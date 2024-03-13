« previous next »
Author Topic: General Rugby Union Thread  (Read 592767 times)

Online Ray K

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13320 on: March 13, 2024, 03:43:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 13, 2024, 03:05:12 pm
Who is Irelands record scorer, BOD? Should no these things. Feels like no fucker ever gets near Rory Underwood for England.
All time leading try scorers
Tries   Player   
69   Daisuke Ohata   
67   Bryan Habana   
64   David Campese   
60   Shane Williams   
55   Hirotoki Onozawa   
50   Rory Underwood
49   Doug Howlett   
49   George North   
47   Brian O'Driscoll   
46   Christian Cullen   
46    Joe Rokocoko   
46    Julian Savea   

Johnny May got 36 tries for England in 2nd spot. Same as Keith Earls for Ireland.  But yes, I can't see Underwood or BOD being toppled as their countries leading try scorer for a long, long time.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13321 on: March 13, 2024, 03:47:34 pm »
The All Blacks never let a player get to 50. When an AB winger gets around 40 tries, he know he is for the knacker's yard. 
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13322 on: March 13, 2024, 04:17:55 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on March 13, 2024, 03:47:34 pm
The All Blacks never let a player get to 50. When an AB winger gets around 40 tries, he know he is for the knacker's yard. 

Some great names there. Christian Cullen, what a runner.

The Japan players, the rugby equivalent of that Iranian bloke from the football lists.
Savea was a funny one. Seemed to be phased out when still at his peak.

I thought Earls might be 2nd for Ireland. I thought Greenwood was for us but didnt realise May had that money. Thats a lot of kicks chased!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13323 on: March 13, 2024, 04:27:17 pm »
I'd fancy DVDM and if not for all the injuries Darcy Graham to get onto that list before they retire.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13324 on: March 13, 2024, 04:29:14 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on March 13, 2024, 04:27:17 pm
I'd fancy DVDM and if not for all the injuries Darcy Graham to get onto that list before they retire.

I think I predicted Anthony Watson would be Englands record scorer about 10 years ago. Its a mugs game!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13325 on: March 13, 2024, 04:36:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 13, 2024, 04:17:55 pm
:D

Some great names there. Christian Cullen, what a runner.

Cullen is my favourite player of all time. Thick as pig shit but give him a rugby ball and he was a genius with it.

Quote
Savea was a funny one. Seemed to be phased out when still at his peak.



Savea wasn't the only case like that. Another on that list, Rokocoko, also got phased out pretty quickly. It is always a mix of a slight dip in form, or fitness with Savea, and the new shiny thing coming through that does it. One thing the ABs have never lacked is dazzling wingers.

Howlett was different tough. He went mad, so we had to put him down. The closer you get to 50, the more it gets to you.

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13326 on: March 13, 2024, 04:43:07 pm »
Chose to play for Munster when they just stuck it up their jumpers and hoofed it into the wind and rain. Odd choice.

Why was Cullen thick?:D
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13327 on: Yesterday at 06:55:36 pm »
Nicely poised for the U20 Six Nations finishing tonight.

Ire vs Sco
Fra vs Eng

England one point ahead of Ireland and +17 on points difference.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13328 on: Yesterday at 09:26:54 pm »
Ireland 36-0 Scotland for a BP win.
France 31-31 England after 60 minutes. England need to win to clinch the championship. Cracker of a match.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13329 on: Yesterday at 09:30:26 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:26:54 pm
Ireland 36-0 Scotland for a BP win.
France 31-31 England after 60 minutes. England need to win to clinch the championship. Cracker of a match.

When I saw the post I seller I was going to say that surely Ireland had the far easier tie on paper.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13330 on: Yesterday at 09:38:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:30:26 pm
When I saw the post I seller I was going to say that surely Ireland had the far easier tie on paper.
England 45-31 up with 10 mins left. Congrats on the U20 title.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13331 on: Yesterday at 09:38:50 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:38:04 pm
England 45-31 up with 10 mins left. Congrats on the U20 title.

Thats the real quiz.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13332 on: Yesterday at 09:39:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:30:26 pm
When I saw the post I seller I was going to say that surely Ireland had the far easier tie on paper.

True.

