yeah you are right, those foods fat and protein provide way more satiety than carbs do. There is also the nutritional density of these foods to consider, which is ultimately what the body is looking for to satisfy its needs, so if you give it this nutrition first there is much less chance of consuming empty calories .  If a lot of the diet is processed food with low  nutritional  density you are not getting the feedback to stop eating and you will easily consume too much energy, and this process is heavily influenced by hormones, particularly leptin, which overweight people can have a major issue with in the form of leptin resistance.

https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/leptin-101#leptin

Good advice on not having highly palatable high energy foods around too, get rid of them from the house if at all possible.



@King Keita    I noticed you post this in another thread

Quote from: King.Keita on June 29, 2020, 02:24:45 PM
Used to be Coco Pops but they just don't taste the same anymore. My go-to cereal is now Honey Cheerios

It is exactly this kind of food that will not help you at all. Very palatable, very low nutritional value, crammed with sugar, not just added but the majority of the food will turn into sugar very quickly in your body spiking your insulin and blood sugar so that you go into fat storage mode not fat burning mode for all of the time until your blood sugar crashes and you feel hungry again, eat something else,  and repeat the process all over again.

Sorry if that seems like I am having a go, but I just want to help you. If you could just replace this with eggs for breakfast you would be making a huge step in the right direction.
Offline King.Keita

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6243 on: July 3, 2020, 05:52:08 PM »
Appreciate the help, safe to say cheerios are now gone, as much as I love them. I've started having oats and maybe a slice of wholemeal bread with banana, and as you mentioned, eggs. Definitely noticed a difference the last few days, not feeling anywhere near as hungry as I was when I posted that and not getting hunger shakes either which I find unbearable.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6244 on: July 3, 2020, 06:07:15 PM »
Quote from: King.Keita on July  3, 2020, 05:52:08 PM
Appreciate the help, safe to say cheerios are now gone, as much as I love them. I've started having oats and maybe a slice of wholemeal bread with banana, and as you mentioned, eggs. Definitely noticed a difference the last few days, not feeling anywhere near as hungry as I was when I posted that and not getting hunger shakes either which I find unbearable.

Stay away from cereal and anything with high amounts of artificial sugar in it.

Give fat free Greek yogurt a go, it's full of protein, it's good for you, and it's a great healthy snack particularly if you use it with fruits [I often make it with bananas, blueberries and natural honey]
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6245 on: August 11, 2020, 09:10:24 PM »
This heat is great for weight loss - all I want to do is drink water and eat fruit haha!

I got an Apple Watch recently - finding it a really good motivator to keep active, and close those rings. Aiming for a complete August in that sense! Im running, cycling, walking, doing HIIT every day.

Im logging my food intake and Im about 1100-1400 during the week and at weekends I allow myself whatever I want but its normally around 1600-1800. I love a weekend scone haha but they are an eye opener in terms of calories!

Definitely lost my bloat I had accumulated over lockdown!
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6246 on: August 16, 2020, 07:18:47 PM »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on August 11, 2020, 09:10:24 PM
This heat is great for weight loss - all I want to do is drink water and eat fruit haha!

I got an Apple Watch recently - finding it a really good motivator to keep active, and close those rings. Aiming for a complete August in that sense! Im running, cycling, walking, doing HIIT every day.

Im logging my food intake and Im about 1100-1400 during the week and at weekends I allow myself whatever I want but its normally around 1600-1800. I love a weekend scone haha but they are an eye opener in terms of calories!

Definitely lost my bloat I had accumulated over lockdown!

Obviously not asking for your weight/height/age, but be a little bit careful because 1,100 calories could be dangerously low! As a female, if you were say 30, you'd need to be about 5 foot, weigh about 8 stone and live a very sedentary lifestyle to need to consume so few calories to lose weight.

1,500-1,750 is the sweet spot for 1lb a week weight loss for an average woman but obviously it depends on your current stats.
Offline Jake

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6247 on: August 16, 2020, 08:54:05 PM »
Ended up heavier than I've ever been before over lockdown - 207lbs at 5 foot 7 (muscle on legs but my middle is way too big) so I've been spending the last 10 days back on myfitnesspal, signed up to a gym too and have been a few times.

Two dilemmas though. Firstly a mate of mine is an "online coach" and his social media presence always looks good so I signed up, its 120 per month but to be honest all he's done is make me a spreadsheet, sent me some recipes and texts me a few times a week (which he did anyway being my mate ha). I'll see if I get anything else out of it by the end of the month but I don't think I'll proceed... wonder how to say to a friend "sorry but I'm not getting anything out of this so I'm going to stop paying you" ha.

