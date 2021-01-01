Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
General Rugby Union Thread
Topic: General Rugby Union Thread (Read 574835 times)
Libertine
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,319
Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
«
Reply #12880 on:
Today
at 09:53:28 pm
What a performance!
Sets things up nicely for the championship. Especially as our 3 toughest remaining games are at home.
MBL?
England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,841
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
«
Reply #12881 on:
Today
at 09:58:18 pm
Must be a record win for us away to France?
Ray K
Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 35,122
Truthiness
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
«
Reply #12882 on:
Today
at 10:11:06 pm
What a win away in Marseilles. Les hommes contre les garçons
"We have to change from doubters to believers"
Twitter: @rjkelly75
kop306
Main Stander
Posts: 183
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
«
Reply #12883 on:
Today
at 10:14:45 pm
ireland played well but france were really poor
