« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 341 342 343 344 345 [346]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Rugby Union Thread  (Read 651554 times)

Online kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 943
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13800 on: Today at 10:10:19 pm »
id be shocked if sevu reece ever plays for the all blacks again

good club player but not international quality
Logged

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,875
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13801 on: Today at 10:12:55 pm »
Well done France. Finally a decent win fuh tnorth.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,260
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13802 on: Today at 10:14:29 pm »
Yes, great performance from France.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 341 342 343 344 345 [346]   Go Up
« previous next »
 