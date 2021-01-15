« previous next »
General Rugby Union Thread

Libertine

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #13160 on: Yesterday at 06:40:09 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:37:33 pm
Did that prick just say hes never scored a hat trick for England? :lmao

Technically true.
Wabaloolah

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #13161 on: Yesterday at 06:41:36 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:37:33 pm
Did that prick just say hes never scored a hat trick for England? :lmao
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:37:44 pm
I think VDM just said he has never scored a hatrick for England.  :-X
never say never, still time!!
Red-Soldier

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #13162 on: Yesterday at 06:43:30 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:37:44 pm
I think VDM just said he has never scored a hatrick for England.  :-X

Spoken like a true Scot  ;D
Crosby Nick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #13163 on: Yesterday at 06:43:49 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:37:44 pm
I think VDM just said he has never scored a hatrick for England.  :-X

Must be one of those annoying ones who think the whole of the UK is England.
Draex

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #13164 on: Yesterday at 07:09:50 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 06:35:44 pm
I don't get picking Marler and particularly Cole in the squad and surely there's a better 9 than Danny Care

Lots of better scrum halves - Spencer who came on, Randall again very good. The bare minimum you expect from your 9 is to be able to get round the pitch for 60 mins and be at every breakdown directing play.

Feyi-Waboso looks class, so much better than Daly, real pace, like frightningly fast, it feels like Borthwick is scared to start him because we'd actually try to get the ball to him and stop kicking it away.

You need to build your team around the players you have and England have a really good ball in hand side, but Bortwick is a kick and control man, it's a terrible match and England only look decent when the they go off script. If you want to play a territory and control game you have to win your set pieces and spoil the opponent, we don't do that which is bizzare as Borthwick was brilliant at that as a player.

Trying to implement a blitz defence when you have lazy players like Cole, Marler, Stuart is suicide.

We're a team who could be great, I really do think that when I look at the options but we have no identity and it shows in the game, our entire attacking play was using Genge as first receiver, such a stupid thing when you have Lawrence at 12.

All of it screams of the players being told to do the wrong things, its hard to play a way which is against your natural way, which results in aimless kicks and our defence out of position.

Cole, Marler, Ford, Care shouldn't be in the squad let alone starting.
MBL?

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #13165 on: Yesterday at 07:37:07 pm
Andy Farrell should resign immediately

https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1761410615015301196
ABZ Rover

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #13166 on: Yesterday at 10:06:42 pm
England were fukin dreadful.  Scotland were a bit sloppy at times but never really felt like they would not win.
MBL?

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #13167 on: Yesterday at 10:43:01 pm
How are England this bad? 4 loses in a row against Scotland I think. That is shocking.
Crosby Nick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #13168 on: Yesterday at 10:58:53 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:43:01 pm
How are England this bad? 4 loses in a row against Scotland I think. That is shocking.

Hey, the last time it happened was 1896 or something mad. Historically bad.

We are badly coached, badly selected, make too many basic errors and play perplexing tactics. But other than that, things are really looking up. And we have the two weakest sides to come, so thats good.
MBL?

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #13169 on: Yesterday at 11:11:22 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:58:53 pm
Hey, the last time it happened was 1896 or something mad. Historically bad.

We are badly coached, badly selected, make too many basic errors and play perplexing tactics. But other than that, things are really looking up. And we have the two weakest sides to come, so thats good.
This one particularly Scotland were a different level so fair play to them.


Think you will be spot on with your earlier prediction of losing all 3 after the first 2 games. Think it was you but can't be arsed to check.
Crosby Nick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #13170 on: Yesterday at 11:16:18 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:11:22 pm
This one particularly Scotland were a different level so fair play to them.


Think you will be spot on with your earlier prediction of losing all 3 after the first 2 games. Think it was you but can't be arsed to check.

Probably any English supporter would have said it!

As long as the Reds keep winning I couldnt care too much. Im very fickle!
MBL?

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #13171 on: Yesterday at 11:37:13 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:16:18 pm
Probably any English supporter would have said it!

As long as the Reds keep winning I couldnt care too much. Im very fickle!
after our lads singing ynwa in the link I posted.. Sure we're all reds/greens at the end of the day.
MBL?

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #13172 on: Today at 12:23:02 am
Another mad thing like England is Wales. What is going on there? I know it's a rebuild and an extremely young squad but I don't understand the talk of them being good in a few years. There doesn't seem to be any evidence that this will happen other than that they are young right now so it's assumed they will compete with experience.

I don't think any of these players did anything spectacular at Under age or club level so I just don't see that much scope for improvement. Happy to be corrected there as I don't watch nearly as much rugby as I used to. It just all seems terrible when it comes to Wales and if you told me that years ago I'd have been delighted but the reality is that it is shite for the 6 nations as a competition.
MBL?

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #13173 on: Today at 12:24:40 am
Same goes for England when it comes to the importance of the competition but I reckon a few changes would have them competing at a higher level.
