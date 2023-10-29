« previous next »
Author Topic: General Rugby Union Thread  (Read 535080 times)

Offline Rush 82

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12760 on: October 29, 2023, 07:59:25 am »
Quote from: Chavvie on October 29, 2023, 12:15:46 am
No one expected expansive rugby when SA are on of the teams. Its obvious youll play to your strengths. Even with your forward power you still needed the ref  3 games in a row. Thats a fact biit ultimately you got the pot
4 times
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12761 on: October 29, 2023, 08:43:05 am »
In the end it feels like a very harsh result.

The two cards really sum up the Foster/Cane era. The NZRFU had the chance to change it multiple times but kept backing Foster who kept picking Cane, who was never the best in his position, was never the best leader, never had the smarts. He just never had IT, not one of lifes winners. So Foster picks him, means Ardie has to go to eight. Now you have two of the smaller loosies going so you need size. Fosters picks a thug in Frizzel. And there you go, thug gets carded for doing a thugs thing. Cane gets carded cos he ends up in strange spot, bad luck, but stupidly follows through with the hit.

Felt like game over after that but the 14 were bloody valiant and got us so damn close. Other calls couldve gone our way, the bizarre pen against Ardie that Barnes admits is wrong as Pollard lines up the kick being one, but ultimately we left points out there.

Congrats to South Africa
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12762 on: October 29, 2023, 09:20:38 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on October 29, 2023, 08:43:05 am
In the end it feels like a very harsh result.

The two cards really sum up the Foster/Cane era. The NZRFU had the chance to change it multiple times but kept backing Foster who kept picking Cane, who was never the best in his position, was never the best leader, never had the smarts. He just never had IT, not one of lifes winners. So Foster picks him, means Ardie has to go to eight. Now you have two of the smaller loosies going so you need size. Fosters picks a thug in Frizzel. And there you go, thug gets carded for doing a thugs thing. Cane gets carded cos he ends up in strange spot, bad luck, but stupidly follows through with the hit.

Felt like game over after that but the 14 were bloody valiant and got us so damn close. Other calls couldve gone our way, the bizarre pen against Ardie that Barnes admits is wrong as Pollard lines up the kick being one, but ultimately we left points out there.

Congrats to South Africa

As i said, AB game management was poor too, they had a couple of penalties in the second half that were kickable, but turned them down & went into the corner, & subsequently lost possession, take the points in match as tight as that.

 Felt type of match that no one deserved to win, but someone had to, & that was South Africa.
Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12763 on: October 29, 2023, 09:25:43 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on October 29, 2023, 09:20:38 am
As i said, AB game management was poor too, they had a couple of penalties in the second half that were kickable, but turned them down & went into the corner, & subsequently lost possession, take the points in match as tight as that.

 Felt type of match that no one deserved to win, but someone had to, & that was South Africa.

Conversely I think the one Barrett missed was always a tough one, must have been 50m with the angle. I ast to say now, but with it being back to 14 a side could they have kicked that one to the corner?

Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12764 on: October 29, 2023, 09:28:33 am »
To no ones surprise it seems like Eddie Jones has been sacked/is leaving by mutual consent.
Offline Zimagic

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12765 on: October 29, 2023, 09:46:38 am »
Congrats to SA, 4th title and the back to back. No matter how you cut it, that's some achievement. I don't think anyone winning any title cares how beautiful it was, just that you got there against pretty much all the odds, through Ireland, France & New Zealand. That's a WC to boast about on a lot of levels. Fair dues.

Small gripe about the WC in general, it felt like the best/most exciting games were the opener, SA/Ireland & the two A vs B quarter finals. That's all on the draw. Hopefully future WCs have more balanced pools. Clear as day that one each of the A/B pool teams would meet in the final. Pity Ireland & BoK weren't up to the SH teams in the quarters.

In addition, lots of games felt decided by the refs rather than the rugby, in the pools & the knockouts, which is a black mark for World Rugby.

But as I said, that's not on SA. You beat who is in front of you and three 1-point wins suggests the most realistic & resilient team won in the end. Congrats on the title!!
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12766 on: October 29, 2023, 09:53:46 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on October 29, 2023, 09:25:43 am
Conversely I think the one Barrett missed was always a tough one, must have been 50m with the angle. I ast to say now, but with it being back to 14 a side could they have kicked that one to the corner?

