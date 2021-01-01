« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 319 320 321 322 323 [324]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Rugby Union Thread  (Read 576075 times)

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,462
  • Red since '64
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12920 on: Yesterday at 05:42:50 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 05:33:39 pm
What's gone wrong with Wales all of a sudden?

Lost too many key players to retirement (or Gridiron in R-Zs case); youngsters lacking experience and frankly, any outstanding talent. Add the constant basic errors in this game, and the perennial issue with lineouts, and its just one of those periods where theres an inevitable dip.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,407
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12921 on: Yesterday at 05:46:39 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 05:42:50 pm
Lost too many key players to retirement (or Gridiron in R-Zs case); youngsters lacking experience and frankly, any outstanding talent. Add the constant basic errors in this game, and the perennial issue with lineouts, and its just one of those periods where theres an inevitable dip.

At least you have some memories I just can't remember the last time England were playing with any conviction, feels like is been going on for years now.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,865
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12922 on: Yesterday at 05:51:54 pm »
Was that woman in the crowd licking the cheese off of her chips? ;D
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,106
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12923 on: Yesterday at 05:52:26 pm »
Great stuff!
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,407
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12924 on: Yesterday at 05:53:19 pm »
He's got some pace that lad, but the kicking was awful by Wales.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,135
  • Truthiness
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12925 on: Yesterday at 05:53:22 pm »
You can say that Wales are inexperienced and blah blah, but a clearance kick and one simple pass led to that try. Complete systems failure everywhere in defence.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,462
  • Red since '64
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12926 on: Yesterday at 05:54:49 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 05:46:39 pm
At least you have some memories I just can't remember the last time England were playing with any conviction, feels like is been going on for years now.

Yep, for a small country - population 3m - weve produced some outstanding individuals and teams. As with our football team, there are periods when the talent pool is shallow.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,462
  • Red since '64
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12927 on: Yesterday at 05:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:53:22 pm
You can say that Wales are inexperienced and blah blah, but a clearance kick and one simple pass led to that try. Complete systems failure everywhere in defence.

Basics, Ray. Jonathan Davies pointed it out throughout the first half.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,407
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12928 on: Yesterday at 05:57:24 pm »
Wales doing it the England way. 😃
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,106
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12929 on: Yesterday at 06:04:36 pm »
We're going to fuck this aren't we?  ;D
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,407
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12930 on: Yesterday at 06:06:18 pm »
First time you've come under some real pressure. It's a test for you, you'll soon be back to 15 players.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,957
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12931 on: Yesterday at 06:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:04:36 pm
We're going to fuck this aren't we?  ;D

Hopefully.

Come on my Welsh brethren.
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,106
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12932 on: Yesterday at 06:13:02 pm »
FFS
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,407
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12933 on: Yesterday at 06:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:04:36 pm
We're going to fuck this aren't we?  ;D

You must be nervous now!
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,957
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12934 on: Yesterday at 06:20:19 pm »
Botham sparking a miraculous comeback? Seen this one before mate.

Edit - Question of Sport Series 12 Episode 11 - Bill Beaumont was livid.
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,106
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12935 on: Yesterday at 06:21:12 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 06:13:25 pm
You must be nervous now!

Certainly am now....
Logged

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,206
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12936 on: Yesterday at 06:21:23 pm »
Paul Calf outstanding for Wales
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,322
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12937 on: Yesterday at 06:21:54 pm »
This is amazing!

Brilliant by the young Welsh.....
Logged

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,206
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12938 on: Yesterday at 06:21:59 pm »
Unbelievable.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,135
  • Truthiness
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12939 on: Yesterday at 06:22:37 pm »
Scotland doing peak Scotlanding
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,407
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12940 on: Yesterday at 06:23:24 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:21:12 pm
Certainly am now....

It's the discipline that's let you down. Someone should remind Jonathan Davies they have one player more!.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,245
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12941 on: Yesterday at 06:23:26 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on Yesterday at 06:21:23 pm
Paul Calf outstanding for Wales
As is Fat Bob, for Scotland.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,135
  • Truthiness
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12942 on: Yesterday at 06:23:51 pm »
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,407
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12943 on: Yesterday at 06:26:37 pm »
He's going to have a shiner!
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,106
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12944 on: Yesterday at 06:38:08 pm »
Thank fuck for that.  ;D
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,407
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12945 on: Yesterday at 06:39:21 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:38:08 pm
Thank fuck for that.  ;D

Any finger nails left? 😃
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,322
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12946 on: Yesterday at 06:39:32 pm »
Great game. Wales should be pleased with 2 points considering how they started.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,462
  • Red since '64
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12947 on: Yesterday at 06:42:53 pm »
I dont know how Scotland are allowed to play someone called Huw Jones - its just wrong.

Anyway, cracking game in the end, Wales suddenly gained belief from nowhere, and Scotland panicked.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,135
  • Truthiness
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12948 on: Yesterday at 06:45:55 pm »
Game went pretty much as everyone predicted then.

France end week 1 bottom of the table.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,385
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12949 on: Yesterday at 06:52:50 pm »
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,617
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12950 on: Yesterday at 07:13:55 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 06:23:24 pm
It's the discipline that's let you down. Someone should remind Jonathan Davies they have one player more!.

He was too busy using the phrase young team.
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,407
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12951 on: Yesterday at 07:22:37 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 07:13:55 pm
He was too busy using the phrase young team.

A bit like the interviewer after who seemed a bit enamoured by it.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,760
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12952 on: Yesterday at 08:14:01 pm »
Gonna tiptoe into this thread. Ryan Elias should never wear a Welsh jersey again. Couldn't throw a ball for a dog to catch.
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12953 on: Yesterday at 10:08:13 pm »
6 nations always delivers, one of the best sporting tournaments

Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,957
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12954 on: Yesterday at 10:17:15 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:08:13 pm
6 nations always delivers, one of the best sporting tournaments



For other countries!

For England yet another tournament of probably two wins and three defeats, maybe the other way round if we get lucky.
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,106
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12955 on: Yesterday at 10:53:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:17:15 pm
For other countries!

For England yet another tournament of probably two wins and three defeats, maybe the other way round if we get lucky.

Yet another? Have you seen our record? You're spoiled.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,484
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12956 on: Today at 12:07:29 am »
Quote from: ollyfrom.tv on Yesterday at 08:14:01 pm
Gonna tiptoe into this thread. Ryan Elias should never wear a Welsh jersey again. Couldn't throw a ball for a dog to catch.
100% absolutely awful. He was shite in the World Cup but somehow still kept his place
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,843
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12957 on: Today at 12:10:55 am »
Ireland win away in France in the u20's, great game. Could be a third grand slam on the bounce for us since that was by far the hardest game on paper.

Doesn't take away from the fact they hammered us in the world final. The pricks.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 319 320 321 322 323 [324]   Go Up
« previous next »
 