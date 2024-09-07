« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 337 338 339 340 341 [342]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Rugby Union Thread  (Read 636995 times)

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13640 on: September 7, 2024, 10:10:44 pm »
razor doesnt seem to know what his best team is lots of changes

boks are a lot better team but you expect the all blacks to not perform as badly as that
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,235
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13641 on: September 9, 2024, 09:49:42 am »
The Boks remind me of the AB teams in the past that just had the depth, experience and talent to close games out. The time either side of half time and the last 20min are their realm.

Was a proper head loss/choke from the All Blacks on Saturday. The decisions they took were fine, but the execution was abysmal. McKenzie ain't that guy, there is no way we should be building for the future around him as pivot.

Robertson has played it too cautious. He hasn't been helped with availability due to injuries but recalling losers like Cane, Reece (fuck me, I never want to see that guy in a black jersey again) and Tuʻungafasi doesn't help him. He has been rewarded with performances when playing Sititi and Williams, so he should've gone for fresher faces sooner. He is lucky that there is a load of time before the next World Cup because he is going to need emerging talents to stake claims.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,665
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13642 on: September 9, 2024, 10:50:00 am »
As a fairly part time watcher, why are those guys losers Trump? Cane has been around for ages, he must have won a World Cup know? Or has he not quite done it when it matters so needs moving on?

And that Australia result is eyebrow raising to say the least. A lot of soul searching going on there about how things have got so bad. You want a close-ish Lions series (with a Lions win!) but seems like theyre in for some lean years until they figure out a plan.
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,235
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13643 on: September 9, 2024, 11:01:36 am »
Cane turned up in 1 out of 7 games. He played one minute at the 2015 World Cup final and has been a jinx ever since. Constantly injured whenever he isn't taking the spot from a more worthy player cos he was made captain. Reece is a defensive liability, can't handle the highball at all - constantly binned for taking players out in the air. Don't get me started on his issues outside of rugby. Tuʻungafasi is just a penalty magnet.

I am more calling them losers because I don't think Robertson having them in the squad helps build any sort of culture for him. MacDonald walking early door as his assistant coach speaks volumes.

That second half between Australia and the Pumas was eye popping. I'm beginning to think Australian rugby never recovers and then NZ really is in the shit with them.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,489
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13644 on: September 9, 2024, 01:59:40 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on September  9, 2024, 11:01:36 am
Cane turned up in 1 out of 7 games. He played one minute at the 2015 World Cup final and has been a jinx ever since. Constantly injured whenever he isn't taking the spot from a more worthy player cos he was made captain. Reece is a defensive liability, can't handle the highball at all - constantly binned for taking players out in the air. Don't get me started on his issues outside of rugby. Tuʻungafasi is just a penalty magnet.

I am more calling them losers because I don't think Robertson having them in the squad helps build any sort of culture for him. MacDonald walking early door as his assistant coach speaks volumes.

That second half between Australia and the Pumas was eye popping. I'm beginning to think Australian rugby never recovers and then NZ really is in the shit with them.
It might be a small piece in the larger puzzle but I think losing SA to the URC is big loss to Aus and NZ rugby. Now they'll only face the top non Australasian based players in a Test, and it's a big ask for the younger players to adapt in high intensity of Test rugby.

Maybe time to revisit that decision to not select overseas based players?
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,235
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13645 on: September 9, 2024, 04:30:57 pm »
We do allow players to go overseas and get a nice earner and they'll generally get selected quickly, if they're good enough, on their return - like Savea just did. I still feel like the player pool isn't deep enough to allow both young and seasoned players to go overseas to play regularly, I doubt the Provincial Championships would survive.

On the other hand, the other, big reason I didn't like losing players to overseas based clubs in the past no longer holds water. The level of competition in Europe is now the benchmark, so playing over here would likely improve a player.
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13646 on: September 9, 2024, 10:33:46 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on September  9, 2024, 11:01:36 am
Cane turned up in 1 out of 7 games. He played one minute at the 2015 World Cup final and has been a jinx ever since. Constantly injured whenever he isn't taking the spot from a more worthy player cos he was made captain. Reece is a defensive liability, can't handle the highball at all - constantly binned for taking players out in the air. Don't get me started on his issues outside of rugby. Tuʻungafasi is just a penalty magnet.

I am more calling them losers because I don't think Robertson having them in the squad helps build any sort of culture for him. MacDonald walking early door as his assistant coach speaks volumes.

That second half between Australia and the Pumas was eye popping. I'm beginning to think Australian rugby never recovers and then NZ really is in the shit with them.

super rugby isnt as good as it once was since the boks have left
you also have the problem of loosing players overseas aswel

i agree about mcdonald he is one of the best coaches
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,593
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13647 on: September 10, 2024, 12:52:40 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September  9, 2024, 10:50:00 am
As a fairly part time watcher, why are those guys losers Trump? Cane has been around for ages, he must have won a World Cup know? Or has he not quite done it when it matters so needs moving on?

