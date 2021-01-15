« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 326 327 328 329 330 [331]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Rugby Union Thread  (Read 589917 times)

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,959
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13200 on: Yesterday at 09:08:25 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:06:19 pm
An absolute humdinger of a match. Ireland level it 32-32 with the clock in the red. Did get a generously long advantage it must be said
Yeah was way too long. As I said though their first was a second movement so it evened out.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,816
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13201 on: Yesterday at 09:12:20 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 09:08:25 pm
Yeah was way too long. As I said though their first was a second movement so it evened out.

So were all cheats?
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,959
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13202 on: Today at 01:24:29 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:12:20 pm
So were all cheats?
na, just England. Surprised you needed to ask.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,959
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13203 on: Today at 01:36:01 am »
In all seriousness, looking at the size of the teams on show.. it has to be drugs doesn't it? Lads under 20's that are far bigger than full internationals we saw 20 odd years ago. You can say all you like about more professional training methods etc but it's all bollocks as far as I'm concerned.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,816
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13204 on: Today at 02:19:25 pm »
Early penalty for Italy - falls off the tee again! But Garbisi slots this one with a few seconds left on the shot clock.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,816
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13205 on: Today at 02:20:09 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:36:01 am
In all seriousness, looking at the size of the teams on show.. it has to be drugs doesn't it? Lads under 20's that are far bigger than full internationals we saw 20 odd years ago. You can say all you like about more professional training methods etc but it's all bollocks as far as I'm concerned.

Im no expert. But probably. But if it is. Do the doing aimuthiritoed just turn a blind eye or are they clever about how they do it these days?
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,464
  • Truthiness
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13206 on: Today at 02:52:19 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:36:01 am
In all seriousness, looking at the size of the teams on show.. it has to be drugs doesn't it? Lads under 20's that are far bigger than full internationals we saw 20 odd years ago. You can say all you like about more professional training methods etc but it's all bollocks as far as I'm concerned.
Friend of mine went to the big rugby school in Limerick. His classmate turned up in September for their final, Munster Schools Cup year, looking completely transformed, arms the size of tree trunks etc.
'Jeez man, were you on the weights all summer? ' Nah, it's the Creatine', he said, winking and laughing. Told my mate they were all on 'stuff'.
Fella went on to win a Grand Slam with Ireland anyway.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,429
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13207 on: Today at 03:07:38 pm »
Entertaining game so far.

Just saw that the Italian U-20s trashed Scotland last night - very impressive again.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,275
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13208 on: Today at 03:19:25 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 03:07:38 pm
Entertaining game so far.

Just saw that the Italian U-20s trashed Scotland last night - very impressive again.

Scotland U-20s are an absolute mess and have been for years.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,275
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13209 on: Today at 03:21:28 pm »
SCotland's discipline letting us down again...
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,464
  • Truthiness
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13210 on: Today at 03:22:16 pm »
Cracker of a game this.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,816
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13211 on: Today at 03:50:30 pm »
Go on Italy! Imagine if theyd beaten France too.

England to beat Ireland later and France next week, Scotland beat Ireland and England win the titledont worry I know that wont happen.

Wales wooden sooon looking likely if it stays like this though.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,275
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13212 on: Today at 04:04:23 pm »
What a shambles we have been in the second half in every game.

Well played Italy.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,816
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13213 on: Today at 04:04:28 pm »
What a finish! Get in Italy!
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,148
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13214 on: Today at 04:05:50 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:50:30 pm
Go on Italy! Imagine if theyd beaten France too.

England to beat Ireland later and France next week, Scotland beat Ireland and England win the titledont worry I know that wont happen.

Wales wooden sooon looking likely if it stays like this though.
yep definitely finishing last this year
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,464
  • Truthiness
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13215 on: Today at 04:06:54 pm »
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,429
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13216 on: Today at 04:07:05 pm »
Fantastic! Well done Italy. What a finish.....
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,816
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13217 on: Today at 04:31:21 pm »
Hands up if youve never lost to Italy.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,464
  • Truthiness
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13218 on: Today at 04:36:14 pm »
I honestly think England might dog out a win here, making life as difficult as possible at ruck time and Felix Jones organising a Springbok defence and they'll win 15-13 or something stupid.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75
Pages: 1 ... 326 327 328 329 330 [331]   Go Up
« previous next »
 