It's a horrible stadium and a let down when you look at other nations a similar size to us. Hated as soon as a saw the plans for it.



Was at the old Landsdown Rd stadium and some cracking moments there. As for this place and the Italy game, it's hard to get excited when you know you're gonna win. Not complaining mind. I come from the bad ol' days for Ireland when wins were as rare as hen's teeth.It's never great atmosphere wise I think, very middle class crowd and a bit of a box ticking exercise. I hate all the new "music through the game" bullshit and stadium announcing to hype the crowd. Viagra for atmosphere ? More like limp dick syndrome.Anyway, these are halcyon days. Didn't get out of 3rd gear today and should have put 50 on Italy as it was. Bring on the Welsh. At least there will be some good singing ...... for a while (I hope).