Secondly, I'm on about 1800 cals a day but I'm always fucking starving. The temptation to eat unhealthy food is just too great. Especially in half price Monday to Wednesday!

Down 4lbs in 10 days though so I guess its a start.
Online electricghost

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6248 on: August 16, 2020, 09:29:32 PM »
Quote from: Jake on August 16, 2020, 08:54:05 PM
Ended up heavier than I've ever been before over lockdown - 207lbs at 5 foot 7 (muscle on legs but my middle is way too big) so I've been spending the last 10 days back on myfitnesspal, signed up to a gym too and have been a few times.

Two dilemmas though. Firstly a mate of mine is an "online coach" and his social media presence always looks good so I signed up, its 120 per month but to be honest all he's done is make me a spreadsheet, sent me some recipes and texts me a few times a week (which he did anyway being my mate ha). I'll see if I get anything else out of it by the end of the month but I don't think I'll proceed... wonder how to say to a friend "sorry but I'm not getting anything out of this so I'm going to stop paying you" ha.

Secondly, I'm on about 1800 cals a day but I'm always fucking starving. The temptation to eat unhealthy food is just too great. Especially in half price Monday to Wednesday!

Down 4lbs in 10 days though so I guess its a start.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0eBKljuK7i8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0eBKljuK7i8</a>
Offline Jake

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6249 on: August 16, 2020, 10:14:03 PM »
Quote from: electricghost on August 16, 2020, 09:29:32 PM
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0eBKljuK7i8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0eBKljuK7i8</a>

Dude you just made me watch a 7 minute advert how dare you  :no
Online electricghost

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6250 on: August 16, 2020, 10:25:08 PM »
Quote from: Jake on August 16, 2020, 10:14:03 PM
Dude you just made me watch a 7 minute advert how dare you  :no

You don't need to buy anything to get the good information from the video, and even if you did it is still considerably cheaper and way better than you have got from your mate so far.
Offline Jake

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6251 on: August 16, 2020, 10:30:02 PM »
Quote from: electricghost on August 16, 2020, 10:25:08 PM
You don't need to buy anything to get the good information from the video, and even if you did it is still considerably cheaper and way better than you have got from your mate so far.

I was being tongue in cheek a bit mate, I did find it interesting. I hear so much about CICO but I can see it being hard to calculate what my correct expenditure is. Just gonna eat a lot less shit and exercise a lot more I guess ;D and when I grow a set of knackers, bin my mate off (for his services, not as a mate).
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6252 on: August 16, 2020, 10:59:58 PM »
Quote from: Jake on August 16, 2020, 08:54:05 PM
Ended up heavier than I've ever been before over lockdown - 207lbs at 5 foot 7 (muscle on legs but my middle is way too big) so I've been spending the last 10 days back on myfitnesspal, signed up to a gym too and have been a few times.

Two dilemmas though. Firstly a mate of mine is an "online coach" and his social media presence always looks good so I signed up, its 120 per month but to be honest all he's done is make me a spreadsheet, sent me some recipes and texts me a few times a week (which he did anyway being my mate ha). I'll see if I get anything else out of it by the end of the month but I don't think I'll proceed... wonder how to say to a friend "sorry but I'm not getting anything out of this so I'm going to stop paying you" ha.

Secondly, I'm on about 1800 cals a day but I'm always fucking starving. The temptation to eat unhealthy food is just too great. Especially in half price Monday to Wednesday!

Down 4lbs in 10 days though so I guess its a start.

Bin your mate off. Anything he tells you is stuff you could find for yourself online for free. And £120 a month is extortionate; I'd expect them to be PTing me and making all of my meal plans for that price.

Also, you don't need to be eating as little as 1,800 calories at 207lbs. Around 2,300 would be sufficient for now. The weight will come off slower, but you won't be as hungry and it'll be more sustainable. You'll also lose less muscle. At some point you'll plateau, but then you can drop to 1,800 (although I would go with 2,050 first) rather than having to drop from 1,800!

As a guide, I've just finished my cut and was losing weight off 1,800 calories at 166lbs. When I was 207lbs, I was dieting at 2,500.
Offline Jake

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6253 on: August 16, 2020, 11:03:33 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on August 16, 2020, 10:59:58 PM
Bin your mate off. Anything he tells you is stuff you could find for yourself online for free.

