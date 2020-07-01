« previous next »
Ha, Ive relapsed into the binging on shit once everyone has gone to bed phase. Got to have a vice I guess.
Have you tried a low carb approach at all ?  it is the best way to get your hormones and therefore appetite under control.

This is good advice. I'm not sure about the hormones (not saying you're wrong btw), but low carb = higher fat & protein which keep you full longer.

Alternatively, allow a little room in your diet for the odd binge, I'd save about 200 cals a day to allow myself to eat a ben and jerrys on the saturday.

Also, don't buy stuff. Can't eat what's not there.
This is good advice. I'm not sure about the hormones (not saying you're wrong btw), but low carb = higher fat & protein which keep you full longer.

Alternatively, allow a little room in your diet for the odd binge, I'd save about 200 cals a day to allow myself to eat a ben and jerrys on the saturday.

Also, don't buy stuff. Can't eat what's not there.

Yeah you are right, those foods fat and protein provide way more satiety than carbs do. There is also the nutritional density of these foods to consider, which is ultimately what the body is looking for to satisfy its needs, so if you give it this nutrition first there is much less chance of consuming empty calories .  If a lot of the diet is processed food with low  nutritional  density you are not getting the feedback to stop eating and you will easily consume too much energy, and this process is heavily influenced by hormones, particularly leptin, which overweight people can have a major issue with in the form of leptin resistance.

https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/leptin-101#leptin

Good advice on not having highly palatable high energy foods around too, get rid of them from the house if at all possible.



@King Keita    I noticed you post this in another thread

Used to be Coco Pops but they just don't taste the same anymore. My go-to cereal is now Honey Cheerios

It is exactly this kind of food that will not help you at all. Very palatable, very low nutritional value, crammed with sugar, not just added but the majority of the food will turn into sugar very quickly in your body spiking your insulin and blood sugar so that you go into fat storage mode not fat burning mode for all of the time until your blood sugar crashes and you feel hungry again, eat something else,  and repeat the process all over again.

Sorry if that seems like I am having a go, but I just want to help you. If you could just replace this with eggs for breakfast you would be making a huge step in the right direction.
Appreciate the help, safe to say cheerios are now gone, as much as I love them. I've started having oats and maybe a slice of wholemeal bread with banana, and as you mentioned, eggs. Definitely noticed a difference the last few days, not feeling anywhere near as hungry as I was when I posted that and not getting hunger shakes either which I find unbearable.