I didnt have a problem with the call to kick for the corner. We were 12-3 down at the time, I think, so a try was our best shot to close the game up while it was 14-14. The wrong call was forcing it wide cos we had them on the ropes.

The Barrett kick at goal in the 82nd minute had to be taken on, we were getting the ball back from a kick off if missed. The problem was Jordie was being used in the scrums so how good his legs were for hoofing it that far is debatable. There was a case for MacKenzie being on the field a bit sooner so he couldve taken the kick.
Offline Statto Red

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12767 on: October 29, 2023, 09:58:31 am »
Quote from: Zimagic on October 29, 2023, 09:46:38 am
Congrats to SA, 4th title and the back to back. No matter how you cut it, that's some achievement. I don't think anyone winning any title cares how beautiful it was, just that you got there against pretty much all the odds, through Ireland, France & New Zealand. That's a WC to boast about on a lot of levels. Fair dues.

Small gripe about the WC in general, it felt like the best/most exciting games were the opener, SA/Ireland & the two A vs B quarter finals. That's all on the draw. Hopefully future WCs have more balanced pools. Clear as day that one each of the A/B pool teams would meet in the final. Pity Ireland & BoK weren't up to the SH teams in the quarters.

In addition, lots of games felt decided by the refs rather than the rugby, in the pools & the knockouts, which is a black mark for World Rugby.

But as I said, that's not on SA. You beat who is in front of you and three 1-point wins suggests the most realistic & resilient team won in the end. Congrats on the title!!

The format is changing for the next world cup, it'll be a 24 team world cup [hopefully 6 groups of 4, so shorter group stage with an extra knockout round], & the draw is being done January 26 rather than December next year, which would have normally been the case.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12768 on: October 29, 2023, 10:14:33 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on October 29, 2023, 09:28:33 am
To no ones surprise it seems like Eddie Jones has been sacked/is leaving by mutual consent.

His next interview will start with Konnichiwa.
Offline Persephone

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12769 on: October 29, 2023, 10:14:45 am »
Quote from: Chavvie on October 29, 2023, 12:15:46 am
No one expected expansive rugby when SA are on of the teams. Its obvious youll play to your strengths. Even with your forward power you still needed the ref  3 games in a row. Thats a fact biit ultimately you got the pot
You should bottle those grapes of whine. Honestly an England fan bitching about the style of play and getting the rub of the green is peak irony. It's not a fact it's an opinion, you acting like a Bitter is a fact.
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12770 on: October 29, 2023, 10:25:20 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on October 28, 2023, 10:20:59 pm
Glad this horseshit is over now. Awful Sport

The worst part of rugby is that they not only force you to watch it, but they ALSO make it compulsory to post about it on a soccer team's forum, right?
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12771 on: October 29, 2023, 10:48:54 am »
Some fucking shit takes in the last few pages. If every rugby match was a 29-28 it would get tiresome pretty quick. All you can ask for is close games and after that variety in the type of game is what keeps it interesting. For me the knock-out stages of this WC have been the best in any. Only one bad match among 8 games - even the bronze medal match was decent.
Offline Chakan

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12772 on: October 29, 2023, 10:58:36 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on October 29, 2023, 08:43:05 am
In the end it feels like a very harsh result.

The two cards really sum up the Foster/Cane era. The NZRFU had the chance to change it multiple times but kept backing Foster who kept picking Cane, who was never the best in his position, was never the best leader, never had the smarts. He just never had IT, not one of lifes winners. So Foster picks him, means Ardie has to go to eight. Now you have two of the smaller loosies going so you need size. Fosters picks a thug in Frizzel. And there you go, thug gets carded for doing a thugs thing. Cane gets carded cos he ends up in strange spot, bad luck, but stupidly follows through with the hit.

Felt like game over after that but the 14 were bloody valiant and got us so damn close. Other calls couldve gone our way, the bizarre pen against Ardie that Barnes admits is wrong as Pollard lines up the kick being one, but ultimately we left points out there.

Congrats to South Africa

Feel for you mate, it really could have gone either way.

