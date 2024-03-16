« previous next »
Author Topic: General Rugby Union Thread  (Read 608152 times)

Offline smicer07

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13400 on: March 16, 2024, 09:48:17 pm »
Well that was bullshit.
Online MBL?

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13401 on: March 16, 2024, 09:48:37 pm »
Great game
Offline Draex

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13402 on: March 16, 2024, 09:49:05 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on March 16, 2024, 09:48:03 pm
Would love to see that last no arm tackle!

England were doing them all game.
Offline Zimagic

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13403 on: March 16, 2024, 09:49:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 16, 2024, 09:48:06 pm
Fair play. Looked a great game from the phone in the pub! Done often score 4 tries in Paris (ever) and lose.

Still didn't tonight! ;)
Match was in Lyon
Offline Brain Potter

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13404 on: March 16, 2024, 09:54:18 pm »
Im not a big fan of a game that can be decided by a technical offence on the halfway line directly meaning a score and you lose.
Its like Endo pulling Rodris shirt on the halfway line last week, getting penalised and the referee automatically walking to the penalty spot with the ball.
Too many rules, too many offences, games decided by teams trading penalty kicks.
Offline Dougle

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13405 on: March 16, 2024, 09:56:10 pm »
Great way to end the tournament and it's the best rugby tournament in the world (bar the World Cup of course). Well done France and England. Ireland just a little in front then 4 erratic, exciting teams hot on their heals. And Wales ....
Offline ABZ Rover

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13406 on: March 16, 2024, 09:57:07 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on March 16, 2024, 02:43:19 pm
Italy, well finally they are arriving on the international scene. Well done so far today.

Their U20 look very good too so bright future.
Offline smicer07

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13407 on: March 16, 2024, 09:59:33 pm »
What I never understand is why did England kick possession away instead of rucking/mauling to get further upfield. It makes no sense to me, just gave France possession and ultimately a penalty (no replay though of the decision 🙄)
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13408 on: March 16, 2024, 10:06:31 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 16, 2024, 09:08:52 pm
Angus Gardener continues to be a terrible ref, how did he miss that knock on? England get their try anyway but that was shocking.

Almost as bad as giving a no arms tackle in the last minute by a player who wasnt on the pitch
Offline FlashGordon

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13409 on: March 16, 2024, 10:06:35 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on March 16, 2024, 09:59:33 pm
What I never understand is why did England kick possession away instead of rucking/mauling to get further upfield. It makes no sense to me, just gave France possession and ultimately a penalty (no replay though of the decision 🙄)

I wasn't paying too much attention but did France not get the ball from a restart?
Offline FlashGordon

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13410 on: March 16, 2024, 10:07:21 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on March 16, 2024, 09:54:18 pm
Im not a big fan of a game that can be decided by a technical offence on the halfway line directly meaning a score and you lose.
Its like Endo pulling Rodris shirt on the halfway line last week, getting penalised and the referee automatically walking to the penalty spot with the ball.
Too many rules, too many offences, games decided by teams trading penalty kicks.

Not a fair comparison at all  ;D
Online kop306

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13411 on: March 16, 2024, 10:24:28 pm »
great game to end the six nations
Offline ABZ Rover

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13412 on: March 16, 2024, 10:30:18 pm »
Great games today.  Scotland gave Ireland more of a game than I expected with some outstanding defence at times.
Offline Draex

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13413 on: March 17, 2024, 08:01:35 am »
Was a good six nations, close games all over. England finally taking the brakes off and letting us see some actual rugby, long may it continue.

Now we are finally trusting our young players weve got a great core to build a class team, just need to let go of the old guard now - Care, Cole, Daly etc. the key is finding a worldclass tight head prop our weakest position by far, Stuart is gash.

Dont think Chessum is a 6, hes far too slow and misses tackles, which was what made Lawes so exceptional playing that role.
Offline Ray K

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13414 on: April 13, 2024, 07:24:18 pm »
Fuck you ROG and your team of boring automatons. You got fucking schooled today.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13415 on: April 13, 2024, 07:57:41 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on April 13, 2024, 07:24:18 pm
Fuck you ROG and your team of boring automatons. You got fucking schooled today.