Also, you don't need to be eating as little as 1,800 calories at 207lbs. Around 2,300 would be sufficient for now. The weight will come off slower, but you won't be as hungry and it'll be more sustainable. At some point you'll plateau, but then you can drop to 1,800 (although I would go with 2,050 first) rather than having to drop from 1,800!

As a guide, I've just finished my cut and was losing weight off 1,800 calories at 166lbs. When I was 207lbs, I was dieting at 2,500.

Agree I'm binning him off. To do so immediately would be rude though so I'll at least see out the month.

Agree with what you're saying about the amount I eat. Problem is my day to day is very sedantary (drive to work, sit at a desk for 8-10 hours, drive home) - unless I'm actively exercising I do 2000-4000 (if I make an effort to go out for a walk at lunch) steps a day.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6254 on: August 16, 2020, 11:12:49 PM »
Quote from: Jake on August 16, 2020, 11:03:33 PM
Agree I'm binning him off. To do so immediately would be rude though so I'll at least see out the month.

Agree with what you're saying about the amount I eat. Problem is my day to day is very sedantary (drive to work, sit at a desk for 8-10 hours, drive home) - unless I'm actively exercising I do 2000-4000 (if I make an effort to go out for a walk at lunch) steps a day.

Just look at doing so few steps as a positive at this point.. If you do plateau, you have the option of just making sure you do a few thousand more steps a day rather than eating less food!

I try and get my steps in early just to make sure I do them. Aim for 10,000 then if I go for a run later on or have a day on my feet it's just a bonus. Obviously depends on your lifestyle comittments though!
Offline King.Keita

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6255 on: August 17, 2020, 09:18:15 AM »
Anyone tried matcha tea? Supposed to be really good for weight loss but wow it is absolutely disgusting, feels like I'm drinking muddy water. Have to drown it in honey to be able to stomach it, not sure if it's even worth it though if I'm doing that
Offline Hellrazor

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6256 on: August 17, 2020, 11:28:36 AM »
some weeks good some weeks bad

had 4/5 runs up to yesterday week doing well

this week nothing. in the last 8 days i must have 4 take aways

just some days dont get time to go out
Online electricghost

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6257 on: August 17, 2020, 02:55:16 PM »
Quote from: King.Keita on August 17, 2020, 09:18:15 AM
Anyone tried matcha tea? Supposed to be really good for weight loss but wow it is absolutely disgusting, feels like I'm drinking muddy water. Have to drown it in honey to be able to stomach it, not sure if it's even worth it though if I'm doing that

I haven't tried it but I have drunk a lot of green tea which is a much less concentrated form of matcha.
Matcha is a very good healthy drink, but you will be cancelling all of its weight loss benefits with the addition of the honey. It works as it helps to improve fat burning, but the honey will spike blood sugar and therefore insulin which is king when it comes to determining if fat is burned better or not. As insulin levels rise fat burning gets turned right down, so if honey is the only way you can drink it you will be better off not having it at all.

Offline Col

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6258 on: August 17, 2020, 04:11:36 PM »
Any intermittent fasters in here?
I've been doing it for a couple of months (second time trying it) and I enjoy it - many days I've been at 8,000+ steps and been active for 7 hours before my first meal of the day.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6259 on: August 17, 2020, 04:20:57 PM »
Quote from: Hellrazor on August 17, 2020, 11:28:36 AM
some weeks good some weeks bad

had 4/5 runs up to yesterday week doing well

this week nothing. in the last 8 days i must have 4 take aways

just some days dont get time to go out

Ive been bad of late. Working from home all the times means a I lose about 5,000 steps a day that Id do walking to and from the station and the office so have to make an effort to do more. And Ive been low in will power to get out running recently.

Need to make an effort starting from tonight. Feel free to abuse me if I dont go! I need the abuse to get me out.
Offline Hellrazor

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6260 on: August 17, 2020, 04:31:36 PM »
i  need a run to clear my head at times

dont have mental health issues but always feel better after a run
Online Vinay

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6261 on: August 22, 2020, 02:46:55 PM »
I don't eat takeaways - we always cook at home.

