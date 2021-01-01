Genge and George are good, Stuart is shite but England are struggling with props.The back 5 of the scrum is as good as it gets.Underhill has just come back from injury so not match fit.
Crosby Nick never fails.
I know Earl can be a bit of a wrecking ball but he and Curry arent the biggest. Could we be a bit underpowered there. Probably not the right word given theyd both throw me about like a rag doll!
Itoje, Martin and Cunningham-South are big fuckers they are your beasts and Early and Curry to get to the breakdown quickly / operate in the open etc. It's really balanced, Curry being back is good news England have lacked a jackal since he got injured.
Fair shout. Sounds exciting enough. Its a bit like the start of August with football, this is the time for optimism. Then we kick off and the All Blacks go in at half time 21-3 up!
Martin is a proper old school second row - Like Wyn Jones, Retallick, Etzebeth etc. Loves the dirty and physical side of the game.A jet lagged New Zealand, it might be close.
BBC Sport@BBCSportEngland prop Joe Marler has deactivated his X account after posting that the haka "needs binning" before Saturday's match against New Zealand.Read more 👇Are we STILL having a problem with this? The sport is in enough trouble as it is
Sadly, he's reactivated his account. I thought something good was going to come out of this.
