General Rugby Union Thread

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12800 on: January 8, 2024, 09:53:25 pm »
Sad day for Rugby and Wales  :'(
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12801 on: January 11, 2024, 11:34:12 am »
No great surprise. Andy Farrell named Lions head coach for Australia tour in 2025.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12802 on: January 11, 2024, 12:49:56 pm »
RIP JPR, one of the greatest.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12803 on: Today at 01:00:28 pm »
Louis Rees Zammit quitting rugby for NFL.

In other news, the first ever women's British Lions tour will take place in 2027.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12804 on: Today at 01:05:02 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:00:28 pm
Lewis Rees Zammit quitting rugby for NFL.

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12805 on: Today at 01:09:49 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:00:28 pm
Louis Rees Zammit quitting rugby for NFL.

In other news, the first ever women's British Lions tour will take place in 2027.

Bit mad (the LRZ news, not the women!). Christian Wade have it a go didnt he, but its very hard to properly break through there I think?
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12806 on: Today at 01:14:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:09:49 pm
Bit mad (the LRZ news, not the women!). Christian Wade have it a go didnt he, but its very hard to properly break through there I think?

Do they have small framed traitors in the NFL?
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12807 on: Today at 01:23:50 pm »
LRZ giving up rugby union at 23 is wild, mind you, he could probably earn more on a practice squad than he could in union
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12808 on: Today at 01:26:23 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:14:54 pm
Do they have small framed traitors in the NFL?

I dont know what that means!

Whos missing from this years Six Nations then for one reason or another:

DuPont (concentrating on 7s for the Paris Olympics I think)
Farrell
Rees-Zammet

Will it be a cakewalk for Ireland or has James Lowe taken a Sabatical to enter The Voice?
« Reply #12809 on: Today at 01:31:15 pm »


We've poached Alec Hepburn as he hasn't played for England since 2018.

Try-machine Johnny Matthews is a Scouser btw, qualifies via his Scottish mother.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12810 on: Today at 01:38:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:26:23 pm
I dont know what that means!

Whos missing from this years Six Nations then for one reason or another:

DuPont (concentrating on 7s for the Paris Olympics I think)
Farrell
Rees-Zammet

Will it be a cakewalk for Ireland or has James Lowe taken a Sabatical to enter The Voice?

All our wingers are injured - Lowe, Hansen, O'Brien.
« Reply #12811 on: Today at 01:43:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:26:23 pm
I dont know what that means!

Whos missing from this years Six Nations then for one reason or another:

DuPont (concentrating on 7s for the Paris Olympics I think)
Farrell
Rees-Zammet

Will it be a cakewalk for Ireland or has James Lowe taken a Sabatical to enter The Voice?

Not sure if he picked up an injury but Hamish Watson not picked for Scotland... he had pretty much lost his spot to Darge anyway but what a player he was in his prime.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12812 on: Today at 01:46:31 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 01:38:43 pm
All our wingers are injured - Lowe, Hansen, O'Brien.

Maybe you can find some in Ireland.

Although presume OBrien is! And has that Exeter winger declared himself for Wales or England yet?
« Reply #12813 on: Today at 01:49:21 pm »
Rumours were we were trying to convince Fin Smith and Tom Roebuck to choose Scotland... Prety sure the fact they aren't in the squad means England have picked them.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12814 on: Today at 02:50:13 pm »
I remember in Lomu's heyday the NFL throwing mad money his way. Generally though, it is only place kickers that go from Union to American Football I thought?
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12815 on: Today at 02:53:00 pm »
Jared Hayne is the only other rugby player I can think of who went to NFL and I think did ok. Albeit from the NRL.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12816 on: Today at 02:59:16 pm »
Alex Gray came through Newcastle and London Irish, before giving NFL a go. Never made an appearance, came back to play for Bath for a season.

Where is he now you ask? Saturday nights, appearing as Apollo on the new Gladiators.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12817 on: Today at 03:27:31 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:59:16 pm
Alex Gray came through Newcastle and London Irish, before giving NFL a go. Never made an appearance, came back to play for Bath for a season.

Where is he now you ask? Saturday nights, appearing as Apollo on the new Gladiators.
Fair does to the lad.  A life less ordinary!

Same for Rees-Zammit.  He doesn't seem to have the bulk to make it in the NFL but there's no reason he couldn't put it on.  If nothing else he'll have experienced something new and can easily pick up his RU career again in a few years.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12818 on: Today at 07:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:53:00 pm
Jared Hayne is the only other rugby player I can think of who went to NFL and I think did ok. Albeit from the NRL.

Valentine Holmes also gave it a go. Didn't make it.

Went back to the NRL and straight back in the Queensland and Australia teams. Won the world cup and the state of origin last year.
