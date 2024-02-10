« previous next »
Online Elmo!

February 10, 2024, 10:24:42 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah
I'll be amazed if England win another game, although if Scotland is at Twickenham they might win that one

It's at Murrayfield. We've not been great but fairly confident of beating England on evidence so far, though injuries are killing us and we just don't have the depth of the other countries. Having said that young Harry Paterson barely put a foot wrong today!
February 10, 2024, 10:25:02 pm
Quote from: Draex
Why do England kick it away so much, so frustrating. Box kick, box kick, box kick, o here comes care.. box kick.
Quote
During his time with Leicester Tigers, Steve Borthwicks golden number was 1,000 kicking metres per game. The rough theory being that the more metres you kick, the more you pressurise the opposition, the more you win.
February 10, 2024, 10:27:28 pm
Quote from: MBL?
When was the last time there was two slams in a row from one of the teams? France or England in the last 25 years maybe?

Dont think we have won back to back slams since something like 91/92. Should have won plenty late 90s, early 2000s but achieved a Triple Crown of sorts by losing to Wales, Scotland and Ireland in increasingly ludicrous ways.
February 10, 2024, 10:27:35 pm
Quote from: Agent99


This is test rugby though, Slade and Daly with overlaps kicked so many times. Its a good set of players, need a new attacking coach.
February 10, 2024, 10:41:28 pm
Was at Murrayfield for Scotland v France and damn good day out as always.  Thought the 1st half was a bit turgid but sparked in the 2nd.  Obviously the most controversial point is the Scotland try at the end.  The pics shown on the screen in the stadium looked like he had it down so to call no try after god knows how many close up reviews seems utter bollox.

As for the ref in the England v Wales game..  just watched the match after getting home and god he was shyte.
February 10, 2024, 11:20:58 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick
Dont think we have won back to back slams since something like 91/92. Should have won plenty late 90s, early 2000s but achieved a Triple Crown of sorts by losing to Wales, Scotland and Ireland in increasingly ludicrous ways.
Shows how bad my memory is. I would have bet money England would have done it from the mid 90s to now. I'm too young to remember rugby in 91/92 but do remember some football from then funny enough.
February 10, 2024, 11:30:33 pm
That reminds me of the rugby league game I went to in the 90's with my da. Think it was Wigan vs Hull, went onto the pitch after and tuigamala stood on my foot and Andy Farrel picked me up and told me to stop crying. I only remember the big fella stepping on me.
February 10, 2024, 11:30:42 pm
Quote from: MBL?
Shows how bad my memory is. I would have bet money England would have done it from the mid 90s to now. I'm too young to remember rugby in 91/92 but do remember some football from then funny enough.

Closest we came was 2016 (won the Slam) and 2017 when we lost to you in the final game.
February 10, 2024, 11:44:14 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick
Closest we came was 2016 (won the Slam) and 2017 when we lost to you in the final game.
It may be that my early memories are of us getting beaten by England every year so I just imagined it. We got beaten by pretty much everyone back then though.

We had some really good players but it wasn't till O'Driscoll that we moved up. Can't believe there are some out there saying Sexton is our greatest ever. Its not even remotely close.
February 10, 2024, 11:53:58 pm
Quote from: ABZ Rover
Was at Murrayfield for Scotland v France and damn good day out as always.  Thought the 1st half was a bit turgid but sparked in the 2nd.  Obviously the most controversial point is the Scotland try at the end.  The pics shown on the screen in the stadium looked like he had it down so to call no try after god knows how many close up reviews seems utter bollox.

As for the ref in the England v Wales game..  just watched the match after getting home and god he was shyte.

The problem with the decision was the on field decision by the ref. He said that he had the ball "held up" and that required the TMO to have 100% definitive evidence to overturn the call and the truth is that none of the replays categorically showed the ball on the tryline.

Had the ref said "is there any reason why I cannot award the try?" the likelihood is the TMO would have given the try.


As for your second point, I completely agree.
February 11, 2024, 12:07:32 am
Quote from: jason42
The problem with the decision was the on field decision by the ref. He said that he had the ball "held up" and that required the TMO to have 100% definitive evidence to overturn the call and the truth is that none of the replays categorically showed the ball on the tryline.

Had the ref said "is there any reason why I cannot award the try?" the likelihood is the TMO would have given the try.


As for your second point, I completely agree.

Absolutely re Scotland game. Traditionally held up means defender has hands under ball and is deliberately and consciously preventing the ball from being grounded.  What we had today was a leg that moved and the ball was subsequently grounded. Its a try.
February 11, 2024, 03:27:58 pm
Is the Aviva empty? Sounds like crowd aren't making much noise.
February 11, 2024, 03:32:49 pm
Quote from: Zimagic
Is the Aviva empty? Sounds like crowd aren't making much noise.
Atmosphere is terrible for most games there with Italy always being the worst.
February 11, 2024, 03:44:08 pm
How will Ireland cope without Sexton? Just fine it seems. Great half by Crowley there.....
February 11, 2024, 03:44:31 pm
Quote from: MBL?
Atmosphere is terrible for most games there with Italy always being the worst.