But I eat some chocs, nuts and biscuits at night when watching tv, and no one is around.
Offline eddymunster

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6262 on: August 26, 2020, 12:46:45 PM »
Quote
Resting Metabolic Rate
One study[1] noted that one standard deviation of variance for resting metabolic rate (how many calories are burnt by living) was 5-8%; meaning 1 standard deviation of the population (68%) was within 6-8% of the average metabolic rate. Extending this, 2 standard deviations of the population (96%) was within 10-16% of the population average.[1]

Extending this into practical terms and assuming an average expenditure of 2000kcal a day, 68% of the population falls into the range of 1840-2160kcal daily while 96% of the population is in the range of 1680-2320kcal daily. Comparing somebody at or below the 5th percentile with somebody at or above the 95th percentile would yield a difference of possibly 600kcal daily, and the chance of this occurring (comparing the self to a friend) is 0.50%, assuming two completely random persons.

To give a sense of calories, 200kcal (the difference in metabolic rate in approximately half the population) is approximately equivalent to 2 tablespoons of peanut butter, a single poptart (a package of two is 400kcal) or half of a large slice of pizza. An oreo is about 70kcal, and a chocolate bar in the range of 150-270kcal depending on brand.


https://examine.com/nutrition/does-metabolism-vary-between-two-people/

So when your man in the video above says "it's really not that helpful to track calories" he's talking out of his arse. Why all the youtube weightloss gurus insist on dismissing science is infuriating, they make what are otherwise good points, yes certain foods will help you feel fuller longer, yes some are more calorie dense so you feel like you have less to eat, but for fucks sake track calories or your literally blindfolding yourself to the absolute core of managing your weight as you simply cannot lose weight without a caloric deficit.



The question should not be "why track calories?" but instead "why not track calories?".






If anyone is interested in a sure fire way to lose weight do as follows;

-Go here - https://tdeecalculator.net/ work out your rough maintenence calories (use sedentary as your activity level) you will almost certainly burn more than this if you are doing ANY exercise.

-Aim to Eat exactly your maintenence for three weeks and track your weight twice a week as soon as you've had a piss when you get up

-adjust cals by 200 in either direction to suit, losing too fast, eat a bit more, not losing fast enough eat a bit less


Stick to it and it will work.



And you know why you can trust this info? Because every video on youtube is some fitness guru telling you why it doesn't / won't work and why you should follow their advice and subscribe to their channel and buy their stuff.....Can't trust calories..... everybody's different..... but I know exactly what will work for you..... A bit of a contradiction no?

Rant over!


Offline Jake

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6263 on: September 2, 2020, 08:58:27 PM »
Enjoyed that rant :lmao

Had a good three weeks of exercise in the gym - but the last two weekends have been complete pig outs. I need more motivation to restrict myself at the weekends too and I should crack it.
Online Red Berry

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6264 on: September 13, 2020, 10:01:25 PM »
Been with my PT for about six weeks now.  Don't think I've lost much weight but I know I'm stronger, fitter and my body shape has changed slightly, so feel better for it.

Now working on reducing my calorie intake, trying to keep it below 2000, ideally about 1800.  My metabolism is glacially slow so I need to work hard on this.  Fortunately, since I started keeping an eye on it, staying under the limit has been fairly easy.  I've even been able to indulge in the odd beer.

I switched to alcohol free Erdinger (125 calories per 500ml bottles, label says it's isotonic with B9 and B12), but I had a couple of proper ones yesterday.  I was pleased that I was so focussed on staying under my calories limit that I didn't allow myself to just stay out and keep chugging ale. :)
Offline Hellrazor

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6265 on: September 14, 2020, 09:38:16 AM »
working from home means minding the young fella all day

usually have to cook dinner too, and because her sister is getting married the mrs is out doing stuff for that

in laws sometimes help taking the young fella but sometimes instead of getting a run in i have to catch up on housework

cant get any rhythm at all
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6266 on: October 14, 2020, 01:00:20 PM »
Quote from: Col on August 17, 2020, 04:11:36 PM
Any intermittent fasters in here?
I've been doing it for a couple of months (second time trying it) and I enjoy it - many days I've been at 8,000+ steps and been active for 7 hours before my first meal of the day.
I did it for a few years Col, simultaneously one of the best and most challenging things I've done.

I'm about 5'10/5'11 and 10 stone 9/10 - I run about 50 miles a week. So I'm in relatively good shape. I wasn't always though.

After playing football at a good level as a teen, when that didn't go anywhere as I'd hoped I stopped playing, stopped exercising and years of binge eating and not looking after myself lead to me being about 14 stone (I have quite a slight frame too so this was heavy for someone my size). Being at uni, I had time and opportunity on my side to control my diet (at home my family's cooking was great but not great for you) and get exercising. Started with slow runs, got back into footy then hit the gym. I got so intensely into the gym that within two years I'd packed on about 8 or 9 pounds of muscle whilst shedding fat and getting down into the mid 10s. This is when I started fasting, to get the advantages that come with the reduced periods of calorie intake.