Sounds awfully dull all round.

41-42, now thats a rugby match. Well done Quins.
Online MBL?

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13416 on: April 13, 2024, 09:32:50 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 13, 2024, 07:57:41 pm
Sounds awfully dull all round.

41-42, now thats a rugby match. Well done Quins.
Can't believe they beat them, were my favourites.
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13417 on: April 16, 2024, 11:50:15 am »
Jordie Barrett signing for Leinster is a strange one. Seem to have stirred the natives over there too.
Offline Ray K

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13418 on: April 16, 2024, 12:02:59 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on April 16, 2024, 11:50:15 am
Jordie Barrett signing for Leinster is a strange one. Seem to have stirred the natives over there too.
He's a nice option on the bench, can cover a number of positions.
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13419 on: April 16, 2024, 01:33:50 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on April 16, 2024, 12:02:59 pm
He's a nice option on the bench, can cover a number of positions.

 ;D
Online MBL?

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13420 on: April 17, 2024, 09:27:07 pm »
With the amount of players we have coming through all the time I'm not that happy about this signing. Great player no doubt but I'd prefer to use our own. Will probably mean some of the young lads move to one of the other provinces.
Offline Elisha S

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13421 on: April 17, 2024, 11:37:14 pm »
He`s there for six months. A learning opportunity for some of the younger lads.
Online MBL?

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13422 on: April 18, 2024, 03:07:53 pm »
Quote from: Elisha S on April 17, 2024, 11:37:14 pm
He`s there for six months. A learning opportunity for some of the younger lads.
Yeah, didn't realise it was only 6 months.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13423 on: April 20, 2024, 05:06:38 pm »
England 88-10 Ireland

Chuck some of that lucrative D4 public school money the womens way you nation of sexist pigs!
Offline kiwiscouser

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13424 on: April 20, 2024, 09:12:18 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on April 17, 2024, 09:27:07 pm
With the amount of players we have coming through all the time I'm not that happy about this signing. Great player no doubt but I'd prefer to use our own. Will probably mean some of the young lads move to one of the other provinces.

Its for 6 months. Im sure Irish lads will learn plenty from him and vice versa.
Online MBL?

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13425 on: April 20, 2024, 09:17:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 20, 2024, 05:06:38 pm
England 88-10 Ireland

Chuck some of that lucrative D4 public school money the womens way you nation of sexist pigs!
Public schools here are free you big gang of weirdos. Private schools on the other hand..
Online Crosby Nick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13426 on: April 20, 2024, 09:37:24 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on April 20, 2024, 09:17:33 pm
Public schools here are free you big gang of weirdos. Private schools on the other hand..

You know what I mean!
Online MBL?

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13427 on: April 20, 2024, 09:42:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 20, 2024, 09:37:24 pm
You know what I mean!
I know, just never could understand why private schools in England are called public.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13428 on: April 20, 2024, 09:45:30 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on April 20, 2024, 09:42:11 pm
I know, just never could understand why private schools in England are called public.

Its a good point actually because there are private schools too. In my mind the public schools are like Elton and Harrow. The c*nts c*nts.

But come on now, chuck some money the womens way. Its the new millennium!
Online MBL?

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13429 on: April 20, 2024, 09:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 20, 2024, 09:45:30 pm
Its a good point actually because there are private schools too. In my mind the public schools are like Elton and Harrow. The c*nts c*nts.
We don't have anything like them here. Our private ones are a fair bit cheaper I think.
Offline Statto Red

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13430 on: Yesterday at 10:14:51 pm »
Sharks [South Africa] batter Gloucester in the European Rugby Challenge Cup final the final score 36-22 shouldn't have been that close either.

 European Champions Cup final Leinster vs Toulouse tomorrow.
Offline JovaJova

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13431 on: Today at 05:01:21 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:14:51 pm
Sharks [South Africa] batter Gloucester in the European Rugby Challenge Cup final the final score 36-22 shouldn't have been that close either.

