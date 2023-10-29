Jones is not daft - the ARU is in complete disarray (as is the RFU) so why hang around?



Listen to Gregan's interview about the state of the game down there. It's at an all-time low. Personally, I can't blame Eddie for bailing, especially as the knives were out anyway after the group stage.



On the home front, be interesting to see where we go from here. Losing Sinfield is a blow as there were signs that his influence was starting to take and defence coach is critical to get right nowadays. We had a far better WC that most expected, even given the draw and confidence must be pretty decent in the camp, but I fear more trouble in the domestic game is going to be forthcoming in the coming months. The RFU needs a huge overhaul, but nothing will happen while the current regime is in place and the turkeys will hardly vote for Christmas will they, so it will pretty much need a revolt to change things. One can hope anyway, but I'm not holding my breath.



Some critical decisions coming up, that's for certain, but I strongly feel that because of the nature of his appointment and the timeframe, this competition was a case of "let's do what we can with what we have and then the work will begin afterwards" Set a good foundation, but we need some stability and to back Borthwick - if push come to shove though, I would love ROG to be given a shot. How ironic would that be though to have an Englishman in charge of Ireland and a Paddy in charge of England?!!?