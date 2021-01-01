« previous next »
General Rugby Union Thread

Corrie Nick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 04:01:55 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:52:06 pm
Genge and George are good, Stuart is shite but England are struggling with props.

The back 5 of the scrum is as good as it gets.

Underhill has just come back from injury so not match fit.

I know Earl can be a bit of a wrecking ball but he and Curry arent the biggest. Could we be a bit underpowered there. Probably not the right word given theyd both throw me about like a rag doll!
Draex

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 04:04:23 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 04:01:55 pm
I know Earl can be a bit of a wrecking ball but he and Curry arent the biggest. Could we be a bit underpowered there. Probably not the right word given theyd both throw me about like a rag doll!

Itoje, Martin and Cunningham-South are big fuckers they are your beasts and Early and Curry to get to the breakdown quickly / operate in the open etc. It's really balanced, Curry being back is good news England have lacked a jackal since he got injured.
Corrie Nick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 04:11:41 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:04:23 pm
Itoje, Martin and Cunningham-South are big fuckers they are your beasts and Early and Curry to get to the breakdown quickly / operate in the open etc. It's really balanced, Curry being back is good news England have lacked a jackal since he got injured.

Fair shout. Sounds exciting enough. Its a bit like the start of August with football, this is the time for optimism. Then we kick off and the All Blacks go in at half time 21-3 up!
Draex

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 07:15:10 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 04:11:41 pm
Fair shout. Sounds exciting enough. Its a bit like the start of August with football, this is the time for optimism. Then we kick off and the All Blacks go in at half time 21-3 up!

Martin is a proper old school second row - Like Wyn Jones, Retallick, Etzebeth etc. Loves the dirty and physical side of the game.

A jet lagged New Zealand, it might be close.
Corrie Nick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 07:21:33 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:15:10 pm
Martin is a proper old school second row - Like Wyn Jones, Retallick, Etzebeth etc. Loves the dirty and physical side of the game.

A jet lagged New Zealand, it might be close.

It needs to be. Second half of the Six Nations and some of that summer tour was much improved but we could do with a real landmark win against NZ or SA here to build on.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 11:51:18 am

BBC Sport
@BBCSport
England prop Joe Marler has deactivated his X account after posting that the haka "needs binning" before Saturday's match against New Zealand.

Read more 👇

Are we STILL having a problem with this? The sport is in enough trouble as it is
Corrie Nick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 12:05:01 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 11:51:18 am
BBC Sport
@BBCSport
England prop Joe Marler has deactivated his X account after posting that the haka "needs binning" before Saturday's match against New Zealand.

Read more 👇

Are we STILL having a problem with this? The sport is in enough trouble as it is

Id say the problem is more people hounding anyone with a different opinion to theirs. I disagree with Marler but having to delete it feels like theres been some big over reaction to a not particularly original comment.
Ray K

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 12:26:39 pm
Sadly, he's reactivated his account. I thought something good was going to come out of this.

He really is a prize dick. Loves to be the centre of attention by being 'controversial'.
Corrie Nick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 12:30:44 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:26:39 pm
Sadly, he's reactivated his account. I thought something good was going to come out of this.


:D