And that Australia result is eyebrow raising to say the least. A lot of soul searching going on there about how things have got so bad. You want a close-ish Lions series (with a Lions win!) but seems like theyre in for some lean years until they figure out a plan.
Australia being as bad as they have been is really bad for rugby. It's a small enough sport as things are but league an even smaller sport again, is far more popular over there. Makes sense I suppose since they can win at that.
« Last Edit: September 10, 2024, 12:56:00 am by MBL? »
Logged

Offline Salger

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13648 on: September 10, 2024, 09:25:48 am »
I don't see how Australia can turn things around enough to make the Lions series even vaguely competitive.

At club level, the players don't have enough exposure at the highest standard to improve. At international, they've got 2 games against NZ left in the championship and then the Autumn internationals. It's going to take some turnaround in less than a year.
Logged
Wir Glauben
2016 Cheltenham Tipster Competition Winner
2022 Aintree Tipster Competition Winner

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,665
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13649 on: September 10, 2024, 09:41:08 am »
Quote from: MBL? on September 10, 2024, 12:52:40 am
Australia being as bad as they have been is really bad for rugby. It's a small enough sport as things are but league an even smaller sport again, is far more popular over there. Makes sense I suppose since they can win at that.

Yeah they seem a bit fair weather! But if you include proper football they have 4 ball sport codes that are all vying for the best athketes, its probably at least one too many. Aussie Rules is pointless but they dont seem to accept that.

Similar for you I guess but you dont care at all about League and to be fair to you, you seem to have given up on the football too. Still competing with the two GAA codes though so youve done well to get so good.

New Zealand is a bit of a one sport town isnt it. I know they have the Warriors - how do some get into League over there? Is it played much? Is it people who have no interest in Union, or tried it and dropped out?
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,547
  • Bam!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13650 on: September 10, 2024, 11:41:24 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 10, 2024, 09:41:08 am
Yeah they seem a bit fair weather! But if you include proper football they have 4 ball sport codes that are all vying for the best athketes, its probably at least one too many. Aussie Rules is pointless but they dont seem to accept that.

Similar for you I guess but you dont care at all about League and to be fair to you, you seem to have given up on the football too. Still competing with the two GAA codes though so youve done well to get so good.

New Zealand is a bit of a one sport town isnt it. I know they have the Warriors - how do some get into League over there? Is it played much? Is it people who have no interest in Union, or tried it and dropped out?

Basketball is almost as popular these days in New Zealand
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,665
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13651 on: September 10, 2024, 11:56:23 am »
Quote from: Elzar on September 10, 2024, 11:41:24 am
Basketball is almost as popular these days in New Zealand

Ah yes, the Tall Blacks. :D
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,235
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13652 on: September 10, 2024, 02:05:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 10, 2024, 09:41:08 am
Yeah they seem a bit fair weather! But if you include proper football they have 4 ball sport codes that are all vying for the best athketes, its probably at least one too many. Aussie Rules is pointless but they dont seem to accept that.

Similar for you I guess but you dont care at all about League and to be fair to you, you seem to have given up on the football too. Still competing with the two GAA codes though so youve done well to get so good.

New Zealand is a bit of a one sport town isnt it. I know they have the Warriors - how do some get into League over there? Is it played much? Is it people who have no interest in Union, or tried it and dropped out?

I actually played league, it sat in a better time in the calendar by bridging the football and summer sports for me. There are some very traditional league clubs outside of Auckland, I know Christchurch has been pushing for it's own NRL side. Union takes the lion's share of funding/support still but every sport is given a go, just difficult to get the numbers.

We have been known to sail a bit. Might have won a few things here and there.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,665
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13653 on: September 10, 2024, 02:47:26 pm »
Thats a hobby, not a sport surely?
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,594
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13654 on: September 10, 2024, 08:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 10, 2024, 02:47:26 pm
Thats a hobby, not a sport surely?

Whether it is seen as a hobby or a sport seems to depend on which way the wind is blowing.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,665
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13655 on: Yesterday at 09:44:36 am »
A new low for New Zealand rugby - only beat this Australia side by 3 points.
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,235
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13656 on: Today at 07:48:39 am »
Trying to give them hope for the Lions tour.

Pumas beating the Saffas is another major step in their development
Logged

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,321
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13657 on: Today at 08:31:40 pm »
Gallagher premier Rugby back and probably the most competitive league around..Good wins for Bath, Leicester, Bristol, Saracens and Sale.
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Pages: 1 ... 337 338 339 340 341 [342]   Go Up
« previous next »
 