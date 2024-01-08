Lewis Rees Zammit quitting rugby for NFL.
Louis Rees Zammit quitting rugby for NFL.In other news, the first ever women's British Lions tour will take place in 2027.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Bit mad (the LRZ news, not the women!). Christian Wade have it a go didnt he, but its very hard to properly break through there I think?
Do they have small framed traitors in the NFL?
I dont know what that means!Whos missing from this years Six Nations then for one reason or another:DuPont (concentrating on 7s for the Paris Olympics I think)FarrellRees-ZammetWill it be a cakewalk for Ireland or has James Lowe taken a Sabatical to enter The Voice?
All our wingers are injured - Lowe, Hansen, O'Brien.
Alex Gray came through Newcastle and London Irish, before giving NFL a go. Never made an appearance, came back to play for Bath for a season.Where is he now you ask? Saturday nights, appearing as Apollo on the new Gladiators.
Jared Hayne is the only other rugby player I can think of who went to NFL and I think did ok. Albeit from the NRL.
