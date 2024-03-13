



Some great names there. Christian Cullen, what a runner.

Quote

Savea was a funny one. Seemed to be phased out when still at his peak.







Cullen is my favourite player of all time. Thick as pig shit but give him a rugby ball and he was a genius with it.Savea wasn't the only case like that. Another on that list, Rokocoko, also got phased out pretty quickly. It is always a mix of a slight dip in form, or fitness with Savea, and the new shiny thing coming through that does it. One thing the ABs have never lacked is dazzling wingers.Howlett was different tough. He went mad, so we had to put him down. The closer you get to 50, the more it gets to you.