General Rugby Union Thread

Elmo!

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 10:24:42 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:15:35 pm
I'll be amazed if England win another game, although if Scotland is at Twickenham they might win that one

It's at Murrayfield. We've not been great but fairly confident of beating England on evidence so far, though injuries are killing us and we just don't have the depth of the other countries. Having said that young Harry Paterson barely put a foot wrong today!
Agent99

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 10:25:02 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:20:11 pm
Why do England kick it away so much, so frustrating. Box kick, box kick, box kick, o here comes care.. box kick.
Quote
During his time with Leicester Tigers, Steve Borthwicks golden number was 1,000 kicking metres per game. The rough theory being that the more metres you kick, the more you pressurise the opposition, the more you win.
Crosby Nick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 10:27:28 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 09:43:51 pm
When was the last time there was two slams in a row from one of the teams? France or England in the last 25 years maybe?

Dont think we have won back to back slams since something like 91/92. Should have won plenty late 90s, early 2000s but achieved a Triple Crown of sorts by losing to Wales, Scotland and Ireland in increasingly ludicrous ways.
Draex

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 10:27:35 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:25:02 pm


This is test rugby though, Slade and Daly with overlaps kicked so many times. Its a good set of players, need a new attacking coach.
ABZ Rover

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 10:41:28 pm
Was at Murrayfield for Scotland v France and damn good day out as always.  Thought the 1st half was a bit turgid but sparked in the 2nd.  Obviously the most controversial point is the Scotland try at the end.  The pics shown on the screen in the stadium looked like he had it down so to call no try after god knows how many close up reviews seems utter bollox.

As for the ref in the England v Wales game..  just watched the match after getting home and god he was shyte.
MBL?

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 11:20:58 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:27:28 pm
Dont think we have won back to back slams since something like 91/92. Should have won plenty late 90s, early 2000s but achieved a Triple Crown of sorts by losing to Wales, Scotland and Ireland in increasingly ludicrous ways.
Shows how bad my memory is. I would have bet money England would have done it from the mid 90s to now. I'm too young to remember rugby in 91/92 but do remember some football from then funny enough.
MBL?

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 11:30:33 pm
That reminds me of the rugby league game I went to in the 90's with my da. Think it was Wigan vs Hull, went onto the pitch after and tuigamala stood on my foot and Andy Farrel picked me up and told me to stop crying. I only remember the big fella stepping on me.
Crosby Nick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 11:30:42 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:20:58 pm
Shows how bad my memory is. I would have bet money England would have done it from the mid 90s to now. I'm too young to remember rugby in 91/92 but do remember some football from then funny enough.

Closest we came was 2016 (won the Slam) and 2017 when we lost to you in the final game.
MBL?

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 11:44:14 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:30:42 pm
Closest we came was 2016 (won the Slam) and 2017 when we lost to you in the final game.
It may be that my early memories are of us getting beaten by England every year so I just imagined it. We got beaten by pretty much everyone back then though.

We had some really good players but it wasn't till O'Driscoll that we moved up. Can't believe there are some out there saying Sexton is our greatest ever. Its not even remotely close.
jason42

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 11:53:58 pm
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 10:41:28 pm
Was at Murrayfield for Scotland v France and damn good day out as always.  Thought the 1st half was a bit turgid but sparked in the 2nd.  Obviously the most controversial point is the Scotland try at the end.  The pics shown on the screen in the stadium looked like he had it down so to call no try after god knows how many close up reviews seems utter bollox.

As for the ref in the England v Wales game..  just watched the match after getting home and god he was shyte.

The problem with the decision was the on field decision by the ref. He said that he had the ball "held up" and that required the TMO to have 100% definitive evidence to overturn the call and the truth is that none of the replays categorically showed the ball on the tryline.

Had the ref said "is there any reason why I cannot award the try?" the likelihood is the TMO would have given the try.


As for your second point, I completely agree.
ABZ Rover

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 12:07:32 am
Quote from: jason42 on Yesterday at 11:53:58 pm
The problem with the decision was the on field decision by the ref. He said that he had the ball "held up" and that required the TMO to have 100% definitive evidence to overturn the call and the truth is that none of the replays categorically showed the ball on the tryline.

Had the ref said "is there any reason why I cannot award the try?" the likelihood is the TMO would have given the try.


As for your second point, I completely agree.

Absolutely re Scotland game. Traditionally held up means defender has hands under ball and is deliberately and consciously preventing the ball from being grounded.  What we had today was a leg that moved and the ball was subsequently grounded. Its a try.
Zimagic

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 03:27:58 pm
Is the Aviva empty? Sounds like crowd aren't making much noise.
MBL?

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 03:32:49 pm
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 03:27:58 pm
Is the Aviva empty? Sounds like crowd aren't making much noise.
Atmosphere is terrible for most games there with Italy always being the worst.
Libertine

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 03:44:08 pm
How will Ireland cope without Sexton? Just fine it seems. Great half by Crowley there.....
Zimagic

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 03:44:31 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 03:32:49 pm
Atmosphere is terrible for most games there with Italy always being the worst.

Pity, we can hear the cringy stadium announcer & the manufactured Zombie-athmosphere.
Ray K

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 03:47:20 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 09:43:51 pm
When was the last time there was two slams in a row from one of the teams? France or England in the last 25 years maybe?
France 97-98, before that England 91-92. Hasn't been done in the 6 Nations.
Ray K

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 03:59:53 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 03:32:49 pm
Atmosphere is terrible for most games there with Italy always being the worst.
Probably because it's barely 50k (by a long way the smallest in the 6N) which forces the IRFU to prioritise high ticket prices and corporate tickets who don't really care. And Sunday matches are always dead in terms of atmosphere. The perfect combination.
Ray K

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 04:38:11 pm
I hope Italy scored here. The effort is still there and their heads haven't dropped, but execution - especially at lineout - has let them down.
Libertine

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 04:48:11 pm
Second half was a bit underwhelming but professional job and a shutout.

Feel for Italy, but their set pieces were terrible throughout.
MBL?

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 07:32:28 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:59:53 pm
Probably because it's barely 50k (by a long way the smallest in the 6N) which forces the IRFU to prioritise high ticket prices and corporate tickets who don't really care. And Sunday matches are always dead in terms of atmosphere. The perfect combination.
It's a horrible stadium and a let down when you look at other nations a similar size to us. Hated as soon as a saw the plans for it.
