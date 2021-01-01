Was at Murrayfield for Scotland v France and damn good day out as always. Thought the 1st half was a bit turgid but sparked in the 2nd. Obviously the most controversial point is the Scotland try at the end. The pics shown on the screen in the stadium looked like he had it down so to call no try after god knows how many close up reviews seems utter bollox.



As for the ref in the England v Wales game .. just watched the match after getting home and god he was shyte.