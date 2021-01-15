I don't get picking Marler and particularly Cole in the squad and surely there's a better 9 than Danny Care



Lots of better scrum halves - Spencer who came on, Randall again very good. The bare minimum you expect from your 9 is to be able to get round the pitch for 60 mins and be at every breakdown directing play.Feyi-Waboso looks class, so much better than Daly, real pace, like frightningly fast, it feels like Borthwick is scared to start him because we'd actually try to get the ball to him and stop kicking it away.You need to build your team around the players you have and England have a really good ball in hand side, but Bortwick is a kick and control man, it's a terrible match and England only look decent when the they go off script. If you want to play a territory and control game you have to win your set pieces and spoil the opponent, we don't do that which is bizzare as Borthwick was brilliant at that as a player.Trying to implement a blitz defence when you have lazy players like Cole, Marler, Stuart is suicide.We're a team who could be great, I really do think that when I look at the options but we have no identity and it shows in the game, our entire attacking play was using Genge as first receiver, such a stupid thing when you have Lawrence at 12.All of it screams of the players being told to do the wrong things, its hard to play a way which is against your natural way, which results in aimless kicks and our defence out of position.Cole, Marler, Ford, Care shouldn't be in the squad let alone starting.