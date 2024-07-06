Two fit ones would be handy at this point!
Crosby Nick never fails.
Whose the Danny box kick away everything Care clone who has come on.. lost all momentum.
Plays for Bath I think. The bench has definitely made us worse though.
Bastian Schweinsteiger timed out with the penalty. Too busy smirking.
Last chance England. Ireland game all over again.
Really disappointing. Thought England played well but the gulf in quality between Mitchell and Spencer at scrum half was massive.
...and they’ll be stronger next week (and at Eden Park)...
Why? Do they have players coming back from injury? and are they much stronger at Eden Park?Excuse all the questions. I have not followed the build up to this series.
No players coming back but this was their first Test since the World Cup Final in October and under a new coach. England had the Six Nations and the game in Japan a couple of weeks ago so would just expect them to improve a bit.And for whatever reason, they havent lost a match to anyone at Eden Park since 1994! Its not like its a great stadium but its obviously a fortress for them.
Yeah, definitely lost momentum. Didnt rate Mitchell at the World Cup but that might just have been the tactics. Brings a decent bit of zip. On the flip side, the ginge scrum half for NZ was far quicker getting the ball away than Paranara.Some bad bad mullets on show (and Furbank deserves a hit like that from Reece every game for that tache).
Mitchell wasn't fully fit at the world cup but he is so far ahead of any other scrum half, he actually plays the game at pace which suits Smith perfectly.I do wonder if Earl had a purple patch last season, he's a great broken field runner but if he gets stopped early he doesn't influence the game. He's not effective at the breakdown at all and that was an area NZ really punished England.
Currys much better at the breakdown stuff isnt he? But not as much heft when carrying. Hard to get the balance.
Good try by Lowe, levels the scores. Why does it look so dark in the stadium? One of those South African power cuts?Scrap that - disallowed for an earlier knock on. Ill await Raymonds complaints about the English ref.
It was played on the floor by the Irish hooker, not a knock on.
Either way, Ray will have an issue with it.
Naturellement.We made too many mistakes though. Two from Lowe cost us tries.
England beat the baby boks in the u20 world championships yesterday, great result in South Africa in terrible conditions. Look a very good team at this level.
Feels like theres an u20 World Cup every 6 months in rugby. How often do these players go in to become full internationals? Or which country has the best track record of progressing from U20 to full international?
There was a New Zealand team in 2011 that had Beauden Barrett, Brodie Retallick, TJ Perenara, Sam Cane in their lineup. And Gareth Anscombe. Just ludicrously good.
England lead by one at the break. The hope that kills you!
