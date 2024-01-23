Never rated Farrell, think he's one of the most overrated players ever



I think he's been quality, the problem has always been not building the team right around him, the whole moving him to center to get Ford in the team was just poor management, it was always one or the other.Might not have been the flashiest on the ball but he was incredible at static and moving kicking which at test level is paramount to winning games.England always struggled when they didn't adapt quick, like when Tuiliga being injured, Billy losing his way.. Once the battering rams off Farrell waned in influence or were unavailable we had no other game plan. that's not Farrells fault.