 European Champions Cup final Leinster vs Toulouse tomorrow.

Dont like complaining about the refs but by god this ref just gifted Toulouse the win. That yellow card decision was criminal.
Offline JovaJova

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13432 on: Today at 05:12:37 pm »
Amazingly back in it and a red !!
Offline Libertine

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13433 on: Today at 05:13:20 pm »
Leinster should go on to win it now.

They should have won it in regulation, threw away a lot of chances.
Offline Libertine

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13434 on: Today at 05:29:07 pm »
Maybe not.

Toulouse have some winning mentality, fucking hell.

And Dupont of course.
Offline Dougle

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13435 on: Today at 05:39:19 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:29:07 pm
Maybe not.

Toulouse have some winning mentality, fucking hell.

And Dupont of course.

D.U.P.O.N.T's  match again. Never ever seen a better scrum half. Leinster seemed to own the ball but did very little with it, gave away penalties needlessly to boot. Intense game.
Offline KC7

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13436 on: Today at 05:44:39 pm »
What has happened to Rugby? The players used to look normal. Now they look like Ram Man from He-Man, or as one commentator called them, 80% neck.

It's a pity as Rugby used to be watchable with Campese, early days O'Driscolll, the French, etc. The emphasis now being on bulking up and downing protein shakes means players are humungous, and games are attritional, brutish, tedious affairs with few openings etc.

Good article on its decline:

https://theoldie.co.uk/blog/why-ill-never-watch-rugby-again

"It's not just the All Blacks who have bulked up; British rugby players have also piled on the pounds, the average weight of a player rocketing from 13st 4lb in 1962 to 16st 3lbs in 2012. Muscles may have grown but not joints and sockets and nor, more importantly, the thickness of skulls. Hence the alarming concussion rate, and also the reason why international rugby these days bears little resemblance to the sport of a generation ago.

In contrast, today's Test cricketer is the same size as previous generations (perhaps with a bit less beer belly) and so are footballers. Gary Lineker, for example, weighed 11 1/2 stone when he led the England attack thirty years ago, and a decade later Alan Shearer tipped the scales at twelve stone. The average weight of the England squad that competed in the 2016 European championships was 11st 8lbs.

The players who will be competing in the 2023 Rugby World Cup will be bigger, stronger and faster than their predecessors. Significantly, however, they will also be less talented because the priority today is size and not skill. There are scores of professional players who have freakish physical dimensions but are so muscle-bound that they can barely pass a ball, far less glide through a gap with the same sublime grace as Barry John or John Rutherford, two legendary former fly-halves who would never have made it in today's game because they weren't big enough.

Few of the greats from the 70s and 80s would get a professional contract today; not Serge Blanco, the magical French full-back with his 40-a-day smoking habit, or those two lion-hearted flankers, John Taylor and Jean-Pierre Rives, who between them weighed 27 stone, three stone more than the weight of Uini Atonio, the gargantuan French prop.

No country mirrors the sad decline of rugby union's artistry more than France. Once synonymous with flair, Les Bleus are now a team of behemoths who play a one-dimensional rugby devoid of joie de vivre. The number of registered players in France [a medical certificate is required to play] is in free-fall, with registrations in 2018 plummeting from 312,000 to 281,000.

Of particular concern is the number of youngsters turning their backs on the game, no doubt at the insistence of their worried parents; between 2013 and 2017, 12,000 players under the age of 14 did not renew their registration.

England, Wales, Australia and even New Zealand have also experienced a diminution in player numbers in the last decade. The Auckland and Otago unions both have reported a steady decline in teenagers playing the game with 'a natural resistance from some mothers to allow their children to play contact sport' one of several reasons expounded."
Online MBL?

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13437 on: Today at 10:34:17 pm »
Absolute bottle job that was. Like a fancy spurs at this stage.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13438 on: Today at 10:51:15 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 10:34:17 pm
Absolute bottle job that was. Like a fancy spurs at this stage.

Might as well just play your best players in the League now and again at this point.
