What has happened to Rugby? The players used to look normal. Now they look like Ram Man from He-Man, or as one commentator called them, 80% neck.It's a pity as Rugby used to be watchable with Campese, early days O'Driscolll, the French, etc. The emphasis now being on bulking up and downing protein shakes means players are humungous, and games are attritional, brutish, tedious affairs with few openings etc.Good article on its decline:"It's not just the All Blacks who have bulked up; British rugby players have also piled on the pounds, the average weight of a player rocketing from 13st 4lb in 1962 to 16st 3lbs in 2012. Muscles may have grown but not joints and sockets and nor, more importantly, the thickness of skulls. Hence the alarming concussion rate, and also the reason why international rugby these days bears little resemblance to the sport of a generation ago.In contrast, today's Test cricketer is the same size as previous generations (perhaps with a bit less beer belly) and so are footballers. Gary Lineker, for example, weighed 11 1/2 stone when he led the England attack thirty years ago, and a decade later Alan Shearer tipped the scales at twelve stone. The average weight of the England squad that competed in the 2016 European championships was 11st 8lbs.The players who will be competing in the 2023 Rugby World Cup will be bigger, stronger and faster than their predecessors. Significantly, however, they will also be less talented because the priority today is size and not skill. There are scores of professional players who have freakish physical dimensions but are so muscle-bound that they can barely pass a ball, far less glide through a gap with the same sublime grace as Barry John or John Rutherford, two legendary former fly-halves who would never have made it in today's game because they weren't big enough.Few of the greats from the 70s and 80s would get a professional contract today; not Serge Blanco, the magical French full-back with his 40-a-day smoking habit, or those two lion-hearted flankers, John Taylor and Jean-Pierre Rives, who between them weighed 27 stone, three stone more than the weight of Uini Atonio, the gargantuan French prop.No country mirrors the sad decline of rugby union's artistry more than France. Once synonymous with flair, Les Bleus are now a team of behemoths who play a one-dimensional rugby devoid of joie de vivre. The number of registered players in France [a medical certificate is required to play] is in free-fall, with registrations in 2018 plummeting from 312,000 to 281,000.Of particular concern is the number of youngsters turning their backs on the game, no doubt at the insistence of their worried parents; between 2013 and 2017, 12,000 players under the age of 14 did not renew their registration.England, Wales, Australia and even New Zealand have also experienced a diminution in player numbers in the last decade. The Auckland and Otago unions both have reported a steady decline in teenagers playing the game with 'a natural resistance from some mothers to allow their children to play contact sport' one of several reasons expounded."