Ill discipline on both sides really, 3 yellow cards and 1 red is pretty unheard of in a final.

I thought the AB's really dug in when they went down to 14 and played out of their skins. But as you say left the points out there, same as we did against Ireland.
Offline Eeyore

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12773 on: October 29, 2023, 12:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on October 29, 2023, 10:58:36 am
Feel for you mate, it really could have gone either way.

Ill discipline on both sides really, 3 yellow cards and 1 red is pretty unheard of in a final.

I thought the AB's really dug in when they went down to 14 and played out of their skins. But as you say left the points out there, same as we did against Ireland.

Was it ill-discipline though or just how much the rules have changed regarding contact to the head? 

I think some games from a few decades ago would have ended up as five asides if refereed the way the games are now.
Offline Chakan

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12774 on: October 29, 2023, 12:05:53 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on October 29, 2023, 12:02:56 pm
Was it ill-discipline though or just how much the rules have changed regarding contact to the head? 

I think some games from a few decades ago would have ended up as five asides if refereed the way the games are now.

Is that a bad thing though? I mean at the end of the day player safety is paramount to the continued value of the sport no? Have they gone overboard?
Online Draex

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12775 on: October 29, 2023, 06:49:13 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on October 29, 2023, 12:05:53 pm
Is that a bad thing though? I mean at the end of the day player safety is paramount to the continued value of the sport no? Have they gone overboard?

Considering how many ex-players have serious brain problems it's 110% needed.

It's massively sad as yes it does take an edge out of the game but at the expense of peoples health? Sorry health has to come first.

The players need to do better, Curry for example got sent off, he didn't even try and change his body shape so the sooner players get onboard with it the better.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12776 on: Yesterday at 06:49:43 pm »
I see Gatland has ruled himself out of leading the Lions in Australia in 2025. Reckons Andy Farrell should do it
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12777 on: Yesterday at 07:57:55 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 06:49:43 pm
I see Gatland has ruled himself out of leading the Lions in Australia in 2025. Reckons Andy Farrell should do it

If Gatland isnt doing it, it must be back to being Ian McGeechans turn.
Online Draex

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12778 on: Yesterday at 09:10:44 pm »
Eddie Jones is available.
Offline Ray K

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12779 on: Yesterday at 09:11:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 07:57:55 pm
If Gatland isnt doing it, it must be back to being Ian McGeechans turn.
Jim Telfer gives his pre-match speech before the 1st test in Brisbane: 'This is your Everest  Scafell Pike, boys'
Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12780 on: Yesterday at 11:19:59 pm »
Jones is not daft - the ARU is in complete disarray (as is the RFU) so why hang around?

Listen to Gregan's interview about the state of the game down there. It's at an all-time low. Personally, I can't blame Eddie for bailing, especially as the knives were out anyway after the group stage.

On the home front, be interesting to see where we go from here. Losing Sinfield is a blow as there were signs that his influence was starting to take and defence coach is critical to get right nowadays. We had a far better WC that most expected, even given the draw and confidence must be pretty decent in the camp, but I fear more trouble in the domestic game is going to be forthcoming in the coming months. The RFU needs a huge overhaul, but nothing will happen while the current regime is in place and the turkeys will hardly vote for Christmas will they, so it will pretty much need a revolt to change things. One can hope anyway, but I'm not holding my breath.

Some critical decisions coming up, that's for certain, but I strongly feel that because of the nature of his appointment and the timeframe, this competition was a case of "let's do what we can with what we have and then the work will begin afterwards" Set a good foundation, but we need some stability and to back Borthwick - if push come to shove though, I would love ROG to be given a shot. How ironic would that be though to have an Englishman in charge of Ireland and a Paddy in charge of England?!!?
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12781 on: Yesterday at 11:53:26 pm »
What's gone on with Kevin Sinfield?
Online Draex

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12782 on: Today at 06:35:15 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:53:26 pm
What's gone on with Kevin Sinfield?

Not sure, wonder if it has anything to do with Felix Jones becoming the new assistant coach.

I think Sinfield is very good, we conceded the least tries in the tournie or close to, we need to bin off Wigglesworth, our attacking play is sterile.
