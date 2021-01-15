In all seriousness, looking at the size of the teams on show.. it has to be drugs doesn't it? Lads under 20's that are far bigger than full internationals we saw 20 odd years ago. You can say all you like about more professional training methods etc but it's all bollocks as far as I'm concerned.
Friend of mine went to the big rugby school in Limerick. His classmate turned up in September for their final, Munster Schools Cup year, looking completely transformed, arms the size of tree trunks etc.
'Jeez man, were you on the weights all summer? ' Nah, it's the Creatine', he said, winking and laughing. Told my mate they were all on 'stuff'.
Fella went on to win a Grand Slam with Ireland anyway.