« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 334 335 336 337 338 [339]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Rugby Union Thread  (Read 617818 times)

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,954
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13520 on: Today at 09:34:41 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:30:25 am
Two fit ones would be handy at this point!

:D Coles is 90! Hes got 5mins in him.

NZ backs are so good in the ruck, ours a bit passive.

Were playing really well overall.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,839
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13521 on: Today at 09:39:39 am »
NZ lead by one. Not going to rue that missed Smith penalty because had he kicked it we probably wouldnt have scored the try a couple of minutes earlier.

Wins in NZ dont come about very often and theyll be stronger next week (and at Eden Park) so woukd be frustrating to lose this very narrowly.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,954
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13522 on: Today at 09:48:05 am »
Whose the Danny box kick away everything Care clone who has come on.. lost all momentum.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,839
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13523 on: Today at 09:50:41 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:48:05 am
Whose the Danny box kick away everything Care clone who has come on.. lost all momentum.

Plays for Bath I think. The bench has definitely made us worse though.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,954
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13524 on: Today at 09:52:36 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:50:41 am
Plays for Bath I think. The bench has definitely made us worse though.

Yep, that penalty is terrible to give away from a second row.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,839
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13525 on: Today at 09:53:33 am »
Bastian Schweinsteiger timed out with the penalty. Too busy smirking.
Logged

Offline JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13526 on: Today at 09:54:21 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:53:33 am
Bastian Schweinsteiger timed out with the penalty. Too busy smirking.

Never seen that before, would be very funny if it costs them.
Logged
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,839
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13527 on: Today at 09:54:31 am »
Last chance England. Ireland game all over again.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,767
  • Truthiness
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13528 on: Today at 09:56:36 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:54:31 am
Last chance England. Ireland game all over again.
Different outcome though.

England's defence was really excellent, but their attack never really punched enough holes. They needed 25m to get into kicking range, they went backwards.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13529 on: Today at 09:56:56 am »
All over now. After the second half try England resorted to type and were terrible. Big chance missed as New Zealand didnt really have to do much to win.
Logged
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,954
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13530 on: Today at 09:57:06 am »
Progress being made, but the replacements took us backwards.

Our scrum needs serious work.

Still think our attack needs a better coach, we threw away so many good positions.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,839
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13531 on: Today at 09:57:17 am »
Scott Robinsons hairline is interesting.

Thats annoying. Think next week will be tough so that feels a missed opportunity.
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,156
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13532 on: Today at 10:02:27 am »
Decent game. Played at a good tempo, which makes Englands defence even more impressive.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,418
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13533 on: Today at 10:02:48 am »
Really disappointing. Thought England played well but the gulf in quality between Mitchell and Spencer at scrum half was massive.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,839
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13534 on: Today at 10:26:50 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:02:48 am
Really disappointing. Thought England played well but the gulf in quality between Mitchell and Spencer at scrum half was massive.

Yeah, definitely lost momentum. Did t reset Mitchell at the World Cup but that might just have been the tactics. Brings a decent bit of zip. On the flip side, the ginge scrum half for NZ was far quicker getting the ball away than Paranara.

Some bad bad mullets on show (and Furbank deserves a hit like that from Reece every game for that tache).
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 334 335 336 337 338 [339]   Go Up
« previous next »
 