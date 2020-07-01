Any intermittent fasters in here?

I've been doing it for a couple of months (second time trying it) and I enjoy it - many days I've been at 8,000+ steps and been active for 7 hours before my first meal of the day.



I did it for a few years Col, simultaneously one of the best and most challenging things I've done.I'm about 5'10/5'11 and 10 stone 9/10 - I run about 50 miles a week. So I'm in relatively good shape. I wasn't always though.After playing football at a good level as a teen, when that didn't go anywhere as I'd hoped I stopped playing, stopped exercising and years of binge eating and not looking after myself lead to me being about 14 stone (I have quite a slight frame too so this was heavy for someone my size). Being at uni, I had time and opportunity on my side to control my diet (at home my family's cooking was great but not great for you) and get exercising. Started with slow runs, got back into footy then hit the gym. I got so intensely into the gym that within two years I'd packed on about 8 or 9 pounds of muscle whilst shedding fat and getting down into the mid 10s. This is when I started fasting, to get the advantages that come with the reduced periods of calorie intake.It's hard, in a word. For someone like me who's always had a huge appetite. Binging on carbs, specifically pasta was always my big problem. So being able to have massive meals within this window actually appealed to me, and I did notice I got leaner, sharper in sports to the extent I got back into good-level football and generally I found my mood was good. The issue for me was the clock watching in those last couple of hours before you could eat again, and constantly feeling hungry basically. Satisfied for about 3 hours a day, stupidly hungry for the rest of it. People were saying how great I looked and even asking what I'd done to get so much better and sharper with the footy and I put it down to the diet and my motivation around that time.I don't do it anymore because life's got in the way, job, girlfriend, house etc but that's still physically the best I've ever felt, condensing your calories into that 8 hour window a day. I've often thought I'd go back to it but again it wouldn't gel well with a lifestyle where I now need to consider others rather than concentrate on myself as much. Now to avoid packing weight back on I cook everything from scratch, have about 3 or 4 low/no carb evening meals a week and make sure I get out for a run at least 2 or 3 times a week, even when I don't have a training plan on. Generally improves the mood too.TL;DR - Loved the fasting's effects on my body, sports performance and general mood - did not like feeling wildly hungry most of the day and has to take real discipline and sacrifices lifestyle wise that not everyone's in a position to do.