But then, it's France.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13333 on: Today at 09:03:05 am »
Seeing that list of top try scorers reminds me, I was reading an article about Rupeni Caucau a little while ago, someone who had the ability to be right up there. I was mesmerised watching him in the world cup in 2003 and as a fairly casual rugby watcher had wondered what became of him. A player of his talent ending his career with only 7 caps! Went missing back to Fiji for weeks and months at a time as a club player in France, and ultimately now is potless living back in the village he grew up in. A sad tale.

https://www.rugbypass.com/plus/rupeni-caucaunibuca-i-spent-my-money-on-people-who-didnt-have-it-i-gave-it-from-my-heart/
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13334 on: Today at 09:35:27 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:03:05 am
Seeing that list of top try scorers reminds me, I was reading an article about Rupeni Caucau a little while ago, someone who had the ability to be right up there. I was mesmerised watching him in the world cup in 2003 and as a fairly casual rugby watcher had wondered what became of him. A player of his talent ending his career with only 7 caps! Went missing back to Fiji for weeks and months at a time as a club player in France, and ultimately now is potless living back in the village he grew up in. A sad tale.

https://www.rugbypass.com/plus/rupeni-caucaunibuca-i-spent-my-money-on-people-who-didnt-have-it-i-gave-it-from-my-heart/

I remember him being the standout in that magnificent Blues team in the 2003 Super Rugby season. Just got goosebumps every time he got the ball. It's a shame how his career kind of petered out after that. At one point I thought he could be the next Lomu.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13335 on: Today at 02:37:54 pm »
Blimey. Italy doing well in Cardiff!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13336 on: Today at 02:40:25 pm »

Fair play to Italy, 11-0 up 25 minutes...
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13337 on: Today at 02:43:19 pm »
Italy, well finally they are arriving on the international scene. Well done so far today.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13338 on: Today at 02:49:42 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 02:43:19 pm
Italy, well finally they are arriving on the international scene. Well done so far today.

Shows what patience can do, not that long ago the whipping boys of the six nations, now will give anyone a good game.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13339 on: Today at 02:52:49 pm »
If Costelow is our best young fly half we're in trouble for years to come
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13340 on: Today at 03:04:06 pm »
Any streams to watch from the States 🙏🙏
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13341 on: Today at 03:24:58 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 03:04:06 pm
Any streams to watch from the States 🙏🙏

a few here mate (you may have to temporarily disable your antivirus to get the stream to appear - and then reenable it). Use a free adblocker like uBlock Origin too:-

https://sportshub.stream/event/wales_italy_197211739 - there'll be a few not working, or for other games etc - but more than half linked in there should be working okay

^ or https://vipleague.im/rugby/wales-vs-italy-streaming-link-1


For the later games today too - https://sportshub.stream/rugby-union-streams &

Ire-Sco: https://vipleague.im/rugby/ireland-vs-scotland-streaming-link-1 & Fra-Eng: https://vipleague.im/rugby/france-vs-england-streaming-link-1


Many of the 60+ stream sites listed in here also feature links for other sports too: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0  :wave

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13342 on: Today at 03:33:02 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 03:04:06 pm
Any streams to watch from the States 🙏🙏

It's on Peacock and CNBC.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13343 on: Today at 03:54:45 pm »
Quote from: ollyfrom.tv on Today at 02:52:49 pm
If Costelow is our best young fly half we're in trouble for years to come
he's been shocking, nobody has been great but he's been particularly shite
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13344 on: Today at 03:56:48 pm »
This has been an absolute battering, Italy by far the better team, thoroughly deserve to be two scores ahead
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13345 on: Today at 03:59:26 pm »
Will this be the first time Italy have won twice in the same 6N?
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13346 on: Today at 04:00:05 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:59:26 pm
Will this be the first time Italy have won twice in the same 6N?
no, first time they've had three positive results though, two wins and a draw
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13347 on: Today at 04:01:16 pm »
This is a fucking embarrassment. Wales have got nothing
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13348 on: Today at 04:08:39 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:59:26 pm
Will this be the first time Italy have won twice in the same 6N?

Feels so harsh theyll still finish 5th because of that late try, especially given how close they ran England too. If Garbisi had been allowed to retake the penalty and scored, theyd be finishing with 3 wins on 13 points and would likely come 3rd.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13349 on: Today at 04:08:53 pm »
A farce of a final score. Wales have been absolutely woeful.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13350 on: Today at 04:09:28 pm »
Heh heh, the moron on the box saying Wales wouldn't come last.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13351 on: Today at 04:11:10 pm »
Andrew Cotter's had a mare there ;D
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13352 on: Today at 04:11:40 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 04:09:28 pm
Heh heh, the moron on the box saying Wales wouldn't come last.

How did he even go there?! 5 losses vs 2 wins & a draw...

Well done Italy. Well deserved win and very good championship. Should have been 3 wins. Probably lost a place with those two tries conceded.

SA next for Wales. All the best with that lads.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13353 on: Today at 04:13:51 pm »
So Ireland could lose more games than England but still win the tournament. That's bonus points for you.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13354 on: Today at 04:16:16 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 04:11:40 pm
How did he even go there?! 5 losses vs 2 wins & a draw...

Well done Italy. Well deserved win and very good championship. Should have been 3 wins. Probably lost a place with those two tries conceded.

SA next for Wales. All the best with that lads.
2 +2 + wishful thinking = 22