It's hard, in a word. For someone like me who's always had a huge appetite. Binging on carbs, specifically pasta was always my big problem. So being able to have massive meals within this window actually appealed to me, and I did notice I got leaner, sharper in sports to the extent I got back into good-level football and generally I found my mood was good. The issue for me was the clock watching in those last couple of hours before you could eat again, and constantly feeling hungry basically. Satisfied for about 3 hours a day, stupidly hungry for the rest of it. People were saying how great I looked and even asking what I'd done to get so much better and sharper with the footy and I put it down to the diet and my motivation around that time.

I don't do it anymore because life's got in the way, job, girlfriend, house etc but that's still physically the best I've ever felt, condensing your calories into that 8 hour window a day. I've often thought I'd go back to it but again it wouldn't gel well with a lifestyle where I now need to consider others rather than concentrate on myself as much. Now to avoid packing weight back on I cook everything from scratch, have about 3 or 4 low/no carb evening meals a week and make sure I get out for a run at least 2 or 3 times a week, even when I don't have a training plan on. Generally improves the mood too.

TL;DR - Loved the fasting's effects on my body, sports performance and general mood - did not like feeling wildly hungry most of the day and has to take real discipline and sacrifices lifestyle wise that not everyone's in a position to do.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6267 on: Today at 02:09:24 PM »
Hahahahaha!

I got some new scales - those Renpho scales with the app, that send everything to the app once you weigh so you can track your progress. Weight, BMI, body fat, water %, visceral fat, metobolic age etc...

And it turns out my previous scales, which I knew deep down were shit because they'd be a different weight everywhere I'd use them - even in the same spot actually, were really, really shit and I am about 5lbs heavier than I thought I was! Ha!

9 weeks to Christmas - need to shift those 5lbs and a bit more so I can enjoy myself! :D

Also the scales are excellent. I don't know how accurate those other things are but it's a good motivator. I got them on Amazon on one of their flash scales for about £22.
Online Welshred

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6268 on: Today at 03:03:31 PM »
I've been wondering about smart scales myself recently. My normal digital scales are showing an increase in my weight recently and it's been stable for the last month or so at around 107kgs but I've noticed a big change in my bodyshape from the gym and exercise over the last 6 weeks. Feel I need a smart scale that shows body fat and water % more than anything as that's where I feel the change has been!

Wondering what the best ones are?
Offline FlashGordon

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6269 on: Today at 04:20:13 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:03:31 PM
I've been wondering about smart scales myself recently. My normal digital scales are showing an increase in my weight recently and it's been stable for the last month or so at around 107kgs but I've noticed a big change in my bodyshape from the gym and exercise over the last 6 weeks. Feel I need a smart scale that shows body fat and water % more than anything as that's where I feel the change has been!

Wondering what the best ones are?

Pretty sure those scales aren't reliable when it comes to body fat, nothing is really accurate unless you get in a bod pod or weigh yourself underwater  ;D Plain old calipers are the best for measuring at home though.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6270 on: Today at 04:27:03 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:03:31 PM
I've been wondering about smart scales myself recently. My normal digital scales are showing an increase in my weight recently and it's been stable for the last month or so at around 107kgs but I've noticed a big change in my bodyshape from the gym and exercise over the last 6 weeks. Feel I need a smart scale that shows body fat and water % more than anything as that's where I feel the change has been!

Wondering what the best ones are?

I bought them, then on the same evening saw them on a TV show I was watching - a gym was using them as part of their personal training process, as a way to record changes in their clients.

The reviews were good, some from health care/fitnes professionals who had them at home or bought them for mobile use and compared them to either gym or hospital systems which measure the same features, and they said they measured up really well.

These are them - and they are back down to £22 again.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B01N1UX8RW/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
Online Welshred

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6271 on: Today at 05:29:01 PM »
Works with Fitbit as well apparently which is really useful for me!

Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 04:20:13 PM
Pretty sure those scales aren't reliable when it comes to body fat, nothing is really accurate unless you get in a bod pod or weigh yourself underwater  ;D Plain old calipers are the best for measuring at home though.

Oh I know but I'm not looking for precise measurements just more to see the changes that are being made. Not using calipers mate, hate squeezing my fat anyway haha
