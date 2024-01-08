Alex Gray came through Newcastle and London Irish, before giving NFL a go. Never made an appearance, came back to play for Bath for a season.



Where is he now you ask? Saturday nights, appearing as Apollo on the new Gladiators.



Fair does to the lad. A life less ordinary!Same for Rees-Zammit. He doesn't seem to have the bulk to make it in the NFL but there's no reason he couldn't put it on. If nothing else he'll have experienced something new and can easily pick up his RU career again in a few years.