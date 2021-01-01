What's gone wrong with Wales all of a sudden?
Lost too many key players to retirement (or Gridiron in R-Zs case); youngsters lacking experience and frankly, any outstanding talent. Add the constant basic errors in this game, and the perennial issue with lineouts, and its just one of those periods where theres an inevitable dip.
At least you have some memories I just can't remember the last time England were playing with any conviction, feels like is been going on for years now.
You can say that Wales are inexperienced and blah blah, but a clearance kick and one simple pass led to that try. Complete systems failure everywhere in defence.
We're going to fuck this aren't we?
Crosby Nick never fails.
You must be nervous now!
Certainly am now....
Paul Calf outstanding for Wales
Thank fuck for that.
And Scotland.
It's the discipline that's let you down. Someone should remind Jonathan Davies they have one player more!.
He was too busy using the phrase young team.
6 nations always delivers, one of the best sporting tournaments
For other countries!For England yet another tournament of probably two wins and three defeats, maybe the other way round if we get lucky.
Gonna tiptoe into this thread. Ryan Elias should never wear a Welsh jersey again. Couldn't throw a ball for a dog to catch.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
