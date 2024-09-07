The Boks remind me of the AB teams in the past that just had the depth, experience and talent to close games out. The time either side of half time and the last 20min are their realm.



Was a proper head loss/choke from the All Blacks on Saturday. The decisions they took were fine, but the execution was abysmal. McKenzie ain't that guy, there is no way we should be building for the future around him as pivot.



Robertson has played it too cautious. He hasn't been helped with availability due to injuries but recalling losers like Cane, Reece (fuck me, I never want to see that guy in a black jersey again) and Tuʻungafasi doesn't help him. He has been rewarded with performances when playing Sititi and Williams, so he should've gone for fresher faces sooner. He is lucky that there is a load of time before the next World Cup because he is going to need emerging talents to stake claims.