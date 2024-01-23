« previous next »
sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
January 23, 2024, 02:08:45 pm
Owen Farrell off to Racing 92 then.

This Six Nations documentary out on Netflix tomorrow looks good.


Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
January 23, 2024, 03:11:05 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on January 23, 2024, 02:08:45 pm
Owen Farrell off to Racing 92 then.

This Six Nations documentary out on Netflix tomorrow looks good.

England career over isn't it in that case?

I wouldn't be angry if they changed the rules due to this, not because I want Farrell in the England tea, but Arundell could play too!


We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
January 23, 2024, 03:29:11 pm
Quote from: Elzar on January 23, 2024, 03:11:05 pm
England career over isn't it in that case?

I wouldn't be angry if they changed the rules due to this, not because I want Farrell in the England tea, but Arundell could play too!

With the current rules yep but I think Farrell wants a break from the whole England circus and I don't blame him.

Not sure Arundell is ready for test rugby yet, looks good v's weaker teams but young and yes the rules need to change.


Original

  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
January 23, 2024, 03:33:22 pm
Never rated Farrell, think he's one of the most overrated players ever


CaseRed

  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
January 23, 2024, 04:53:37 pm
Quote from: Original on January 23, 2024, 03:33:22 pm
Never rated Farrell, think he's one of the most overrated players ever

You are either Irish or Welsh!

Even as a Quins fan i can acknowledge how good he has been for a long period!

That said its the right time and should be England career done if Borthwick is brave enough to build the back line around Marcus Smith and let him play.


Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
January 23, 2024, 05:30:58 pm
Quote from: Original on January 23, 2024, 03:33:22 pm
Never rated Farrell, think he's one of the most overrated players ever

I think he's been quality, the problem has always been not building the team right around him, the whole moving him to center to get Ford in the team was just poor management, it was always one or the other.

Might not have been the flashiest on the ball but he was incredible at static and moving kicking which at test level is paramount to winning games.

England always struggled when they didn't adapt quick, like when Tuiliga being injured, Billy losing his way.. Once the battering rams off Farrell waned in influence or were unavailable we had no other game plan. that's not  Farrells fault.


sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 02:11:25 pm
Typical dull, conservative Borthwick selection. Eliot Daly still getting picked. Also, when is Fin Smith going to get a runout if it's not against Italy?



Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 02:16:10 pm
Yeah that doesnt seem overly exciting. He dropped Slade for the World Cup and knows what he can and cant do. I think Freeman has been rewarded for good club form at least. Not sure Ive ever heard of Fraser Dingwall until I read this but he sounds very Scottish.

Ethan Groot is a sweet as Kiwi I believe. If he was better Im sure Ireland would have nabbed him before us but sounds like hes been very solid for Exeter.


Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 02:21:49 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 02:11:25 pm
Typical dull, conservative Borthwick selection. Eliot Daly still getting picked. Also, when is Fin Smith going to get a runout if it's not against Italy?



Think the Smith injury has forced a bit of this, at least we've got a really good and mobile back row for once.. They'll need it with Stuart and Marler waddling around the pitch.


Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 02:45:08 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:16:10 pm
Ethan Groot is a sweet as Kiwi I believe. If he was better Im sure Ireland would have nabbed him before us but sounds like hes been very solid for Exeter.
?

England get a penalty at the breakdown




Twitter: @rjkelly75

Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 02:54:47 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:45:08 pm
?

England get a penalty at the breakdown



Haha, genuinely thought that was his name. Which about shows the level of attention I pay to the domestic game! Although pleased by Bath drinking buddy Sam is back in the team.


kop306

  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 03:15:00 pm
good game to start the 6 nations tonight



Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 03:17:08 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 03:15:00 pm
good game to start the 6 nations tonight



Yep, should be a good runner up decider.

And Im missing it for a school event FFS.


Dougle

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 03:45:39 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:17:08 pm
Yep, should be a good runner up decider.

And Im missing it for a school event FFS.

I'm not. Gonna be a belter. Both teams need to win to match their ambitions this season. Hopefully Ireland can pull it off.


sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 06:57:04 pm
France having England and Ireland at home makes them favourites for the tournament imo, even though they aren't playing at the Stade De France.


jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 07:13:50 pm
I hadn't realised it started tonight, a great opener this one.



sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 07:52:32 pm
How many Tuilagi's are there? France have one on the bench.


Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 07:59:50 pm
About a million times better French anthem than at the Stade. France should win this being at home, but you never know.



Twitter: @rjkelly75

Original

  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 08:01:11 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 07:52:32 pm
How many Tuilagi's are there? France have one on the bench.

Pasolo, Henry's son, big lump like


Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 08:14:36 pm
France down to 14, yellow but could turn into red.



Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 08:14:41 pm
That'll be a red for Willemse. Daft stuff.



Twitter: @rjkelly75

Libertine

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 08:21:26 pm
Very questionable decision.


Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 08:22:51 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:21:26 pm
Very questionable decision.
Home town decision.

Great try by JGP after good work twice by Bundee. Good start by les verts.



Twitter: @rjkelly75

Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 08:36:18 pm
Nice try by Ireland that



Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 08:36:30 pm
Only one team playing rugby here. Hugely impressive stuff so far.



Twitter: @rjkelly75

MBL?

  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 08:37:31 pm
France have been shocking here


Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 08:38:49 pm
France down to 14 for rest of the match, stupid by the French player already on a yellow.



Libertine

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 08:39:00 pm
He's desperate to get home early.


Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 08:39:58 pm
Willemse has the brains of a l'lescargot.



Twitter: @rjkelly75

sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 08:40:43 pm
Congratulations to Ireland on the Grand Slam.


Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 08:42:17 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:39:58 pm
Willemse has the brains of a l'lescargot.

Yeah that was completely stupid, already on a yellow, but doesn't adjust to the situation.



Boston Bosox

  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 08:44:23 pm
Full Time
Under 20's 6 Nations

Wales 37
Scotland 29

