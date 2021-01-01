Was at Murrayfield for Scotland v France and damn good day out as always. Thought the 1st half was a bit turgid but sparked in the 2nd. Obviously the most controversial point is the Scotland try at the end. The pics shown on the screen in the stadium looked like he had it down so to call no try after god knows how many close up reviews seems utter bollox.
As for the ref in the England v Wales game
.. just watched the match after getting home and god he was shyte.
The problem with the decision was the on field decision by the ref. He said that he had the ball "held up" and that required the TMO to have 100% definitive evidence to overturn the call and the truth is that none of the replays categorically showed the ball on the tryline.
Had the ref said "is there any reason why I cannot award the try?" the likelihood is the TMO would have given the try.
As for your second point, I completely agree.