Pity, we can hear the cringy stadium announcer & the manufactured Zombie-athmosphere.
February 11, 2024, 03:47:20 pm
Quote from: MBL?
When was the last time there was two slams in a row from one of the teams? France or England in the last 25 years maybe?
France 97-98, before that England 91-92. Hasn't been done in the 6 Nations.
February 11, 2024, 03:59:53 pm
Quote from: MBL?
Atmosphere is terrible for most games there with Italy always being the worst.
Probably because it's barely 50k (by a long way the smallest in the 6N) which forces the IRFU to prioritise high ticket prices and corporate tickets who don't really care. And Sunday matches are always dead in terms of atmosphere. The perfect combination.
February 11, 2024, 04:38:11 pm
I hope Italy scored here. The effort is still there and their heads haven't dropped, but execution - especially at lineout - has let them down.
February 11, 2024, 04:48:11 pm
Second half was a bit underwhelming but professional job and a shutout.

Feel for Italy, but their set pieces were terrible throughout.
February 11, 2024, 07:32:28 pm
Quote from: Ray K
Probably because it's barely 50k (by a long way the smallest in the 6N) which forces the IRFU to prioritise high ticket prices and corporate tickets who don't really care. And Sunday matches are always dead in terms of atmosphere. The perfect combination.
It's a horrible stadium and a let down when you look at other nations a similar size to us. Hated as soon as a saw the plans for it.
February 11, 2024, 09:00:20 pm
Quote from: MBL?
It's a horrible stadium and a let down when you look at other nations a similar size to us. Hated as soon as a saw the plans for it.

Only been once and thought it was shyte atmosphere wise.  Give me the old Lansdowne Road any day.
February 11, 2024, 09:03:39 pm
Quote from: MBL?
It's a horrible stadium and a let down when you look at other nations a similar size to us. Hated as soon as a saw the plans for it.


Was at the old Landsdown Rd stadium and some cracking moments there. As for this place and the Italy game, it's hard to get excited when you know you're gonna win. Not complaining mind. I come from the bad ol' days for Ireland when wins were as rare as hen's teeth.
It's never great atmosphere wise I think, very middle class crowd and a bit of a box ticking exercise. I hate all the new "music through the game" bullshit and stadium announcing to hype the crowd. Viagra for atmosphere ? More like limp dick syndrome.
Anyway, these are halcyon days. Didn't get out of 3rd gear today and should have put 50 on Italy as it was. Bring on the Welsh. At least there will be some good singing ...... for a while (I hope).
February 11, 2024, 09:20:49 pm
Quote from: MBL?
It's a horrible stadium and a let down when you look at other nations a similar size to us. Hated as soon as a saw the plans for it.
Shouldn't have rebuilt it there once they couldn't expand the Havelock Square end. It makes it look amateurish. I've been to Leinster games, Liverpool and College Football there, and it's good for those. As in, good sightlines, seats are comfortable, with attendance suitable for the occasion. But for big 6N games it's just not up to it.
Wish they could have one big game in Croke Park every season. England or France one year, then Scotland every other season.
February 13, 2024, 09:07:35 pm
Quote from: ABZ Rover
Absolutely re Scotland game. Traditionally held up means defender has hands under ball and is deliberately and consciously preventing the ball from being grounded.  What we had today was a leg that moved and the ball was subsequently grounded. Its a try.


Not according to the referee, the TMO and the law book. In the old days, it would almost certainly have been given but again there was no conclusive proof that the try was scored. Doesn't affect me either way and btw I felt Scotland had done just about enough to have beaten France. The same could be said for the high tackle on Fickou that could have been given as a penalty try had the ref or TMO seen fit to review it.
Today at 04:17:19 pm
Five changes for England.

England: Furbank; Freeman, Slade, Lawrence, Daly; Ford, Care; Genge, George (capt), Cole, Itoje, Chessum, Roots, Underhill, Earl.

Replacements: Dan, Marler, Stuart, Martin, Cunningham-South, Spencer, F Smith, Feyi-Waboso.

Today at 04:39:26 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael
Five changes for England.

England: Furbank; Freeman, Slade, Lawrence, Daly; Ford, Care; Genge, George (capt), Cole, Itoje, Chessum, Roots, Underhill, Earl.

Replacements: Dan, Marler, Stuart, Martin, Cunningham-South, Spencer, F Smith, Feyi-Waboso.



Thoughts? I know Mitchell is injured. Quite like Lawrence so happy to see him back. Steward dropped. Always rock solid under the high ball but not the quickest. I think Furbank should be more attacking but find it hard to get past the stupid tache he once had (maybe hes binned it?). Presume he and Freeman should link together well.

Two new props starting too.

Expect us to lose, will hope to be pleasantly surprised.
Today at 04:48:26 pm


Not sure dropping Steward just as Kinghorn is back is the best idea. Hopefully he can put that boot to good use...
Today at 06:02:01 pm
Great a box kicking masterclass from Care incoming.
