Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13800 on: November 16, 2024, 10:10:19 pm »
id be shocked if sevu reece ever plays for the all blacks again

good club player but not international quality
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13801 on: November 16, 2024, 10:12:55 pm »
Well done France. Finally a decent win fuh tnorth.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13802 on: November 16, 2024, 10:14:29 pm »
Yes, great performance from France.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13803 on: Yesterday at 03:56:11 pm »
Anyone know any streams for the Wales match?

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13804 on: Yesterday at 05:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 03:56:11 pm
Anyone know any streams for the Wales match?


it's live on S4C if you can get that and put up with the Welsh commentary.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13805 on: Yesterday at 05:41:22 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 05:35:36 pm
it's live on S4C if you can get that and put up with the Welsh commentary.

Are Australia in danger of being half decent now or are Wales just really bad?
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13806 on: Yesterday at 05:44:22 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 05:41:22 pm
Are Australia in danger of being half decent now or are Wales just really bad?
a bit of both I think, Australia looks a much better side than in the World Cup, better coached for sure but Wales are just absolutely shocking.

I think Gatland will call it quits after the South Africa game, the whole game and structure is in a mess
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13807 on: Yesterday at 05:58:51 pm »
gatland wont survive after that

men against boys
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13808 on: Yesterday at 06:05:43 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 05:41:22 pm
Are Australia in danger of being half decent now or are Wales just really bad?

They're definitely improving. But haven't played a top tier side yet this Autumn, so will reserve judgement.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13809 on: Yesterday at 06:12:59 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 05:58:51 pm
gatland wont survive after that

men against boys

Half the Wales team look like kids. They just don't have the players.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13810 on: Yesterday at 06:19:09 pm »
Wales murdered this week. Buried next week. Fucking embarrassing
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13811 on: Yesterday at 06:33:29 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 05:58:51 pm
gatland wont survive after that

men against boys
he will and for the reason you say as your last comment. He probably regrets coming back though


I think he will quit after the South Africa game
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13812 on: Yesterday at 06:52:27 pm »
Quote from: ollyfrom.tv on Yesterday at 06:19:09 pm
Wales murdered this week. Buried next week. Fucking embarrassing

South Africa probably the last team anyone wants to face on the back of a losing streak. Merciless big mean fuckers.

Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 06:05:43 pm
They're definitely improving. But haven't played a top tier side yet this Autumn, so will reserve judgement.

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13813 on: Yesterday at 06:52:52 pm »
England v's Wales wooden spoon game should be next really.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13814 on: Yesterday at 06:55:02 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 06:52:27 pm
South Africa probably the last team anyone wants to face on the back of a losing streak. Merciless big mean fuckers.

it genuinely wouldn't surprise me if we get 100 points put on us
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13815 on: Yesterday at 06:55:50 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:52:52 pm
England v's Wales wooden spoon game should be next really.
England are much better than Wales it would be a no contest
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13816 on: Yesterday at 06:56:25 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 06:55:50 pm
England are much better than Wales it would be a no contest
I know was to make me feel better :D
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13817 on: Today at 02:04:00 am »
Quote from: ollyfrom.tv on Yesterday at 06:19:09 pm
Wales murdered this week. Buried next week. Fucking embarrassing

When you think of the top players the current Wales squad have lost through one reason or another in the last few years or so the current demise is entirely predictable. They've scarcely got any international level players left let alone any world class ones. The big surprise is the pundits not highlighting this mammoth unpredented exodus.

Alan Wyn Jones,  Toby Faletau, Josh Navidi, Ken Owens, Justin Tipuric, Dan Lydiate, Dan Bigger, Sam Warburton, Jonathan Davies, Jamie Roberts, George North, Leigh Halfpenny, Rees Zammit, Josh Adams, Alex Cuthbert, Rhys Webb,  Scott Williams, Samson Lee, Liam Williams, Gareth Davies, Elllis Jenkins, Josh Turnbull,  Wyn Jones, Dillon Lewis, Nick Tompkins, Ross Moriarty, Thomas Francis, Cory Hill, Rhys Patchell, Hadleigh Parkes, Rob Evans, Rhys Williams, Thomas Williams and so on

 :-[
