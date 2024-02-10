I'll be amazed if England win another game, although if Scotland is at Twickenham they might win that one
Why do England kick it away so much, so frustrating. Box kick, box kick, box kick, o here comes care.. box kick.
During his time with Leicester Tigers, Steve Borthwicks golden number was 1,000 kicking metres per game. The rough theory being that the more metres you kick, the more you pressurise the opposition, the more you win.
When was the last time there was two slams in a row from one of the teams? France or England in the last 25 years maybe?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Dont think we have won back to back slams since something like 91/92. Should have won plenty late 90s, early 2000s but achieved a Triple Crown of sorts by losing to Wales, Scotland and Ireland in increasingly ludicrous ways.
Shows how bad my memory is. I would have bet money England would have done it from the mid 90s to now. I'm too young to remember rugby in 91/92 but do remember some football from then funny enough.
Closest we came was 2016 (won the Slam) and 2017 when we lost to you in the final game.
Was at Murrayfield for Scotland v France and damn good day out as always. Thought the 1st half was a bit turgid but sparked in the 2nd. Obviously the most controversial point is the Scotland try at the end. The pics shown on the screen in the stadium looked like he had it down so to call no try after god knows how many close up reviews seems utter bollox.As for the ref in the England v Wales game
.. just watched the match after getting home and god he was shyte.
The problem with the decision was the on field decision by the ref. He said that he had the ball "held up" and that required the TMO to have 100% definitive evidence to overturn the call and the truth is that none of the replays categorically showed the ball on the tryline.Had the ref said "is there any reason why I cannot award the try?" the likelihood is the TMO would have given the try.As for your second point, I completely agree.
Is the Aviva empty? Sounds like crowd aren't making much noise.
Atmosphere is terrible for most games there with Italy always being the worst.
Probably because it's barely 50k (by a long way the smallest in the 6N) which forces the IRFU to prioritise high ticket prices and corporate tickets who don't really care. And Sunday matches are always dead in terms of atmosphere. The perfect combination.
It's a horrible stadium and a let down when you look at other nations a similar size to us. Hated as soon as a saw the plans for it.
Absolutely re Scotland game. Traditionally held up means defender has hands under ball and is deliberately and consciously preventing the ball from being grounded. What we had today was a leg that moved and the ball was subsequently grounded. Its a try.
Five changes for England.England: Furbank; Freeman, Slade, Lawrence, Daly; Ford, Care; Genge, George (capt), Cole, Itoje, Chessum, Roots, Underhill, Earl.Replacements: Dan, Marler, Stuart, Martin, Cunningham-South, Spencer, F Smith, Feyi-Waboso.
